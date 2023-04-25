Prince Harry: Prince William received a ‘very large sum of money’ from The Sun

Today, the court hearing for Prince Harry’s lawsuit against the Sun began. The energy before the hearing was that this would be the Sun making a pretty standard motion to dismiss, that they would argue that Harry can’t sue them because he waited too long after they hacked into his phones for years and stalked his girlfriends. Harry’s argument is that of course he should be able to sue News Group Newspapers because they were actively lying and covering up their criminal activities for years. I also suspect that at some point, Harry will begin to discuss how his family spent years actively blocking him and dissuading him from pursuing litigation against British press outlets. He’s already indicated as much, and it looks like this case against NGN will feature another big story in that vein. Apparently, Prince William accepted a huge settlement from NGN to settle a phone-hacking claim in 2020. That claim and that settlement were never made public at the time.
Rupert Murdoch’s media business secretly paid Prince William a “very large sum of money” to quietly settle a phone-hacking claim, according to new court filings. The Prince of Wales received the previously undisclosed payment in 2020 after bringing a legal claim against the owner of the Sun and the News of the World. Details of the settlement were given in legal documents submitted by his brother, Prince Harry, as part of his own legal battle with the publisher, which returns to the high court on Tuesday.
Harry told the court his attempts to seek an apology from Murdoch’s company over phone hacking were carried out with the approval of his grandmother the late Queen Elizabeth II. The royal claims there was a secret agreement struck between royal family and “senior executives” at Murdoch’s company at some point before 2012. As part of this supposed deal the princes would delay legal proceedings against the newspaper group in return for receiving an apology at a later date.
Harry said the royal family did this after being scarred by the “Tampongate” incident when the Sun obtained a recorded phone call between Prince Charles and Camilla while the couple were having an affair in the 1980s. Harry said the royal family was desperate to avoid a repeat of this coverage. The filings state: “The reason for this was to avoid the situation where a member of the royal family would have to sit in the witness box and recount the specific details of the private and highly sensitive voicemails that had been intercepted by [the News of the World royal reporter] Clive Goodman. The institution was incredibly nervous about this and wanted to avoid at all costs the sort of reputational damage that it had suffered in 1993 when the Sun and another tabloid had unlawfully obtained and published details of an intimate telephone conversation that took place between my father and stepmother in 1989, while he was still married to my mother.”
Harry says News UK failed to uphold its side of the secret agreement when he sought this apology in 2017. He claims meetings were arranged involving Rebekah Brooks, the chief executive of Murdoch’s News UK, and Robert Thomson, the global head of Murdoch’s global News Corp business, but they went nowhere.
As a result, Harry decided to launch legal proceedings against the publisher of the Sun and the News of the World. He alleges the company targeted him with widespread illegal activity for much of his life, including hacking his voicemails and illegally obtaining personal information in the name of journalism. Many of Harry’s allegations relate to claims of illegal behaviour at the Sun while Brooks was editor in the 2000s. News Group Newspapers insisted there is no secret agreement.
Holy sh-t. So the Windsors made a secret deal with Rupert Murdoch and his organization in 2012, following the Leveson inquiry into the far-reaching hacking-and-blagging operations of the British press. That deal involved the Windsors avoiding litigation against NGN in exchange for… an apology?? There’s much more to the story, I’m sure, and it will be interesting to see how much of the story comes out in this case/trial. So how did William end up getting this huge, secret settlement? How did it stay quiet until now? How did Harry get access to this information? Because you know William didn’t give it to him.
These are photos of William in September 2021, the year after he received a secret settlement from NGN. In these photos, he was attending the Sun’s Who Cares Wins Awards. He was showing up for a tabloid’s awards event a year after he secretly settled with the same tabloid.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Well, William is screwed no matter how you slice it because he’s in a debt to Murdoch and co for the rest of his life. No wonder he allowed Jason Knauf to testify against Meghan and he’s been incandescent with rage. That man is on a tight, inescapable leash. He’s a trapped Lion for real. He Hates Meghan because she supports and loves Harry and lets him make his own decisions. He didn’t stop Harry from suing, failed to get Meghan to drop hers, allowed his lackey to testify and still lost and he and wife are boring. It all makes sense now.
W “chooses” to be trapped and sell out his family to soulless news organizations.
Yes he chooses, and they act like there is no option. Harry has shown them an option. Hell, Edward and Wallis showed them an option (though they are the classic example of what the BM is accusing Harry and Meghan of doing – profiting off their titles). The real issue is that none of the others breaking free would be having the success that H&M are having because they have no personalities and are not well-liked.
Let this sink in ;- The next constitutional Head of State entered a secret deal with Rupert Murdoch, for a large sum of money in exchange for ……….
He also promised that he would/could control his brother who was also victimized by Murdoch’s company, who only sought an apology.
I do not care about his debt and bondage situation with any media, this goes to the heart of his character, forget his reputation.
Was Peggington really stupid enough to believe his settlement with Murdoch would never see the light of day?
I mean it wouldn’t have had it not been for Harry being so determined to see this through.
They have a lot of cover which is why Charles felt comfortable taking bags of cash from shady figures.
Yes because Harry and Meghan have taken it further than the average royal. Harry and Meghan were supposed to stand there and take it. The papers were looking to William to keep those two in line and he hasn’t. That is bound to have consequences. Consequences that William is petrified about.
He’s thicker than two short planks – a spoiled, entitled, over-privileged streak of incandescent rage.
Why wouldn’t he believe? History and precedent would lead most people to believe it would stay hidden.
He didn’t understand who his brother was and that Harry was as much of a generational curse breaker as their mother was.
Exactly, @Brit. They thought they could shit on Harry because his entire family shits on him and feeds stories to them about him. Harry went rogue and stood up for himself and his family is mad at him for not letting him be their punching bag anymore.
It fits very well with him (and the rest of the BRF/RR ecosystem) believing that Harry would never leave with Meghan. As long as he stayed under their thumb he would follow their lawyers recomendations and have to ask them for money to buy jeans on TK Max sales.
