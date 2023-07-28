James Middleton’s raw dog food company is still struggling financially

I’ve said this before, but it’s worth repeating: for years, I always thought James Middleton was the black sheep of his family, the only Middleton without any hustle or business sense. Turns out, he’s not the black sheep at all, he’s a chip off the old block. Carole and Michael Middleton’s Party Pieces left behind a trail of financial destruction in the wake of PP’s bankruptcy. As it turned out, James and his parents have a lot in common: they don’t pay their bills, they defraud small vendors, they use their royal connections to secure millions in “investment” and then the businesses go up in smoke and all of that investment capital has disappeared.
In 2022, James sold his failing Nazi marshmallow business Boomf. James had bilked investors of millions of dollars over the years for Boomf, only to see the business never turn a profit and then get sold off at an extreme loss to an Estonian businessman. But no worries for James, he had already mysteriously purchased a $2 million home in Bucklebury AND started a fourth business after his first three attempts left a trail of angry creditors and defrauded investors. The fourth business: Ella & Co, a raw dog food company (which was later renamed Hello Ella). Guess what? That business isn’t going well either.
Life’s roller-coaster never ceases for the Princess of Wales’s brother, James Middleton. Undaunted by the collapse last year of Boomf — his company which sold novelty marshmallows among other gifts but accumulated trading losses of almost £2 million — he turned his attention to starting a new dog food company.
Hello Ella, named after his beloved spaniel, was dedicated to the ‘happiness and well-being of dogs’. However, at the beginning of this year, the company’s namesake passed away — a blow to James which was followed by the joy of learning that his French wife, Alizee, is expecting their first child.
But now, once more, comes challenging news as Hello Ella’s assets are down to just £92,510 — compared with £334,591 the previous year.
James, 36, takes this in his stride. ‘I’m in a business that I love,’ he tells me, pointing out that it’s a young company, supported by an impressive team of investors.’
Indeed. They include buccaneering insurance and property entrepreneur Raja Balasuriya — a man, I’m assured, who ‘won’t fritter his money’.
Again, chip off the old Middleton block – this is his fourth business and he started it as his third business was crashing and burning. That’s how this raw dog food company will end up too – with vendors left high and dry, with a trail of investors left with only a tax write-off. Between James, Carole, Michael and Dodgy Gary Goldsmith, I am left wondering if all of the Middleton-Goldsmiths are scammers and frauds? Whatever is happening with this family, they still have enough power to shut down detailed reporting and investigations in the wake of their scandals. After Party Pieces went bankrupt, there was a blitz of reporting and then a whole lot of nothing. The royal reporters won’t even touch it, they won’t breathe a word of it. I’m surprised the Mail even bothered with this.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Instagram.
There’s something very symbolic about that picture of a hand holding dog food that resembles a cut-up dried-up turd.
This! And “raw” pet food is terrible. Meat production is a huge driver of climate change. We need to be cutting back on human meat consumption, and here’s a whole new industry being built around feeding this terrible for the environment food to our pets. Dogs and cats have been living off the parts of the animals humans don’t consume since they were domesticated 10,000 years ago! It’s pure ego to think that this isn’t good enough for them now.
Yep he is his mothers son and doesn’t do business well. Drips and drabs of negative info on clan Middleton. Who do we think let this little nugget out of the bag? Chuckles and Horsilla? Peg?
Ok PP finally crashed and burned but i dont think its fair to cmpare a decades long company to James DOA business ventures.
Ok I will be fair it did take party pieces some time to burn but we have been hearing for a couple of years that it was going to burn. So I think it is fair to say he is like his mother in business they both crashed and burned. He just burned more often.
“He just burned more often.” lol.
A changing market and pandemic killed Party Pieces. James starts niche businesses with limited (or no) scalability.
I don’t get it, this particular business of James’ could really be the making of him but he can’t quite get it together. I mean, he’s got a fantastic idea, a market of people who love their pets and spend billions on them, Kate’s many fans would be buying this stuff (yeah, I know), a great face of the company, his adorable dogs in their dog cart, so why can’t he bring it together? Or is he skimming every bit of profit to fund his lifestyle? If he brought in a person with actual business experience and sense and became the “face” of the company, I think he could really make a go at it.
