Ariana Grande already has a new boyfriend & he’s married with a baby at home

I knew Ariana Grande had someone waiting in the wings as soon as she turned up at Wimbledon without her wedding ring, and within 24 hours, we found out that she was divorcing her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez. The only thing I was wrong about was my theory that the jumpoff was Andrew Garfield. It’s NOT Garfy!! Please, Ariana doesn’t have that kind of taste in men. She likes… um, dudes who don’t have the raw sexual magnetism of Andrew Garfield. Her jumpoff is very much her type, with a new twist. The new guy, as confirmed by TMZ and People, is Ethan Slater. Y’all, he’s married with a baby at home.
Ariana Grande is moving on after her split from husband Dalton Gomez. The “Thank U, Next” singer, 30, is dating Broadway alum Ethan Slater, her costar in the upcoming film adaptation of Wicked, sources confirm to PEOPLE.
“Ariana and Dalton separated in January,” one source says. “She and Ethan recently began dating, and he is separated from his wife.”
Reps for both stars have not returned multiple requests for comment. TMZ was first to report the news. Grande is set to play Glinda in Universal’s film adaptation of the beloved Broadway musical, while Slater, 31, will play Boq, the love interest of Elphaba’s sister Nessarose.
The movie began shooting in the U.K. last year and was scheduled for release in November 2024, though it remains unclear if the SAG-AFTRA strike will affect its premiere.
[From People]
Ariana basically moved to London late last year to work on Wicked, which is when (we now know) her marriage was pretty much over. Dalton apparently tried to win her back, but she was done with him. So… I wonder when Ari and Ethan Slater started? They’re established/comfortable enough of as a couple where Ari’s people are openly telling People Magazine that he left his wife. The same wife he gushed over just two months ago. The wife’s name is Lilly Jay. Lilly and Ethan married in 2018 – they were high school sweethearts. Lilly gave birth to their son last year. This is giving me strong Miranda Lambert vibes!! Oh, Ariana, what the hell did you do???
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
-
-
Ethan Slater arrives at The 72nd Annual Tony Awards on June 10, 2018 at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA.,Image: 515364602, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: WORLD RIGHTS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Robin Platzer/Twin Images / Twin Images / Avalon
-
-
62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards Arrivals 2020 held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles California.
Featuring: Ariana Grande
Where: Los Angeles, California, United States
When: 26 Jan 2020
**ONLY AVAILABLE FOR SPAIN & USA**,Image: 563134083, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: USA and SPAIN DIRECT SALES ONLY – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251, Model Release: no, Credit line: WENN / Wenn / Avalon
-
-
Ariana Grande during the mens’ finals on Day 14 at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships at the All England Club, London, UK, 16 July 2023,Image: 789502243, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: World Rights, Model Release: no, Credit line: Peter van den Berg / Avalon
-
-
-New York, NY – 20190602 – The 64th Annual Drama Awards Arrivals
-PICTURED: Ethan Slater
-PHOTO by: Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com
Disclaimer:
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
For images containing underage children: Be advised that some Countries may have restricted privacy laws against publishing images of underage children. Inform yourself! Underage children may need to be removed or have their face pixelated before publishing
Featuring: Ethan Slater
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 02 Jun 2019
Credit: Adam Nemser/startraksphoto.com
-
-
-New York, NY – 20200305-Broadway Opening of Girl From The North Country
-PICTURED: Ethan Slater
-PHOTO by: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Startraks Photo for licensing fee and rights information at sales@startraksphoto.com or call +1 212 414 9464 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Startraks Photo reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Ethan Slater
Where: New York, New York, United States
When: 05 Mar 2020
Credit: JOHN NACION/startraksphoto.com
Mess.
Now we know why TMZ made it a point to tell us that her ex-husband has been dating “for months”.
Ariana needs to allow herself to stay single for longer than a week.
Looks-wise, he reminds me a little of Mac Miller in that second picture. This sounds very messy, neither of them are gonna come out of this looking good in the slightest.
Except Mac Millar was a sexy super genius mega-talent man. And this skeevy twerp is a sexually incontinent nerd boy.
He also cheated on his girlfriend with Ariana. So…this is par for the course for her in relationships.
Nooooo please don’t bring Mac into this!
Selfish and gross by both people. I know that this guys poor wife is reeling. I know that he is the one who is responsible for his actions but PLEASE. Ariana could always just say no. At this point the only reason I’ll watch Wicked is for Jon Bailey.
What horrible people.
Yikes. Can’t these people divorce before dating and PR rollouts?
I know his wife is reeling. I hope she has a good support system.
Ngl I was legit startled when I scrolled down to his pic. I was expecting some scruffy bad boy type guy and he looks like he’s 12 and should star in Malcolm in the Middle.
Same!
I am all for women doing what they want in dating (without being a terrible person, obvs), but this just screams serious problems with her unable being single. Which is understandable, considering everything that happened to her. She even said that she is trying to learn how to give love to herself, not always to others while receiving an award a few years back?
It also screams terrible person.
Girl loves taken men and overlaps.