It would have been kept silent if Harry chose not to have some autonomy. Had he accepted the abuse that his wife received, there would not have been any need for this information to be public.
No, @Brit…..not a trapped lion. More like a trapped weasel.
^This.
To me the incandescent one has more the look of a festering ferret!
Each time I think his behavior is as low as it could possibly be, he manages to dig himself an even smellier hole that’s just a little bit deeper. No conscience. No remorse. He certainly displays sociopathic tendencies, doesn’t he?
2012??
O REALLY. That’s _VERY_ INTERESTING.
Remember what else happened in January of 2012? A sudden flush of articles about the body of a dead woman found on the Sandringham estate. Latvian-born Alisa Dmitrijeva, 17.
That’s the sort of “oops” that a royal would make a dirty deal to keep out of the papers, don’t you think?
There were actually two women who disappeared around there at around that time; the body of the other, Vitalija Baliutaviciene, 29, originally from Lithuania, was never found.
What was remarkable was how quickly the cops shut down their investigation. Not so much a cold case but it had the earmarks like it was deliberately frozen. By September of 2012 the authorities were saying it was still open but they were backing off of it. Really? Dead body on the Queen’s personal estate, and you don’t think that’s worth getting to the bottom of, for her safety and that of her courtiers? Smells like shrimp shells in the curtain rods to me.
Sources:
-People Magazine, Police Identify Dead Woman Found on Queen Elizabeth’s Estate, by Simon Perry, Published on January 8, 2012 11:05 AM.
-Daily Beast, Missing Women Give Clues to Dead Body Found on Queen’s Estate, by Charlotte Edwardes, Published Jan. 04, 2012 3:56PM ET
-BBC.com, Alisa Dmitrijeva death: No action over Sandringham body find, published 25 September 2012.
Re: BBC: 6 articles from 3 Jan through 26 Jan 2012, one in March, one in May, then nothing until the case was abandoned in September.
Given the number of connections to human trafficking among the relatives of both William and Kate…
…is this why the Queen gifted them Anmer in 2013? To silence rumors, perhaps? It seemed a strange place to put them at the time, given the number of options at Windsor.
@Where’sMyTiara – I was going to write something similar! The silence around that story has always been more than a little suss to me. Obviously this is just my opinion but, it wouldn’t surprise me if TOB made a pact with the devil to save his sorry backside and by doing so kept any association he had with the two women out of the papers.
I really didn’t think I could have a lower opinion of William, but, here we are. What kind of person sells his own brother to Murdoch just because he can? Hats off to Harry for having the guts to accept that Conanation invite because (sure as eggs are eggs) the sewer rats and his weasel of a brother would have had a field day. Citing his “betrayal” as the reason for his absence.
I’ll also add the BRF may want to “accident” Harry but, far too many people have read the book, watched the docu-series, and seen the interviews. I’m willing to wager that if Harry so much as caught a cold on British soil the BRF would find the cure.
😳 This makes so much sense. I’ve always believed Peg has some incident of violence/murder we haven’t heard about. There’s been too much emphasis on his rages. And Harry kinda seems scared of his outbursts? I think Charles and QEII never brought him to heel because of his frightening temper. Hence why he gets away with lazy rose gardening, etc. And why Harry said, “if you only knew what I know.”
What if Peg hates Meg because she stood up to him and her fears her exposing him? Would explain why he told Harry not to tell Meg about the dog bowl assault.
I’m not gonna be surprised if this theory pans out.
William had to settle his case with the tabloids because he was scared that his dirty secrets were going to come out. And part of the settlement was, ‘make sure Harry never sues us and give us Meghan as currency.’
On the question, what happened to William’s hush money?
It (partly) went to the struggling Party Paces, which is a cover-up business anyway.
Because of these revelations in Harry’s 3 court cases against the tabloids, the Middletons are in a hurry to get rid of Party Pieces.
Henny, I see where you’re going there, and … wild speculation of course, but… what if… what if the Baltic girls coverup and the Party Pieces coverup is the same thing? What if Uncle Gary was supplying girls to Workshy? We know Party Pieces was probably laundering his drug/trafficking money.
I think that Charles & the Queen stepping in to cover up for their heir W would be the only reason they would accept this settlement. It would also explain why C hasn’t used it to attack W; it would reflect back on him if he helped negotiate the settlement (and agree to hand over his youngest as cannon fodder for the press).
It would explain C’s silent treatment of Harry when he refused to let he or M be the family & press’ punching bags anymore.
‘make sure Harry never sues us and give us Meghan as currency.’
This could only be possible if he owned them, he is the heir, next monarch not the owner of his brother.
William wanted the impossible, to be able to dictate every iota of his brother’s life because he was the heir.
Simply wow…..
Harry was still working from KP with his brother back in 2017 when he sought his apology. Could be that he had access to information that proved pertinent to W’s 2020 settlement?
I do hope that harry was physical proof of this because the institution is going to fight tooth and nail and kick and scream and it won’t be pretty. I don’t doubt that harry is telling the truth but still. These are heavy allegations to make.
I’m not a UK lawyer, so maybe it is different, but I’d be very very surprised if any lawyer would put this in a court filing without verifying this in some way. It’s one thing to present Harry’s version of events and his understanding/impression of what happened on hi say so, no real problem there, it’s quite another for a lawyer to allege to a Court on behalf of his client that a legal claim and settlement exist if they don’t at all. Again, maybe this is just different in the UK, but generally you will seriously piss of a judge including stuff like this if it isn’t true. I have to believe Harry’s lawyers advised him as much and it’s inclusion means that they are comfortable with it.
I wouldn’t be surprised if William said something about it in an email or text to Harry about it. Every single one of them never thought Harry would take it this far. Just like they never thought he would leave.
The Sun is not providing money to anyone without a settlement agreement. This is what Harry’s lawyer is referring to.
There can be settlements for potential litigation without claims being issued and it happens quite often. The issue here is freezing Harry out of it especially when he was a victim of the hacking as much as William was.
