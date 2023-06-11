The Times: Carole Middleton left a trail of financial destruction in her wake

While Carole Middleton likes to portray herself as a matriarch out of a Jane Austen novel, she more closely resembles a trashy, debt-ridden Real Housewife on the verge of bankruptcy. The Teresa Giudice of Bucklebury. Since Carole’s business, Party Pieces, accumulated £2.6 million worth of debt and had to be sold off by the bankruptcy court, suddenly people have a lot of say about the mother of the future queen consort. While Carole always managed her press in a very obvious and unhinged way, suddenly Carole is not the one in control. The sharks smell blood in the water. Carole has just left too much damage in her wake. The Times of London did a lengthy piece where they interviewed some of the business-owners who are owed thousands by Carole. Some highlights:
Sell Middleton Manor & pay your debts: Their suppliers said it was “galling” that the Middletons left invoices unpaid before the firm went bust, and called on the couple, who bought a £5 million manor in Berkshire on the back of Party Pieces’ success, to pay from their own pockets.
Sultani Gas is a small business owned by an Afghan refugee: An Afghan refugee and small business owner has accused the Princess of Wales’s parents of “betrayal” for failing to pay thousands of pounds of debt before their business went bust. Mohamad Pardis, owner of the helium supplier Sultani Gas, said the £20,430 he is owed, which he is “unlikely” to receive, was equivalent to a year’s profits. The father of four, 38, started his business after arriving in the UK as a refugee from Afghanistan. “I thought I was in safe hands and that I could trust the royal family. I’m completely shocked,” he said. “She should pay us out of her own pocket. She’s living in a £5 million house, so it’s next to nothing for them, but for me it’s my profit for a year.”
Carole’s mismanagement has led to a trail of destruction: The report by administrators, Interpath Advisory, said it was “unlikely” that trade creditors, including small companies supplying balloons, toys and party bags, would be paid the £456,000 they are owed. One of those companies is Playwrite Group, a toy importer founded in 1911, which was owed £2,375. James Cornelius, 44, the fourth generation of his family to run the firm, said: “It’s galling when they’re so wealthy. I’m sure they could have made some effort to pay off their creditors, but we haven’t heard anything from them at all. They owed an awful lot of money, luckily not a huge amount to us, but enough that it still hurts. We have supported Party Pieces for many years. It was a bit of a shock that they’ve gone, but now we have to bear the brunt and carry the can.”
They swindled a small toy-making business too: Another firm that supplied goods that were never paid for was Dr Zigs, a toy-making firm, that Paola Dyboski-Bryant started from her kitchen table in north Wales 12 years ago. The mother of three, 53, who employs five staff, said: “It’s completely unfair — obviously there’s money there to pay suppliers. We’re small. We’re dependent. If Party Pieces had chosen they could have helped a small brand like mine. Unpaid invoices make a huge difference to our cash flow, and what we can do. Maybe it’s a small invoice for them, but for us it matters.”
The bank loans: Party Pieces was sold using an insolvency process that allows firms to be sold without its debts, called a pre-pack administration. The documents filed with Companies House show it owed more than £612,000 to HM Revenue & Customs, which will be partially repaid by the firm’s assets, which totalled £196,939. It had £2.1 million of loans, on top of a £218,749 Covid loan with the Royal Bank of Scotland, four fifths of which will be covered by the taxpayer.
[From The Times]
The trail of destruction, my God. So many businesses were providing services or supplies on credit too – Party Pieces was months in arrears in many of these situations. That’s not all – the Mail had a story about how Party Pieces didn’t pay high-end baker Fiona Cairns and “sources” told the Mail that the outstanding £3,880 debt will be “extremely awkward and embarrassing” for the family, especially given that Cairns baked William and Kate’s wedding cake. Bitch, are you not embarrassed by the entire f–king scandal of it all? You mismanaged your company into the ground. You’ve hurt dozens of businesses and left the British taxpayer on the hook for hundreds of thousands of dollars. Are you not ashamed? Jesus.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
-
-
166648, The Duchess of Cambridge and Carole Middleton attends the opening day of Royal Ascot in Berkshire. Ascot , United Kingdom – Tuesday June 20, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: © Stephen Lock, i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE
-
-
166648, The Duchess of Cambridge and Carole Middleton attends the opening day of Royal Ascot in Berkshire. Ascot , United Kingdom – Tuesday June 20, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: © Stephen Lock, i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE
-
-
Carole Middleton Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse – Ladies Day, Day 3 Berkshire, England – 21.06.12,Image: 308735318, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: , Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Kate Middleton (M) stands outside the Goring Hotel in London, Germany, 28 April 2011. She is accompanied by her Sister Pippa (L) and her mother Carole (2nd to L). London is preparing for the royal wedding of Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton at Westminster Abbey on April 29. Photo: Frank May,Image: 507285837, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO GERMANY, AUSTRIA, SWITZERLAND – NO 3RD PARTIES – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction
– For queries call London + 44 (0)20 7421 6000 , New York + 1 646-329-6242 or Hamburg + 49 (0)40 530 240 5959, Model Release: no, Credit line: Frank May / DPA Picture Alliance / Avalon
-
-
Carole Middleton attending the wedding of her daughter Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark’s Church, Englefield, Berkshire, UK. 20/05/2017.,Image: 513165692, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS- Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
62362, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM – Tuesday June 7 2011. Matching Middletons! Pippa Middleton and Carole Middleton step out in matching nude shoes! The mother daughter duo were out with Pippa’s father Michael Middleton at Harry’s Bar in Mayfair. ***NORTH AMERICAN USE ONLY*** Photograph: Â©Optic Photos, PacificCoastNews.com **FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE** **E-TABLET/IPAD & MOBILE PHONE APP PUBLISHING REQUIRES ADDITIONAL FEES** UK OFFICE:+44 131 557 7760/7761 US OFFICE:1 310 261 9676,Image: 525175204, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Optic Photos / Avalon
-
-
160660, Carole and Michael Middleton leave the Sunday church service at The Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Queens Sandringham estate. London, United Kingdom – Sunday, January 8, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Â© i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Photoshot): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 532796854, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
167256, Carole Middleton, the mother of the Duchess of Cambridge and Pippa Middleton, spectates from the Royal box on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships. London, United Kingdom – Thursday July 6, 2017. UK, FRANCE, AUS, NZ, CHINA, HONG KONG, TAIWAN, SPAIN & ITALY OUT Photograph: Ã?Â© Stephen Lock/i-Images, PacificCoastNews. Los Angeles Office (PCN): +1 310.822.0419 UK Office (Avalon): +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 sales@pacificcoastnews.com FEE MUST BE AGREED PRIOR TO USAGE,Image: 533038972, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS, DIRECT SALES ONLY UNLESS STATED OTHERWISE IN CAPTION – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: i-Images, PacificCoastNews / Avalon
-
-
Carole Middleton arriving at Westminster Abbey, central London, ahead of the coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla.,Image: 774175184, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: -, Model Release: no, Credit line: Andrew Milligan / Avalon
They have no shame. None of them
I swear this woman looks smug as hell in 9 out of 10 pictures we see of her. “Look at me, I’m somebody now.”
How the mighty grifter has fallen! No wonder her daughter has appeared in public sooooo many times this last couple of weeks. There’s no Royal life boat for you Carol dear, but please let us know if you can sing the theme tune to titanic. 🎶🤔
This story is not going away anytime soon unlless the Sussexes make an appearance and Invictus is months away. Wonder if Midds will go to Wimbledon in a few weeks? It’s their social highlight
No Shane what do ever
They might be taking a sudden holiday to the Maldives.
Chuck, sidechick, and peggs are done with kkkate. The midds overplayed their hand when they went on the skip chuck and the Diana statue carolE being a better mother than Diana. Chuck and cowmilla been hated kkkate and the midds. Plus kkkate thinking she could ice out a turnip toff. This is class warfare, smacking them down and reminding them they’re not part of the group. Pippa’s husband is no where near the midds and neither is james’ wife. The actual money people don’t want to be seen with them. I think them being at the wedding with kkkate was a negotiation and begging peggs to pay their debts. Kkkate knows this is her final stop. I believe ma and pa midds were attempting to shake down peggy but the crap in the papers is his response. He’s not helping or protecting them or his mannequin. The more negative the press around her family the more justification peggy has to divorce kkkate. Her half- face lift and actually working more than quarterly is her trying to be associated with Princess of Wales, but her history s a lazy moron who can’t make a sensible statement is coming back to haunt her. The papers pointing out her charities have gone bankrupt or closed isn’t a coincidence. I bet the grey men say kkkate was stealing from the royal foundation to cover her parents debt in order to cover the years of money laundering.
“I thought I was in safe hands and that I could trust the royal family.” Lesson number one for this guy. I’m sure that Carole thinks it is okay to cost the public millions. After all she is royal-adjacent. Why shouldn’t she do the same scam the in-laws do?
Peg and KC are really letting her twist in the wind. The piece keeps hammering it in how they pretend to be wealthy and intend to portray them as a source of shame for the BRF. It must have been OKed by the palaces. Kate has zero power. The Time stops short of mentioning Kate specifically, but I think it’s just a matter of time.
I think it’s to cut Khate off from her family. Choose POW or your family. Oh and the Wales children are going no where near the Middleton’s now. I’ve been waiting for Charles/the Grey Men to pull the pin and distance the children from CarolE so they grow up Royal and not grifter middle class.
I kind of wonder if these stories are actually a sign that there’s been some falling out between Kate and her mom. We’ve seen stories suggesting that Will was not happy with how much Carol was around during lockdown, maybe Kate got a bit sick of her as well? Though I agree, these stories do not reflect well on the BRF so it’s interesting that there doesn’t seem to be any effort to hush them up (or maybe the press has decided they are just too delicious to hush up…. it’s not like the press has a long history of love and loyalty to Waity Katy, after all).
Carole would never have been at the wedding in Jordan if she was on the outs with Kate.
This could also be the reason why we’ve seen W&K looking like they’ve been fighting every time they’re in public. We saw the thunderous faces in the carriage on the way to The Clowning, we saw them in Jordan… We’ve all said they look less “together” than usual. So maybe, Kate’s been nagging for him to pay her family’s debt, and he’s noped out repeatedly.
It’s incredibly sad how many small, vulnerable businesses were taken in by the Middletons—POC and women especially. Hopefully, people will realize that royalty (adjacent) is no safe guarantee, but this is really sad.
