Princess Eugenie & Beatrice went to a Notting Hill pub with Piers Morgan

Piers Morgan launched a hate campaign against the Duchess of Sussex soon after it was revealed that Meghan was dating Prince Harry. While Piers was not alone in his hate campaign, he was one of the loudest, angriest and most racist bloviators on British airwaves for years. Things came to a head in 2021, just after the Sussexes’ Oprah interview aired. Piers, then a co-anchor on Good Morning Britain, called Meghan a liar for saying that she was suicidal during the wall-to-wall hate campaign against her while she was pregnant. When he was called out on his unhinged hatred (by the weatherman), Piers stormed out of the set. He was fired from GMB and his career has never been the same. It’s hilarious to watch him fail, over and over again.
Why this trip down memory lane? Well, Piers still resides in the UK, and he was recently out at a pub with… Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. You know, the same Eugenie who is close to the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The same Eugenie who lived in Frogmore Cottage for more than a year, likely rent-free. The same Eugenie who visited the Sussexes in California (the only Windsor to do so). She was out with Piers Morgan.
Princess Eugenie showed off her blooming baby bump as she visited a pub over the weekend alongside her sister Princess Beatrice and a host of celebrity friends. The mother-of-one, who is expecting her second child in the next few months, looked effortlessly elegant in a smart blue smock dress as she joined Beatrice at the The Princess Royal pub in Notting Hill.
Beatrice opted for a pretty navy denim dress for the outing, which she paired with a pair of black tights and dark boots.
The sisters were joined at the outing by a number of A-lister friends, including James Blunt and Piers Morgan. Sofia Wellesley, James Blunt’s wife, was seen carrying a cardboard cutout of one of the guests, causing everyone to burst into laughter.
[From The Daily Mail]
In the Mail’s exclusive photos, you can also see Eugenie embracing Piers as they left the pub. Disloyal, my God. While I understand that the York princesses play a different game and that they’re in a much different position strategically within the family, it would be pretty f–king easy to avoid hanging out with the worst of the worst – Piers Morgan, Dan Wootton, Jeremy Clarkson. These men have said and written some of the most deranged sh-t about the Sussexes, and they should not be welcome in polite society. But it does show us that the Yorks are always going to look out for the Yorks.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie
Wait. Eugenie was there for sure yes. You can see her walking alone outside the pub, putting her jacket in. But the photo was of Beatrice hugging Morgan. Which is disgusting and I’m still shocked by it. Beatrice hugging Piers Morgan! What the F-?
I saw these photos yesterday and I thought je for sure it was Beatrice hugging piers.
I didn’t know Eugenie was there. That disappoints me. 😩
Agreed @jais. I admit to not liking how it looks, but I’m also not going to let the DM frame a story for me. There were a lot of people there and some sort of cut out. It seemed like a gathering or party? P. (I won’t type his name) and his wife could have been at that gathering or it could have been a “happy” accident. Also the photos show Beatrice hamming it up for the group and Eugenie arriving later (or earlier). Either way there are some scenarios that still preserve Eugenie’s allegiance. I will say the Yorks as a whole have been very visible and very close to each other/loyal to C +C Royal Factory for a bit now heading into the coronation. A long way to say…. the machine is hard for the strongest (Harry and Meghan). We’ll see long term what Eugenie wants to be.
“but I’m also not going to let the DM frame a story for me. There were a lot of people there and some sort of cut out. It seemed like a gathering or party?”
@MrsCope – EXACTLY! It is not like this was a “York” drinks party and Beatrice & Eugenie personally invited Mr. Piss Morgan.
My first thought — I guess someone is low on funds. I think all of these people are bought and sold like the cheap, spineless and dishonorable losers they are.
That’s B hugging the shitestain not E
Bea is the one who was hugging PM and joking with him. Most of the pix of Eugenie were by herself. I wonder if she got roped into this outing by Bea or if it was some sort of charity thing.
I’m sincerely shocked by this. What does it mean? How could E and B associate with that monster who has led the charge against M? Is it all a game? Are they forced to be nice to him to protect their father? How on earth would M&H feel about this???
I wonder how damaged B&E have been from their association with the royal cult and their parents. Look how difficult it has been for PH. The big difference is that PH already hated the media because he saw them as being complicit in his mother’s death (and in making her life miserable).
I hope the Sussexes understand that they can’t trust any of these people.