Something like this isn’t entered into evidence in a court case without solid proof. (Unless you are Samantha Markle.)
The kind of lawyers Harry has and the stakes he’s playing for, they probably have duplicate corroboration.
“Details of the settlement were given in legal documents submitted by his brother, Prince Harry”
That was in The Guardian article – I don’t think Harry’s lawyers would advise him otherwise, not with a high-profile case like this. It’ll be interesting to see if they can either subpoena the original documentation or if William/whomever he signed the agreement with will have to sit a deposition to provide further context.
The Guardian has at least three different articles on thi matter. The Guardian is definitely serving up Peggington for breakfast; he is now toast.
Have the Three Blind Mice (Richard Palmer, Emily Andrews, and Valentine Low) started tweeting yet about how Meghan is to blame for this secret deal being revealed?
He probably used the equivalent of “Freedom of Information Act” from the EU. He may not have known the amount, but was privy that there was a settlement.
Murdoch got the better deal ” 2 for the price of 1″ since Willie intuited that he owned Harold.
Charles also tried to stop legal action….
Incredible….
This is exactly my take, too. It’s so satisfying, and still somehow stunning, to see the amount of hubris Willnot and Chuck have had, even knowing they have accepted money from the tabloids, for the exact reason Harry is currently suing.
Meanwhile, they both bleated that they were too busy to see Harry when he was in London. I’m sure you were too busy, trying to find a way to dig yourselves out of a hole of your entire making. Again, Harry has nothing to do with their complete incompetence to adult, but they made it ALLLLL about Harry. It’s enraging.
Hmmm…..things could get really messy, all this spilling out just before the Coronation, not to talk of The Telegraph matter
Thank heavens Meghan is staying away
Oh, I agree with you. I worry about her safety like she’s a member of my own family every time she’s in the UK!!
To tell you the truth, I equally worry about Harry when he comes to the coronation… these people would do anything to avoid exposure and protect the institution and the heir..
Wow, who, what and how bad was that hacked call (s) that he got ‘a very large sum’ which suggests £millions and this was buried for so long………
This directly links, In Spare Harry says that when they met in Frogmore grounds after PP’s funeral, “ They asked about my hacking lawsuit. They still hadn’t asked about Meg, but they were keen to know how my lawsuit was going because that directly affected them”
We now know why Harry said that he had enough for a second book, because so much had to be cut out. My goodness there is so much muck in this family.
Peter Hunt , former BBC royal correspondent summed it up in a tweet
“Rupert Murdoch and the next constitutional head of state.
A secret deal.
A settlement allegedly involving a very large sum of money.
Not a good look.”
Typical British understatement- this is Huge……..
This is really going to take the shine off the tin hat clownery and it couldn’t happen to a more deserving family 😂
Peter Hunt coming in with the blunt facts. What I’m wondering though, is it sounds like the whole family has been a part of this secret deal for a while. So is Charles not currently a part of this deal also? And wow, Virgo Harry does not play. Photos of him and his wife looking gorgeous and happy at a basketball game on the eve of this info dropping! 😂😂😂
Let’s hope the BaRF and Tories don’t silence Hunt and his pursuit of the rest of the facts.
Wowzers! Get ’em Harry!
The more you know, the more sense it makes that Harry went full-out with sharing every painful and embarrassing thing about himself that he could think of in Spare. Think you can buy my complicity, Murdoch? NOPE. The sales of Spare ransomed Harry’s soul (and then he donated a fair bit of that ransom to charity.)
This!
When it came out, I saw a PR person talking about how the book was essentially a sophisticated, risky PR move. That all the details and weird ick was included to leave nothing for the press or family to hold over his head. Clearly, he had other motivations too, but some of the more pointless stories (Harry hanging out at Courtney Cox house, taking shrooms comes to mind) was to clear the deck of secrets.
I had not heard of this theory before, but it makes complete sense. Both Barack Obama and John McCain aired their own dirty laundry in their memoires as a way to anesthetize themselves from National Enquirer-esque headlines.
Had not heard that theory before, but that makes a lot of sense.
Twitter is dragging his ass – its wonderful. Harry was again fed to the wolves to protect Peggy who knew it and didn’t care. It’s also obvious that the deal was made to make the Rose bush trimming story go away – Harry is the gift that keeps giving.
The fact that TQ signed off on this deal is massive – wonder what else that will come out about this deal and any others.
Murdoch has no more tea on Harry – if he did it would have been spilled by now. same goes for Meghan – no tea there.
Now the Wails – all the tea is there just about to boil.
Deals were clearly made to keep Harry and Meghan from ever suing and give them to the tabloids as fodder. They have nothing over Harry and Meghan anymore and that angers them. The family has no control either. The press are also stuck in a bind because Harry and Meghan are their golden geese and the golden geese live in another country away from them. That invisible contract is literally hell.
omg I cannot believe I didn’t put this together with the Rose story!! But 2020, you’re right, it fits.
So what do we think happened? I’m getting confused. William and Harry were both due a public apology under this secret deal. Neither got one but William did get a large settlement in lieu of an apology?
What if the large settlement wasn’t bc of Rose, but because William gave Dan Wootton Sussexit? So it was paying him back for that leak.
I believe the deal was to delay litigation until the public enquiry was done and when it was over William sued and then took the money. They then tried to stop Harry from suing (likely part of the deal made with William) but he refused. When Harry refused thats when the fed Meghan to the wolves – they tried to make him.
Parts are confusing. Bc it also sounds like Harry just wanted an apology, possibly from Rebekah Brooks? But it wasn’t given. So could all this have been avoided if they’d literally just met and apologized to Harry?
@Jais I think it was supposed to be a public apology – probably a statement on the front page or something.
Okay. That makes more sense. Omg, everything about this is crazy. Why didn’t the sun just initially pay out to both William and Harry?
@Becks1 – You are correct.