@ ML, unfortunately these smaller mom and pop shops could suffer to the tune of bankruptcy as well, especially the woman whose business is small and is home based. The ones that have larger businesses as well, as the amount of debt, will likely survive. The fact that they are simply turning a blind eye and not paying for these massive debts and are willing for the taxpayers to foot the bill should be unacceptable.
@ Cate, no, Waity Katy hasn’t turned her back on her Mum and she never will as her mother is her only ally.
Anyone who has ever read a Georgette Heyer Regency romance knows that the aristocracy NEVER pays their bills.
The Middletons aren’t aristocracy, very much not aristocracy.
@Unblinkered – no, but those left holding the bag were treating the Middletons as if they were aristocracy. Any regular person who was behind several months on their rent and other bills would have been evicted and cut off from further business. But the landlord/vendors kept extending credit because they figured the royals would bail them out – an age-old story with an expected ending.
Take your point, Eurydice. The whole thing really makes me fume, hardworking people being taken for a ride by the Middletons
They aren’t, but CarolE sure fancies herself an aristocrat ever since Kate’s wedding
Wasn’t she and her family in Jordan a few weeks ago for that royal wedding? That could’ve been one creditor paid.
These people don’t care about how they destroy people’s lives.
You assume that trip to Jordan wasn’t comp’d by someone.
Now that the Middletons’ social murder list is out there, I can’t help but wonder whether bags of Emirati cash were used to quietly solve and bury problems of that nature -pay off a pregnant mistress, pay back in-laws’ opulent property, silence their creditors.
There used to be a golden age when the righteous press did not pry into the little royal arrangements: the next Consort’s parents were literally forced to drain money out of Pity Pieces to be able to afford some moderately ostentatious estate. How fair is that? I think we should revert to the times when crime used to be organized. Today is total anarchy.
Seriously, though. If the Middletons get away with stealing from hard-working little businesses, after flaunting their royal association as guarantee, this will open a precedent of unscrupulous practices for every crook clan in England: the Middleton Jurisprudence is about to teach everyone to get away with conning the next man.
Besides, next time the Daily Whatever mentions the price of Harry and Meghan’s Montecito estate and number of bathrooms, they’d better bear in mind it comes from highly legal and moral gains, not from the financial cadaver of people deemed to be their milch cows or their inferiors.
Did they ever confirm whether or not Carole, James and Pippa flew on the taxpayer funded jet that William and Kate used? Seems to have been pretty quiet in that story.
Even the fact that Carole was there at the wedding got glossed over last week.
Sugar here, you made me laugh so hard!
I have a very short bucket list. Number one on that list? I want to be walking down one of Sydney’s famous and busy streets, and be stopped by someone with a Microphone and cameras in tow, to this conversation:
“Excuse me, madam. May I ask, what do you think of organized crime?”
“ I think it’s better than disorganized crime.”
Boom-tush!
This Middleton scandal is huge! I am interested to see how the tabloids handle it. Will they be sympathetic? Will they give Carol the same treatment they gave Meghan? Harry and Meghan should sit tight and keep out of the public eye right now, so as not to take the focus of what’s happening in the UK. I’m sure they know that.
Valid point about whether or not the Middletons paid the airfare and lodgings for their recent trip to the royal wedding in Jordan. However, in all fairness, I think that the British press (ha-ha, if there still is such a thing) should inquire into their finances every time Carole & the Middletons are attending a tennis match like they have no cares in the world, or when they’re wearing expensive clothes, on far-off vacations because they are free to enjoy the results of their profits while others are picking up the tab for them. So, it really doesn’t matter who pays for their frivolous jaunts.
@Annakist, 😽 Thank you so much. These folks are so above the law, it’s better to laugh it off. I’m sure the Midds were given thorough legal advice on how to circumvent the law to their advantage and pay back just about nothing, all of it without putting darling Catherine’s status in jeopardy.
These nasty people are authorized to murder someone on the road and murder someone’s business. You’re absolutely right to suggest the Sussexes would be well-inspired to stay out of the limelight while the press exposes the untouchables Middletons.
I get why Wills might not pay their debts, but its interesting that James Matthews hasn’t either. This scandal reflects badly on all of them, and while not Pippas fault, I wonder why she didn’t ask her husband to save the family this embarrassment? If the Mids are truly broke surely he could have lent them money to pay off the debt? £2m is not much for him…
I’ve been asking myself that same question ever since this happened. Why didn’t they make this go away? I understand William not doing it. But I don’t understand Pippa’s husband not doing it. Could it be there’s some tension there? That Pippa started seeing through the crap or maybe always felt like second best or pushed into things that she didn’t want to do? I don’t know. But I need to! Lol…
In the infamous tattler piece about Kate there was a portion about how her and Pippa were not close anymore but that “pIppa would never betray her”
Kate has always seemed to have a competitive streak with other women and Pippa to me seems to be in a better marriage with access to a lot of money but more freedom. And Carole seems to basically openly favor Kate and her kids. Maybe Pippa got fed up. Or maybe James Mathews was burned after having lost so much money on James Middleton marshmallow “business”
As a child in a family with a “golden” (I’m the “forgotten child,” my sister the “scapegoat”), I feel terrible at the way CarolE seems to openly favor Khate and her kids over her other kids and grands. My mom’s openly favoring my sister and her kids over everyone else in our family has caused deep wounds to all of us. Moreover, Mr. TigerMac has done wonders in helping me deal with the toxic dynamics in a much more healthier way.
So, if that’s really the dynamic in the Middleton family? I can totally see James saying “nope” to helping Ma Mids out (and saying yes a few times to helping Pippa’s brother out). There’s just more sympathy toward a sibling impacted by a toxic parent than there is to the parent.
I don’t blame TMW James at all. He probably saw how financially irresponsible his inlaws are and said “hell no”. He drew a line in the sand and clearly his wife agreed.
I thought the same thing. They might have realized it’s like a bucket of water in the desert – it won’t change the situation. Also, if Carole is of a mindset that she is entitled to receive help and bonuses, there is nothing that would have changed the story other than hold her responsible for her choices.
I don’t think there’s any reason for James to feel obliged to bail out his in-laws. If I had in laws who ran a business into the ground I wouldn’t throw good money after bad unless I was seeing it as a viable business, taking over, and removing them from running it.
I don’t know UK bankruptcy rules, but in the US if a corporation goes bankrupt, the owners (shareholders) aren’t personally on the hook to pay the business debts, they’re out their investment in the business. If it’s the same in the UK, the Middletons may still be personally wealthy.
I don’t know how close they are as a family, but I also would be reluctant to off the debts of a family member who still retained more than one home, even after filing for bankruptcy and having outstanding debts. I’d think to myself, “Can’t they at least sell one of their many homes?” I mean, it’s just basic stuff here. Show SOME measure of remorse and pay back some of your debts.
And, to all those wondering, I’m sure the BM will not/never/not treat the Middletons in a similar way as they did the Sussexes who did nothing wrong. Otherwise, they would have written may columns speculating on who exactly paid for their trip to Jordan, and they would have had at least one story with plenty of photos of Carole and company enjoying themselves in Jordan while some poor (unpaid) sap was wondering how they were going to pay their rent, or if they could afford to pay their staff. A side-by-side photo of the two would paint quite a picture.
How many times has James Matthews had to listen to Carol talking about her daughter The Duchess and her son-in-law The Future King, not so subtly implying they are the superior family members, I wouldn’t pay to save them either, or maybe terribly moderately wealthy James isn’t so wealthy either.
He has always been called moderately wealthy here and it’s likely he wouldn’t have enough to cover these debt which are in the millions.
His wealth is probably all on paper too. Just like his in laws.
Billionaires don’t get to be billionaires by bailing out loved ones when they make poor choices. They get to be billionaires by turning every crisis to their own advantage. You don’t see Carole latch into to Pippa in recent times the way she does Kate and her brood, but clearly the Bank of Baldy has shut her off.
Can’t blame the guy for not wanting to waste his money.
Thing is, we do t know if Pippas husband has already propped them up and has draw the line.
He propped up Boompf so I think that was enough for him.
For what it’s worth, Moderately Wealthy James has rescued Pippa’s brother a couple of times. My guess is that W helped them out in the beginning as well.
At some point in 2019 things were starting to look obviously wrong. That when CarolE’s role with PP changed, then there were those articles about how she was like a mother to W and was shut down, and I feel like there was something else that was off. The RR and the RF bank this kind of oppo to use at their own convenience, which is mind blowing.
Also, MICHAEL Middleton is the business man; that’s his background and what he’s good at. At the moment, CarolE is wearing this failure, not him.
Well Carole was so happy to get the positive publicity (no matter if that was paid or not) and be the face of pp. Michael was always in the background so miss me with that BUT Michael!…
James and William have helped them out in the past. They may have reached the limits of their money and patience and supporting decisions they don’t agree with. As the cliche states, ask me how I know
Carole made herself the public face of that business from the outset and she was perfectly fine slagging Meghan for being too good at giving speeches. Perhaps some of this is because of Michael being bad at business too, but the NJ venture focuses on her and has her literal picture in the aisles. I’m not going to feel bad that she’s taking the hit here.
HeyGingerSnaps, As to CarolE being a poor, hapless victim: NO, she definitely is NOT. I think she also really enjoys the public attention (when positive) that comes with being K’s mum. However, a slew of innocent people got bilked by Party Pieces, and while CarolE cheerfully screwed these people over, her husband is also part of this firm. Her husband has had a university education, worked in a job for BA where he needed to use complex planning skills, and then was a manager for BA in Jordan before joining PP. CarolE is not as well educated, so fair or not, wtf was MM’s role? And given his skills, why were so many people swindled? He’s been working there since 1989 doing what exactly? I think BOTH of them are guilty and it’s weird to me that MM is still in the background considering his educational and work background.
One Of The Marys, I hope things are better for you now!
Nic919, I am beginning to realize I come across as a CarolE apologist maybe? Yikes! No, I don’t like her for the same reasons: I think she helped with a lot of the negative stories about Meghan and made her life unbearable in Britain along with Kate. I absolutely dislike the Middletons. I have no issue with them climbing, but I despise how they hurt other people along the way and have no issue with their downfall. I want her to take the hit WITH her husband: I find that the British will attack women first and protect the men. That I do have an issue with. Does this make more sense?
@ML
I suspect Michael isn’t front and center in this situation because this tabloid bombardment is a message from the RF to Carole. Most likely from Camilla or William. All those articles about how William and Kate should be on the throne instead of Charles and Camilla were from Carole.
It wouldn’t surprise me if Camilla, who is currently putting Kate to work, is getting a little revenge on Carole for that foolishness.
