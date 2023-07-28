DM: Why hasn’t Duchess Meghan said anything about the SAG-AFTRA strike?!?

Almost all of the newspapers and tabloids in the UK are right-wing, Tory-aligned, anti-woke, pro-racism, pro-misogyny and anti-union. Because of this job, I read a lot of British coverage, and let me tell you: the British media has no idea what to say or write about the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. They would normally take a hard line against strikes and all unions, but I get the feeling that they’re treading lightly, especially because many British reporters have been trying to infiltrate American media anyway. There are scandals brewing within the British acting community, especially among Equity actors who cannot strike in sympathy with their American sister-union because of Britain’s extremely harsh anti-strike laws. If the strikes keep going throughout the fall, these British papers are going to have to take a side at some point and it won’t be pretty. For now, though, they’re cautiously trying out a line of attack. You see, they’ve heard of one American actress, someone named Meghan Markle. Let’s make the strike all about Meghan! From Ephraim Hardcastle’s column:
Former soap star the Duchess of Sussex remains uncharacteristically mute while her fellow striking luvvies man the Hollywood picket lines.
Meghan was once a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists – who are now downing scripts over pay and the use of AI.
In her Oprah interview, she described union membership as something she sorely missed when turning royal, telling the palace’s HR department: ‘I just really need help. Because in my old job there was a union, and they would protect me.’
SAG-AFTRA tweeted mid-interview: ‘We are still here for you, Meghan. Everyone deserves the protection of a union.’
Placard-wise Meghan, couldn’t Harry take dictation?
[From The Daily Mail]
I have no idea if Meghan is still a member of SAG-AFTRA, considering her last acting job was in 2017/18 (I forget when her last episodes of Suits aired?). Now, she’s had “credits” since then – narration and documentaries and the Netflix docu-series. So… I don’t know. I feel quite certain that Meghan is getting screwed out of a lot of her residuals for Suits, but that’s another conversation.
Even if she’s not still in the SAG union, you know she supports the strike and she supports her union. This is the Mail’s ham-fisted way of baiting her into publicly supporting the strike, so they can attack her and her $100 million Netflix contract and her eleventy-thousand Montecito bathrooms. When really, SAG-AFTRA has not asked their most famous union members and strike-supporters to join demonstrations… yet. If the strike is still happening in October/November, I suspect that’s when we will see Meryl, Leo, Bennifer, Hanks, Viola, Denzel and Meghan come out and say “enough is enough, AMPTP needs to come to the table and make a deal.”
Something else to keep our eye on is the promotion for Heart of Invictus, which will be coming out soon. Will Harry do any promotion? Will Meghan still be protecting her peace and staying out of sight?
Photos courtesy of Cover Images, Avalon Red.
Suits is now a soap opera?
Not only that but, all of a sudden, the DM remembers Meghan’s title when they want to make a point about her not being on the picket line.
An sad attempt to insult her. Someone should remind them that Coronation Street is a soap opera. Would they try this with those actors?
So they the DM want her who they described as a b list actor out on the picket line? They don’t complain about the a listers not being there but sure Meg should do something.
Suits is doing gangbusters on Netflix…and Meghan will be making a pittance in residuals. Because that’s how they do. She likely would have gotten a nice chunk upfront when Netflix licensed the show, but otherwise, pennies.
They want content so bad because they’re bored. They have spent weeks trying to bait a response and nothing has worked. If she said something, she’ll be attacked and if she doesn’t, she’ll be accused and attacked. The tabloids don’t even realize how they’ve screwed themselves because they attacked her for everything. They freed her from worrying about anything they say because the hyper focus outrage was going to be there no matter what. Meghan being quiet is scaring these people because it’s slowly killing the Meghan hate industry and narrative. All these feverish stories are the press trying to get a crumb of any kind of reaction.
I agree. And I’m glad she’s smart enough not to take the bait.
This!
Hmm I saw Gert’s royals bring up this topic on Twitter and I wonder if that’s where the DM got the idea. Gert was being a bad-faith instigator about this imo. SAG clearly has a strategy right now and it’s not about bringing up the big names but the working actors. Also, could see Meghan contacting the union before to even see whether her support would be helpful at this point. There’s a clear strategy going on. The DM just wants to shame meghan for something as usual.
I feel like she still would be a member of SAG-AFTRA, especially since she has new representation now.
And just because she isn’t saying anything publicly, doesn’t mean she’s not supporting behind the scenes. She could be donating or raising money.
And, I agree, she’s probably getting screwed out of residuals with Suits streaming.
I knew those fools would have something to say about Meg and the strike. I’m sure they’ll find a way to blame her for it soon.
@girlninja, of course they want to mention Megan, there clickometer goes of the scale every time they do, and their bank balance rises. Funny isn’t it, they downplay and rag her success as an actor, but want to use her over this! Well hell DM I’m a Brit and I support the strike, would you like to see me on the picket line? No? OK well how about, Kate Winslet, Julia Roberts, meryl streep, judi Dench, Jane fonda, no, not bothered about mentioning them either! Then sit the fk down and be quiet. You don’t know what Megan has said to who, other than its not you.