Honestly the Sun have only themselves to blame here. You don’t make a deal with some of the claimants and leave others to dry. Of course the party not bound by a settlement agreement will take it to court. And the bad faith actions here are certainly going to give the court an out to expand discoverability and push the start date of the limitation period so this lawsuit can move forward.
William had a right to sue the Sun for the hacking, but he should have been above board with it. Or, at the very least not exclude Harry from the negotiations.
I agree, Nic. Sun reset the clock for Harry’s case by 1) not apologizing and 2) secretly paying off William. There was a settlement agreed upon by the family, but the terms of it were not met in Harry’s case, so he can go forth with his suit.
I wonder how Harry found out. Did William brag about it? Or did discovery in another case under the settlement agreement between KP and the Sun. All of them underestimated Harry. They have entered the FO stage.
Your question is mine as well in that I wonder how Harry found out. Was he a part of the initial proceedings and then left out of the loop? Or was it an only the heir can sue type thing?
Right! Settle with one brother but not the other? And think you could keep it quiet?? The arrogance!
The guardian has a v good article that is answering some of my questions. They didn’t want to publicly apologize(correct @becks1) bc it would admit phone hacking was happening at the sun and not just news of the world, which is I think the crux of this case. And Harry found out right before his wedding that they wouldn’t apologize. As to when he found out about the 2020 settlement with William, I can’t tell. There’s a lot more in the article but I’ll wait to let Kaiser cover.
The problem is, if it was about the Rose story and the affair talk is true? I don’t see why the Sun would give William a settlement for them exposing the facts about the affair.
He probably already started legal proceedings but I think he partly agreed to settle to make the Rose stories go away on top of what else he wanted to cover up.
The list of secrets the press are hiding about him continues to grow – so far there has been no major scandal around the Wails. So far they are the only senior royals, apart from TQ, who’ve escaped that. Part of me thinks Cams is doing this out of petty spite to remove the protection they had when TQ was still alive. Its becoming quite clear she went out of her way to protect William.
They hacked him and had way more than an affair on 🥚. I bet Chuck and Billy said that they would keep Harry and Meg from suing in the agreement. The problem is, you can’t make an agreement for someone else without their consent. I hope Harry doesn’t give them any info on his flights bc those fools are going to try to Diana him. Whatever Murdock has will tank 🥚 and tampon and when the sun loses this lawsuit, they will release everything to make up for their losses.
@DU that’s what makes more sense to (not what I said above about Sussexit, but maybe that played a part too?)
It seems like William did sue or file a claim and then accepted money as part of that settlement agreement. Wonder if some of the side talk was, “sign this and we’ll stop talking about Rose.”
also we have all always assumed that the Rose story was directly leaked. maybe someone illegally intercepted a text message or something between Rose and William. That would give the Sun and William motivation to settle (the Sun bc it would be proof they were still engaging in illegal activities, William because he couldn’t take them to court without outing himself as a cheater.)
IDK. this is all very messy but WAY more bombshell-y than I had been expecting. (YES thats a word lol.)
no wonder the family didn’t want Harry to go to court.
Exactly @Becks1. Why would The Sun give Willy money in exchange for being quiet about Rose? They lose on both ends. However, maybe Willy was refusing to settle at a certain amount–perhaps Greedy Bill wanted an even larger sum–so The Sun leaked about Rose, which they knew from their continuing hacking activities. The leak forced Willy to settle in exchange for their silence and what is still a large amount but not as much as Greedy Bill was hoping for? Could be the missing piece to our puzzle as to who or why had the incentive to go to The Sun with the Rose story.
Thank you for explaining that, ladies. They had each other over a barrel.
I wonder if William sued or only threatened to sue, and that was enough for the Sun to hand over money in exchange for William pressuring Harry to do nothing.
“when the sun loses this lawsuit, they will release everything to make up for their losses.”
i want to read ALL the details about Pegginton’s many long-term affairs and all the facts on Peggington verbally and physically abusing his wife.
William had an intent to start the hacking lawsuit as much as Harry and he didn’t act on it because of what both he and Harry were told. So why would William decide to settle the hacking lawsuit in 2020? The Rose affair story is already out by 2020 so it’s not like it can be made quiet again.
So what does happen in 2020 (outside of the pandemic of course) well isn’t 2020 when we start to notice the change in zoom rooms? And the open talk of needing a new home for the kids? And where did the settlement fund go? Well what if these funds were used for a separation agreement? It wouldn’t be Duchy money so it would be free to use for whatever purpose he wants.
Apparently, a lot of people got wind that this story was going to break.
German and French media some weeks ago were mentioning the Rose story resurfacing again in connection with the court case.
No, wonder people were saying very firmly that William would not be speaking to Harry.
No wonder Charles was pleading with Harry to drop the court cases against the media.
What a foolish family.
Dang. This is bonkers. I wonder if Harry will have to provide evidence of this secret agreement bw NGN and the RF as the trial continues. He is blowing up their spot. Omg.
Now we know exactly why William sent Jason to present “evidence” against Meghan, he was paid to do it!
The Sun also had the exclusive about falling out with rose..or maybe it was Richard eden at the mail.
Either way around the settlement time didnt the story disappear?
Also didn’t the harrasement of Meghan escalate as well?
We know William met with the senior editors of the papers so did he make a deal to keep quiet about rose, throw Meghan to the wolves and settle his phone hacking case?
Hmm hmm everything done in dark will eventually come to light!
It was the Sun first. Wootton had it first, but it didn’t get a lot of traction until Eden picked it up. I think wootton was the one with the lines about long dinners while Kate was away etc (since edited.)
Was it the Sun first, or was it a one-liner in the Fail, maybe from Sebastian Shakespeare or another of their royal people? iirc Shakespeare was the one who outed Jecca’s secret marriage, which was picked up and tweeted by Tanna with the ‘Jecca is William’s Camilla’ line.
When we first talked about it here, it was from the Mail from Eden, and there was a reference to the Sun article about it. So maybe a one-liner was somewhere else first, but the Sun had the first full article about it.
