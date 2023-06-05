Princess Kate ‘backs’ the Sun’s baby-bank charity campaign, how convenient

The Sun is owned by Rupert Murdoch and News Group Newspapers. Prince Harry is suing NGN, and Prince William got a secret, seven-figure payout from NGN in 2020, which was only revealed by Harry as part of his lawsuit. Not only that, but in 2019, the Sun – along with the Mail – was leading the coverage of the then-Duchess of Cambridge’s “rural rivalry” with Rose Hanbury. The Sun’s cryptic reporting allowed us to have a glimpse of Prince William and Rose’s private dinners in Norfolk and Kate’s attempts to “phase out” Rose – a whole-ass aristocrat – from their social group because of an alleged affair. Crash cut to this week, and the now-Princess of Wales is lending her name to the Sun’s latest charitable campaign. We could not dream up a better example of the Windsors’ rotten deal with the British media.

The Princess of Wales today backs The Sun’s Fabulous’ Baby, Bank On Us appeal, saying of the campaign: “I’m very proud to support it.” Kate, 41 — known for her work to elevate the importance of early childhood — urged people to volunteer or donate as “the children of today will build the society of the future”. Her endorsement is certain to boost the campaign to help struggling families through Britain’s 200 baby banks — the volunteer-led hubs providing essentials such as nappies, toys and clothes from tots to kids up to five. Kate said baby banks were “doing an incredible job” to help parents and carers struggling to make ends meet. The princess added: “Early childhood lays the foundations which shape the rest of our lives. The relationships young children form, their experiences, and the environment they grow up in matter.So, supporting and building capacity for those caring for the youngest members of our society is absolutely essential — especially in these increasingly challenging times. I am very proud to support this campaign to encourage everyone to play their part in volunteering or donating to this vital cause. Because the children of today will build the society of the future.”

[From The Sun]

So, the Sun tugged the Waleses’ leash and Kate’s office released this statement of support for the Sun’s campaign and now Kate has personally endorsed something for the Murdoch press machine. Kate isn’t the first – William has also backed the Sun’s campaigns, and William attended some awards show hosted by the Sun as well. William tends to leak things to his (latest) favorite royal reporter at the Times of London, which is (guess what) also owned by Murdoch. Seems like that secret 2020 payout was Rupert Mudoch buying himself two idiot royals to use as puppets whenever he wants.