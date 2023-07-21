Ariana Grande already has a new boyfriend & he’s married with a baby at home

I knew Ariana Grande had someone waiting in the wings as soon as she turned up at Wimbledon without her wedding ring, and within 24 hours, we found out that she was divorcing her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez. The only thing I was wrong about was my theory that the jumpoff was Andrew Garfield. It’s NOT Garfy!! Please, Ariana doesn’t have that kind of taste in men. She likes… um, dudes who don’t have the raw sexual magnetism of Andrew Garfield. Her jumpoff is very much her type, with a new twist. The new guy, as confirmed by TMZ and People, is Ethan Slater. Y’all, he’s married with a baby at home.

Ariana Grande is moving on after her split from husband Dalton Gomez. The “Thank U, Next” singer, 30, is dating Broadway alum Ethan Slater, her costar in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, sources confirm to PEOPLE. “Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” one source says. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.” Reps for both stars have not returned multiple requests for comment. TMZ was first to report the news. Grande is set to play Glinda in Universal’s film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, while Slater, 31, will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose. The movie began shooting in the U.K. last year and was scheduled for release in November 2024, though it remains unclear if the SAG-AFTRA strike will affect its premiere.

[From People]

Ariana basically moved to London late last year to work on Wicked, which is when (we now know) her marriage was pretty much over. Dalton apparently tried to win her back, but she was done with him. So… I wonder when Ari and Ethan Slater started? They’re established/comfortable enough of as a couple where Ari’s people are openly telling People Magazine that he left his wife. The same wife he gushed over just two months ago. The wife’s name is Lilly Jay. Lilly and Ethan married in 2018 – they were high school sweethearts. Lilly gave birth to their son last year. This is giving me strong Miranda Lambert vibes!! Oh, Ariana, what the hell did you do???