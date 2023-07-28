DM: Why hasn’t Duchess Meghan said anything about the SAG-AFTRA strike?!?

Almost all of the newspapers and tabloids in the UK are right-wing, Tory-aligned, anti-woke, pro-racism, pro-misogyny and anti-union. Because of this job, I read a lot of British coverage, and let me tell you: the British media has no idea what to say or write about the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. They would normally take a hard line against strikes and all unions, but I get the feeling that they’re treading lightly, especially because many British reporters have been trying to infiltrate American media anyway. There are scandals brewing within the British acting community, especially among Equity actors who cannot strike in sympathy with their American sister-union because of Britain’s extremely harsh anti-strike laws. If the strikes keep going throughout the fall, these British papers are going to have to take a side at some point and it won’t be pretty. For now, though, they’re cautiously trying out a line of attack. You see, they’ve heard of one American actress, someone named Meghan Markle. Let’s make the strike all about Meghan! From Ephraim Hardcastle’s column:

Former soap star the Duchess of Sussex remains uncharacteristically mute while her fellow striking luvvies man the Hollywood picket lines. Meghan was once a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists – who are now downing scripts over pay and the use of AI. In her Oprah interview, she described union membership as something she sorely missed when turning royal, telling the palace’s HR department: ‘I just really need help. Because in my old job there was a union, and they would protect me.’ SAG-AFTRA tweeted mid-interview: ‘We are still here for you, Meghan. Everyone deserves the protection of a union.’ Placard-wise Meghan, couldn’t Harry take dictation?

[From The Daily Mail]

I have no idea if Meghan is still a member of SAG-AFTRA, considering her last acting job was in 2017/18 (I forget when her last episodes of Suits aired?). Now, she’s had “credits” since then – narration and documentaries and the Netflix docu-series. So… I don’t know. I feel quite certain that Meghan is getting screwed out of a lot of her residuals for Suits, but that’s another conversation.

Even if she’s not still in the SAG union, you know she supports the strike and she supports her union. This is the Mail’s ham-fisted way of baiting her into publicly supporting the strike, so they can attack her and her $100 million Netflix contract and her eleventy-thousand Montecito bathrooms. When really, SAG-AFTRA has not asked their most famous union members and strike-supporters to join demonstrations… yet. If the strike is still happening in October/November, I suspect that’s when we will see Meryl, Leo, Bennifer, Hanks, Viola, Denzel and Meghan come out and say “enough is enough, AMPTP needs to come to the table and make a deal.”

Something else to keep our eye on is the promotion for Heart of Invictus, which will be coming out soon. Will Harry do any promotion? Will Meghan still be protecting her peace and staying out of sight?