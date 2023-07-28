Ethan Slater only told his wife about his affair just days before the story broke

Note: this story actually came out before Ethan Slater filed for divorce and before Lilly Jay spoke out, but everything here is the TRUTH.
Ariana Grande’s people revealed her relationship with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. I don’t know if Ariana’s team always planned to put the news out the way they did, or whether the rollout had to go a lot faster once Ariana turned up at Wimbledon without her wedding ring. Her team kept it pretty organized, honestly. Day 1: confirmation that Dalton Gomez and Ariana’s marriage is over. Day 2 & 3: speculation about the reasons why Dalton & Ari couldn’t make it work, including criticism of Dalton for being uncomfortable with Ari’s fame, and noting the fact that he’s already dating other people. Day 4: confirmation that Ari has also found love again with her costar, who is definitely separated from his wife! Like, Ari’s people were saying that outright to Us Weekly, People Magazine, TMZ, Page Six. “Ethan is separated from his wife, his marriage has been over for a while, don’t worry about it!” Except that everything coming out of Lilly Jay’s camp is that she was completely blindsided by all of it.
Ethan Slater informed his wife, Lilly Jay, that he was done with their marriage shortly before his romance with Ariana Grande went public, according to a source.
Another source close to Grande denies it, but the insider exclusively tells Us Weekly, “Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!”
Slater, 31, and Grande, 30, connected on the set of the upcoming Wicked movie — and weren’t shy in front of the cast and crew, per the source.
“Ariana and Ethan weren’t careful,” the insider says. “They’d hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it.”
Slater and Jay, who welcomed a son in 2022, celebrated 10 years as a couple last November, one month before he left to film Wicked in London. While he has since gone private on Instagram, his Mother’s Day tribute to his high school sweetheart raised eyebrows amid headlines about him and Grande.
[From Us Weekly]
“Another source close to Grande denies it” – Ariana is throwing a tantrum about Ethan’s now-estranged wife refusing to go along with Team Grande’s talking points. Why the f–k are Ariana and her people making ANY comment about Ethan’s marriage or Lilly Jay? That is completely inappropriate. Just because Lilly isn’t super-famous, doesn’t mean she has to sit back and watch as her husband’s mistress dictates the narrative of what happened with Ethan and Ari’s affair and the end of two marriages. Anyway, the whole thing is f–king “sloppy,” as that source says.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram and Cover Images.
-
-
-
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020 held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles California.
Featuring: Ariana Grande
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 Jan 2020
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards held at The Staples Center – Arrivals
Featuring: Ariana Grande
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 Jan 2020
Credit: CF/Cover Images
USA Rights Only – New York, USA -20180507- Celebrities pose on the famous stairs at the 2018 MET Gala
-PICTURED: Ariana Grande
Featuring: Ariana Grande
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 07 May 2018
-New York, NY – 20190602 – The 64th Annual Drama Awards Arrivals
-PICTURED: Ethan Slater
Featuring: Ethan Slater
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 02 Jun 2019
-New York, NY – 20200305-Broadway Opening of Girl From The North Country
-PICTURED: Ethan Slater
Featuring: Ethan Slater
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 05 Mar 2020
Ariana is a home wrecker and no amount of PR on her part will change the timeline. So Ariana come to terms with what you and Ethan have done and stop the nonsense. Too bad she won’t.
“I’m bored, break up with your girlfriend” I think explains all of this. Ariana does this because she needs to feel she has power over other women.
I see it, I want it, I got it.
I doubt she hears no a lot.
The whole situation is gross.
Ariana is gross. Enough said!
I’ve never really paid attention to AG except when she’s on Tonight Show mimicking other singers. Now I have her ‘break up with your girlfriend, I’m bored’ on Apple Music. ‘This *** always happens to her?’ Not much going on under that pony tail. He’s dumb to fall for it.
All that’s left is for Ari to do a pap stroll wearing a homemade “A Low V̶e̶r̶a̶ err, Lily” t-shirt.
Ughhh
Was thinking about the audacity of that the other day in relation to this story. What are the chances Ariana and Evan last as long as Julia and Danny? I’m thinking not high. But I do see some sort of upcoming pap stroll. Maybe just Ariana wearing a flower shirt to reference a lily will suffice.
The comparison to Julia and Danny is apt, I think Ariana operates on the same MO: she spots something she impulsively decides she wants and insists on having it even if it’s not hers, then mocks the other woman because it was more about having that kind of power over other women than it was about the guy.
@H I disagree with your order. I think it’s seeing something that’s not hers that makes her want it. She wouldn’t have been interested in him if he had been single.
I’ve never forgotten that Julia Roberts did that. I loved her before and the minute she wore that shirt, I couldn’t stand her.
Seconded.
I’m really surprised that marriage lasted, actually.
Thirded. When people show you who they really are, believe them.
@ Jennifer, well if we are to believe what has been coming out of camp Roberts & Moder, he actually hasn’t lived in the same house as Julia for years, possibly an entire decade. Moder can’t stand the sight of her, they go weeks without interaction but he lives solely in an house on the property and lives off of her $$$$$.
