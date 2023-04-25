Duchess Meghan made a surprise virtual appearance at Misan Harriman’s Ted Talk

It was so funny to see the “news” about the Duchess of Sussex on Monday morning. I saw that Meghan made a virtual appearance at Misan Harriman’s Ted Talk, and I thought “wow, that’s nice” and I moved on to other things. Little did I know that Meghan’s appearance – which, AGAIN, was virtual – would be a four-alarm fire for the entire British media. According to them, Meghan “broke cover” and “reemerged” after “snubbing the coronation invitation.” How dare Meghan…not leave her house to record a message for Misan less than two weeks before the coronation!! HOW DARE SHE!
The Telegraph claims this is “the first time the Duchess, 41, has made a public appearance this year, other than the release of official photos last month from her trip to Harvest Home.” Not true – not only did she do the official photos for Harvest Home, but she was pap’d in LA, going to lunch with her staff and Harvest Home staff. She and Harry were also seen out at a private club in January. Anyway, Meghan made a little speech for Misan:
In the short introductory speech, the Duchess said: “I’ve experienced his talent firsthand as he has captured many meaningful milestones for me and my family, and I know there are many others who share in this experience.”
She added: “His lens has photographed everything from events that have changed the world, invisible moments we all desperately needed to see, along with some of the planet’s most recognisable faces. But this was not always this path and you might be surprised to hear not who, but what, he credits for his success. I am so thrilled to welcome to the Ted stage my dear friend Misan Harriman.”
Perfectly nice. A lovely thing to do for a friend. Misan has photographed the Sussexes and their kids several times – he took Lilibet’s first-birthday photos, he was in Manchester for Meghan’s One World speech last September, and he photographed Meghan and Harry’s pregnancy announcement when she was preg with Lili.
Of course, there’s also a lot of talk about Meghan’s “dramatic new look.” To me, it looks like she just got some auburn balayage and then she flat-ironed her hair. It also looks like she’s lost a little weight (you can see in her face when she loses or gains weight) and other than that… she’s just glowing. She looks happy and rested and healthy. (I can’t wait to see Kate suddenly appear with red highlights, a center part and flat-ironed hair.)
The Duchess of Sussex was kind enough to introduce me unto the stage for my @TEDTalks Thank you for the support Meg 🙏🏾🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/UN63sJLjUQ
— Misan Harriman (@misanharriman) April 24, 2023
Screencaps from Ted Talk.
I would not have thought that was Meghan.
Yikes. Sorry, not at all a fan of the new hair colour (natural from the sun or not), nor the flat iron look.
She kinda looks like KimK & not in a good way. I’m finding that middle picture somewhat alarming.
She looks beautiful but her eyebrows are higher. Does weight loss make your eyebrows raise up? Could she have gotten botox or something? I agree she doesn’t look like herself. Even accounting for the different hair, which I do like. Maybe just a weird still screenshot.
Guys this is literally good lighting, make up and weight loss. You could at her OYW appearance last September that she had lost the last bit of her pregnancy weight. Her face is literally the same as when she started dating harry. The only difference is the hair colour and length.
Botox and fillers don’t make you look like this.
She looks great.
I think quite a lot is also the filter from the camera.
I also think she has some botox. I don’t think there’s anyone her age whos famous and doesn’t have it. Although she really doesn’t need it, she has good genes.
Unlike kate, who has tons of botox and co all over her face!
Also: I like this look, but I like the natural look (like yesterday) a bit more 🙂
@Chloe I agree, I think the lighting plays a big role here, especially in the one screencap. The second picture in this post looks really different from the other two and I don’t know if thats just the lighting or a filter.
but when you compare this to how she looked in September its about the same. A lot of the docuseries footage was filmed when she was pregnant or relatively newly postpartum so it makes sense that she would look different from that.
I’m not usually a fan of the super-straight hair trend (my old stylist would do it to me every time he cut/colored my hair and I would go home and try to fluff it up lol) but most women/femmes do like to experiment with hair once in a while. The highlights look nice.
Love her but that was my first thought too – that she is starting to look Kardashian-esque.
In these photos she is giving early stages of ”Instagram face”. Of course still beautiful but she doesn’t look like herself, she looks like everyone else on the internet.
