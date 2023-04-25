Prince Harry & Meghan looked loved-up & glowing at last night’s Lakers game

Well well well. For weeks now, the British media has been crowing about how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are “at odds” because Harry is going solo to the coronation, and how Meghan is “in hiding” because something something rebranding herself. You mean all of that was a lie? You know Harry and Meghan are totally fine and loved up? The Sussexes went to last night’s Lakers game (the Lakers beat the Memphis Grizzlies). The Brits will say that the Sussexes hate the royals. I say that the Sussexes prefer to show up for the one true king, LeBron James.
I was shocked by how quickly the Daily Mail got the ID on Meghan’s outfit. According to them, Meghan wore a pink linen suit by Staud – £360 for the blazer and £235 for the shorts. She also wore Aquazzura pumps. She loves dress shorts! If I had her legs, I would too. It’s so funny that the Mail is still obsessively compiling the cost of Meghan’s clothes as well – as we know now, she was always paying for her clothes and people need to get out of her business.
Anyway, the videos of the Sussexes from last night’s game are amazing. Enjoy!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in LA!#NBACelebRow pic.twitter.com/F8pPin9CG8
Harry and Meghan are in the building for Lakers – Grizzlies game four pic.twitter.com/asqqX39kJm
Prince Harry & Meghan getting a shoutout on the #NBAonTNT TV broadcast as they take in the #MemphisVsLakers game from the suites. #LakeShow pic.twitter.com/AR4MJnMJ2t
Harry and Meghan at the Lakers game pic.twitter.com/uVP40OYh3k
Glowing.
Glowing and gorgeous. Pretty Woman vibes. That shorts suit in that color reminds me of one of the outfits Julia Roberts wore in the film.
Some post recently (cough B****ish cough) said that Sussexs are enjoying saperate times. They indirectly said some thing. But Megan and Harry actually spoiled those articles with these photos.
My doubt is old Cambridges, ok boomer Cambridges are jealous. I never seen a twin flame moment with them. Always behaving like 1950s and calling it protocol, perfection, never step a foot wrong…… blah sh*t. Few weeks ago king and queen of Spain were in these saperation/divorce rumours. Now Sussex couples.
I suspect an envious person behind this. Both stories have similarities. Unworthy people are always jealous of talented. Both meghan and letizia were famous and had popular career. They have their own styles. The are advocates for social issues. Good at public speaking. A lot of similarities.
I just love them 🙂
Aw. He went in to kiss her on the Jumbotron!
How adorable that H went for the kiss!!! They look utterly and deeply in love 💗💗💗
That part made me smile and laugh. Harry was going all in for the kiss and Meghan was just laughing at him. Yeah those two are completely fine British press, sorry to break it to you.
Ugh she is just so beautiful
So happy to see a loving couple having a great time. Thriving!
Living their best lives and dreams while the tiny island country obsesses over their every movement or utterance.
so cute! date night for the parents and they look happy. not a fan of the suit…wrinkles like crazy and not great fit.
I don’t think they are linen as they don’t move like linen nor are they wrinkled too. Daily Fail is talking out of their a$$, again.
i was actually curious and found the exact suit set on Staud. it’s linen and there’s a pic of her getting back in her seat and u can tell it’s very wrinkled. i guess thats why it looks the way it does.
Missed opportunity to juxtapose when W and K went to the game in Boston and were so stiff it was comical. I’m petty like that tho.
They look so lovely. They make my cynical heart thaw.
And got booed.
There were massive cheers. Sorry they didn’t get booed. You’re thinking about his brother at the Celtics game🤣💯
Americans know true royalty when we see it. 👑👑
That is absolutely who @Seaflower was talking about.
They are so cute, and I love them. Meghan looks absolutely fantastic.
Suck it, Salty Isle.
They are adorable! And I love the way Harry rocks a tee shirt and sport coat.
I love seeing Meghan and Harry so happy and out having fun, but I hate seeing my Grizzlies losing 🥺
They look super cute. Love MM’s outfit.
Colin Campbell was just saying that HM had separated and were getting a divorce. Lots of nutters were claiming Harry had stayed back in the UK, never returned to Cali and MM was being paid a large of sum of money. These losers just love making up stories and having even crazier nuts believe everything they say. So embarrassing.
Colin Campbell talks trash. She was nasty to Diana also
Yes, I didn’t realize that Colin C. had been around during Diana’s days torturing her until I watched the Diana documentary on HBO. A very vile and disgusting person. I can imagine it stems from jealousy of their looks and how they are loved all over the world, while most people don’t know who she is or even care when they find out.
LOL they say this like every week and end up with eggs on their faces. Let them continue tho, sane people see how racist and ridiculous they are.
Wonder how long before we see WandK doing the same thing? Hmmmmm
No one should quote Lady C. She doesn’t have any info, isn’t close with the RF, doesn’t ever get invited anywhere. She’s a loud mouth bitter old hag who lies every time she opens her mouth. The grifter who clout chases, even using a title that’s not actually hers but from a 3 month marriage in the 70s or 80s who calls every one else a grifter and hanging off the RF for money when that is what she does. She’s ghastly.
Love how happy and loved up they look and adore her outfit. I love linen, it’s my favorite fabric. It does wrinkle easily but it’s so nice and comfortable and chic.
Also, linen is biodegradable and better for the earth than synthetics.
I love linen too! They way it rumples is part of the charm. I love it so much that I started buying linen sheets and the way I feel sliding into bed every night makes it worth the cost!I
Also I am happy to see Meghan and Harry out and about enjoying themselves! 💗
Glowing & flowing! I’m loving these Pics & their joy!