Though I have zero empathy for either of them, especially Julia. Roberts is an arrogant, selfish and shitty person all around. She deserves the marriage she has now. Moder can’t stand the sight of her, they go weeks without interaction but he just lives off of her $$$$$.
Some fairytale!!
The more I think about it I wonder if she did it to force his hand a bit. Like tell your wife now because it’s going public.
It sure does have that vibe.
He filed for divorce a week after the story broke so Ariana could have very well leaked the story to get that outcome. He might have been ok with just keeping it on the DL but the announcement blew it all up.
@Tina, I had that same thought. The other thing (and I’m not saying this to excuse Arianna at all so no one @ me!) is that perhaps he told her he was separated? Wouldn’t be the first guy or gal to do that. Of course if that is the case, then I would hope Ari would dump him and pivot her obvious PR campaign to a “this jerk lied to me” angle. The absurdity of it all is that this relationship is going to last less than 6 months. You just know it! He will have blown up his whole life over this woman who flits from guy to guy constantly.
I don’t know, apparently AG had hung out with him and his wife so she probably wasn’t lied to.
That has been my feelings from the start because none of us would know about them if Ariana’s people hadn’t released it. They’re not doing damage control after being spotted together or something she wanted this out. Either she’s so egotistical she couldn’t believe anyone would call her on this shadiness or she wanted to be hai official GF and he wasnt on board.
I always felt Olivia Munn did that by being photographed very pregnant in a parking garage, to force John mulaney to acknowledge their relationship and upcoming babys birth. It felt very shady as someone who is known to call the press like Olivia has. John wanted it quiet because otherwise people would do the math and figure out she cheated with a married man fresh out of rehab, why doesn’t she want that hushed up? I think Olivia and Ariana have massive egos in that regard
It’s really sad when mega superstars like Grande who are used to controlling the people around them think that they can control the whole world as well. Hopefully, Ariana Grande is about to get a lesson in the limits of her control.
Every time I see stuff like this I’m reminded of the time I met a normie like her.
M was a friend of a friend. I met her shortly after a huge scandal had broken bc M had gotten caught cheating with her husband’s coworker/friend who was also engaged. The couples hung out all the time, they were friends. I was shown texts from M to our mutual friend even though I wanted no part in the drama. One text read “I don’t know why his fiancé is upset with me about this. The nerve of her yelling at me.” Well duh M. You were her friend. You fucked her fiancé for the better part of a year. You’re both in the wrong but you have no remorse about it. That was my first red flag (our mutual friend wanted us to be friends – I can overlook past infidelity bc we have all made mistakes especially when very very young, but this shit had my sixth sense up right away).
Later on, like a month later, we all went to dinner to celebrate mutual friend’s boyfriend’s birthday. We got along, as you do in public and are trying to be polite and friendly. M took this to mean the best way to initiate a friendship with us and her and her husband would be to break into her husband’s Facebook account and friend request me. I found that weird. Our mutual friend explained “oh M is looking for more adult friendships and really wants to build that with you guys, she does that all the time.” I was extremely put off by this. I did not accept the husband friend request. I found out later M had friend requested my husband and he straight up denied the request 🤣 I looked at my husband just after this weird event and told him we would not ever be friends with them. Her lack of remorse and her sneaky ways on social media creeped me out. I didn’t trust her.
Now, I know years later M is not used to being told no. She expects everyone to love her and treat her as the main character. She has to be the center of everything. When mutual friend got married she made it all about herself. She tried to tell all us bridesmaids anything we had to ask the bride would go through her. Finally I couldn’t do it any longer and I told her off. Told her I could talk to my friend without her permission and also she and I don’t have to be friends in order to be friends with the bride. She of course tattled on me to the bride and I shot back “we aren’t in high school anymore M. Grow up.”
M was very much an Ariana type. She was flashy and was the kind of overdone manufactured LA “pretty” that Ariana clings to. A lot of it is insecurity. This might sound nasty, but in my experience women like them don’t have high opinions of themselves. I rarely saw M without a full face of makeup, false lashes, spray tan, long acrylics, blown out extension hair, skintight clothing etc. Without it she was unrecognizable. And men are stupid: you’d see guys suddenly zone out of whatever just to stare at her. That’s what they want, the attention. But I’ll tell you what, M without all that stuff on her face looked like a foot.
@Sass “Her face looked like a foot” 😂😂😂 I’m dead.
@melissa I usually try really hard not to comment on people’s faces but M is just a horrible human so I’m gonna tell the truth 🤣
I’m confused why did she try to friend you through her husband’s account? Was she testing/baiting you?
Wow Sass, I bet she had her husbands friend request go to you so she could try to set it up for future mate poaching attempts, to make it look like it wasn’t so bad she tried to get close to your hubby, if you were also befriending her hubby.
Devious forethought. Sadly I am familiar with these women
@Normades I don’t know why she did it, but I didn’t like the fact that she was breaking into his account to friend request me. It made me feel uncomfortable.
