Tominey: Prince Harry is ‘very backward-looking’ for suing the British tabloids

As someone who regularly monitors and discusses the British media and the royal commentary, let me just say, the vibe has been off for much of the past month. It’s been off since Prince Harry made his quick, solo appearance at the coronation. It was frankly chilling to watch the British media decide, en masse, to question, mock and misrepresent the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s run-in with the “paparazzi” in New York. I still believe that there was some kind of plan, some kind of operation, and it was thwarted by Harry, Meghan, their security and the NYPD. How much of this vibe-shift is related to Harry’s court appearance this week in London, for his trial against the Mirror Group? Perhaps some of it is related, but I don’t think it’s solely about this trial. One thing is for sure though – hit dogs holler, and the British royal commentators don’t know what to do with themselves or how to speak about Harry’s crusade against them. See also: Camilla Tominey’s latest at the Telegraph.
Prince Harry is due to give evidence this week in his court case against Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for unlawful information gathering. In this episode of Royal Insight, Camilla Tominey explains how the Duke’s court cases are a double edged sword.
“If Harry thinks he has a claim for phone hacking and he wants to go all the way through the courts to win it, then fair play to him; having said that, even if he wins, he also loses,” she says.
“Having divulged more private information in his ongoing quest to protect his privacy, even if he wins in court, Harry may end up losing in the long run. Harry is a man on a mission to reform the press and feels it is his life’s purpose to do so. It’s very backward looking trying to avenge the people he thinks caused his mother’s death.”
“Prince Harry sees himself as a champion for a different media. To Harry, if he has to write damaging things about his family, then so be it. This is the bigger prize – reform of the media.”
“Is there a noble aim at the heart of what Prince Harry is trying to do – yes. I don’t think most people myself included, are happy with the idea of paparazzi pursuing celebrities in car chases, it’s not safe.”
“It’s very backward looking trying to avenge the people he thinks caused his mother’s death.” Think about what kind of deranged chutzpah it takes to say that with a straight face, to make the argument that seeking justice is “very backward looking.” For Tominey, I guess people reporting and charging rapists and murderers are very backward looking too. And again, while Diana’s death affected every single part of Harry’s life, make no mistake – this trial isn’t about “paparazzi and car chases.” It’s about phone hacking, blagging and palace briefings. This is just Tominey – and all of the royal commentators – being scared to death that they’re about to be exposed, that accountability might come for them too.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
C U Next Tuesday Cameltoe.
Imagine being held responsible for the things you do, say, write and print. What a concept.
More proof positive that the chase in NYC got out of hand, even for the BM rags, and they’re running scared, trying to shift the blame and suggest they weren’t at the heart of it. Maybe even criminal charges are pending. Can’t wait.
It’s interesting that Camilla didn’t downplay the car chase in this piece. That tells me she knows what Harry and Meghan said about it was the truth.
@AMYBEE, I think she is scared that the truth about the car chase and who it was that funded it is going to come out. And the only one backward looking is this old has been who can’t get close to ANYTHING to do with Harry. Poor little camel toe, go cry into your type writer. Your time of being anywhere near believable is OVER
Yes, agree! I hope it all comes out. The silence over the car chase now and even CT not downplaying it or accusing the Sussexes of exaggeration is INTERESTING.
I don’t think she dare downplay it any more. It was a reminder to far too many people of what happened to Diana. Even people who thought Diana’s death was a tragic “accident,” saw the similarities and raised questioning eyebrows.
@MaryPester
And not only are they afraid that the truth will come out, PH is showing very well that he will NOT forgive and forget without accountability.
Even if it takes years for the truth of who was responsible for the pap chase, PH will NOT say, “Oh that was a few years ago, bygones bygones.” If he gets any kind of evidence, he going to sue and have all the dirty details come out in public. And nobody in the UK will be able to tell him, “Just let it go.” He’s way beyond that now.
Camilla isn’t cool enough to use an actual typewriter. She probably writes this stuff on her phone!
I hope you’re doing ok today, dear Mary Pester! Sending you healing vibes……………….
Is the crack the thing she smokes?