The cost of living crisis is no joke in the UK, so buying high priced niche dog food really isn’t at the top of anyone’s list.
He has no sense, business or common.
He also seems to a be a bit late to all these trends. On paper each of his businesses could look good and for a while marshmallows were THE thing that seemed to be everywhere. My friend has been buying raw dog food for her dog for years. I think the issue is that while he’s trying to be a fast(ish) follower, he’s going into already saturated markets where you need to be really sharp and have some kind of an edge to survive never mind thrive.
Plus as Tiffany says, everyone is cutting back and we’re having record numbers of animals left at shelters as people can’t afford to keep them.
James Middleton’s dog food business did NOT go bankrupt due to some unfortunate economic circumstances, he deliberately bankrupted it. Allow me to explain how the great bamboozle or con artistry works here.
1- Little Jimmy can no longer ask mom and dad for money, because mom no longer enjoys CheapsKate Willy’s favors.
2- Little Jimmy decides to make money like a big boy, but he’s broke. So he flaunts his royal connection in humble working people’s faces and foreign investors craving for access: Little Jimmy finally collects the 2 million to start off.
3- Little Jimmy has inherited the lazy + entitled + no patience genes, so instead of using the 2 million to expand his business (every respectable English person own at least one dog), he chooses to spend the investors’ moneys on luxury real estate. He deserves to live like a Tudor earl, you get it?
4- Once Little Jimmy became the Earl of Embezzley with a lot of real estate to his name, he filed for bankruptcy and blamed it on Covid.
Conclusion: None of this would have happened had William been shrewd enough to give him 2 million pounds out of his 26 million Duchy’s revenue (= the taxpayer’s money), or had uncle Gary been generous enough to share the spoils of his (therapeutic?) drugs deals.
Two sons; one who is coddled and supported in his failures and one who goes off to successfully make his own fortune. Guess who’s the outcast?
I’m not surprised by this at all. He should realise he’s a good businessman and go get a job.
The reason why he’s started his own businesses is because his anxiety and other mental health issues preclude him from getting a job.
Then why didn’t he just work for his parents’ company? I’m sure they would have accommodated his needs. Instead, he seems like he’s just wasting other folks time and money and not accomplishing much. Plus, wasn’t he managing property for Pippa’s husband? That seems like something flexible and low stress that he could handle. Maybe?
@Elizabeth: no, anxiety & depression don’t preclude getting a job, particularly if you’re managing it with professional help. He’s absolutely capable of getting a job, it’s just not the Middleton way, not for those three ‘kids’.
I’d love to see the prospectus on this business. Selling high-end dog food during a cost-of-living crisis? To whom? And at what volume? Those investors are getting something beyond a marginal ROI.
I’d pay money to see him on Dragons Den.
@sarahcs, we could if they had film of him visiting his mother 🤣🤣
Fair point @MaryPester!
That stuff looks vile. I don’t have a dog, so I’m not up on the latest & greatest in dog food, but these dry as dirt pellets? Are you supposed to add water to soften it up? I bet this is failing because dogs hate it & their people won’t buy it a second time. Isn’t ‘raw’ supposed to mean raw meat, fruits & vegetables, and such? What even is this stuff? Ground up bone? And maybe leather?
I still don’t understand the marshmallow business. It made zero sense to me. I don’t have pets but it seems like raw dog food would have a market. Wonder why it’s failing so fast.
As a standalone business, it made zero sense. As a product line for a candy company, it would make more sense.
I don’t think investors get involved with a guy who’s had 3 failed businesses because they care about dog food.
They probably need a tax write off!
That whole family is all about getting rich quick and fame. A bunch of career flops.
@ girl_ninja, yup!! Any chance at creating an actual company to siphon money from and to keep all of the profits to themselves is the Middleton way!! Even Uncle Gary has been able to cash in with his nefarious lifestyle. The whole family is white trash sans trailer parks…..