This could also be a message from William to Carole…back off and don’t even think of trying to interfere in/stop WandK’s divorce.
Either way, Carole is the face of all things Middleton so now she’s the face of this event, too.
BlueNailsBetty, ah—you mean because CarolE dealt with the tabloids… this does make a twisted kind of sense. Because the RF sees her as having made their lives miserable. (I still think from the perspective that so many small businesses were screwed over by PP, the media should have paid more attention to Michael’s role in the company and both parents should have been reported on.)
Pippa’s husband has probably lost enough of his moderate wealth propping up the Middletons, and frankly they are said to be heavily invested in renovating their own property ( some kind of petting zoo or amusement park? I forget).
But it’s eyebrow-raising that William didn’t make all of this go away for the bad publicity alone. It’s not just his duchy money or the million plus settlement he (allegedly) got from the Murdoch media, but the RF has access to unimaginable wealth and influence.
If William wanted to, he could have quietly paid off the Middleton’s debts and made sure the papers didn’t say boo about it. If he were smart, it would have been part of a larger deal to keep the Middletons away from the news entirely and formalize whatever agreement he has with Kate about their appearances together. I’m not saying it’s William’s job to bail out his in-laws’ failing business, but I think there is a savvy PR case for not having stories like this one drag on and on and you would think a few million to get Ma Middleton and Uncle Gary to stop talking the press might be considered money well spent?
@ Jay, let’s not forget that CarolE and Michael are full grown adults and it’s THEIR debts, not the children’s.
Now as far as TOB in concerned, his Duchy “salary” is, IIRC, £20-24 millions per year!!!! The £2.6 that the Midd’s owe is chump change for him. TOB doesn’t need that much money to live off of, even as he still lives off of the taxpayers, he could have easily written a check and not suffer from any financial hardship.
TOB didn’t want to bail his in-laws out and now we are seeing how this is playing out and it doesn’t look good on anyone, especially the BRF.
Reply to ML,
Things are better because I put my foot down. I could see the taking, taking, taking was never going to end and becoming a lifestyle. There’s nothing ambiguous about “I will no longer be your emergency fund” or so you would think. I decided I’d rather be stressed and set limits than be stressed and have no limits. It was still stressful but easier to live with.
So who is paying for their lifestyle now?
Well apparently party pieces has been an LLC for some years now. So the Middletons personal wealth and possessions can’t be touched. So i guess they are still paying for it? Although God knows where they get the money from.
Quite right. The huge tax bill (which they’re leaving to the taxpayer to pick up) is bad enough, but to stiff small businesses who can’t afford the loss is unforgivable.
Interesting that the UK press have gone in hard on this. One of the Mail articles was even starting to question how the Middletons could afford their lifestyle, which is definitely something that bears further scrutiny. I just didn’t expect them to go there.
All of their financial woes seemed to come to a head when the pot farm was found adjacent to their property. This time Uncle Gary hasn’t stepped in to bail them out. I think the pot farm was theirs (or uncle Gary’s, but they were tending it) and that’s how they were getting along/padding their income. Now that’s gone, their house of cards is tumbling down. I’m interested to see where this all ends up. Guess the youngest Middleton is just like his parents, after all.
Yup, I agree 100%. Party Pieces made the bulk of its money though laundering, and after their grow operation was shut down it had to stand on its own as a legitimate business and failed. I just googled that original story and no arrests were ever made – I find it hard to believe that police couldn’t find any DNA, any security camera footage of comings and goings through town, any financial ties to trace the owners or operators of the pot farm. The whole think stinks to high heaven.
@anners “All of their financial woes seemed to come to a head when the pot farm was found adjacent to their property.”
OMG! Is that where the derangers insisting Meghan’s mother was a drug dealer sprung from!? Reversing Ma Mid the same way they reverse William and Kate’s marriage woes on the Sussexes?
Growing a decent sativa pot product (particularly outdoors ) that people are willing to spend their hard earned money on takes a whole lot of knowledge, experience, equipment and hard work. The Middletons are none of that. So, the best they could have been were investors or upper management. I’m from Oregon where there is a long history of cultivation and there have been many growers here (legal as well as illegal) – that have been unable to make a go of the business. It is a crowded and competitive marketplace.
I forget which article basically questions if they ever made the money that was claimed because during the years they were only a private partnership none of the financials had to be published. And they didn’t start a limited liability company until 2019.
@jensa
“One of the Mail articles was even starting to question how the Middletons could afford their lifestyle, which is definitely something that bears further scrutiny. I just didn’t expect them to go there.”
This is EXACTLY where I expected them to go once it finally dawned on the press that they weren’t getting Harry back and the leaks dried up. They’re facing a drought of juicy royal news. Because they feel beholden to protect the King and the heir, and those kids won’t be interesting until they enter their teens, and the heirs and blood royals need to deflect from their scandals and shortcomings, the Middleton’s were always going to be served up on a platter.
And unfortunately for them, there is PLENTY to feast on. Decades of grifting and questionable finances. It’s like the royal version of Parasite. They scammed and lied their way to the top and now it’s falling apart.
Oh, I think she is very ashamed. Strivers like her, who care so much about every rung up the social ladder, are intensely insecure about their social status – and the way down is very painful. That doesn’t mean she deserves pity or anything – it’s karma.
I just wonder how many conversations CarolE and Buttons had sneering at Meghan’s (admittedly trash) family members, Scammy and Thomas.
Looks like Doria is the scandal-free, discreet mother-in-law the BRF can only wish they’d continue to make welcome.
It’s beyond embarrassing. I wonder what they were doing at the Jordanian criwn prince‘s wedding. Selling access for cash to wealthy Middle Eastern people comes to mind. If Charles, Fergie, Andrew can do it, why not Kates tacky mother?
Because no one likes kkkate. And she’s rude and competitive with any woman she’s in a room with. Them being at the wedding was their attempt to get baldy to keep this out of the press. I think they’re still clinging to being royal and Peggy being rude and annoyed openly with kkkate was his way of saying he doesn’t care. You love to see it.
But with THAT hideous nosejob Carole is sporting now? We need an article about that disaster alone. Holy cow. First time I have seen it. If there was an article done on it, please point me to the link. That isn’t TJ level. That is chop shop level.
I hope this slots in to the right spot. My slotting in talent is nil.
Wow they are coming for her hard!! They never paid for the wedding cake. Lots of smaller businesses she is screwing. This is the beginning of the end for Can’t. They are going all in on her parents the grifters and she should be scared at what’s ahead for her.
I don’t know if I see all this as them going hard. This feels soft if you compare it to the treatment of Harry and especially Meghan!
Where are all the right wing nuts writing millions of opinion pieces about how much of a failure the Middletons are?
We’ve gotten none of that. But we get those every time Harry and Meghan do anything.
Yes something is happening behind the scenes but I doubt it will be anything major. They’ll just keep coming out for events and hope everyone forgets..
Until the rota start turning on her I don’t see the status quo changing not when William is obsessed with one upping his brother.
It’s only just begun @bree, it’s only just begun.
Both the press and the royals are working to make Keen Kate feel the heat.
And I think they’re going to continue to turn it up.
Floodgates have opened. There’ll be plenty more people coming forward now with dirt on the Middletons.
The Middletons have been protected for YEARS – clearly that protection has now gone and its open season on them. More will come and it will likely shift focus onto the rest of the family and Uncle Hookers n Blow.
Uncle G must be shaking in his boots right now. Probably planning an escape to the Gulf region or someplace similar.
Kate is in an extremely precarious position. I wonder if she’s bright enough to understand this.
@Brassy Rebel. I think she knows the gravy train maybe coming to an end for her. I think that’s why we are seeing her so much lately. All though what we see is her usual nothingness but we are seeing her.
QEII being alive protected Kate and the Middletons. They had to know once the queen was gone that Charles would go ham on them after years of Carole leaking her own stories to the tabloids and making deals to prop up Kate. Honestly, it got worse once Meghan was in the picture. Look, it’s one thing for Charles and William to be a trash-ass father and trash brother to Harry but perhaps they had a major problem with Carole and Kate holding court with the tabloids and piling on Harry and Meghan as well. I’m sure Kate the peacemaker stories raised some eyebrows.
For years many of you said this would happen and it’s happening and there’s nothing Kate can do about it to change the course. Kate was set up to have her own place at Adelaide Cottage and all she has to do is raise her children, attend engagements and be William’s plus one when an event calls for one. In other words, Kate sit there and eat your food until you’re needed.
I believe with Harry and Meghan out of the picture and the king and his heir under protection the tabloids are starving, thus a number of mild articles criticizing Middleton’s business failure and debts. it’s just a warning shot from the tabloids.: feed us or else.. It’s infuriating mild. Just think for one moment what they would write if this was doria’s failure and compare…
Agreed, First comment. The tabloids would have rounded up a homeless baby, with a sobbing mother claiming she had to raise her baby in a tent because the duchess’s mother defaulted on a payment of some kind, and that would have just been the tip of the iceberg.
Meanwhile, soft spoken Doria is grace personified. It’s enraging. There has to be a special room in hell for the people who maligned Doria.
I don’t think they were smart enough to realise they’d be in the firing line once H&M and TQ were gone. I suspect they thought being the in-laws of PWT would protect them. After all, they probably thought that Diana’s parents didnt really get much push back with the divorce. What they forgot is that the Spencers are aristocratic, some argue more so than TRF and while there were been some stories about the divorce of Diana’s parents and Charles Spencer, they did have the aristocracy and establishment on their side.
CarolE is finding that it’s FAFO time.
I mean…it’s not a puzzle. Crack open a history book and use your reading skills, Middletons, and seriously, all of England.
@Bren… Or have Kate pretend to eat her food. Either way, excellent post!
@Susan Collins, IIRC, the RF paid for the WanK’s wedding cakes and the wedding. (2 cakes estimated between 57k-80k pounds together). The Middletoon’s really didn’t have much financial responsibility for the WanK wedding. I think they hosted a bbq (doesn’t mean they paid for it). Maybe Uncle Gary did or the RF. Uncle G might have supplied the blow.
I’m guessing the almost 3900 pounds owed to Cairns has to do with CarolE using their services in a different capacity over the last 2 years. The debt is under Party Pieces- a business. ( I personally believe the W&K marriage was more business than personal on one side)
It was less than a year ago (Oct. 2022) Party Pieces did their “great” launch in America. Party Pieces was going to storm American shores due to Kate’s popularity here. LOLZ for days.
Heh, Kate might be regretting not curtseying to Camz at the Chubbly.
