Duchess Meghan made a surprise virtual appearance at Misan Harriman’s Ted Talk

It was so funny to see the “news” about the Duchess of Sussex on Monday morning. I saw that Meghan made a virtual appearance at Misan Harriman’s Ted Talk, and I thought “wow, that’s nice” and I moved on to other things. Little did I know that Meghan’s appearance – which, AGAIN, was virtual – would be a four-alarm fire for the entire British media. According to them, Meghan “broke cover” and “reemerged” after “snubbing the coronation invitation.” How dare Meghan…not leave her house to record a message for Misan less than two weeks before the coronation!! HOW DARE SHE!

The Telegraph claims this is “the first time the Duchess, 41, has made a public appearance this year, other than the release of official photos last month from her trip to Harvest Home.” Not true – not only did she do the official photos for Harvest Home, but she was pap’d in LA, going to lunch with her staff and Harvest Home staff. She and Harry were also seen out at a private club in January. Anyway, Meghan made a little speech for Misan:

‌In the short introductory speech, the Duchess said: “I’ve experienced his talent firsthand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience.” She added: “His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet’s most recognisable faces. But this was not always this path and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I am so thrilled to welcome to the Ted stage my dear friend Misan Harriman.”

[From The Telegraph]

Perfectly nice. A lovely thing to do for a friend. Misan has photographed the Sussexes and their kids several times – he took Lilibet’s first-birthday photos, he was in Manchester for Meghan’s One World speech last September, and he photographed Meghan and Harry’s pregnancy announcement when she was preg with Lili.

Of course, there’s also a lot of talk about Meghan’s “dramatic new look.” To me, it looks like she just got some auburn balayage and then she flat-ironed her hair. It also looks like she’s lost a little weight (you can see in her face when she loses or gains weight) and other than that… she’s just glowing. She looks happy and rested and healthy. (I can’t wait to see Kate suddenly appear with red highlights, a center part and flat-ironed hair.)

The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @TEDTalks Thank you for the support Meg 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/UN63sJLjUQ — Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) April 24, 2023