I saw a few people last night trying to defend Eugenie because it was Bea hugging him, not her. But the fact that she was there with him looks sooo bad. I feel so let down by her. It is absolutely a betrayal. To be within twenty yards of that obsessed loon is despicable enough, but to be dining out or whatever they were doing with him, no. Just no. Eugenie, you let me down girl.
Are there more pics on the DF link (I don’t click on their site)? The pic in the Twitter post is of Beatrice hugging Morgan, not Eugenie. I can’t imagine why Eugenie would even attend if she’s maintaining a relationship with the Sussexes, unless she got dragged along by Bea. Regardless, the meeting and he are gross af.
Who cares 🙄 the Lakers Game hang out is much more interesting 🤣
Well how do you like that. I thought Eugenie had better sense that this.
Finally you posted this! I’ve been furious since yesterday. Just a correction though, that’s Beatrice hugging Piers.
That said, I’m utterly flabbergasted and heartbroken on Harry’s behalf that Eugenie did this. It’s one thing to suck up to the asshole heirs, it’s a delicate, complicated situation for them. But you would think it would be easy to avoid Piers Morgan like the plague. Although someone online said that his wife is doing PR for Fergie.
I hope we’re reading this situation all wrong. I hope Harry isn’t blindsided because he’s clearly trusted and been VERY generous to Eugenie this whole time. And from my point of view, she’s stabbing him in the back and possibly compromising the legal case he has against Piers.
I’ll never trust Eugenie again.
I didn’t even think about the legal case connection. Yikes, that makes it even worse.
Yes, I was really disappointed as well. Staying on the good side of Charles and William is one thing and like you said I understand that it’s delicate and complicated for them, especially given their father’s position (and they are going to side with their father obviously, whatever the rest of us may think about him). But Piers Morgan? that’s something different entirely. They could easily have avoided him, or at least if Beatrice was going to hug him, do it INSIDE the restaurant.
I really hope this is just about Piers’ wife doing PR for Fergie (which would make sense since we all figure that Fergie was the one who called Piers to “thank him” for defending the royal family.) but yeesh, what a bad look for Beatrice and Eugenie. A really really really bad look.
Surely she knew it would be photographed outside? So, it’s a message? To M&H?
@Ang – exactly! I feel like if she had to hug PM bc she loves him so much, or whatever, she could have done it inside. Doing it outside felt very pointed to me.
Also, does PM even have that much power/influence anymore besides Twitter? Does anyone take him seriously? If he starts ranting and raving about Andrew, will anyone care? I could understand the York sisters cozying up to some other prominent media figures to try to keep the heat off their father but Piers Morgan?
Same @snuffles. It really makes me angry to see Beatrice hugging that man. The audacity to hug the man that has gone out of his way to make her cousin’s life miserable. What the absolute f*ck. This man is a POS and she’s hugging them cuz they’re clearly friends. And Eugenie there too? Am always saying i shouldn’t still get shocked by these people and yet they still manage to shock me.
Andrew and Fergie are their parents. They’ve made it abundantly clear that their main allegiance is to them. Like I said above, can’t be trusted.
I wouldn’t be surprised if Piers has tried to get to Beatrice and especially Eugenie to get Meghan to speak to him. He’s always been friends with the Yorks, so this isn’t surprising. I really think people don’t understand how toxic and deep the press and that family go. It’s a way of life for them and they see nothing wrong with it. I don’t expect nothing from these people. Eugenie and Beatrice shouldn’t be put in the in the middle. Is it a bad look? Absolutely, but do I consider them horrible people, no. Camilla on the other hand….
Morgan made sure he was photographed hugging one of the two sisters. Either way you choose to look at this outing, it stinks to me. Being seen publicly with this man who earns his living bashing Meghan is not a good look for anyone who is intimately involved in the Sussexes like.
Seems like a group gathering so it’s not clear if the guest list was expressed in advance. I’m not sure I would expect Eugenie to leave a party friends are having because a person she “maybe” doesn’t like is there. I’ve sucked it up and ignored people at gatherings. As for Beatrice hugging PM no excuse there, it doesn’t even have to be about the Sussexes he’s reprehensible in general. She always struck me as wanting to be more it girl than Eugenie did/does though.
That’s a very good point and spot on.
I agree with this. You go somewhere to support one person and someone you dislike or has injured someone you care about is there too? You suck it up…AND REPORT BACK!
Cue the sinister music….and grab some popcorn.
Everyone who hangs out with such a pos is a walking red flag to me, so I’m not gonna mince words: this behaviour is disgusting.