The treachery in this family is huge. One brother gets a huge settlement, the other brother is encouraged not to sue. The gutter media supports the other brother who got the huge payout and vilifies the brother who is suing for the same type of information gathering that got him his settlement. Mind boggling.
Sorry my lovely celeb friends, feeling quite poorly today, it’s not going to well for me, BUT, this one I had to comment on
Willy has a price tag, HARRY has a spine
I’ve been sending healing thoughts across the ocean to you, @Mary Pester! Yes, ITA as usual! Harry’s the one with a soul, a conscience, and a spine. William is a sniveling weasel whose loyalty can be bought and sold. Harry’s a better man than his brother and father put together, They both know it and hate him for it.
“Willy has a price tag, HARRY has a spine ” Once again, Mary Pester delivers the comment of the day. Even when feeling poorly, she delivers the goods! Hope you start perking up soon, my friend. Wishing you well from the other side of the pond.
Sending hugs and healing to you Mary❤
I second this emotion, Mary.
“William has a price tag Harry has a spine” Well-said @mary pester. Sending you ❤️
Mary, I’m sorry to hear that and hope that you turn a corner soon! ❤️
sorry to hear that Marry, hope you have a speedy recovery!
Sending you prayers for health and wholeness, Mary.
Hoping you have a quick recovery.
I hope you feel better soon Mary Pester🙏🏼
Mary Pester, thank you for what you are doing for all of us. Rest up and heal. And as someone recommended yesterday, let us know if you have a charity you’d like us to donate to.
Sending love to you, Mary Pester! And yes, please do let us know if we can donate in your honor to a cause dear to your heart!
Take care, sending ❤️,
and What a Crap Brother!!!!!
We’re all sending you good energy on CB!
Sending all good wishes for you to feel better, Mary! You are missed here, my friend ❤️🙏🏻
I like this sentence! Price tag versus spine. Feel better soon Mary.
Price tag vs Spine really is the way to differentiate them.
Sending you hopes for your health. 🙏🏼
Oh I hope you start feeling better soon!
Best wishes Mary!
Thinking of you Mary xx. Also, absolutely spot on comparison of the royal brothers, their moral & ethical behaviours truly are light years apart.
Mary Pester! So good to hear from you, wish it were under better circumstances. We’re rooting for you! Sending the very best of wishes & healing thoughts from across the water and another continent.
Willing Willy threw his brother and SIL to the wolves yet again. Well it appears that revenge is a dish best served cold and I applaud Harry for pulling this particular skeleton out of the royal closet!
Mary Pester, wishing you success in your treatment, I’m sorry you’re feeling poorly but lots of love from Vancouver Island!!
Sending you lots of love
All the best to you, Mary.
Sending a bouquet of healing thoughts and prayers your way.
🌹🌷🪴🌼💐🌺🌿
You nailed it perfectly Mary Pester! Your comments are pure platinum! I’m imagining “Willy has a price tag, HARRY has a spine” emblazoned on t-shirts, hoodies, banners, and throw pillows — that can be brought out at appropriate occasions: from decorating the crowds in front of the court house to, well, to pretty much any public appearances that William might choose to make. I’m even imagining a nice, intarsia Shetland sweater that I might manage to knit if William ever has a coronation of his own. lol
I’m sorry to hear that you’re having a tough time of it. I’m joining in with more good wishes, and hope that you’ll be feeling better soon. ✨
Get well soon @Mary, God bless
Undoubtably, comment of the day @Mary ! It should trend on internet! Wishing you a speedy recovery!! Hugs and prayers!!
Mary Pester- your scathing wit has been missed! 🤩🤩🤩
I’m sorry.❤️
Salutations from sunny Southern California, @Mary Pester. I’m saddened to hear you’re not feeling the best today. Your razor sharp wit is still coming through. I hope better days are ahead for you. 🙏🏾
Brilliant, Mary. And wishing you good health.
Hope you feel better soon!
Hope you’re feeling better soon @Mary Pester
Love and hugs from Toronto Mary ♥️♥️
I looooove how these cases bring so many chickens home to roost! And Harry doesn’t hesitate to speak the truth — this is what the RF and 🐀🐀🐀 consider betrayal and bashing. Telling the truth, and cleansing the past with sunlight.
Those pics of Bulliam going to a Sun soirée after settling and taking a shopping bag full of their money reminds of the whole situation with the York sisters lunching with Piss Moron, and one I’ll never understand. I mean, you know how vile and reprehensible these clowns are, they’ve hurt you and hurt your family, but you still sell your soul to curry their fickle favor.
Honestly, don’t know why, but I was not expecting this level of bombshells coming from the case. But I am here for it. Go Harry!
Wow Thanks Kaiser for clearing up this story, from the headlines i thought Harry’s case was dead in the water. it will be interesinting to see how this case pans out. it is totally messy for the royal family, I think the papers perceived this suit as Harry double dipping after William had been paid.
So it looks like the question is whether Bill has any authority or conservatorship over Harry as an archaic view that the royal ‘they’ speak for him legally. It looks like, to us outsiders, that Bill took the money and ran and possibly forged any documents (which ‘they’ had a history of doing).
Now is the court deciding if the media owes Harry or does William need to be arrested?
Is this a royal institutional crisis?
Does the money going from the media to Bill (then finally and secretly meant to go to Harry) keep the common folk out of the firm’s business (grifters, murderers?, money launderers and bag men, bag women, malignant rumor spreaders, etc…)? Of course Harry would have to lose the case.
What if he deeply wants to win and put Bill in the headlights but the top law dogs have already made up their minds with a view to protecting the outdated monarchy?
… but how to get Harry his settlement? Hmmm….
Will he fly home to his loving family with a bag full of money? Is a velvet bag going to be the new royal wallet?
So how much longer is GB going to pretend that AMERICANS want the monarchy and that’s why they still have it?
My best hope for Ms. Pester’s health.
Willy I hope you remembers to cushion your ass because it’s about to really hurt . I love all this karma for them .
I. Just. Can’t. With. This.
Awesome. Where is willy’s moral ground?