I’d love to see someone write a well researched article comparing the business lives of Harry and James (using the fact they are both the brother of a future King and the other the future Queen), and the differing media portrayal. I mean of course you could make the argument that Harry is also Royal born and far faaaaaaarrrrrr more fascinating and newsworthy than James, but that would only explain the frequency of how often both are written about. The way Harry and Meghan are being said to be failures now because of one little contract with Spotify not renewing and stories like the Middleton’s total bankruptcy just, disappearing are interesting to me. Kate obviously has managed to wield a lot of power in the media and I think the little trickle of stories like this we are surprised to read, are William’s camp reminding her that she needs to stay in her place, Adelaide cottage with the kids and no live in staff, or she won’t get to wear any of the jewlery!
They are all grifters – remember Pippa’s book in which she so helpfully advised people how to make ice?
Celebrate, yeah those were the good times 🤣🤣🤣
And Harry and Meghan’s critics call *them* grifters! The real grifting is happening with every one of the Middletons. (Yes, I consider Kate a grifter too. She serves as the anchor.)
Aww, I do miss Pippa Tips. Simpler times.
Pippa Tips = one of my favorite times ever here on CB!
No but I remember the advise for people living near a beach that a trip to the beach is a fun day out.
Thank god Pippa told them that because they would have never figured that out for themselves!
Lol. Ahhh. Thanks for the reminder. I loved how they played Pippa’s tips on The Windsors, like when it was her idea to put tea in teacups.
That food looks like dried turds. Who would want to feed that to their dog?
Lol, from what I can tell, dogs like to eat actual dried turds right out of the cat box.
I’m a cat person so the look of horror on my face right now…
Cat person here, too – I share your horror.
Another cat person here – I’ve seen this happen. My friends beagle used my cat’s litter box as her snack location. Needless to say, we had to secure the litter box better.
Failed businesses seems to be a family trait amongst other things – like stalking.
I think James needs to stick to working for his BIL – someone who actually has business sense.
Sooo, here is a special announcement “please be aware that there will now be multiple pictures of William and Kate plus their children within the next 24 hours, even some pictures of them playing with a dog (no not Andrew), we will then get more pictures of James with his dog food, giving the impression that Billy and botox feed their hound on this food, then we will get multiple pictures of Harry and Megan’s dog with it’s poor little legs in plaster from a couple of years ago, with the insinuation that their dog has been neglected, honest to god you can write the script for these grifters. And Jamie boy, stop emulating your mother and treating your businesses as your own personal money box
Failed
failed
failing.
That sums up the Middletons and their business ventures.
Also shows W&K fans don’t care. Sussex fans support charities&businesses H&M are associated with, W&K just let those fail.
It doesn’t matter if the media buries it, the people in high places know the Middletons are tolerated trash. The moment William divorces Kate the family is some.
Its like Kris Jenner and Carole are brilliant with their daughters but have no idea what to do with their sons or males in their lives.
He’s a such flop
With his loser signet ring on his pinky finger.
I think raw, high-end dog food is a product that could sell like gangbusters if marketed well. James just isn’t good at running a business. I know there is a cost of living crisis in the UK. But there is in the US too, and people are still spending a lot of money on their pets. Partly because more people are just choosing to have pets and not have kids. Raw dog food might be expensive, but not as expensive as raising children.
Anyway. Another day, another failed Middleton business.
There is a lot of competition in the pet food market.
He needs to tone down seeking media attention. He resorts to talking about what Kate is really like.
Gary might be dodgy now but he actually
got into IT recruiting when it was hot and new and sold his company at the height of the market, way back in the 90s. He had his fortune way before Kate was even at Marlborough. He probably just lives off a slew of diversified investments. The rest of them….
Gary may or may not have a lot of money. It was thought Carole was a “successful” entrepreneur. I don’t like Gary badmouthing Harry and Meghan. And he is a person who knocked his wife unconscious.
I didn’t say I like him, but his business dealings were public and known in the 90s, long before the Middletons became public figures.