Of course everyone can do what they want but I can’t help but feel a bit disappointed. Et tu Brute 😔
It’s her hair and makeup. That’s all. She looks the same as always if you just take a look at the Lakers game photos.
I bet it was just professional lighting and maybe a zoom filter. And of course she and every person who is regularly in the public eye gets Botox. But this looks more like an eye lift. But at the game she looks like herself. So i think just lighting.
If you see the pictures of her at the Lakers game she looks… exactly the same as she usual does.
I think it’s a combination of makeup, lighting, hair style and filters from the camera. Too many changes from how we normally see her makes some think she’s had to have done something dramatic to her face. I don’t think that’s the case – people underestimate just how crucial lighting is lol.
I agree. I think the only change here was straightening her hair and maybe hair products made it give a different color look under the lights also.
People keep saying “this is good lighting” and I just don’t see it. I think the photo that is a still photo is pretty good, but the one where she looks like she is talking, the lighting is really bad.
Overall, these are not my favorite photos of her. But she’s a human and is allowed to take a bad photo every once in a while.
I also don’t think she’s had work done, except maybe some Botox, but who hasn’t?
Not my favorite photos, but also….. not really a big deal?
I love these pics. Hair and makeup are flawless. Her face is the same, possibly a bit thinner or simply because her hair is style so the front edges frame her eyes and you don’t see her whole face. It’s a beautiful look. I don’t know if her hair color is just lighting or not but it’s very becoming on her.
I think it’s a filter and I think she gets a bit of Botox and filler, and I think she does a good job of keeping it natural, as evidenced by the other events she has been seen at.
This is why people swarmed plastic surgeons’ offices after the pandemic, because a camera – especially a non-professional one – can actually make you look a lot different. I switch on the blurry thing on Teams and look like a younger version of myself. It’s why I don’t do that. I look the way I look and if someone notices bags under my eyes, maybe leave me alone with the meetings. LOL
The hair and makeup are very different from what we’re used to these past few years. Especially the eye makeup. And the hair hides a lot of her bone structure.
People really need to learn that the meeting cameras and lighting can make a huge difference.
She looks beautiful!!
Totally.
She looks so gorgeous. It’s driving haters up the wall.
Looks like someone has maybe digitally smoothed the video screen cap for publication?
I’m sure it would look perfectly normal (albeit with professional lighting) if we saw the actual video.
I actually think aside from her hair, the noticeable change in Meghan’s appearance in the video is different eye makeup, and it slightly changes the shape and look of her eyes. She typically wears heavier dark shadow or eyeliner all around the eyes. I like this lighter touch… very natural, living my best life look!
But yes, I agree with you that there is has got to be some digital smoothing going on, not some dramatic, surgery induced “new look” 🙄. I mean Meghan looked like regular Meghan in the videos and photos at the Lakers/Grizzlies game.
Mia Girl, exactly, that’s what I thought.. With the tan, the lighting, the hair and slightly different eye makeup. I really like this eye makeup too, less dark shadow and different eye liner which changed the look of her eyes. Also slightly heavier brows.
Aww…she looks gorgeous!!! So beautiful. 😍😍
She looks gorgeous.
JFC she looks incredible! She has always taken her time with her post baby weight loss, which is healthy. She is absolutely GLOWING. Sunkissed, unbothered. The hair, the freckles. I don’t think she’s ever been more beautiful.
The power of a peaceful existence is undefeated.
Just. Wow.
Meghan shut down that stupid letter narrative in its tracks and she looks beautiful and happy. I know the Media were excited to see her again but are reminded that the days of making money off her in the capacity of England is done. That’s why they’re pissed. Those photographers and reporters are stuck with dull and the dullettes. Oh well, that’s what happens when you overplay your hands.
Fabulous.
This was a lovely thing to do for a friend and Misan Harrimans is such a talented photographer. Folks talking about how she must have had Botox are so simple. That is the snatch skin of a happy woman with that melanin popping.
Yeah she looks like someone with a tan. She always looks darker in the summer, people were saying the same thing during Polo season last year in the beginning. I think they were so used to her being in the house in England they forget that her skin tone will fluctuate with the weather pretty noticeably. Also she looks like she’s happy and put on a good moisturizer not sure what to think about people who think that’s a sign of plastic surgery.
