“Priyanka Chopra served up some Oscar the Grouch Realness” links
  • April 25, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

I’m sorry, but it looks like Priyanka Chopra is wearing Oscar the Grouch. [Tom & Lorenzo]
Lukas Gage & Chris Appleton got married… in front of Kim Kardashian. [Dlisted]
Are Republicans just pretending to fight over abortion? [Jezebel]
I hate that people are calling Gwyneth Paltrow “mother” now. [LaineyGossip]
Just how bad is AppleTV’s Ghosted? [Pajiba]
Kim Kardashian & Pamela Anderson reveal secrets from their Playboy shoots. [JustJared]
Adam Lambert shows off his new boyfriend. [Starcasm]
Stars are out to promote Queen Charlotte. [GFY]
People are sharing their tips for budget meals. [Buzzfeed]
Doctor Who reveals their first drag queen villain. [Towleroad]
LOL, Salma Hayek knows what people want to see. [Egotastic]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

25 Responses to ““Priyanka Chopra served up some Oscar the Grouch Realness” links”

  1. HeyKay says:
    April 25, 2023 at 12:35 pm

    That is a lot of celery green color right there, not a fan of it. Maybe if the gown or jacket had some embroidery or big jewelry to break it up. Dress fail. Too bad, the red gown she wore the other day was excellent, old Hollywood style.

    Richard Madden is a good looking Fella!

    Reply
  2. Zapp Brannigan says:
    April 25, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    So I went to the link cos I thought that bloke looks vaguely familiar, looks a bit like a younger Willem Defoe. It’s Richard Madden, has he done something drastic to himself or do I need new glasses? I would not have recognised him.

    Reply
    • Jais says:
      April 25, 2023 at 12:47 pm

      Think he dyed his hair and eyebrows blonde. And priyanka looks like a very sexy Oscar the grouch. I don’t hate it.

      Reply
    • schmootc says:
      April 25, 2023 at 1:12 pm

      The hair is definitely throwing things off for me.

      But the pants he’s wearing? I mean they don’t quite reach is armpits, but they’re getting up there. No, thank you.

      Reply
    • MissM says:
      April 25, 2023 at 2:04 pm

      He let his natural hair color come through and he’s grayed quite a lot in the past few years, plus it looks like he’s been working out more so his face has thinned out some. He’s a gorgeous guy but he would look a bit better imo if he put on ten pounds.

      Reply
    • FHMom says:
      April 25, 2023 at 3:00 pm

      I can’t see Richard Madden.

      Reply
  3. Miranda says:
    April 25, 2023 at 1:16 pm

    It looks like Miss Piggy killed and skinned Oscar the Grouch and made a fabulous ensemble. (Not saying Priyanka is fat, just that the STYLE is very Miss Piggy!)

    Reply
    • zazzoo says:
      April 25, 2023 at 2:17 pm

      LMAO! I think it’s gorgeous. I love green and it’s a great style. I cringed as the violence against Kermit, though. 😉

      Reply
    • kirk says:
      April 25, 2023 at 2:54 pm

      Miranda – Agreed. Fab with feathers, makes it very Miss Piggy! She’d fit right in with 70s kitchen appliances. Don’t like the hue of the jewel in her necklace with the monochrome look.

      Reply
  4. og bella says:
    April 25, 2023 at 1:52 pm

    I kinda like it, but then again, I don’t like patterns so the simplicity of the dress itself is what i like

    Reply
    • Josephine says:
      April 25, 2023 at 2:15 pm

      I kinda do as well although I’m a sucker for green. Would have liked to see a lighter lip & make-up in general and a different hairstyle to lighten it up.

      Reply
  5. zazzoo says:
    April 25, 2023 at 1:53 pm

    At college in the mid-90s some guys took a poll and voted Salma Hayek the hottest woman alive. I’m not a fan of ranking women’s looks, but I like seeing women pushing boundaries on defining ourselves as sexual beings for as long as we want.

    Reply
  6. Josephine says:
    April 25, 2023 at 2:13 pm

    I eat a bunch of those budget meals in my regular rotation just because they are easy and tasty. Best advice I’ve gotten on budget meals is to know the sales rotations and always get multiples of your regular buys when they go on sale so you never pay full price. That, and I’ve come to really understand what to buy where (of course, that takes the luxury of time + a car), e.g., baking ingredients at Target.

    Reply
  7. Anners says:
    April 25, 2023 at 2:26 pm

    I LOVE the colour – and it looks stunning on Priyanka. The Muppet fur might be a tad too much. Or maybe too heavy for spring? Still an interesting look though.

    GP will forever be Almond Mom to me now.

    Reply
  8. Paisley25 says:
    April 25, 2023 at 2:48 pm

    As someone with green eyes, I look absolutely terrific in that shade of acid green. I’d wear that dress in a heartbeat. That color makes my eyes pop!

    Reply
  9. ML says:
    April 25, 2023 at 3:09 pm

    Personally I think Priyanka pulls it off. That color goes well with her coloring and she’s wearing the dress—it’s not wearing her.

    Reply
  10. Kitten says:
    April 25, 2023 at 3:35 pm

    Fewer feathers and I’d love it.

    Reply
  11. L4Frimaire says:
    April 25, 2023 at 4:01 pm

    I don’t know why but I like this dress. It’s a bit much but it works.

    Reply
  12. Nerd says:
    April 25, 2023 at 6:18 pm

    I actually like the dress and color on her. She’s a gorgeous woman and this looks great on her. I would say if I had to gripe about anything it would be the green feathery edge. It looks as if it makes her neck seem shorter, but other than that, it’s a win. I agree with someone up above about embroidery or something in place of the feathers would make this look even better.

    Reply
  13. Lady D says:
    April 25, 2023 at 6:46 pm

    What a beautiful woman.

    Reply
  14. Vera says:
    April 25, 2023 at 7:02 pm

    I love that colour
    I think it’s more pea green than celery green

    Reply
  15. TheBayTea says:
    April 25, 2023 at 10:30 pm

    The problem with her look isn’t the dress, it’s that someone put foundation on her with the wrong undertones. It’s making her skin look grey.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment