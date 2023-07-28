Ethan Slater only told his wife about his affair just days before the story broke

Note: this story actually came out before Ethan Slater filed for divorce and before Lilly Jay spoke out, but everything here is the TRUTH.

Ariana Grande’s people revealed her relationship with her Wicked costar Ethan Slater. I don’t know if Ariana’s team always planned to put the news out the way they did, or whether the rollout had to go a lot faster once Ariana turned up at Wimbledon without her wedding ring. Her team kept it pretty organized, honestly. Day 1: confirmation that Dalton Gomez and Ariana’s marriage is over. Day 2 & 3: speculation about the reasons why Dalton & Ari couldn’t make it work, including criticism of Dalton for being uncomfortable with Ari’s fame, and noting the fact that he’s already dating other people. Day 4: confirmation that Ari has also found love again with her costar, who is definitely separated from his wife! Like, Ari’s people were saying that outright to Us Weekly, People Magazine, TMZ, Page Six. “Ethan is separated from his wife, his marriage has been over for a while, don’t worry about it!” Except that everything coming out of Lilly Jay’s camp is that she was completely blindsided by all of it.

Ethan Slater informed his wife, Lilly Jay, that he was done with their marriage shortly before his romance with Ariana Grande went public, according to a source. Another source close to Grande denies it, but the insider exclusively tells Us Weekly, “Ethan sat Lilly down a few days before the news broke about him and Ariana and said that he wanted a divorce. Lilly never saw it coming!” Slater, 31, and Grande, 30, connected on the set of the upcoming Wicked movie — and weren’t shy in front of the cast and crew, per the source. “Ariana and Ethan weren’t careful,” the insider says. “They’d hold hands on set in between takes. They were sloppy and not hiding it.” Slater and Jay, who welcomed a son in 2022, celebrated 10 years as a couple last November, one month before he left to film Wicked in London. While he has since gone private on Instagram, his Mother’s Day tribute to his high school sweetheart raised eyebrows amid headlines about him and Grande.

[From Us Weekly]

“Another source close to Grande denies it” – Ariana is throwing a tantrum about Ethan’s now-estranged wife refusing to go along with Team Grande’s talking points. Why the f–k are Ariana and her people making ANY comment about Ethan’s marriage or Lilly Jay? That is completely inappropriate. Just because Lilly isn’t super-famous, doesn’t mean she has to sit back and watch as her husband’s mistress dictates the narrative of what happened with Ethan and Ari’s affair and the end of two marriages. Anyway, the whole thing is f–king “sloppy,” as that source says.