What about the upcoming crown episodes featuring William and kate and spinning it as idyllic romance and her parents as so called successful entrepreneurs. Really embarrassing
Well the knives are certainly out for the Middletons. It’s hard to tell if this is prelude to a divorce or if the royals are just still arguing about who had more pictures taken of them at a flower show last month. But everyone involved looks so pathetic.
I think Camilla, if noone else, is for sure on top of this situation. She is watching this closely, maybe even feeding the beast.
Honestly, I shudder to think of what it must be like for anyone when Cam’s gaze is trained on them. Carole knows she in the crosshairs. Big yikes.
After reading Harry’s book and seeing that Camilla sold both boys out to the tabloids, I could fully see her orchestrating the surgical removal of the Middletons from their circle.
Oh no, this is a long time coming payback from C&C. This isn’t over one or two recent small incidents.
I’m not even sure this is all Camilla. She could play a role here, sure.
But no way are these papers going after Carole like this without William’s approval. I feel like the Times is more invested i being on Williams side than Camilla’s.
CaroleE just wasn’t smart enough to figure out that you have to feed the wolves because they’re always hungry. She helped to run Meghan and Harry out of the country and now the wolves have turned on them.
This story is so valuable to the RF. It not only helps to position Khate and her family as evil grifters who should be separated from the RF, but it also deflects attention from the RF’s scandals and also from the RF’s large living and spending during an economic crisis.
Every last one of them never thought in a million years Harry would leave WITH Meghan. They thought they would only run HER off and they’d get their third wheel/scapegoat/work horse back.
I think you’re right. It would explain why they they were so shocked at what Harry has been saying. They expected him to dramatically return to the fold and allow the tabloids to rejoice that he freed himself.
I’m enjoying this immensely. I hope they go even harder on her and kkkate. Trash family full of grifters. Bring it on.
It’s hilarious to me that William couldn’t see through this grift when every other aristo was able to and gave the Middletons a wide berth, only letting them in just so far into the circle.
100% – I remember when Pippa was trying to land some titled aristo and his family shut it down hard because of the tackiness of the Middletons
George Percy’s mother had her lawyer issue a strong denial that her son was ‘involved’ with Pippa – that was hilarious.
YES! She was trying to land a Percy so she could be the Duchess of Northumberland and his family was like, FOH.
Haha I remember this! Mama Percy shut that ish down quickly.
What was shut down faster-the Percy rumor or the Prince Harry rumor? Or, is it a dead heat?
My personal opinion, Pippa is in a much better place than her sister. And, I kind of love that for Pippa.
The George Percy rumor took longer to be shut down bc the Midds were smarter about it TBH. It was more of a slow burn thing, clearly following the William-Kate playbook though. Uni friends, I think they maybe shared a flat, etc. George WAS seen in public quite a few times with Pippa relatively, even if always as friends, she went to his sister’s wedding, etc. but I noticed once it became obvious what the Midds were doing George kind of disappeared from the scene when it came to Pippa. It’s clear there was a decision made IMO.
Harry – he shut that down with a quickness. It’s clear he felt no loyalty to the Middletons.
William was in his early 20s without a mother figure and a distant father which is how they managed to work him. Had Diana been alive the Middletons would never have gotten this far. Kate might have been a uni girlfriend, but that’s it. Carole playing pseudo mother with the cheesy toast was key to this grift working.
Oh, Diana would have run the Middleton’s off with the quickness.
Will married the mannequin to eff with Chuck. He also didn’t have any other options. None of the RF liked kkkate or her family.
You are right, he was an idiot. The problems started for Carole and Kate when he realized he was played. With a guy like Peg, it’s never his fault though, so he will blame the Mids and use their grift against them. He will also blame his father for driving him to the Middleton trap. I believe one of the reasons why he married Kate was to spite his own family (extremely shortsighted that may be). But he can’t turn on KC, so the Mids and Kate will get his revenge.
Actually, I think the serious problems started when Harry showed up with Meghan. Maybe Will was aware of Carole’s machinations by then, but possibly didn’t care; as we’ve seen, the marriage to Kate was convenient because it didn’t interfere with Will doing whatever he liked. (You may be also be right about Will wanting to spite his family by marrying Kate – another formerly regular poster, not here of late, had the same theory. IIRC, wasn’t the whole engagement announcement done by Will without much warning to TQ and others? I can’t imagine there weren’t RF advisors warning Will this wasn’t a great choice, but he did what he wanted.)
Anyway, as Harry indicated in Spare, Will likely didn’t expect Harry to end up with anyone better than Kate – how could he possibly do better than he, Will, FFK? – or, maybe not anyone at all – “it might not happen, Harold! And you’ve got to be OK with that.” And then, Harry marries a beautiful, accomplished, relatively famous woman, who Will is actually already aware of – and who is deeply in love with Harry. Cue Will’s persistent jealously over Harry having anything better than Will himself – which IMO is what will eventually lead to at least a formal separation – and his growing resentment over being stuck with Kate. As you say, things are never Will’s fault – but also, by their actions over the years Kate and the Middletons left themselves wide open to ultimately get hung out to dry.
I agree that Harry finding Meghan who is in love with Harry for himself and a huge asset to the BRF as well as having her own career and wealth really opened up William’s eyes to what he decided to accept for himself. He likely assumed that since all the aristo women didn’t want him and only kate was left that Harry, as next in line and not future king, would have a tougher time of it. When Harry was dating Chelsy, he didn’t care because she was not sophisticated and a little rougher around the edges. But Meghan is smart, has charisma and is very good looking. She was also enthusiastic to do the charity work. I am sure he looked at that and realized what Kate did not bring to the table and he as future king deserves the best.
@windyriver, +1000. Harry was never suppose to show up with a woman that loves him, had a complete & successful life before him and had her own fan base.
Yes. He details this in SPARE. His family was shocked that he showed up with Meghan. I’m not going to knock Chelsy (or Cressida). They were the person Harry needed at that time. I refuse to buy into any of the BM stories of gossip via Chelsy & Cressida. They both seem to be decent people.
Meghan was a threat to the Wank’s because she had an actual history of doing very well at University, a work ethic and successful charity involvement before meeting Harry. How dare Harry meet such a woman that made them look bad! How dare Harry deciding to marry someone he wanted to marry-a beautiful, articulate, educated, intelligent, independent and biracial woman.
Worse yet, how dare such a woman with those qualities fall in love with him!
I wonder. The royals’ lives are so weird – I’d say a combo of entitled blindness and deep cynicism. They grow up knowing that everyone wants something from them. Everyone is a grifter in some way – even their own family members. And W&K’s marriage seems to be a bit like Charles and Diana’s, in that it was time for Will to get married and Kate was around – plus, she had the middle class “credentials” to make the RF more 21st century. So, I don’t think Will was unaware that the Middletons were petty grifters. I think it was OK as long as they stayed in their little pool, but once Carole started putting on serious airs, things had to be shut down.
I’m glad Carole is finally getting hers. I have always thought she was shady and that her party company was a front for something else. Karma.
I will probably get flack for this, but it’s also karma for Carole for using her daughter the way she has been. I know Kate is grown ass woman now, but in her formative years Carole pushed and instructed her to run after someone who kept using and humiliating her, in the public eye no less. I also believe Kate was under pressure to keep running after Peg because of all the money they didn’t have was blown through while chasing him. Sunk cost fallacy.
Let’s say it for what it is. Carole pushed out her daughter like a courtesan in order to get the ring. The almost decade of doing nothing post uni except “ being available” for William and his party schedule? What decent parents would be ok with having their daughter on call for a rich man like that? The part time Jig Saw job made that extremely obvious when the owner told the media that kate couldn’t work much because she was dating William and had to have a flexible schedule for him. That’s the kind of talk you normally hear from prostitutes and not from young women in a healthy equal relationship.
Kate went along with it she had no interest in having a career and the idea of being a queen appealed to her. Kate did not have to listen to Carole the same way she did not have to treat Meghan horribly.
Tessa, I agree that she liked the idea of being royal and power adjecent and sticking it to all those toffs by becoming queen ( she didn’t know in the waity years that the toffs won’t give a shit about her titles). What I’m saying is that Kate might have wised up or had enough of being whored out to Peg, but after a certain point there was no going back. Carole must have made it clear that they need to recover the money that was already sunk in Project Peg. I shudder at the thought of Ma making Peg and Kate kiss and make up in front of their party guests after Will dumped her for the Xth time. I have daughters and the thought makes me dry heave.
There was a story during the waiting years of Carole, during one of the many (mostly unreported) breakups, grabbing Kate by the arm, pulling her towards her and shouting “do you want to be an old maid, do you want to be left on the shelf!” Pressuring her to try harder to get the ring.
An article during the official breakup quoted people who knew the middletons saying Carole and Kate felt they’d already invested a lot of time and money into this relationship and they didn’t want it to be wasted.
Everyone in Britain could see what they were doing. I don’t understand why William didn’t.
I wonder how much money they were getting with press dealings- selling insider information, esp about Harry and Meghan- which was drastically reduced after Meghan called them out in the Oprah interview.
I’m sure most people deduced it was Kate and her mother behind those stories.
I definitely believe it was Carole because Camilla Tominey tweeted “A penny for Carole Middeltons thoughts” when it was announced that Harry and Meghan were stepping back.
Holy crow, I didn’t think about H&M potentially funding the Middletons. Sheyr, I think you made a really good (though this is warped!) observation.
I wish I had thought of this theory:))
It was actually a friend who raised the possibility during a conversation- she was super suspicious when private but specific details appeared in the tabloids/ CTs columns along with uncle Gary spouting his views ://
Along with the embiggening of the Ws, she was convinced that there was also a financial aspect to these leaks.
The crying story would have made some money for. Carole, especially as that story had details that could only come from a few sources.
Social climbers like her will be mortified – mortified that her dirty laundry is public.
If they can swan around Jordan at a royal wedding then they can pay their business debts but its clear they never intended to – they were hoping someone else would pick up the tab, they they have always done for this family. Someone else always paid for them – now the chickens are roosting. The Middleton name is mud, no one will touch them now that its publicly know they lied about their business for years, traded on their royal connections for credit and then stiffed everyone inc. banks and HMRC. The con is up – this is only the beginning of their nightmare as there are more to this. Pretty sure we’ll be getting stories about Uncle Gary and how he ‘funded’ PP.
Peggy clearly isn’t going to bail them out this time, neither is Chuck or James Matthews. These grifters will have money stashed in off shore accounts – they can pay it out of their own pockets but then again am not convinced they even have that much cash around given how they are always demanding freebies.