I have mixed feelings about this story, for sure this will divide supporters of Eugenie’s proximity to Harry, how ever i do question how come there was a photographer on hand to take these photos but we never actually see ones with Eugenie and Beatrice together in those clothes or euginie next to piers. my only hope is the H&M are playing things close to thier chest, it seems no one in this family can be trusted
That was my healthy skepticism also. None of the photos I saw has Eugenie with the group. I am usually skeptical of any story from DM because they have been known to manipulate readers using photos from different occasions and mis representing quotes from people they interview and spin a different tale in their articles.
That being said, I have to trust Harry and Meghan with how they manage their relationship with members of Harry’s family. I personally view the royal family like an institution where colleagues are acquaintances who socialize occasionally and have a few things in common and who may enjoy each other’s company when socializing. I do not view them as close enough to love and care for each other. It’s more like survival of the fittest in that institution/family – always watch your back.
Harry did say it’s not who you trust but who they trust. I’m sure he knows how his family operates but it’s still jarring to see. The York’s are protecting themselves for sure especially as Charles moves to cut people off.
Unfortunately this is also how the media game works. That’s why piers harasses people till they give him an interview…he’s been successful at that except with Meghan. He’s been quiet on Andrew because the York’s suck up to him.
It’s how the kardashians gained fame by sucking up to Harvey L at TMZ.
Harry and Meghan are just a few of the celebrities or politicians who refuse to play the game or compromise their morals. It’s not easy as we can see!
It’s also still surprising to see how many people are friends with Piers despite his toxicity. People like Gary Linkelar or even Andy Murray. Always disappointing.
I guess I’m going to be the only one not jumping to conclusions that E is stabbing them in the back. I firmly believe that Harry knows his family well. I would not be surprised if he didn’t know about this beforehand because it was a public outing and he was sure to know about it.
I’m giving her befit of the doubt at this point. We have no idea what this meeting was about at all.
I’m with you on this…no knee-jerking.
I and some other people above were giving her the benefit of the doubt. So, no, you aren’t alone. Do you read other comments before posting?
Could it be that Eugenie is only pretending to be down with this crowd but in actuality be loyal to the Sussexes? She could be mole.
I think that’s a stretch.
H&M have been nothing but lovely with Eugenie and vice versa. I don’t know the full inside details of the relationships (really none of us do) so I’m not going to be outraged about this on H&M’s behalf. They might be unhappy about this or they may not care. I don’t know so I’m just going to shrug my shoulders and move on.
I thought it was Beatrice that gave him a hug? Some Squaddies are giving her the benefit of the doubt, saying that she went to a lunch that happen to have PM at it since she couldn’t control the guest list. Either way, it does look bad.
Oh yuuuuuuck. I assume there’s some kind of Andrew reputation rehab coming down the pipeline but you can be sure Piers is going to allude to some Sussex nonsense from his “close sources” after this gathering.
No doubt to me now that BOTH girls continue to support their pedo dad and the racist royal media. Gross.
I dislike the framing around this if only because Eugenie has kept things on the down low for HM since day1 and still hasn’t, to this day, spilled any tea against her cousin. I want to believe for her, and her relationship with HM’s sake that it was just a case of awful timing or what have you.
Eugenie isn’t hugging Morgan, Beatrice is hugging the racist. Still disappointing that she’s there though. I believe more than ever that Harry and Meghan only have each other to trust , as well as Doria as far as immediate family. The York girls and their parents have shown they are very tight. They should know by now who to work and how to work it. Lest not forget that their misguided loyalty to their disgusting father and problematic mother keeps them caping for them. And of course they have to kiss up to Charles to make sure daddy stays fed and has a roof over his head. A sad life.
So bea and the Italian stallion will be working royals so they are out their getting their talking heads greased 🤷🏼♀️ I think Eugenie got caught in that mess or agreed to support her sister.
The Yorks have always played the media game. There’s a reason why they’re always being photographed on the streets of London. Given how soft Piers has been soft on Andrew, it’s clear that he’s friends with the Yorks. Harry and Meghan just have to be careful about what they talk about around them.
I truly just hope harry can find some peace and BLOCK these people fully. they are happy to chat and have a warm lunch with (and just bc a hug happened or didn’t on camera, maybe they were hugging inside), with a man who not only led a hate campaign for years that led meghan to have suicidal thoughts, but who has continued that hate against her – but who is also a very hateful right wing man regardless. people need to stop imaginging that these people are good or have good politics. they will do anything to protect themselves and their immediate family (aka their mother and FATHER) and and will throw anyone else under the bus.