The Fail’s headline:
“Harry and Meghan laugh and smile awkwardly as they’re spotted on big screen at NBA game in first public outing together since it emerged the Duchess won’t be going to King Charles’ Coronation”
Lol, what ridiculousness
Well these are the same papers that like to report how Will and Kate are smitten with each other, so clearly we are in Bizzaro world. I’m sure the “body language experts” are having a field day trying to explain how they really despise each other.
William won’t even hold kates hand
Nothing awkward about them.
The Fail are the ones who have yet to mention the awkward smiles and laughs of Will and Kate, which tells us that the Fail doesn’t know what awkward smiles and laughs look like. They also don’t know what loving glances look like when you see the photos they say show loving glances between Will and Kate. I’m not sure the people at the Fail know what love is or how it feels to be loved.
Ugh headline is even worse when I clicked through; “Taking fashion TRIPS from Harry? Meghan Markle wears chic £595 linen suit from brand which markets itself as selling clothes that are ‘perfect for a mushroom trip’ as the couple step out in LA”
As cute as the suit is, I regret the click through. Should have waited for What Meghan Wore 😕
I have become accustomed to seeing which paper wrote the article so I don’t even have to read the headline or the trash article. It will save you from exposing yourself to their trash.
What does this even mean?
So happy they’re able to have fun date nights like these
I love that video😍 He looked like he was going to kiss her, but she got embarrassed and started laughing instead ahhh I’ve missed seeing them loved up. Cannot wait for Sussex szn
I so miss seeing them. Stay happy and in love. Screw anyone who has a problem with your happiness
They look so healthy and unbothered❤️.
I just grinned from ear to ear when I saw them at the game last night. I’m just glad to see them enjoying each other and on a date night. I’m also disgusted that my Celtics got Pegs and Buttons when they visited on their fake awards show visit in Boston.
H&M didn’t get any boos like W&K did at the Celtics game. Sort of makes the claim that W&K are more popular in the US and H&M aren’t popular look like the lie it is.
I wonder how much of the booing vs the cheering is based on popularity (probably a large part) and how much is based on the idea that W&K were in the US for an official visit so their presence at the game felt very much like a command performance and like the Boston fans should have been grateful that W&K decided to attend a Celtics game.
Maybe they’re one and the same – maybe the reason H&M were so popular as working royals (and now) is because they never act like its a command performance or like people should just be grateful for their presence. They never expect applause just because of their titles and I think people really pick up on that vs W&K.
What is not to love with these two? Thank God they got through the surviving phase and are now in their thriving one.
Cute! I love casual H&M.
Nothing for months and then the Ted Talk and this all in one day. I wonder if it’s her way of saying FU all after she had to make that statement about the letter. . You won’t shut up about me, I’m no longer hiding.
They look great! Completely unrelated but it’s so weird to see low res images in this day and age. Youngins, that’s how we all looked back in the day. Pixelated with red eyes. It was a wild time.
HA! I love this comment so much. Remember when you would get an entire film developed from your night out and they would all look like this?!
She looks utterly gorgeous. What a fun date night.
They rented a suite with Archwell staff too. Which is very thoughtful.
What I want is a photo with Lebron post game to surface.
Don’t confuse “that tiny island country” with its press. Not the same thing by a long chalk.
They look so relaxed and happy and beautiful! This is all I’ve ever wanted for them.
It’s Sussex Season! They look so happy and in love (Harry thinking it’s a kisscam was cracking me up, he was so ready for it). Fingers crossed we see more of them at other fun events.
Looks like they also bought Team Archewell to the game. How cool is that?
I love them so much. And so does L.A. Also, am I wrong to wish that the gorgeous pink suit with shorts is a dare you to CopyKeen?
I doubt Meghan is thinking about the lazy one.
Aww they are sooo cute – bless he went in for the kiss but she was too shy LOLz.
I love Aquazurra but a) they are out of my price range and b) the pumps all seem to high for me. I’ve found now that I’m a certain age I can’t wear heels over a few inches as i might seriously injure myself.
Too cute. It’s so lovely seeing them relaxed and happy and just enjoying their lives like a healthy couple does.
Somewhere in KP the Waleses are screaming. Incandescent is mad because he was booed at the Celtics game in the Boston visit and Waity is mad because Bullyam’s documented nights on the town are not with her.
They look happy and healthy and in love. I love that they are so unbothered by all the crap.
And yes to Meghan’s outfit. I love Staud. *In fact wearing one of their dresses at work right now.
Love them. I’m so happy they are able to live their life they way they want to. Richard Eden was crying about them being at the game on twitter.
I have never understood why those Rota Rats are so invested – is it purely the cash and connections they miss out on? Or are they that unhinged and hysterical ?
All of the above @flower. Missed money opportunities and general unhingedness from years of writing within the toxic BM system. Add in jealousy and feelings of rejection. They feel rejected by Meghan and act like an abusive ex. When they see that she’s just not that into them, they get enraged.
Because…? How does the Sussexes being at a basketball game (or anywhere for that matter) affect him?
Most days I avoid it the DM comments, but I’ll allow myself to peek at them when the story is light like this. I’m not sure if they’ve never been to a basketball game, they’ve never been in love, or what but it is ridiculous. It’s mostly people shouting “how is this news?” “I thought they wanted privacy!” “Shame on them!” Such sad people.
Oh this will be an easy one to see if Kate copies it! She’s never worn anything like this, so if we see her in something similar, we know 100% what’s up.
I feel like Meghan has to keep reinventing herself just to distance herself from Kate the SWF.
If we see this look dupli-Kated I will holler.
I’m so glad to see them our having fun!! More of this for 2023 please! I wanna see them at every major event dang it. Can I still hold out hope for the met gala?