This is Chuck and Cams tearing down the Mids not only to get at Mumbles but also because they spent years pushing the Wails should leap frog over Chuck, This is also to stop Carol(e)s grand ambitions of getting a title and a place within the royal household – she soooooo wants to be on the balcony.
This is happening because William does not care to stop it. Camilla can bring out all the stories she wants but if William didn’t want their debts exposed he would have taken care of it as he did with paying for Buckleberry manor. He has the money to find a way, even if the duchy itself is regulated. Charles was living a lavish lifestyle for decades before he got the monarch pot of gold. William can too.
The distance between Kate and William is definitely related to his refusal to help out her family. And the media stories have been non stop on this. First it was the tabloids but now it’s the Times covering it.
The Times has always had William’s ear, and from what the hacking trial has showed us, the editors do not want to lose access to the royal gravy train. If KP/William wanted an alternate narrative of PP’s decline, it’s likely The Times would have written it. But instead, we got this. Truth in journalism suddenly springing up? Very interesting.
ITA that her recent shenanigans has been related to him refusing to bail her family out financially again – whatever tricks that work in the past are clearly not working now and they have nothing else up their sleeve as if they did they would have used it to force his hand.
I agree that this story has to be with William’s consent, which makes it all the more damning. There could have been a different spin on this, and instead it’s emphasizing that the Midds couldn’t even pay a 2k invoice.
How the mighty have fallen. No sympathy after their treatment of Meghan.
“The distance between Kate and William is definitely related to his refusal to help out her family.” Whoa! Great puzzle piece to add here. This sounds very, very plausible, but it hasn’t been a big part of the narrative yet. Signal boost!
@ Shawna, yes indeed!! @ Nic919 was brilliantly clever to point out the how Peg’s inaction as the fiasco with the Meddletons play out!! More to come for certain!!
Forget the in-laws. I have no love for Carole but isn’t it a shame that none of her adult children can help out at all, of their own financial means? Their parents put them all through Marlborough! They purchased a London flat for them! When they’re in dire straits these jet-setting, adult kids have nothing of their own and need to turn to their spouses. And when THEY say no, her kids can only throw up their hands and say, “Sorry. I failed you and you failed me (by making me dependent on my upper-echelon spouse).”
You mean their creditors and taxpayers put the Middleton “kids” through school and purchased the Middleton homes and flats for them, don’t you?
I think the Midds attending that wedding is what prompted this ‘outing’ by Charles & Camilla.
Me thinks that Kate overstepped by bringing her family to Jordan, which also likely explains the ‘explosive rows’ observers witnessed at the wedding.
I suspect Charles does not want Carole to think she can exploit her Royal adjacency in this way and Camilla just wanted to exercise some payback.
What’s amazing is that William is not stopping the stories from being released, and we know they have the power to do that.
William is also happily on this, he’s had enough and is happy to see Carole and Michael Middleton’s ambitions of grifting a rich donor implode. William has seen how his uncle and other family members were burned by these associations and has shot them down fast.
The beast needs to be fed now that all access to H&M has been lost. It’s taken time, but we all knew the pendulum would swing back. Tabloids also need to be careful now with Harry’s court cases. The problem for Kate is that this diminishes her standing in the family.
The beast is definitely hungry, Talie. Interesting that the beast only seems to feast on negativity. Lowering K’s standing is a choice though, and someone in the RF has chosen to make her life hard. Which begs the question, what does that royal need to hide so badly that W’s wife/ G’s (and Ch’s and L’s) mother and grandparents need to be sacrificed?
Diana was literally sacrificed and she was mother of the future king too. Kate should have realized that from day one. Married ins lose their value once the heirs have been provided. English royal history has shown that over and over again.
Probably something terrible that may be exposed through Harry’s court case about one of the working royals!
@ Nic919, and yet Keen most certainly assumed that she would be treated differently, as she seems to think that she is the face of the future to the Monarchy!!
I love these Middleton grifter stories. Karma truly is a bitch. I’m so sorry for the stiffed creditors like the Afghan refugee.
It is very interesting that almost as quickly as people post criticizing the Midds they are removed. The newspapers are ignoring or being told to ignore the fact that their business has failed and they are essentially bankrupt. The small businesses that they have grifted are being treated as irelevant in their world. Noticed that this is happening across the board. The BRF still seem to be very protective and controlling about the midd stories. Kate is being praised multiple times a day, her family are still being praised for their business history, the story claiming that its not their fault its everyone elses, blaming everything from Covid to the person next door, never theirs. Noticed in Australia the midds are not mentioned, Saint Khate is praised almost daily and Harry and Meghan are defamed and humiliated relentlessly. Murdoch owns the majority of media in Australia. Is it legal and appropriate that the newspapers who are before the courts are constantly spewing vile stories, during the court case. Are they so cocky and self assured that they are protected, this says that all integrity in reporting is gone.
“Is it legal and appropriate that the newspapers who are before the courts are constantly spewing vile stories, during the court case.” it definitely seems like a risky tack to take, but I guess because his court cases are about the past, the press would only need to worry whether their present actions would prompt future lawsuits. Then again, the outcome of the suits could be very bad for them, so maybe they’re just throwing whatever they can at the wall for survival and will clean up any mess later.
It’s a pity CarolE doesn’t have her own Sussex Squad equivalent, which could easily raise the funds to help out those small creditors, especially the poor stiffed Sultani Gas. Raising 20K is a day’s work for them.
With all this focus on her parents’ grift, poor Mumbles will have to recycle her clothing for the summer. Or maybe she is insensitive enough to come out in a new McQueen getup that cost the equivalent of the toy importer or the cake debt?
It would be incredible if the squad did raise money for the gas company. Hilarious even.
It would be hilarious if all the small business debts were paid by small donations with “in honor of the charitable hearts of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex” written on a note.
@ BlueNailsBetty, would that be the chefs 💋 in all of this, wouldn’t it!!! My how comforting it would be for CarolE and Michael to be “gifted” out of the kindness of the SS!! I imagine CarolE would have a stroke right there and then.
No. Please leave Harry and Meghan out of this bs. This has nothing to do with them. It’s not funny or cute to insert them in this.
Ditto.
Why are y’all imagining that a spontaneous support group would arise to care for self-involved Brits with self-inflicted wounds?
It’s interesting to see the knives out for the Middletons now. I wonder what’s changed?
William/KP are no longer protecting them – they enjoyed years of press protection which has suddenly all gone poof, like their business.
The Middletons played dirty for years – ain’t enough bleach to clean all those stains off. There is more to this story as its clear the press are just warming up.
Only a matter of time before we start getting stories about how they are actually funding their lifestyle – the one that they clearly could never afford.
The DM already put that hint out there by wondering if all the years they weren’t declaring their finances they were really making all the money they claimed to be making.
This is a direct result of Kate’s Chelsea flower show shenanigans! She is being taught a very clear and present lesson one that chuck and his consort are keen to make sure she doesn’t forget!
Following years of ‘Catherine, the next queen’ stories. Cam bided her time until Chuck had enough of Cathy and her mother.
This is such a huge story, though, that I think it’s out of proportion to the flower show shenanigans. If Camilla plans to go to nuclear at every small slight, this is going to get very ugly very fast.
Kate’s uncle did an interview where he literally said that Charles ought to step aside for William and Kate – even before QEII died! He was so brazen about this and that certainly added a very clear Middleton signature to the many other stories about how Kate was ready to be Queen now, etc. Charles and Camilla must have paid attention to this kind of press and I bet they weren’t amused.
@A – Good call. I’d forgotten the Chelsea Flower Show. It was such a stupid thing to do. If William had gone with her fair enough but, to turn up on her own and not even acknowledge the King and Queen was at the very least bad form.
When Harry had exhibits at the show the senior members all turned up TOGETHER for the photo-op. Charles, Camilla, TQ and PP were all smiles and looked very proud of him. I noticed that W&K never bothered with the show until were able to make it an issue with H&M. So, for Kate to suddenly have an interest in the show and to turn up without notifying the other palace smacks of someone who really doesn’t understand the family she’s married into. I’d love to know who advised her that this was a good thing to do? She might be able to mess around with H&M but, she’s a fool if she (and her family) think she can use the same tricks with Camilla and Charles.
@ Laura D, I don’t recall this exhibit that you are speaking of, as it certainly must have occurred pre-Meghan as they certainly would not have put in any form of effort to support Harry after 2018.
Nah, this isn’t a result of the flower show shenanigans. The flower show shenanigans were a Hail Mary to try and put Kate’s face out there as much as possible because they knew this was coming. You could practically see Carole shove Kate out there in a vaudevillian manner. Remember the state of Kate’s frizzy wiglet that day? Things were not right.
This has been coming for a while and I think they got the official notice right before the coronation. Ever since then the Middleton vibe has been chicken-with-its-head-cut-off. “This” being the beginning of the end for WandK (divorce announcement come August I’ve said). The “Kate’s not good enough” narrative starts here.
@BothSidesNow – Oh yes it was definitely before Meghan came on the scene. One of them was for Sentebale. The main reason I can remember Harry and TCFS exhibits is because it was mentioned in a documentary about Prince Charles and Harry was both nervous and excited about the project. It was a really nice clip of a father gently chiding his son and at the same time being very proud of what he was doing. We now know most of it was probably for the cameras but, it was a lovely moment.
Kate no doubt has offended HRH Queen Camilla.
Ah yes @ Mia, but we can’t forget about the precarious nature of KFC with his own forced hand at the Con-A-Nation. KFC had to sit in his golden carriage as Keen and Peg played on creating a choreographed video with the sole purpose of creating a propaganda video. This was simply to promote their “own” standing with regards to their “power and position”. That poor carriage must have been torn to shreds as there were no pens at his disposal.
Also interesting that this bankruptcy gathered real steam after the secret pot farm bust.
Questions.. Can Willam use the Duchy money?Did the law change? I thought Charles wasn’t able to use it to pay Diana off in divorce. However,he bought Cams house at some point. Curious as to whether is liquid enough to pay for the Midds again
I Remember reading somewhere that Chuck put in place measures to ensure W could not blow through the money as he pleased once he had access to it. Seems Chuck could see what was going to happen with the Mids when W could not.
They havent paid for the Cake from the wedding of 2011, thats a drop in the occean at 3+grand out of 2.6mill why didn’t they pay up. did they pay the costs pf pippa’s wedding? maybe thats why the spouses have put their hands up and are watching the shit show like everyone else. Kaiser Pls don’t give them ideas lol. after all if Tindall can do it, i’m sure Ma Midds is up for some sort of reality show with the promise of Kate popping in every now and then.
