Prince Harry & Meghan looked loved-up & glowing at last night’s Lakers game

Well well well. For weeks now, the British media has been crowing about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “at odds” because Harry is going solo to the coronation, and how Meghan is “in hiding” because something something rebranding herself. You mean all of that was a lie? You know Harry and Meghan are totally fine and loved up? The Sussexes went to last night’s Lakers game (the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies). The Brits will say that the Sussexes hate the royals. I say that the Sussexes prefer to show up for the one true king, LeBron James.

I was shocked by how quickly the Daily Mail got the ID on Meghan’s outfit. According to them, Meghan wore a pink linen suit by Staud – £360 for the blazer and £235 for the shorts. She also wore Aquazzura pumps. She loves dress shorts! If I had her legs, I would too. It’s so funny that the Mail is still obsessively compiling the cost of Meghan’s clothes as well – as we know now, she was always paying for her clothes and people need to get out of her business.

Anyway, the videos of the Sussexes from last night’s game are amazing. Enjoy!

Harry and Meghan are in the building for Lakers – Grizzlies game four pic.twitter.com/asqqX39kJm — Ava Brand (@avabssports) April 25, 2023

Prince Harry & Meghan getting a shoutout on the #NBAonTNT TV broadcast as they take in the #MemphisVsLakers game from the suites. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/AR4MJnMJ2t — R.S. Locke / Royal Suitor (@royal_suitor) April 25, 2023

Harry and Meghan at the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/uVP40OYh3k — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 25, 2023