IDC if she says anything or not, but I hope they donate to the funds that support actors and writers out of work.
Reading this my thoughts were along the same lines, she’ll stay out of sight but likely support those on strike behind the scenes.
“ There are scandals brewing within the British acting community, especially among Equity actors who cannot strike in sympathy with their American sister-union because of Britain’s extremely harsh anti-strike laws.”
The conservatives are not pro strikes; that’s Labour. There’s no way that the DF et al want to support successful strikes across all sorts of industries, because their viewpoint is Tory-based. They very much invested in keeping power concentrated at the top.
Labour in its present form is not even pro strikes. British workers have no one to speak up for them in Parliament and in the press.
The daily mail and the rest of the British media trying their hardest to bait the Sussexes into an appearance so they can write more articles, they tried this with the marriage articles, then the moving house articles and now this.
Meghan understands that you don’t always have to do something publicly to help out, the British media will turn her picketing into something more negative
I hope Meghan continues to make them starve. They should write a trillion articles on their remaining royals
This. The press desperately need content and they are starving because the Sussexes haven’t given them anything. They’ve been trying to get responses from them and the most they got was Nacho saying “BS” on Twitter. You had Kinsey Schofield say that if the Sussexes allowed them into their world, they wouldn’t be guessing what’s going on. That comment let me know that they are bored and they’re basically begging the Sussexes for anything at this point. The fake stories don’t have weight or power anymore.
Wasn’t Kinsey saying a few weeks ago that no one wants to hear about Harry and Meghan. Now she wants to know what they doing. GTFOH, Kinsey.
@Amybee. Yep. These people are crazy. Kinsey isn’t making money kissing the Wales’ behinds on GB and Talktv. The problem for her is she gets paid for Sussex bashing and the Sussexes aren’t active or responding to foolishness. They don’t want them quite or to go away because their livelihood depends on it. They want to use and abusive them but the problem is that the more Harry and Meghan operate in silence, there is no money to be made. They all now where their bread is buttered and her comment let me know, she and the British media are desperate.
So true. One of those channels had Kinsey on to bash Biden some weeks ago. They very desperate for any news from Harry and Meghan.
Aren’t royals not allowed to be political? So how is the British press expecting Meghan to speak out on the strike? Didn’t they want Meghan to shut up? Why do they want her to speak now? The British media hasn’t realized that Meghan’s not their puppet. They have the rest of the Royal Family to fill that role.
The tabloids will forever be pissed that they don’t have her and Harry trapped like the rest of the royals and have nothing to manipulate her with. They tried with the Markles and that didn’t work. They can’t stand that this woman doesn’t care for them or their opinions and leaves them in the dust. She doesn’t kiss ass and make them feel special by granting them access. They’ll forever be furious about that.
Exactly. The same goes for the Royal Family. They wanted Meghan to beg for acceptance and believed that she was desperate to be part of the family. Her deciding not to go to the coronation was one of the best decisions she’s ever made.
Fran said it herself they want the focus on the actors that aren’t making $26,000 a year and don’t have medical insurance. It minimizes the point when actors who make 25 million a movie are the focus, even though I think they have every right to be concerned about people using their image or words in perpetuity, and for shows they were on to have two billion streaming minutes and they get a check for $7. They want, they need Harry and Meghan to speak. They’re trying rumors and that doesn’t work, they’re trying baiting them and that doesn’t work. So now they’re litigating articles and comments from three and four years ago for new angles.
She’s damned if she does and damned if she doesn’t. She hasn’t said anything so they’re writing about that. If she comments about it, they’ll be all “how dare she, no one needs to hear from a d-list former actress, no one cares about her opinion,” and on and on.
I’d be surprised if she hasn’t already made a donation to the fund that’s helping to support out of work actors and writers. She should just continue protecting her peace and starving those media morons of their ability to write 537 articles about this issue as it relates to her.
You know it, they will INSTANTLY drag her if she says anything. Never feed the trolls. We know which side of the strike Meghan is on and that’s enough.
They’re desperate for her to do something they can criticize her for ….they’ve got bills to pay
The entire British media wanted her and Harry to shut up and go away, now they are looking for her to say something publicly? 🤷♀️
I’m so glad Meghan and Harry moved far away from the UK and that toxic environment they escaped from. The British media is hounding them in the US for content. 😔 Meanwhile they have a dozen working royals who receive tax payer funding that they should be focused on writing about.
First, “uncharacteristically mute”? There are plenty of things going on that Meghan doesn’t speak out about. She’s not blasting off on Twitter (or Instagram) on a daily basis, or blathering to reporters. Second, if the union thinks there’s an advantage to having Meghan speak out, there’s no way they aren’t coordinating with her. I’m sure if the union sees it as a good move, she’ll release a statement or show up at a picket line.