Didn’t pay for the cake but did pay for those much more expensive acorn earrings that Kate wore at her wedding.
Although maybe they didn’t pay for those either.
The baker was never paid? The BRF didn’t even step in and take care of it? Taking advantage of small businesses makes my jaw clench. Let the floodgates open.
That’s the first part of the article among several that I read outside of this post that left me scratching my head and going WTF is happening!!
None of this makes sense. We are talking tiny mom and dad businesses for whom £20K is an ENTIRE years profit. Why wasn’t Party pieces and the Middletons paying these invoices monthly?
Are we to believe they’ve been broke/scamming/grifting since 2011 or earlier??
Call me crazy but that way this has collapsed is making me go back to a very very old theory and that is that party pieces was never truly successful and that it was a front for Uncle Gary’s illegal activities.
I don’t know if now that the throne is in sight they cut Uncle Gary lose but the House of Middleton and that entire origin story of Carole being this awesome business woman has gone pfft.
You ask why didn’t the Middletons and Party Pieces pay their invoices monthly? Well, wasn’t there a story earlier in 2023 stating that Carole was trying to renegotiate her existing contracts with these businesses. Specifically, that at the time their contracts read that PP got their inventory but had an agreement to pay after 60 days (we call that a clue in the debt collection business). However, PP wasn’t satisfied with that accommodation and wanted to renegotiate that generous agreement so that they could extend payment for 90 days or more? Imagine that. I mean, that’s another sign right there. Would these companies have waited so long for payment if they were dealing with any other person? There’s a certain point where you have to learn that whether someone is “influential” or a deadbeat, if they don’t pay their bills on time, then there’s really no difference between the two.
From another article I read, it did not imply that the royal wedding cake bill was unpaid. However, it did say that this baker did supply the christening cake for Louis and maybe Charlotte, so it may be those cakes, or maybe other cakes they used in their private lives, like birthdays etc., which are still unpaid.
I seriously doubt the baker’s debt is for the cake in the 2011 wedding. The article doesn’t specify what the baker’s debt is for. The RF have used her services several times, including for Charles’ birthday, and I’m sure Carole did, too. I imagine the debt is for something more recent but the writer is trying to tie the debt back to Kate/the RF in an attempt to be salacious.
@ Lili, how could they possibly not have paid a debt that was more than DECADE old?? Why did the baker not take them to small claims court, or whatever process is required in the UK, for unpaid debts??
This family deserves to be dragged into the streets and thrown out of their multi-million pound home for creating this trail of misery and destruction for all of these financial atrocities!! Why are the courts allowing them to walk away without having to pay for some of these debts as they apparently had been actively involved with deceiving companies for more than a decade??
Perhaps many small businesses that were owed money didn’t want to bring a lawsuit against the family of the future queen for fear of how it would be reported in the tabloids. Many probably were made to feel silenced.
Whoa, I was not expecting the RR to go after Kate’s mother (parents?) this explicitly. I take it back: Keen is in trouble. Looking from the outside in, it seems very clear that W&K do not have a close, loving marriage. However, given that they have kids, she’s always turned a blind eye to most wandering scepter activities, and until a few weeks ago at least, K is the most interesting of the remaining royals, I thought that they would just continue with a marriage of convenience. Given that K showed up with red eyes to last week’s engagement, W is missing, the RF didn’t take the effort to nix this before it exploded…yeah, K is definitely in danger.
One other thing: Michael Middleton has ties to the aristocracy, but CarolE comes from the lower classes. The face of this scandal at the moment is not Kate’s parents, but her mother.
Carol(e) has ALWAYS been the face of Party Pieces – her idea that she started on her kitchen table. Michael only left his job at BA when the business started making money but it was still hers. She has spent years building up that narrative in the press.
I still don’t entirely understand, Digital Unicorn. Sure it was her idea at the birthday party, etc, but it’s still kind of crazy to me that a Michael with his high-ranked business background had much less say and input in how things were run, even though he quit his (as far as the internet is concerned) successful job at British Airways. Wouldn’t the more knowledgeable partner jump in to rescue a failing business? Don’t get me wrong: I find her insufferable, but the pure business aspect doesn’t make sense. What exactly was MM’s role if CM was the face?
I don’t think Kate remotely interesting. The royal family likes the stepford wives. Kate did nothing in her own pre marriage which perhaps would have given her a semblance of being interesting.
Tessa, There doesn’t seem to be very much to Kate the person at all, so, no she’s not very interesting.
“… K is the most interesting of the remaining royals,…” I wrote that in response to who the RR write the most articles about and want the most pictures (not including G, Ch, and L) of. That is what I meant by “most interesting” now that H&M are thankfully out of the picture.
Kate only attracts the most press attention because she’s the youngest Female working royal, who can pose for pretty pictures. The only things people talk about are her clothes, jewellery, hair, looks. (Apart from critics who complain about her incompetence.).
Any other woman William married or dated would also wear designer clothes, expensive jewellery and would probably be pretty. So they would attract just as much press interest and attention from the public.
Literally any woman in Britain would also work more, and be better at the Job, and therefore would generate more interest from the public, and the media.
The only thing Kate’s got going for her is a divorce would tarnish Williams image a little, (it wouldn’t be a big scandal like the 90s and the British public have never wanted him to be married to Kate, from the beginning, so most would be pleased if they divorced.) and whilst officially married to her, he can conduct other relationships in private without the public knowing anything about it, and the press not writing about it.
Even before they married, he used her as a beard to hide all the other women he was seeing, from the public, and spare them the press harassment. He’d bring her out in public as the official GF (which she desperately) wanted, then he was free to date women in secret without the press bothering them.
Can’t imagine the desperate damage control negotiations happening right now lol. In the meantime, keep the real people stories coming.
It reminds me of a recent Australian investigative story about a designer label that went under and focused on telling the stories of the small, migrant sewing companies being owed thousands while the designer was having luxury birthday parties in Paris (ETA: https://www.themonthly.com.au/issue/2023/april/bri-lee/debt-porter#mtr ). The $$ numbers are meaningless without the stories from the people. I think this is really damaging. Throw the grifting lot of them in the bin.
For those who ask why don’t they tap Peg and James Matthews, they have probably tried!! Never a borrower or lender be.
I wouldn’t bail them out either, not after they’ve been papped in designer gear at the Chubbly and swanned off to the flipping Jordanian Royal Wedding mere weeks apart.
Anyway, if that’s not a shot fired at Kate, I don’t know what is….
I’ve read all these erudite posts but hv yet to see any mention of the Dangerous One (as H told us she was)…..you know……the One who bided her time when all those insulting articles about who should be The Next Qweeeeen & who is Preparing To Be Qweeeeeen were all that certain tabloids & sycophantic rags wd write for weeks on end.
You bet ur bottom dollar that the diabolical, Dangerous One knew who was feeding those articles to the shidtmedia.
And now, guess who is at whose mercy…… lmao
Yeah, Evilina is probably laughing her head off right about now. I think she plans to do a two for one and get rid of Kate and her mother. All those stories about how Carole would be able to influence George and raise him with Middleton “values”? Well we can’t have that if granny is a tacky grifter. And if Carole is pushed out, who does Kate have left? We know it’s not William.
Middleton ‘values’! Hehehehehe
Cams likely knew this bankruptcy was inevitable and held her powder when petty nonsense like the fake tiara took place. She is cunning and played the long game for decades. When we were wondering why she would tolerate the petty actions from Kate and the attention seeking she knew this was coming down the pipe. And lo and behold after the coronation is done, here we go.
(There is a Scottish coronation thing coming up in July and that’s going to be awkward as hell).
Pretty much everyone on here predicted that once the coronation had died down Cams would start chucking her knives at the Wails – she’s started on Mumbles before the coronation and is now widening to include her family. I guess having them all mugging at her coronation was too much, esp when her own family got no attention.
Yes, I don’t see her as being particularly active, but I can definitely imagine her inviting her pet “journalists” over for cocktails and gossip. Just lounging back in her chair, tossing out treats and letting her pets run with them.
Doubt very much that any of their creditors will be paid. The W&K 2011 wedding cake has still not been paid for, there has been no effort made to do so either. No embarassment whatsoever, or they would have paid the bill. I would imagine they would expect freebees reguarly. It appears that they have been openly using their BRF connections to demand favors. Grifters are only interested in what they can scam for themselves, never the consequences or a second thought about the destruction they leave and the lives that they damage.
Dunno.. I’m guessing that the wedding cake was paid for at the time along with other wedding expenses by the tax payers but maybe the Middletons kept ordering cakes from her for other events, expecting the royal family to pick up the tabs?
I seriously doubt the baker’s debt is for the cake in the 2011 wedding. The article doesn’t specify what the baker’s debt is for. The RF have used her services several times, including for Charles’ birthday, and I’m sure Carole did, too. I imagine the debt is for something more recent but the writer is trying to tie the debt back to Kate/the RF in an attempt to be salacious.
I didn’t get that the Middletons owed the baker. Just that she went belly up like many businesses associated with Kate & her clan.
@The OriginalMia
The baker didn’t go belly up. She is still very much in demand. Also, she did not give a comment about the debt so we don’t know when it occurred or what it was for.
I think it’s hilarious, that it went from a 4.7 million pound house to 5 million pound house. So noooow we’ll start to see upward estimates if everything to make everything look even worse. Shrugs
How many bathrooms out at Middleton Manor? As we know, it’s newsworthy and should be noted in every article published.
Does it have room for a pony?
You lie down with dogs you get up with fleas.
I’ve worked for small businesses that sometimes had very tough times when they were on the edge, short on cash. And the owners always made sure 1- employees were paid and 2 – small businesses that could be devastated by us stiffing them were paid. The latter may have gotten payment a little slower or in chunks as we could free up cash, but if small vendor let us know they needed $ by x date because they were tight themselves, the owners always found a way to pay them, even if it meant taking money from their personal accounts to put in the business and fund it. They’d never hang another small business owner out to dry, and figured the big guns (banks, bigger corporations etc) had enough resources to float them through a dry spell plus lawyers and time and influence to get their due, in a way the small vendors never could, if things went completely belly up. It was just the right thing to do.
The Middletons don’t have a thimbleful of decency in the whole lot of them.
Where was Michael Middleton in all this?
Unless he was trapped in the tree where all the other Keebler elves make the cookies, he’s just as culpable as Carole.