Twitter is saying part of the deal was Willy keeping Harry from pursing legal action.
So, William gets to pocket the money while throwing Harry under the bus. Just when I think this man can’t sink any lower.
Whats ALSO fucked up is that Harry and Meghan really could have USED that money when they first left the Firm and had their security ripped out from under them.
If that’s the case, where’s Harry’s money?
Per usual, they want him to have crumbs! We all know they wanted him to fall flat on his face and come crawling back(without Meghan). What kind of family gives you crumbs and wants you to fail? The Royal Family, that’s who!
I think Willie cut a deal, got as much cash as he possible could and promised them that harry wouldn’t sue. Settling out of court is fine if that’s what you want, but Willie has no right to decide that for harry, and then go and take all that money for himself.
If this was a joint settlement for both brothers, than harry should have been given half that money.
Whaaaaaat. This is insane. No wonder harry barely speaks to his brother.
I think that is more speculation than anything. William made the deal with Murdoch’s Sun and the Daily Mail is owned by Rothmere. It’s unlikely there was anything specific for William to help out another newspaper. There might be non disparaging clauses, but that would only apply to Sun newspapers.
I think William decided to help the Mail because he’s just that much of a jerk.
“I think William decided to help the Mail bc he’s just that much of a jerk”
True story @nic919! And yeah you’re right, those are 2 diff newspapers so that should be unrelated.
But both these claims are against the Sun. So William settled with the Sun and was told to keep Harry from suing, and Harry said “eff that” and filed suit. That doesn’t have anything to do with the Mail on Sunday case.
If this is true, imagine what kind of power you think you have over a complete different person that you can stop them from suing. That’s what Wails is.
One would think that William could have shared some of the money with Harry as he was equally affected by the phone hacking, but no. That would be giving William integrity and a conscience, both of which he is sorely lacking.
Also, I’m not sure money was the motivating factor for Harry. It was the public apology, which would essentially implicate the sun in phone hacking as opposed to it just being isolated at news of the word. I’m wondering if words were said to William. Like here’s your settlement but you need to get Harry in line. Or here’s your settlement but we want stories about Harry. Or for you to feed us info about Harry and Meghan. But the settlement was 2020 after Harry had left and William had no real agency over Harry at that point. I guess I’m wondering why the sun even bothered settling with William. They already had him over a barrel, as @nota said upthread, with threats to reveal xyz about him.
Willie decided to settle on his and Harry’s behalf, without Harry’s consent and then kept all the settlement money for himself. Gawd he’s so selfish.
This is exactly what I was thinking. They gave William all that money, gave nothing to harry and Willies job was to make sure harry never sued.
Harry would never have been bought off like William anyway. He wants justice and to hold those people accountable.
Linking this secret settlement to the fall-out from Tampongate phone calls, saying it without actually saying it, I am loving this for House WandK.
Mere days before the coronation. It’s great!
Yes! Love that part when he casually mentions that the tampon calls where made while his father was married to his mother.
Yeah, linking it to that story is something else. Just reminding everyone how much royals are trying to protect their reputations against cheating stories specifically. That said, as much as I appreciate the tampon details, I’ve always felt gross bc wasn’t that actually discovered through phone hacking? That’s messed up, even if Charles and Camilla are horrid. If I’ve got the timeline right, Charles admitted to the affair to Dimbleby but wasn’t that after already being outed by the phone conversation that was recorded? Could one say that the affair might never have been referenced in public if it weren’t for the hacking? Not sure if I’m getting these details correct.
The phone call was picked up on a scanner (1989), recorded (1989) then sold to a tabloid (1989). The tabloid did not release the story until 1993.
Thank you at BTB! And the Dimbleby interview was 1994 in which he admitted to cheating, which how could he not after the scanner hacking in which he called himself a tampon. Then, the 3 in this marriage panaroma interview was in 1995. Idk, it’s just wild to think about an alternative history in which that conversation was never hacked and leaked. Perhaps then Charles and Diana never would have spoken publicly about the infidelity. Would Diana and Charles have stayed separated but legally married, affording her protection? I feel like at some point the papers would have caved and openly found other evidence of the affair but maybe Charles would have made a deal to keep giving them info about Diana in return for keeping it secret? Obv, there’s no way of knowing and it’s all just fantasy bc it’s ultimately not what happened.
Just an FYI but William and Harry were under 18 when some of these actions happened and the limitation period for a tort committed against a minor does not start to run until they are 18.
Yikes, the wolves wanted something juicy to sink their teeth into, but they may end up biting each other. Things just got super interesting.
I’d qualify this as a holy shit moment for sure. WOW.
Let’s not forget that W blasted the BBC for the unethical practices used to secure D’s Panorama interview but stayed silent after accepting a tish tonne of money from Murdoch for the unethical practices employed by his newspaper, The Sun. How is this hypocrite fit to be the next head of state of Britain and fifteen Commonwealth realms.
Narrator: he’s not.
No wonder Charles and William were so concerned about his lawsuits when they met after Philip’s funeral.
Willy brought a legal claim and settled in 2020 then he and Chuckie tried to browbeat Harry to prevent him from doing the same. THEN when Meghan sued he had Jason Knauff testify against her in 2021in order to cause her reputational damage. He is such a abusive hypocrite.
Harry and Meghan were abundantly blessed when it comes to mothers but have the worst siblings and fathers.
Remember the Times had published pics of the Sussexes’ summer rental in the Cotswolds around this time, just after the wedding.
Harry settled.
He has not since then.
This is pretty wild stuff. It’s kind of crazy how the timing of this lawsuit and particularly this item about the settlement coming out is lining up with the coronation so closely. I actually don’t think that the revelation of William accepting a settlement in 2020 is in and of itself all that shocking or damaging, HOWEVER, I wonder if this could be a precursor for a lot more to come on the terms of that settlement. For example, is there going to be speculation on whether or not part of the settlement centered on an agreement not to publish certain items about William? Either way, you know that William is furious right now.
