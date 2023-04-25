“Priyanka Chopra served up some Oscar the Grouch Realness” links

I’m sorry, but it looks like Priyanka Chopra is wearing Oscar the Grouch. [Tom & Lorenzo]
That is a lot of celery green color right there, not a fan of it. Maybe if the gown or jacket had some embroidery or big jewelry to break it up. Dress fail. Too bad, the red gown she wore the other day was excellent, old Hollywood style.
Richard Madden is a good looking Fella!
I’m sick of the feather trend. She’s so beautiful but even this does not look good in her.
So I went to the link cos I thought that bloke looks vaguely familiar, looks a bit like a younger Willem Defoe. It’s Richard Madden, has he done something drastic to himself or do I need new glasses? I would not have recognised him.
Think he dyed his hair and eyebrows blonde. And priyanka looks like a very sexy Oscar the grouch. I don’t hate it.
The hair is definitely throwing things off for me.
But the pants he’s wearing? I mean they don’t quite reach is armpits, but they’re getting up there. No, thank you.
He let his natural hair color come through and he’s grayed quite a lot in the past few years, plus it looks like he’s been working out more so his face has thinned out some. He’s a gorgeous guy but he would look a bit better imo if he put on ten pounds.
I can’t see Richard Madden.
It looks like Miss Piggy killed and skinned Oscar the Grouch and made a fabulous ensemble. (Not saying Priyanka is fat, just that the STYLE is very Miss Piggy!)
LMAO! I think it’s gorgeous. I love green and it’s a great style. I cringed as the violence against Kermit, though. 😉
Miranda – Agreed. Fab with feathers, makes it very Miss Piggy! She’d fit right in with 70s kitchen appliances. Don’t like the hue of the jewel in her necklace with the monochrome look.
I kinda like it, but then again, I don’t like patterns so the simplicity of the dress itself is what i like
I kinda do as well although I’m a sucker for green. Would have liked to see a lighter lip & make-up in general and a different hairstyle to lighten it up.
At college in the mid-90s some guys took a poll and voted Salma Hayek the hottest woman alive. I’m not a fan of ranking women’s looks, but I like seeing women pushing boundaries on defining ourselves as sexual beings for as long as we want.
She is seriously so freaking hot.
I eat a bunch of those budget meals in my regular rotation just because they are easy and tasty. Best advice I’ve gotten on budget meals is to know the sales rotations and always get multiples of your regular buys when they go on sale so you never pay full price. That, and I’ve come to really understand what to buy where (of course, that takes the luxury of time + a car), e.g., baking ingredients at Target.
I LOVE the colour – and it looks stunning on Priyanka. The Muppet fur might be a tad too much. Or maybe too heavy for spring? Still an interesting look though.
GP will forever be Almond Mom to me now.
As someone with green eyes, I look absolutely terrific in that shade of acid green. I’d wear that dress in a heartbeat. That color makes my eyes pop!
Personally I think Priyanka pulls it off. That color goes well with her coloring and she’s wearing the dress—it’s not wearing her.
I agree. I think she looks stunning.
Fewer feathers and I’d love it.
I don’t know why but I like this dress. It’s a bit much but it works.
I actually like the dress and color on her. She’s a gorgeous woman and this looks great on her. I would say if I had to gripe about anything it would be the green feathery edge. It looks as if it makes her neck seem shorter, but other than that, it’s a win. I agree with someone up above about embroidery or something in place of the feathers would make this look even better.
What a beautiful woman.
I love that colour
I think it’s more pea green than celery green
The problem with her look isn’t the dress, it’s that someone put foundation on her with the wrong undertones. It’s making her skin look grey.