She looks great. She kinda has a look about her that says okay Can’t let’s see you do this lol. Unfortunately I saw this picture yesterday with a side by side of Can’t saying how white she looks. They just don’t stop.
She looks breathtaking! I love how she styled herself for this — simple, but dramatic. Her face does look different, and I’d buy she’s lost weight, but her makeup skills are also transformative from time to time, plus the long, straight hair emphasizes the angles of her features. Anyway, the 🤡🤡🤡 can carry on claiming she’s had work done based on photoshopped examples of these pics. And, if she did, who cares? My favorite tweet yesterday was posted by the Squad’s favorite Karen (Armes), whom many believe to be a parody account, who claims that Meghan is actively and strategically working to destroy the Chubbly, and here it’s only April! Meghan is truly powerful. And I think she, and Harry, have already destroyed the Chubbly.
Charles destroyed his own con a nation systematically. One blunder after another
And without an iota of self-awareness or sense of irony. It’s incredible.
I don’t care much for the hair colour because I don’t like it on anyone but the glow from both the outside and inside is shining through.
Lord, the salted nuts of Shutter Island are rage sharting all over twitter and Quora about her new look. Lol. She looks lush and expensive. Die mad, peasants.
All the deranger s have on dm comments is obsessing over south park
I think they are forgetting about William being pegged by Kate’s arm on South Park. If they wanna talk south park, then talk south park!
Yes, they’re saying she’s copying Kate.
Lol, in what world?
She glows! Meghan does look different here, but I believe that it’s mainly due to the makeup, especially around her eyes. If you look at the video and stills from last night’s Lakers game with Harry (which is the most recent photo record of how Meghan looks), she looks more or less like her usual self. Nothing to get frazzled about if she changes things up every once in a while.
Her eyebrows are thicker than she normally has them. I think that makes her look different.
Meghan looks beautiful and it was nice of her to help out her friend.
She’s got a cali glow up and I am jealous. If sun, chicken coops, and blocking the DM website can help someone look so at peace, I am leaving London and headed South lol
But if anyone deserves to feel at peace and rested after the years of viciousness from the U.K., it is this family. She looks like she’s getting younger while her U.K. counterpart is aging… 🤷🏾♀️ (also thing the hair shadows are making her jawline look more narrow and different in the airbrushed still but she mostly just looks tanned in the other photo)
I think she looks great. It does look like there is some added red to her hair but people who are saying she has had work done are being ridiculous. She looks a lot like she looked in the video she filmed for her high school (in the blue top/dress).
I like the new hair color, but the style might be more flattering with slightly more volume? She still looks gorgeous, of course. The makeup is great. I don’t see Botox, just the face of a woman with a good skincare routine who indulges in an occasional firming facial.
I do think that someone else may have touched up that top pic. Meghan’s smiles always reach her eyes. So maybe this was a screenshot and then edited for publication afterward. Also BFD *if* she’s having Botox. Who isn’t
Or she got a little filler in her cheeks. That’s what it looks like to me. But also, as you say, BFD. Botox, filler, nothing at, whatever. She looks great and should do what makes her happy.
For the past couple of years, Meghan has been pregnant, hence the fuller face. She’s just lost all the baby weight. This look is not new..Meghan has had her hair cut, colored and styled this way when she was on Suits. She’s just tan with a “no-makeup” makeup look. She looks fiyah btw!
At first glance I thought it didn’t look like Meghan at all. She usually has a very soft look, and here she looks so angular and her face looks longer. However she does seem to glow, I love how her hair is styled. However, the whole shot looks tonally pinky beigy and very soft. I would like to see the actual video of her speaking to see Meghan as we’re used to seeing her.
I think she looks stunning. I love her with straight hair
dislike the hair very much. Not the color, but just the straightened hair and center part. I don’t like it on anyone.
That said, I would how long it will be before KKKate straightens her hair
Early this morning I was looking at Twitter and saw a hilarious Deranger commenting that she was ruining the Coronation because she appeared…in April. 😂
Way to go Megs! You look beautiful. You sound beautiful. And what a beautiful thing to do. You rock and roll.