Oh also I am dead over the shade in Harry’s lawyer’s filing where the lawyer listed as a specific example of why the royal family hadn’t wanted to go to trial with the tabloid press in the past the actual example of Charles and Camilla’s infamous phone calls – and that the lawyer even specifically pointed out that Charles was married to Diana at the time of the phone call in case we all needed to be reminded. I did not have the tampongate phone call coming up I’m court filings like a week before the coronation on my bingo card you know how livid C&C are at Harry right now.
Fkkkkkkkk. This huge. For Gods sake, stay safe Harry.
Yeah, this upped the bounty for sure.
Just when I thought Harry’s integrity meter couldn’t read any higher or William’s any lower BAM…
Now we’re getting to some of the real truths behind sellout Willy’s incandescent anger and his physical attack on Harry when he couldn’t make him do what he wanted anymore. What a piece of 💩.
Also the queen knew about all this!! 😬
Wow – speechless! VERY curious as to how C & C will respond to this. We all know Will is deep in the throes of incandescent rage-holism. Can we call this Royal Beef?
Yikes. Harry is going to need kevlar and massive security for the golden hat ceremony, can some one make sure his cars are safe?
This horrid mess is probably why Meghan and the kids are not coming for the Chubbly, it’s to keep them safe. If anything happens to the Sussexes the BM & the BRF are prime suspects.
So, for those in the back row, the BRF is so cheap that they would rather generate money by selling their children to the murdock news than pay actual taxes on their billion $ inheritance and provide for them properly
Yes!
First the letter that names him in all but name as the royal who made the racist comments now this? Incandescent with rage doesn’t cut what he is going through and it’s all his own fault.
The sad part is that William had a justifiable reason to bring the hacking lawsuit against the Sun and had he brought litigation out in the open and then decided to settle, that would not be viewed as sketchy. But he made it a point to make a deal without telling his brother, who was just as much of a victim as he was with the hacking.
This is a huge concern that the future head of state is making secret deals with the media, even throwing his own brother under the bus.
Huge concern that there is proof of it too. Not just speculation of it, but proof. Esp if Harry’s team demand the proof from The Sun, it will show how much William pocketed and the details of his deal.
the article says that the settlement agreement was submitted to the court (I think, I’d have to go back and check.) So that is very interesting if so.
ETA oh no sorry, it just says “details of the settlement” were submitted, not the actual agreement.
The reportage is going to be fun over the next few days. Getting my popcorn ready….
So many scandals from this crap family. We need a pie chart of all of them.
Maybe Kkkkate can make one for us.
Made me laugh!
Comment of the day
I could see william personally giving harry this settlement information. You say “yeah right”. Well, where is Williams apology?.
Yeah you paid him. Yeah you stop reporting on his stick thin love affairs. STILL don’t see an apology. Not only that but only william is allowed to throw harry to the wolves. The newspapers kept doing megan stories without benefit to William. I can see William being a triple -crosser.
Why Jason went up there to bury megan. So what. Still doesn’t mean William likes Murdock.
I assume harry stole the information or a repentant aide gave it to him. But I won’t count out William. Qe2 could’ve gave it to him. Prince Philips aides most certainly would’ve gave it to him. Could’ve been anyone but Camilla. Lol.
William is a real scumbag. I did not think his character could drop any lower but there it is rolling all over the tabloids floor.
I’ve got to say that Harry accepting that Chubbly invitation, knowing that this was gonna drop two weeks before is *chef’s kiss*
I wonder how much more are we going to learn from the RF’s deals with the tabloids because it certainly looks like Harry doesn’t have a problem with showing how his family is in bed with them.
That is going to be one uncomfortable coronation.
Is there even going to be one? 😁
You know, I am glad this came out after the coronation invites went out and Harry RSVPd yes. Now he gets to be there while they all squirm. GLORIOUS. Can’t wait to watch.
It’s really so wild how the timing came about, especially since Harry really had no control over the timing of various elements of the suit right? I think some of the timing is an insane coincidence but I do think that if there hadn’t already been public confirmation that he would be attending his invite would have been rescinded no? I don’t think Charles is going to forgive the reference to tampongate in the legal papers.
I honestly wondered why the heck William was at the Sun awards because they came out of nowhere. I thought it was only because they were playing the media game but it really was more sinister. This man had a secret deal with Murdoch all along. Charles got his deal with Daily Mail not long after when he joined their giving campaign for Ukraine and then hired a former DM editor.
The way I cursed these heifers out…
They are all raggedy raggedy b**tches.
Shouldn’t Cathy have gotten money too? Wasn’t it her phone they hacked? I wouldn’t be surprised if this is the first time Cathy heard of the money.
Now I understand why the Windsor would lose their minds when PRINCE HARRY would threaten to sue the tabloids. Don’t explain, DON’T COMPLAIN was bought and paid for.
Interestingly Kate’s phone was hacked the most of all right? I forget the exact numbers but I feel like it was something like 50 times Kate, 30 times William, 10 times Harry – does that sound right? Perhaps she did settle and it’s just not relevant or mentioned in these court filings, though I could certainly see her just taking the royal families directives to do nothing and allow William to settle for himself.l without involving her. For her sake, I hope she did settle herself so she can have her own money with no strings attached should she ever need to leave that marriage.
Harry really is burning it all down, and I love that for his treacherous brother and father.
And Harry’s anger is righteous. He really is Good King Harry.
I’m worried about Harry’s safety. He is going to Chubbly after all these revelations. Frightening.
Also, it looks like King Tampon is the source of all this dirt from the beginning. He and his affair with this vile woman.
They are despicable. All of them.
This is why Pa and Willard were concerned about the status of the court case immediately after Phillip’s funeral.
Finally…something that explains the vitriol towards H&M from the whole family. It certainly had to be more than 5am emails and bridesmaids dresses. This has enormous implications for the whole family. And Meghan is the villain because she gave Harry the love and support he needed to go forward down this path. This has the potential to upset a lot of apple carts.