All those years of diligent blackfishing wasted, just to tank her first big movie role (and her return to whiteness!) for an animated vetriloquist’s dummy. Goofy.
Perfect description of this very unattractive and unappealing semblance of an eight year old boy.
Right? His little chicklet teeth. She has bad taste in men. Ugh
I kept thinking the photo was of someone else. Two women, fighting over a Howdy Doody puppet?
…you nailed it! “animated ventriloquist dummy😂
Yeah this guy is no catch. I guess it was just the thrill of breaking up a family for AG. And he was probably flattered that someone other than his wife wanted him. Cut your losses, Jay, but definitely stick it to him for child support and alimony. Whatever you do, don’t take this animated sock puppet back.
“Animated ventriloquist dummy” OMG bwahahaha I now cannot unsee that
Yes to all of it…the blackface was trash, the dropping it as soon as it was commercially beneficial to her was trash, the pattern of predatory behavior and entitlement…all of it was and is trash.
And they could have had Amanda Seyfried, y’all. But they wanted the shine of a pop star in her major motion picture lead debut. And all her social media clout.
Whelp, you got it.
What a mess – also uncomfortable for the cast and crew. So adolescent and irresponsible – I want my toy and I don’t care what happens to anyone else.
Karma will get them both in the end. This story will not be going away as we have the whole divorce to go though. Wicked will suffer from bad PR (and they had split this into 2 movies LOL). He will forever be known for this before his chance at a wider audience and she will be passed over in big projects because no studio wants this unprofessional messiness.
How did that guy manage to land either of those women? Why are we fighting over losers?
I don’t think lillybis fighting over him. She’s reacting to her world falling apart but I don’t see a cat fight happening.
Lilly was entered into a competition without her consent
Utterly weird to me as well….
I don’t understand why Ariana felt that she had to say anything about the state of her marriage or that she was in a new relationship with her co-star.
Because she wants the world to validate her and her choice. Because then she would feel less like she was doing something wrong.
Oh well that is typical for cheaters. Very few will take a hard look and say they were wrong, at least not this early. Most try to find a way to retroactively rewrite the marriage story into something justifiable to manage their image (and their psyche, they can’t handle their own truth).
He’s so weird looking. She really has a type.
Her type seems to be her brother https://opoyi.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/07/F1gWceTaIAUA6f8-1568×1568.jpeg
Ewwwww
Wow now I can’t unsee that 🤮
OMG!!! it’s true!
Scooter Braun (Ariana’s PR) really worked hard to make it as complicated as possible with so much misinformation so that people wouldn’t know what is the truth.
This ain’t Scooter’s fault. You can put lipstick on a pig, but it’s still a pig. And this story is a pig. That’s Ariana’s fault. And her Hobbit-looking cheating boyfriend.
This fugly Howdy Doody doll needs to star in the live-action remake of Chucky, not Wicked.
🤣🤣🤣
Ethan and Ariana are so gross, she’s a homewrecker.
I’m curious about that DM story that Lily found out months ago but the couple decided to move on. Then when she left London he resumed the affair. Might be DM bs but wonder if there’s any truth to it.
Regardless it doesn’t change anything. He still walked out on his family. I hope she gets the best of best lawyers.
Me too. The other thing I find interesting is that Ethan doesn’t seem to be saying anything. Like, he’s not mentioned wanting to divorce or custody or why he felt he needed a divorce or whatever.
I also hope Lilly gets great lawyers and recovers from this .
I hadn’t heard this but now I’m dying to know
Triflin-ass Thumbelina and her new hobgoblin boyfriend needs to shut the f!ck up and stop trying to control the anything Lilly says on HER behalf.
So she announces her new bf 3 days after confirming her divorce! She couldn’t even be officially single for a week. My gawd.
Anyway feel sorry for the wife, she was with him for 10 years ffs. Anyway this guy will regret getting with Ariana, she seems like a spoiled little rich girl, who’s probably addicted to getting love bombed than having an adult relationship.
Honestly reading all this coverage makes me think Ariana should be studied. Her home wrecking and cheating is pathological, like she needs medical intervention. Meeting the wife and their baby? To be so shameless is psychotic. She is for sure a POS but also that’s some real mental health baggage that should be dealt with yesterday.
This is a type of woman you can find on Reddit pages that are pro adultery. There are an astounding amount of women who LOVE the power trip of taking a man away from his partner. It validates them in a way that finding an available partner wouldn’t. They are truly sick. Arianna is sick I think.
I had a friend try to take my man, lucky for me I chose a good man and he laughed her out of the room.
he’s definitely giving “only straight dude in the school play” energy
Lmfaoooooooo for real.
He.is.trash.
I don’t enjoy commenting on people’s appearances but this guy, reminds me of Martin Short in an old, weird movie. Only Martin Short is awesome, this guy, not so much.
Is bro using the ‘Ross’ defense- we were on a break so…- for this cluster fork of a life choice?