I doubt seriously if Meghan is being cheated out of residuals from SAG/AFRA. Sometimes we do more negative hypothesizing than the tabloids. Based on my observations from afar, Meghan is probably supporting this Union quietly as she does many organizations. Always funny to me when I read about Meghan hiding or being reclusive. For me this is more about living your best life on your own terms. Meghan occasionally pops out when she chooses, otherwise she is probably living her best life surrounded by those she cherishes most. She is in her home country not entangled with Harry’s birth family and this allows her the freedom she deserves. I sincerely hopes she continues to starve those Brits of her content. Side note: Suits is allowing Meghan to capture a lot of new supporters and I am incredibly happy for this.
It’s not about being “cheated” of residuals, it’s that residuals from streaming pay only pennies.
I understand the process.
OK, maybe you meant something else by your first sentence.
The Suits writers said they actually aren’t being cheated out of residuals because the show was made for cable first. Assume it is similar for the actors.
@Jan – I thought so too until I read an article in Variety where they talked to people who worked across the industry. An actor whose network show went to streaming saw his residuals go from thousands of dollars down to pennies.
I actually disagree with this take. All the other suits cast has been out on the picket line and some A listers have been. Unions are the cornerstone of our society and I judge all celebrities no matter how much I like them when they aren’t out on the picket line at least once. One picture of Megan out there would get so much attention for the strike which would be awesome!
Jeremy you have to understand the situation Meghan is in. She could be doing things behind the scenes, we don’t know. For any other celebrity, it would be a non-issue, but for Meghan all she’ll get is being called an “attention seeking narcissist” and hundreds of articles from “experts” analyzing everything about her and nothing about the strikes. The lady went for a neighborhood walk with her dog and got called a liar and a con artist and was accused of breaking the law. Please let her be.
Been a union member the entirety of my working life. The focus should remain on fair and equitable pay for all members. Meghan’s presence will not change this fight. I support her efforts to allow the focus to remain on the folks currently fighting this battle. Pretty sure she is supporting from afar.
As far as I know The Rock hasn’t been on the picket line, yet he gave a record breaking donation. I’m sure people who actually need the money from the fund to survive, the people that are most impacted by the strike appreciate that more than people wanting to see celebs on the picket line. And I think you may find it awesome that they’re on the picket line, but that does not discount the fact that it changes the narrative to these whining celebs who are worth a ton of money are complaining. They need people on the picket line who are faces but not necessarily names to keep it focused on the fact that the people that are being screwed most are not the ones that have millions in the bank but the ones who may not be able to pay rent.
Uhhh no. SAG-AFTRA has specifically asked a lot of big stars NOT to show up on the picket lines. Because all that would happen is their images would be weaponized against the strike: ‘Look at these millionaires asking for MORE money!”. The majority of working actors aren’t stars and barely squeak out an income. It has to be those actors on the picket lines. Bigger names can do things behind the scenes and get more accomplished.
I’m sure she supports the unions, the cast of Suits were at the picket line a while ago. She knows that if she were to show up her presence would take away from the protests so she’s not offering herself up as clickbait currency.
I hope Meghan and the producers of Suits made a good deal when they put Suits on Netflix , and if so Her hands maybe tied
If I were Meghan…I wouldn’t do it because it would be TOO much of a lightening rod…pulling focus & giving content to the enemy… (remember Uvalde) …I wouldn’t be surprised if they were providing support directly to the front line (hydration/nutrition)…but doing it on the DL
What was wrong with Uvalde? Nobody knew she was there until the BBC. People have to stop living in fear of what the British press will react to Meghan being in public. It’s clear that the British press wants her to be out in the public so they will have something to talk about.
I understand what you mean @Lala but I think that Meghan has been extremely judicious in her statements. If she ever feels the need to speak out about anything, I’m sure she will. And @Amy Bee is right in that we have to stop cringing preemptively over what the British media will think or say about anything Meghan does. They’re trash and no one cares what these bullies think.
I can totally see her quietly sending food and drinks to the picketers — that’s the kind of thing she does.
But imagine the British media furor if she picked up a sign and joined the strike. The Picketing Princess! Duchess Norma Rae! Meghan Abandons Her Kids to Support Spoiled Hollywood Pals!
(To be crystal-clear, the union members aren’t spoiled. Their cause is righteous.)
She used to look so different!
Yup she was younger
Wow you mean she was younger?? Shocking.
Meghan should do what she wants. Picket if she likes, don’t picket if she doesn’t want to. The media will attack her either way and nobodies like Bethenny will crawl out of the woodwork to tell her to “shut up and stop talking”. F them all Meghan, do what you like.
Precisely.
The people here want Meghan to remain silent forever to please the British media and trolls.
I don’t know how it works, but Suits has been on Netflix for a few years in my country. It hasn’t stopped being streamed. Maybe it stopped in the USA, I don’t know how much do they ( the actors) get globally.
And of course , the uk media is truing to bait them out of whatever they are doing to respond to those ridiculous claims.