Honestly? At this point nothing shocks me anymore with this lot.
They just make stuff up and miss the point intentionally.
I don’t know how she sleeps at night.
These people have no souls. And it’s been coming back to bite them. Camel better watch out.
She still doesn’t get it about privacy. Does she not realize that PH already divulged things about himself during the period of his life when they were hacking him. And that the tabloids had already divulged things when they hacked him. How is he losing more privacy? Do they think they can ask him any question they want when he’s testifying? Inquire about his life now? The privacy he wants is for his children who have nothing to do with this case.
She absolutely gets it about privacy. She just thinks her readers are morons, and plays up the bile stoked by the paper she works for.
Fear of being in the dock, Cammie?
You know, I was thinking exactly that. This unhinged person writes for the Torygraph now, but I don’t remember if she worked for another of the tabloids during the years in question. I wouldn’t be surprised if she’s personally involved in some of it.
She worked for the Sunday Express. It was with them she broke the H&M dating story. In Feb. 2018 Reach, Plc. acquired the Express group of publications. Reach, Plc. was previously known as The Trinity Mirror Group, previously knowns as the Mirror Group. CT started working for the Telegraph in Sept. 2018. (I believe that’s the right order).
Niche Tominey and her buds at Heritage Foundation are very backward looking.
Tominey is one of the most arrogant, stupid and trash “journalist” on that island. She basically throws shit on the wall and waits to see what sticks. Awful human.
Yep.
Harry should be proud of himself that he is being written about everyday and twice on a Sunday 😁😁 he turned out to be the STAR of the family 😁😁
Camilla said the same thing about Meghan’s case. But I agree there is a lot of fear from the press and royalists about this case. Camilla and the rest of the press don’t get it that if they had just left him and Meghan alone he would not be pursuing these cases now.
He isn’t doing this just for himself; he’s doing it for people who don’t have the money to fight and for people who would be hacked in the future. So if he has to give up some personal details, it doesn’t negate the win.
The sense of tradition the British royals claim as their right to rule is predicated on looking back on their history.
CT has twisted herself in knots. On the one hand, Harry is backward-looking – on the other, his goal is to reform the media, which would be forward-looking. And then she tops it off with how Harry is noble and nobody wants paparazzi to be chasing people. Is she having some kind of existential crisis?
Well, if only lawsuits could be brought against people or organizations for their prospective actions, things which haven’t happened yet. Does CT forget that’s the whole premise of lawsuits? And that’s also why legislators set out statutes of limitations for how far back people can look. Amazed that Camilla Tominey doesn’t know that or pretends no to know.
Oh, okay. Harry’s losing so he should shut up, even though he’s morally right and not even this person can find it in herself to suggest endangering lives is a great look.
But yeah, he should shut up because he has no idea how awful it is to have his personal life all over the press (except when his phone was hacked for years, he was betrayed by his own family, and people on his life were tracked, investigated illegally and spied on). Yeah. Lol.
Clownmilla is running scared. She knows the car chase was real and probably knows who was behind it at some level. She clearly also knows that it’s completely indefensible. She’s as complicit as Camzilla.
These smarmy “reporters” hang out together, dine together, drink together at the same pubs, plot together. They’re a small, angry group working for the same corrupt owner across a range of media. Their spins on stories and even headlines match, day after day. So it’s not surprising that they decided, en masse, to “question, mock and misrepresent” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s run-in with the “paparazzi” in New York.” Well said, Kaiser.
He is forward looking very much so.
Honestly, this is the least derogatory and hateful article I’ve seen from her. I think Harry’s lawsuits are finally starting to scare the tabloids straight(-er). I think this started for Murdock’s media companies with the Fox News settlement and their insurers if no one else is going to start making these papers pay if they keep getting sued and losing big.
“ It’s very backward looking trying to avenge the people he thinks caused his mother’s death.”
No, Camel Toe, I dare say it’s incredibly therapeutic for Harry. For the past 20+ years Harry has been itching to have his day in court. For what those people did to his mother, to himself, to his wife, his friends, exes (including Caroline Flack who committed suicide because of them), and even those ungrateful Windsors because they’re to terrified to do it themselves.