Extensive summary:
She cheated on Jai Brooks with Nathan Sykes and Mac Miller. She started things up with Big Sean while he was with Naya Riveria. She cheated on Big Sean with Ricky (her back-up dancer). She started things up with Mac Miller suspiciously soon after her breakup with Ricky. Mac Miller cheated on his long-term girlfriend with Ariana in 2013 and 2016. Her thing with Pete Davidson started up literally two days after she announced her breakup with Mac Miller (look it up). Pete left his girlfriend Cazzie for Ariana. She was seen being pretty cozy with Big Sean while he was with Jhene Aiko 2019. (Although, Big Sean cheated on Ariana with Jhene while they were dating).
Yikes! Thanks for the breakdown. And I thought I did some messy shady shit in my 20’s.
If it happens once, it’s easy to say that things just happen that way sometimes and another person’s relationship isn’t her responsibility. But this much of a pattern is pretty problematic — it’s difficult to say that she doesn’t have some culpability here.
Girl needs some hard-core therapy stat.
This absolutely is a mess, but just like with BP and Angie and John Mulaney and his girlfriend, for me the proper response is Oh Ethan Slater what have you done??!
Messy messy. 2 marriages blown up, and one with a baby.
He is…not what I pictured.
I salute your tact.
He is…..not the obvious choice, is he? I love a ginger, but no. Just no.
Woe, what a mess. Whatever the state of his marriage prior to them getting together, his wife and child do no need this in their lives. I bet the PR team for the film are less than thrilled too.
As an aside, there has been a lot of talk about the ridiculousness of Ben Platt being cast as a teenager, this guy could pull it off.
This is what I find frustrating too. Ariana seemed to take so much pride in being cast in this movie, and yet she’s turning it into some cheep tabloid attention chase.
She’s really talented, but she can’t get out of her own way when it comes to messiness like this.
“Hey babe this ari grande thing is good for my career. Let’s just go with it. I can be the next Pete Davidson. ” I hope that’s how this went.
I feel bad for lily and Dalton. Ariana people will bury dalton if he doesn’t take the blame and go away.
Oh come on, Andrew Garfield was right there!
This makes Andrew Garfield look good
That…that’s him in the pictures? Huh…..
When you’re young and not a parent it seems like hooking up with a new father is no different from hooking up with any other guy….but it is SIGNIFICANTLY different. The pressures on new parents are immense…sleep deprivation, 24 accountability, a new, wholly encompassing job… We really just need a (strong) social more against dating new parents. These people are in a massive transition and we need societal-level accountability for them to figure out their ish and step up. Third parties (esp childless people) have NO business intervening in a relationship that is orders of magnitude more complex than they live. I’m disgusted.
Well said
Preach! Sadly, people cheating while their partner is pregnant or newly post-partum is pretty common, which is pathetic when you consider everything they’re going through. You’re tired, your body is changing, and if you breastfeed, you’re constantly feeling touched out (not to mention your sex drive is completely zapped) so it really is a relationship test. Hopefully his wife has a great support circle and she deletes his number, because you know Ariana’s eventually going to move on to the next guy.
This is so well said. Everyone where I live is poly, and as someone with two small children I just can’t imagine it (granted, most of my friends don’t have children). Like, you are really going to go through SO MUCH. You may not like your partner for quite a while. You may not like yourself or your life. It is *rough*, especially in today’s world where we are so isolated. I cannot *imagine* bringing a third into that situation. I hope when Ari moves on he mourns the real life he threw away.
💯
I have never been an Ariana fan and so for me this just confirms the vibes I’ve always had about her.
This girl is so messy, and should not be in any type of relationships. She seems to have an allergy to single men, yes it takes 2 to tango but she has a track record. He’s a terrible person as well knowing he has a new baby and leaving his responsibilities is trashy & scummy.
Ari is that the kind of man you want? Apparently so! They deserve each other & this to will end how it started sir! She will dump you & move on to the next!
@Ameerah M:
Yup! Same here!
Well, he does look like a Boq.
I was somewhat aware of her history but seeing it condensed in the comments makes me think that this girl really needs to look at her choices. Of course, maybe she already has and decided she doesn’t care about anything but herself.
He is trash and I hope when she dumps him in a few months, he finds himself alone and uwanted, regretting for the rest of his life being a such an asshole.
This guy is not cute enough to be this messy, sorry….
This is so sad, his poor wife and baby. He’s trash.
Ariana seems to have some real troubles with being single and her type seems to be taken men. Hasn’t every one of her relationships started when both of them were seeing someone else?
I can’t see this lasting until next year when Wicked promotion starts, so we could be looking at Don’t Worry Darling 2.0.
Oh Ari, yikes. She does love her pasty white boys. I know this is truly awful and so hurtful to his wife but where would we be if all of our pop stars were morally upright and had their shit together? Probs not here on my beloved Celebitchy.
Wicked has a giant PR machine that is going to rival Barbie. I’m super interested to see how this is going to be handled.
Something is wrong with men. I’ve known several really bitter divorced women with toddlers. There’s a romance, wedding, baby, and then the guy bails. We need to be doing something different as a society about how men relate to becoming responsible adults.
She’s accruing some bad karma here. Oh well, I never liked her tbh. I feel for the wife and child. What a douchebag this new guy is.
Meh, I was always weirded out by that baby voice thing she does. Someone mentioned on Reddit Broadway sub ( they figured out it was him DAYS ago) that they’ve met him and he has some undercover sexy vibes going on when you meet him. Whatever, I’m going to see wicked just for my girl Cynthia Erivo, carry on.