Ahh, Karma. I’ve always thought Carole was a nasty piece of work. There was a picture of her & Kate from Will’s Sandhurst graduation where she was chomping on gum with a smug look on her face as she instructed Kate to do something. Kate smiled in her mother’s face, but her smile dropped as soon as Carole looked away. It was apparent to me that Kate was powerless in the face of her mother’s machinations. I felt a twinge of sympathy for her. Ofc that’s smidge has been gone for years now because Kate has become as nasty as her mother.
I don’t buy that poor Will was manipulated by the Middletons. He wasn’t. He enjoyed the fawning. He enjoyed being placed on a pedestal and having a hammer to beat the BRF with. William knew Kate was unacceptable, but he needed a wife and she was the last woman standing. He had a partner who would be just as disrespectful and lazy as he was. For years, it worked. Now, it doesn’t because Will is one choked crudite away from the throne and he wants to be free of the clinging vine that is the Middletons. He won’t pay to get them out of their troubles. They got him with the manor. He won’t cough up anything else. And why should he? He doesn’t love his wife anymore. If he ever did. He doesn’t care if Kate is embarrassed. He humiliates her himself. James Matthews has already bailed out ne’er do well baby bro. He had his own family to support. Oh well. If the Middletons hadn’t lorded their adjacent status over everybody, they might have a friend or two who could help, but they, like their daughter, haven’t garnered much good will.
This is a PERFECT analysis of the Middletons.
Agreed.
It truly is!!!!
At Williams passing out parade, Carole looked at William and said to Kate “*Your* William” and Kate smiled and nodded like a small child whose just had their prized toy pointed out to them. Then the smile dropped and she looked sad, presumably because she remembered William wasn’t hers, he was Jeccas. He was in love with Jecca and telling people Kate was just a trusted bed partner. Which sounds like friends with benefits.
Carole had been whispering in Kate’s ear since she was little, that Prince William was her future husband, and she was going to marry him. By the time Kate was old enough to know that wasn’t definite, she’d spent all her childhood believing it was, so the thought of not marrying him was disappointing. So by then she wanted it too.
At school she told everyone she was going to marry him, so the other girls called her Princess in Waiting. A classmate was quoted as saying everyone said they wanted to marry Prince William but she sounded like she really meant it, like she really believed she was going to marry him.
On her gap year in Italy, when she saw a clip of him on the news she said “My god, that voice, he’s so sexy. He’s mine you know”.
Interesting to have all of this come out.
I bet William and Pippas Hubby have had enough of the Midds constantly asking for money and cut them off.
There is no reason that Carole could not have sold that $5M house and they’d be fine for money.
A simple “we are downsizing.”
Does Kate not have any money of her own?
Oh well, serves Carole right, big liar.
It def means Carole is no longer under Williams protection that all of this is public.
Of course the working vendors and tax payers are screwed again.
It’s been a long time coming, but how glorious is it that the Midds AND Trumps are exposed and eating sh*t on the same day?? A karma double whammy of this magnitude is something else.
It is absolutely delicious and I am here for ALL of it!!
Considering that this is the Times (not the Mirror, Sun, etc) and they did extensive original journalism (not a stenographer for a palace “source”), this article isn’t a direct plant by Camilla. The plants we normally see have one kernel of evidence that somebody riffs on in a really stupid, histrionic way. Maybe it’s a consequence of some earlier nudging that Camilla did, or some earlier plant that she may have set up, but at this point the damage to the Middletons is going way beyond a tabloid squabble. The point? Let’s place bets for the timing of the divorce.
The Times, like The Sun, PageSix, TMZ, and more, is owned by Rupert Murdoch. He has a tendency to use different publications/ websites to spread news: he’ll publish information in one place and then pick it up by quoting it elsewhere. Like when H&M were chased in NYC, California-based TMZ was the initial place that broke the story before it was relayed to NY’s PageSix. So, you might be right about Camzilla, Shawna, but this may also be a strategic way to get out the information. The Times is seen as respectable. The Sun and the rest of his media empire can pick up and go on the attack from here and it’s a nefarious way to distance Camz if they do.
https://www.celebitchy.com/820344/princess_kate_backs_the_suns_baby-bank_charity_campaign_how_convenient/
Maybe this is why The Times is going after the Middletons and not The Sun.
@ ML, that is quite interesting and possibly the truth taking place behind the curtain. 🤔🤔
@Shawna
*placing my bet* WandK will announce a separation/divorce two days before Invictus in an attempt to overshadow Harry and his life’s work.
@ BlueNailsBetty, it seems likely that Keen has run out of rope, so to speak. I think that it is further supported by Baldimorts absence from any of Keens strategic, underhanded tactics as well!!
LOL
Do we have any tax attorneys here? I think there was a recent change in the UK that makes HMRC a primary creditor and able to go after the personal assets of the officers of a bankrupt corporation or LLC.
Mmmm, methinks that a prosecution for trading whilst insolvent which carries potential gaol time is starting to look more likely
Iirc, little brother James is employed by Matthews, something to do with taking care of the dogs? If Matthews is already subsidizing his wife’s brother, it is not surprising that he won’t also bail out Ma & Pa Mids. I wonder if Kate will distance herself from her parents now.
I still can’t figure out why they were invited to Jordan for the royal wedding. So what if they lived in Jordan when Pa Mid worked for BA? That was decades ago & nobody cares anymore. Now that the offspring are all married, they should sell the Bucklebury & pay their bills!
From what I could tell from the tea on SM an invite was given to James Matthews (Pippa’s husband) because there is a connection with the Jordanian RF and the Matthews family St Barts resort – I think the Jordanian RF have a history of staying at the resort and got to know James. As fo Carol(e) being there – either Pippa or Kate asked for an additional invite for Mummy (no way Carole wasn’t going to be there if she could help it). If the Mids were friends with the Jordanians the whole mob would have been there but there was no sign of Mike, James and his wife. From the footage of the wedding it’s clear that William is good friends with the CP.
Carole is just like Kate in that they live for the big royal events – I wonder now if we will see them at any future royal events. Would be a really really bad look to have them swanning around at the Birthday Parade in a few weeks after all this- they can afford to deck themselves out in expensive clothes but can’t afford to pay their debts.
The Middletons also lived in Jordan between 1984 and 1986.
@ BlueNailsBetty, two years, which was decades ago, would not have been an effective excuse as to why the Midd’s were there when there several others would have needed to be excluded instead.
They were employed by British Airways when they lived in Jordan and not at any level where they would have made important connections like Jordanian royalty. If Carole was so important she would have been in the receiving line like Beatrice and Edo were. She wasn’t.
I think we need to look at the original source of the middletons wealth, uncle Gary.
I think uncle Gary cut them off financially years ago when he knew he wasn’t going to see a return on investment on Kate marrying William. I’m assuming he helped fund their plot to bag him, thinking they would all be rich AF once kate secured her bag.
But with the middletons distancing themselves publicly from uncle gary cos he’s such an embarrassment, gives him no incentive to continue bankrolling them. It’s probably why Willie and James don’t help out either, because giving money to Ma is literally throwing it down the drain.
I bet Fergie & her girls are just happy that her business & financial shenanigans are NOT the ones being exposed & receiving public opprobrium right now.
Also that meathead fellow and his wife…..princess Anne’s daughter……must be feeling a bit of relief that they’re not alone in the category of “most barefaced royal grifters.” In fact, it couldnt be more schadenfreude that their new companions in the category are none other than the “mother-of-the-future-king” and, by extension, the current FQ with all her phony airs & graces.
How the mighty are falling.
And BTW……I thought ur attachment to royalty was all u needed to be able to make millions in the real world.
L. M. F. A. O.
My thoughts:
1. I suspect the Jordan trip was a last ditch effort to get $$$$ from a wealthy backer. It failed, probably because Will put the kibosh on the Midds using the wedding to beg. The Jordanian prince and princess seemed to be people he likes, so I’m guessing he got mad the Midds intended to use the wedding to grift. I also suspect this may be why W&K seemed like they had been fighting. And now that there’s no miracle backer, the stories are coming hard and fast.
2. I don’t think James Matthews is as wealthy as he seems….not cashwise. I think his wealth is mostly his folks and he won’t really have $$$$ till after they die.
3. I suspect Mike MIdds is secretly separated from Carole. I don’t think he’s had involvement with PP for years. I think that explains his absence from the stories.
4. There was also an article about how many of Kate’s engagements since becoming PoW are within 12 miles of her house. This is another indicator that knives are OUT. Kate’s in danger, for sure.
5. I still think the real troubles for W&K all started with Kate lying about the Meghan crying story to Will. Will discovered that thanks to Oprag. He then started questioning everything Kate and the Midds have ever told him. And found a web lies. Nothing’s been the same since. I think this matches the timeline of visible trouble which started in 2021.
I think her engagements being local and announced last min mean that they are playing things by ear as an announcement could be any time now – Summer court is almost upon us and after Holyrood week in July its holiday time till Sept. I think they will wait till the quiet summer months to announce it where it won’t take away from Chuck’s engagements.
The rollout plan is ramping up.
Re: point 1 – maybe Ma was hunting for a mega wealthy husband no. 2 for either herself or Kate. All those mega wealthy Saudi’s at that wedding was a prime gold digging opportunity.
@ Digital Unicorn, yes but for Keen. Though from what I have gathered over the years, the Saudis prefer their wives to be well educated and come with other attributes that Keen certainly does not have nor is willing to make the effort to do so.
I saw that article as well. Kate’s work ethic or lack thereof is being examined in more detail, which hasn’t happened since Meghan’s arrival.
I also think we need to trace the timing of when they change zoom rooms from KP to Sandringham with the Oprah interview. You may be correct that William simply believed Kate’s version of the crying story. Because he certainly started to cut her off from things not long after the interview. He was barely tolerant of her during Philip’s funeral and a few months later she was not included in the statue unveiling.
Fergie asked a sheik to pay off her debts and he agreed. But he got the wrong end of the stick and was expecting something in return. He planted a big kiss on her lips and she pushed him away. So actually it was fergie got the wrong end of the stick….
The middletons May have been looking for someone rich to help them, at the jordan wedding, but it may just have been to make them look important.
They’ve always tried to be associated with royalty to feel/look high status. If the British royal family is no longer an option, they could be turning to other royal families.
The twitter user I think is Carole posted something like, the media are saying Carole’s bankrupt but here she is living the high life, hosted by the Jordanian royal family with her two son in laws, one a billionaire, one the future King. Carole’s a textbook case of NPD and the only thing Narcissists care about is their image.
@Rapunzel just to add one more point:
6. It’s also a fight for access to wealth. Camilla’s wants her nephew and Children to have the access that Royal adjacency brings and wants to control who has their nose in the trough.