Win or lose, Harry needs to do this or he would have spent the rest of his life regretting it.
What is inside a person shows, Tominey is looking like she should be pecking and scavenging around the bottom a of a chicken coup. The vile creature seems to take great delight in destroying Harry and Meghan, and then tries to play the victim when her lies are questioned. She actually has children, how shameful, teaching her own children that its great to lie to tear people apart and damage them irreparably, to destroy families, feed your overblown ego and get paid to do so. Not a journalist, she is just a bottom feeding gossip writer.
Honestly, if it wasn’t phone hacking, then I assume tabloids are going to have to go all-in on how they got the info, right? And that means naming palace sources. Am I getting that wrong, or is that one of the reasons so many court vipers and UK media snakes are panicked?
But apparently it wasn’t backwards looking to write a book about being raised by an alcoholic mother.
It’s not very backward looking to want an industry held responsible for the wrong its done. Do I think this is about Diana? Yes, to an extent. But I think the bigger issue for Harry is that nothing changed after Diana’s death – in some ways things got worse. It wasn’t like the tabloid press decided “you know what, we’ve gone too far, let’s take a step back in how we cover these types of public figures.” Instead, the press decided “okay so we won’t let the paparazzi chase people through tunnels in Paris BUT we’ll hack their phones, use tracking devices on their cars, etc.”
but tominey et al can’t talk about that because they can’t admit they’re complicit.
Sounds like Harry’s attorney Sherborne is reading Diana’s letters to Michael Barrymore into the court record in order to establish basis for assertion that Mirror Group hacked Diana’s voicemails involving Harry. Else how could they report private calls or meetings? Puss Moron wrote about them in his autobiography 🤔 why? “Sherborne said that how [Piers] Morgan had ‘heard’ the rumours [of their friendship] ‘was obvious’. “
“The people he thinks caused his mother’s death” ??? Fuck off, Camilla Tominey, and leave this to real journalists. You are a lying, malignant hack.
What I would really like to know is why single out Harry? There are 100 complainants in the case against The Mirror and Five in the case against The Mail. Yet, media keep reporting as if it is only Harry who is suing them.
This is such a lovely conundrum for the British media. Harry and Meg stories represent millions of dollars worth of income and these reporters have built their entire jobs around spying & lying.
Now they are crying because they have been caught breaking the law and it endangers their livelihoods and reputations. AND they are still expected to trash H&M every day and twice on Sundays just to stay afloat and pay off their lawyers!
Does she park her crazy train next to her bed at night or does she sleep in it? This woman is definitely not alright.
It’s not backward-looking for Harry to want to keep his wife and children safe. It’s not backward-looking for him to want to keep private people with fewer resources safe from tabloid intrusion and criminality. It’s heroic.
Amen 🙏
I believe Tominey used to write for a tabloid, and she’s very proud of the fact that she is now a writer for a paper that passes for “not a tabloid” in the UK. But the word “Torygraph” is accurate because it is a print part of the the Tory propaganda machine just like Fox news is the propaganda machine for the far right.
Pix of 2 dudes in bathtub on front cover to prove Ghislaine & Andrew didn’t sleaze with Jeffrey Epstein is SO not tabloid, doncha think?
Their fear is finally starting to show publicly, and it should. Even if Harry loses his case in court entirely, it would likely be procedural such as he waited too long to bring a claim. At that point, it won’t matter because there will still have been testimony, their dirty little secrets are about to be aired.
That NYC car chase was meant to turn out very differently, it was meant to shut Harry up permanently. No one will ever be able to convince me otherwise.
My goodness, in the picture where he is making a face, his eyes are SOO blue!
Tominey, Wooten , etc they are the worst examples of Toxcity that exists in the British Press and Media. How anyone can work with these people is beyond me. Imagine having to write and report on nonsense crap for a living . No real accomplishments that makes Any impact in the world . Is it their upbringing that pretty much put all good values and morals down the drain. They’ll be remembered as being some of the most negative and miserable people in the world.