Princess Kate ‘backs’ the Sun’s baby-bank charity campaign, how convenient

The Sun is owned by Rupert Murdoch and News Group Newspapers. Prince Harry is suing NGN, and Prince William got a secret, seven-figure payout from NGN in 2020, which was only revealed by Harry as part of his lawsuit. Not only that, but in 2019, the Sun – along with the Mail – was leading the coverage of the then-Duchess of Cambridge’s “rural rivalry” with Rose Hanbury. The Sun’s cryptic reporting allowed us to have a glimpse of Prince William and Rose’s private dinners in Norfolk and Kate’s attempts to “phase out” Rose – a whole-ass aristocrat – from their social group because of an alleged affair. Crash cut to this week, and the now-Princess of Wales is lending her name to the Sun’s latest charitable campaign. We could not dream up a better example of the Windsors’ rotten deal with the British media.
The Princess of Wales today backs The Sun’s Fabulous’ Baby, Bank On Us appeal, saying of the campaign: “I’m very proud to support it.” Kate, 41 — known for her work to elevate the importance of early childhood — urged people to volunteer or donate as “the children of today will build the society of the future”.
Her endorsement is certain to boost the campaign to help struggling families through Britain’s 200 baby banks — the volunteer-led hubs providing essentials such as nappies, toys and clothes from tots to kids up to five. Kate said baby banks were “doing an incredible job” to help parents and carers struggling to make ends meet.
The princess added: “Early childhood lays the foundations which shape the rest of our lives. The relationships young children form, their experiences, and the environment they grow up in matter.So, supporting and building capacity for those caring for the youngest members of our society is absolutely essential — especially in these increasingly challenging times. I am very proud to support this campaign to encourage everyone to play their part in volunteering or donating to this vital cause. Because the children of today will build the society of the future.”
So, the Sun tugged the Waleses’ leash and Kate’s office released this statement of support for the Sun’s campaign and now Kate has personally endorsed something for the Murdoch press machine. Kate isn’t the first – William has also backed the Sun’s campaigns, and William attended some awards show hosted by the Sun as well. William tends to leak things to his (latest) favorite royal reporter at the Times of London, which is (guess what) also owned by Murdoch. Seems like that secret 2020 payout was Rupert Mudoch buying himself two idiot royals to use as puppets whenever he wants.
Well, Murdoch is in the market for his 4th or 5th wife. I say Kate should apply. She’s the perfect age for him and the payout for when it all crashes would be completely hers and she wouldn’t have to beg William or Charles for the next wiglet or size 00 dress. A win for all!
I wonder if she has ANY money of her own hidden somewhere. Do senior working royals get an actual income or they need approval for every little expense!?
I’m assuming K’s support for The Sun’s campaign is linked to the hush money she received from the paper (like W) for hacking her phone. Thanks to Rupert she’s probably now a millionaire in her own right.
That’s an interesting question. Prince Philip reportedly had $30 million in assets in his name when he died. I don’t remember if that was explained.
DITTO
What does she mean by “support” it? Donating money from her personal coffers? Hosting fundraisers?
Of course not! The words you see above are what you get. Her ‘support’ is a statement.
LOL, this statement is her support. That’s it.
I imagine that her support is similar to how Michael Scott declares bankruptcy.
Lol!!!!
As if they have a choice at this point. The British Media runs them not the other way around. Kate must spend her days terrified of the day they turn on her.
Exactly, the Royal Family doesn’t have a choice 😳 the whole lot of them is controlled by the British media 😳
They have a choice but they are morally bankrupt people who choose the morally bankrupt option at every turn.
I shouldn’t be surprised, but it’s clear these people are extremely money motivated. Almost exclusively so. Like every thought, action, belief system, and religious act is centered around the acquisition of money. Hollow, hollow human beings.
Did she send a donation of supplies or a check? If not then a picture of her will not help them.
When does she ever donate anything to these charities, even her time beyond photo ops?