Which may explain why PP was allowed to so spectacularly fail recently as we don’t know who has been propping it up since 2019.
It seems to me that Camilla now rules the roost and not even Billy wants to take her on whilst his father is still alive/ on the throne.
If Camilla should ever outlive Charles she is TOAST.
Rarely have a seen such an appropriate and amazing ability as “the Teresa Guidice of Bucklebury.” I about spit out my coffee laughing.
The Midds (including Khate) have all become pariahs now. Only James and Pippa are keeping their heads down and seemingly aren’t part of the media shaming. This public barrage by the BM is a big part of the BRF’s plan to shake the Midds off. They are an embarrassment, an affront, an albatross around the royal neck. William doesn’t want to be stuck with them any longer, that much is clear, and the media bashing, encouraged by Pa and Cam, will provide him with the excuse of “too much stress on Khate and the kids” so he can get out of a dead marriage.
There are numerous probable causes for a WanK divorce that hv NOTHING to do with any imaginary scenario involving M or H&M.
Sheeeeesh!
There are numerous examples of Bully being a biitch abt M all on his own and right from the very start.
See: Spare.
So………no. Whether or not kkkHate lied to Bully abt M making her cry has absolutely no bearing on whether or not WanK get a divorce. He believed all the lies abt M that his own Machiavellian staff was feeding to the shidtrags.
He barged into NottCott and assaulted H because H pushed back on BULLY’S LIES that M was rude and a Bully to the staff.
Bully told his own lies on M so why wd any lies abt M by kkkHate, cause him to divorce her.
Sheeeeesh!
Put this old, stale, groundless narrative to bed already.
Sheeeeeesh!
ITA, Kingston!
Kingston- this sounds like a reply to me. So let me explain.
I agree with you. I was not trying to say H&M were the issue or that Will wasn’t a bully to Meg telling his own lies. You’re spot on about all that.
I just think Kate lied to him about the cry story to feed his already existing hatred. And I think the Oprah interview might have exposed that Kate could dare to lie to him. Which I think led to him discovering more, bigger lies (the Midds’ finances, etc.) which wrecked things for good with Kate and fam. It’s those other lies the cry lie exposed that were the issue, not H&M. I’m sure Will doesn’t care about that, but I think he’d care if Kate had a habit of lying regularly about more significant things.
I don’t think Willyboy is smart. I think he swallowed a lot of bull from the Midds. And has probably been naive enough to think Kate would never dare lie to him. So if he found out she did, regularly, about important things, it would be bad.
@Rapunzel, there are so many posts that you’ve written I’ve fully agreed with and viewed as spot on. I’m with Kingston here. Kate did not lie to William. As Meghan said, in the O interview, EVERYONE knew the truth of that story. IF, you have a copy of SPARE, please read pg. 351. AGAIN. I’m taking Harry’s words. William knew the truth and spun it a different way to his advantage. Wlliam has always know that C&C are leakers. Williiam is an opportunist.
Kate’s not innocent. Willam is a pretend innocent.
I’ve said it several times on this site but I can’t resist doing it one more time. “Karma never ever forgets your address!” With deep affection to H&M and the incomparable Doria.
Don’t those upperclass Brits have some saying about getting above your station? Ma Meddleton thought she could go toe to toe with the Toffs but they said “No, bitch, no”! And I believe the next stop on the karma train is at Kate’s house. The way William was acting towards her at the royal wedding? Oof! That had to hurt. I always felt that Kate and her mother would get the lion’s share of the blame for Sussexit even though Harry points the finger at Crocmilla. This impugning of Carole’s character, as someone who’s dishonest and a cheat is the first step in that.
She’s too big for her boots?
She’s no better than she ought to be.
All fur coat and no knickers.
Kate is married to future King. Does not seem all that happy to me.
Pippa seems to have made a better marriage so far.
She and her Hubby would be smart to keep out of all of this in the public eye.
The son James seems to be unemployable mostly.
I do think Michael M. might very well be separated from C, or he is also keeping his head down.
Poor George, Char, and Louis everyone is terrible in their immediate family.
Liars, schemers, back stabbers and The Firm and paps are just counting the days until those kids get older and they can eat them alive.
Gotta say, Harry is looking like Einstein for getting out of all that garbage.
Above comment re: The toffs not liking C getting above herself is true enough. But Carole is lying, selling her company w/o paying creditors, etc. That should be made public and she SHOULD be shamed for sticking small biz and tax payers with her bills. Liar.
I think when the separation agreement is complete, Chuck and Bill will throw in some pennies to sweeten up Carole and Michael.
The Midds and especially Carole flew too close to the sun, fcuked around and now they’re about to find out. That Xmas dinner between Camilla and the hate UK journo’s (Clarkson, Morgan etc al) is finally paying dividends. Camilla now has the UK tabs singing from her hymn sheet and Carole is no longer able to afford the PR to keep the hyenas at bay.
It’s all down hill from here.
Meghan is now represented by WME so the attack dogs needs to know their place so the Midds are now it, which is fcuking hilarious. The timing could not be any better as they’re getting their just desserts just as they’re too broke to fight back.
Expect FAR more stories about the Midds, it’s going to be a never ending train wreck for Carole from herein and I LOVE THAT FOR HER.
This is the downfall of the Boleyn’s 2.0. Carole has set her kids up to marry up for the family’s social rise. Marrying into the royal house is the ultimate. Apparently the Misdletons pushed their royal ajcency too far, especially with Uncle Gary making cheap shots in the press. Middleton Manor will not be sold to pay the debts because it will confirm the Middletons are broke and out of favor with the Windsors.
They need to sell their large Manor House and pay their creditors. That would be the honourable thing to do.
They can’t possibly maintain any kind of public profile if they don’t.
See, I wonder why it became public tho.
Lots of people need a cash flow, go to the bank, take out a loan/refinance the house, get back on your feet (pay off their bills) and then they could have put the house up for sale, in a year or so with a simple “We want to down size and retire”
A $5M house sale would have easily paid off all their debts, and except for Carole and her Ego/Social Climbing, selling it would have kept it all quiet.
Carole has caused this mess herself.
Too much Keeping Up With The Jonses for her own good.
She has f’d up big time.
The sheer fact that Times is running this story has got to mean SOMETHING.
Either Cam is now after The Midds or Will is.
Maybe Will has decided he will let the Times tear C&M Midds apart as cover for whatever he has to keep quiet.
Or, William is fed up with all the mooching from the Midds.
After all, he’s been bank rolling them for 15 or so years.
And Pippas Hubby, (I can’t ever think of his name) should be smart enough to stop giving anyone money. They have 2 young kids, they better watch out for themselves.
I’m off to google for pics of Buckleberry Manor. What a stupid name for a house! LOL
Holy cats! Now having seen that huge house, Either sell the damn thing or put a lien on it to pay the creditors! That house is stupidly huge for 2 old people. All the wrong people got the big money! Ugh!
William gave them the money to buy Bucklebury because he wanted them to have a safe place for when Kate and the children visit the Midds.
This is just a warning to the the Royals, by the newspaper, to continue to play ball, or else.
It was never confirmed William gave them money for the house.
If he did it was more a case of William wanting a grander home to stay in himself.
William wanted a “normal” happy family for himself, who would give him a “normal” home to stay at regularly. Which is how the middletons presented themselves. Actually carole has a personality disorder, so there’s no way her children had a happy childhood, or that they’re a happy family, but that was what they made William think.
He was staying at their other house regularly, and probably thought it wasn’t grand enough to be his family home.
I would tell them to sell everything and anything that they can but because these idiots just don’t care about ruining small business owners lively hoods then all you’ll get is Carole just being “upset,” “desperately sad,” or “admitting she was naive.” Maybe they should ask their daughters for a loan. Mama Middleton was great at making sure her daughters married up in life.
How soon before we get a newspaper article stating that this or that company “doesn’t blame” Kate or the royal family for Carole’s infractions and unpaid debts. That they would gladly go bankrupt themselves if only the royal family is held blameless. Mark my words, it’ll be like the Sofie chronicles, where they hardly even held the speeding cops responsible.
Come now, she very much IS an Austen matriarch. Carole is Mrs. Bennett – a vapid social climber who desperately tried to marry her daughters off to the highest bidder while her husband sat around useless. I have a smidge of sympathy for Mrs. Bennett, though, given that women didn’t have a lot of other options at the time. None for Carole.
I love your post @North of Boston. We are a small & successful business. (DH&me) Our credo from day one has been everyone else gets paid first. We pay every vendor in full monthly. Employees don’t worry about receiving their paycheck. Damn, we’re not royal adjacent. We’ve hat to operate on personal integrity. There is one very large nationally known corporation we do business with. A few years ago we received their monthly statement with a finance charge.
WTF! Make the call. ?????? I was pleasant. Uhmm, you do know that my bank has documentation of your company cashing the check and if you look at our payment history, this is nonsense. Apologies happened quickly. During Covid, this company reached out to us. We are/were considered an essential business. They said whatever you need we will support you through these challenging times because you pay. My cranky self told them Great. I haven’t forgotten the sitch from a few years ag0CarolE not paying her bills is a shame. How many feckin headlines have there been about her business savvy/ too many. Shenanigans.
Every time I read about the #GrifitngMiddletons it makes me angry all over again that Meghan and Harry were forced to have that bunch at their wedding !
For all the people saying ‘yes but it is all the business’s debt, Covid etc, blah blah, not Carole’s’ – I give you one name.
Lindka Cierach.
I wonder if she too ever got paid after all her efforts making Ma’s royal wedding outfit, only to be told airily that Carole had changed her mind and didn’t need it now!
There was also a crafter on another forum who claimed Pippa commissioned her for something very specific and never paid her too. I think that may have been on Mumsnet.
These people have form…
On a separate note, I wonder if Gary ever found out who directed the papers to his place in ibiza (and presumably told them exactly what name to mention to gain access and his confidence). I do certainly remember him giving up his front row seat at the wedding so that Camilla’s daughter could have it.
Its interesting how much money those deamed wealthy can borrow unsecured when the average person can’t get anything without signing over their entire lives. Obviously William can pay off his in-laws debt without any problem but should he? Should the coffers of the Duchy be used to save these people?
Earlier last week a W&K friendly tabloid polled whether or not Charles should abdicate in favour of William (W came on top, of course), a few days later the Middletons are ripped to shred by the C&C friendly press regarding their PP bankruptcy, putting negative royal attention on W&K. It’s the game of throne played in full. And maybe the mood is set for separation announcement of W&K.