William had to settle his case with the tabloids because he was scared that his dirty secrets were going to come out. And part of the settlement was, ‘make sure Harry never sues us and give us Meghan as currency.’
On the question, what happened to William’s hush money?
It (partly) went to the struggling Party Paces, which is a cover-up business anyway.
Because of these revelations in Harry’s 3 court cases against the tabloids, the Middletons are in a hurry to get rid of Party Pieces.
He is notoriously cheap. I have trouble believing that he was trying to help bail out Party Pieces.
Remember, at the beginning of the phone hacking lawsuits, William and Harry were in locksteps to sue The Sun and other tabloids. I think, at that stage, Harry must have collected at least some of the docs of the secret agreements with the tabloids.
And I believe that Harry must still have some allies at the palace, more so at PB, who secretly provide him with docs and information to back his cases, etc. I do believe that there are people there, who don’t like how the firm is run or dislike some of the senior royals and want them to be taken down, in one way or another.
And maybe even the queen handed him some docs in her dying days, or after they stepped back as working royals, to fight the tabloids (I always get back at her ‘separation’ statement: … Harry and Meghan remain much loved members of my family).
@HennyO – It’s funny you should mention TQ because in another Guardian article they’re saying that TQ also wanted to sue News UK but, Charles intervened because he wanted The Sun to support his and Camilla’s future reign.
Let’s take a look at what was going on in 2020 to make William suddenly decide to settle. Harry and Meghan were already gone, and the pandemic was in lockdown mode. But what did we start to notice? Zoom room changing and then by the end of 2020 there was talk of the need to get a new place in Berkshire but not give up Anmer.
That settlement money would not have strings like Duchy money. It could be used for a lot of things that don’t need to be disclosed in a a financial report.
Boom. Well-odds on Harry canceling his attendance or his father rescinding his invite to the Coronation? Not that they were going to be warm and fuzzy before, but I’m guessing it’s going to be even more awkward after this!
That’s what I’m wondering, is Charles going to say never mind? Because I don’t think Harry will back down. This is just like Frogmore, and titles and all the things. Harry isn’t going to give the tabloids the storyline that he backed out or has anything to be ashamed of. Will Charles make the storyline that he asked him to stay away? They weren’t going to see him any way. I do wonder if Wills is running out of poker face, though.
I’ve thought of this option too, but I don’t think Charles has the balls to disinvite his son. That would only put more spotlight on his vindictive nature and the reason why, being his role in Harriy’s phone hacking cases.
Harry has Charles and William by the balls and they hate it; the power dynamic has completely shifted.
They better not mistreat him at the ConANation.
They will.
Harry is a true warrior and leader. The smarts with which he has outmaneuvered both the press and his family’s staggering mountain of lies and deceit is impressive.
So the DM is finally posting about this. It took them all day, but they landed on claims that Wills “quietly” accepted a settlement. It seems the die-hard royalist fanbase is framing this as a reflection of Wills’ quiet dignity (insert eyeroll). I posted this in the DM comments, but of course it got rejected:
So you would prefer your government leaders and constitutional heads of state —even when they have the moral upperhand — take money from an organization that is actively committing crimes against people? And just because this outlet is using the word “quiet” as a stand-in for “secret” doesn’t make it OK. Leaders have an obligation to be transparent and disclose where they are taking money from. The Prince of Wales had a strong case and valid evidence of a breach of his human rights when he sued The Sun, he was also on the receiving end of some incredibly critical and potentially damaging media coverage. He “quietly” settles and all that coverage goes away. One year later he’s at an award show The Sun sponsors. Even if all is above board, it doesn’t look like it! As a leader, you’re supposed to make smart moves. Not move in a way that will make it look to other global leaders like you have poor judgement or operate in shady ways.
Excellent answer and perfectly framed it. William had an opportunity to do this in a way they could have benefited the public, shown a bit of transparency and potentially made the press improve slightly. The details of the settlement still could have been confidential. However, William only wanted to benefit William, with a side of Sussexes served up to the tabloids. So while he was settling his lawsuit, they were actively criticizing the Sussexes for pursuing their own legal claims and then sent his man to sabotage Meghan’s lawsuit. Selfish and secretive.
This family’s disgust knows NO bounds, they are the lowest common denominator of human existence. William encourages Harry NOT to sue the exact same people he just got paid from. Harry and Meghan dodged a bullet for sure….they got out and need to stay out!
This is huge! And only guardian is reporting it? Wow! The institution is well entangled with the tabloid sand the media in general! The deals, the secrets, the scandals! They are despicable! Even if Harry loses his case( considering the palace influence), he made his point and everyone found out about their corruption.
Even People only had it on their front page for a little while. It’s been replaced with the “article” about the trick Kate uses to reposition herself in photos.
I thought of this option too, but I don’t think Charles has the balls to disinvite his son. That would only put more spotlight on his vindictive nature and the reason why, being his role in Harriy’s phone hacking cases.
Harry has Charles and William by the balls and they hate it; the power dynamic has completely shifted.
They better not mistreat him at the ConANation.
I am fully suspecting that this phone tapping has something to do with Rose Hanbury, for whatever other reasons would the matter be compared to ‘tampongate’.
Of course, this is not surprising we all knew that the RF were hand in glove with the press. and that they did not want Harry to go to court because their secrets would be revealed.
The secrets and lies of the RF are no longer easily hidden in the 21st century.
Someone said it before, Prince Harry was Cinderella in this case and Meghan came along to save him from that vile situation. 🙁
Now, Prince Harry is doing all he can to take care of his loved ones. I’m just waiting for the think pieces that say “how can he do this so close to his father’s coronation, etc.” but hey, he’s not the one who evicted him and his children from their home OR PROBABLY, probably refused to allow Princess Lilibet to be christened in the UK or the one who keeps briefing/leaking against his family.
Big Red is coming in hot to the Fancy Hat Party and I wouldn’t blame him if he decided not to go at all.
The timing of these court dates just before and after the coronation. Just wow. They might as well crown King Murdoch and Queen Camilla. Why even bother with the rest.