@susanCollins, she should be promoting dentists with that mouth! But once again this is just copykate jumping on someone else’s work, but her wallet stayed firmly in her pocket
How nice of Khate to be backing The Scum, former home of KuKluxDan Rotten, one of the worst tormentors of Harry and Meghan — the one who broke Sussexit, with lots of help from Bulliam and those palace creeps, aka gold-plated advisors, like Jason K.
Here in the north of England The S** is boycotted in many places due to its disgusting victim blaming attitude towards the Hillsborough disaster. Along with the Fail it’s toilet paper already covered in s**t when you buy it. Nice look Kate.
Backing with £££, or with best wishes, princess?
What a coincidence. Kate backs The Sun’s tax write off. I’m aware it’s for a “good cause” but the fact that the donation is a drop in the bucket of what that awful newspaper could donate is grotesque.
Grifters are gonna support and be the front for any grift it seems
Stinks to high heaven.
Imagine writing only a statement of support for baby banks, food banks etc when taxpayer funds are used to bankroll the lavish lifestyles of this lazy lot. Get rid of these leeches and spend that money on the citizens instead.
She didn’t even write this either.
Imagine endorsing a campaign by same the news group that hacked your phone. There are absolutely no upside to being a royal.
“Because the children of today will build the society of the future.”
Move over Plato, Aristotle, Kant, Goethe and all the other great philosophers.
GOD, the drivel….
@fishface: I know. It’s absolutely maddening how the sycophants lap up her gibberish.
Now you know that Jeremy Clarkson’s attacks on Meghan was authorised by the Windsors. The ink is not even dry on that racist mess and Kate is already providing a shield for Murdoch. Let’s not forget the KP aides’ boyfriend who sold information to Dan Wootton, the breach in Meghan’s Social Security.
Kate can’t claim to be a mental health advocate or early childhood specialist while doing this.
This is a conflict of interest and values.
Khate the $10 million trust fund heiress, high powered, highly intelligent business person is actually going to do some work. Carrying a journal, maybe doing some phone calls, a designer briefcase, these are hard work. There has to be a few unintelligible mumbles and open mouthed insane Jack Nicholson style grin. Her paternal grandfather inherited 5k not millions., Mike & Carole Midds claim to be multimillionaires, but their business was sold for around 180k pounds. Truth and integrity does not seem to be a Midds characteristic. What a joke !!
It’s so crazy, 180K pounds is 223K American dollars and that is LESS than the worth of my house and I’m not a millionaire.
This statement of support prepared by her staff is to halt the Sun from reporting on the Middleton financial situation.
Supping with the devil (aka the Press) in this way never ends well.
Way to do the bare minimum. But hey, apparently her supporters are donating so there’s that. (One of the charities thanked @kates_rangers on Twitter). If they did this instead of all the bile that they tend to spew all over SM against the Sussexes (Meghan in particular) maybe some of Wails’s charities won’t close.
Kate and Willy should be the face of the sanitation department because they truly are utter trash
“the children of today will build the society of the future”.
Can someone confirm this is true? Because it’s such a seismic statement (snark).
She’s always clenching her teeth in what is supposed to pass as a smile. I’d be surprised if she doesn’t have TMJ (I have it) and it hurts your jaw like a mf.
@j.ferber: Not to mention her insane eyebrows. Too much botox is not a good look for anyone. And what’s with the constant jazz hands? She looks very odd these days…
QuiteContrary, In the U.S. (not sure where you’re from) we call this “lip service,” just saying the words with no action or intention behind them.
Khate is now in partnership with one of the newspapers named in Prince Harry and others lawsuit. No integrity. She has no idea what the word work means,a lazy, self focussed creature who seems to have no skills and no interest in learning any. Wondering why her multimillionaire parents are not being publicised at the moment. Mulitmillionaires would not sell their main source of income for 180k. Have not heard of any of them helping anyone or donating to charities. Also has anyone noticed how much more masculine her body is looking, no femininity, just shapeless and resembling a young teenage boy with muscly arms and legs but a pre puberty shape..