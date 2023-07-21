Joe Manganiello ended his marriage because he wanted to be a dad

When Joe Manganiello and Sofia Vergara’s split was first announced this week, my first instinct/guess was “I wonder if this was about kids.” Sofia was a young mother – her son Manolo is already 31 years old. She has repeatedly expressed her lack of desire to do any of that again. Considering all of the crap she went through with Nick Loeb, I always assumed she put her cards on the table with Joe and let him know that she had no interest in having another kid.
Well, as TMZ reported, Joe was the one to file for divorce. His lawyer is Laura Wasser, there’s a prenup in place and neither party seems interested in contesting it. I would imagine there will be a minor fight over real estate, but overall this will probably be a pretty cut-and-dry divorce. At the end of TMZ’s piece, they noted: “Speaking of kids, we’re hearing a big reason Joe has filed is their conflict over having children — he wants them, she does not.” Page Six’s source said the same thing:
Joe Manganiello chose to end his seven-year marriage to Sofía Vergara because they disagreed on the topic of children, Page Six has learned. A source close to the “True Blood” star, 46, tells us he’s always wanted to be a dad and that those feelings have only intensified in recent years.
It’s unclear where Vergara, 51, stood on the subject when the two said “I do” in November 2015, but we’re told she may have been open to it at the time. The “Modern Family” star is already mom to 31-year-old son Manolo, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Joe Gonzalez.
She was also dragged into a lengthy court battle over custody of two frozen embryos from her 2013 IVF treatments with then-fiancé Nick Loeb, who sought to bring them to term. Though a judge ultimately ruled in the actress’ favor in March 2021, we’re told the experience may have affected her view on having more kids.
Our insider tells us this disparity in the estranged couple’s relationship is the real reason for the split, noting that the “irreconcilable differences” Manganiello cited in his divorce petition – which he filed Wednesday – is accurate. Despite reports claiming the actor’s longtime sobriety negatively impacted the marriage, our source does not believe that to be the case.
In case you’ve blocked out the Nick Loeb saga, that a–hole kept dragging Sofia into court for years after she broke off their engagement. Loeb wanted “custody” of the embryos they created while they were together – he wanted to implant the embryos into another woman and raise Sofia’s biological children as a single father. It was truly bonkers. Loeb’s other aim was to be a nuisance, a thorn in Sofia’s side, and attempt to do damage to her marriage to Joe. If Sofia was originally open to having a kid with Joe, and then the Loeb stuff affected her, I don’t really blame her. Although, as I said at the beginning of the post, I kind of think Sofia was always done with having kids. That’s her right. And Joe can change his mind too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
I’m sorry this relationship did not work out for them. I liked them together. I hope they can find happiness and joy in their lives as they move forward.
I did hear that that creep Loeb already made some statement about the embryos. Ugh. He’s married with kids but won’t let it go.
There are no bad guys in this situation. Sometimes it just bees like that.
It’s a heartbreaking reason to end a marriage but not an issue in which a compromise can be made. Hopefully they each move on to the lives they want.
I don’t know about that. A compromise that might work is to foster kids, even on a temporary basis. It seems a shame that fostering or adopting older children isn’t often seen as an alternative in situations like these.
If she doesn’t want to raise any more kids then fostering isn’t a compromise, it’s actually just him getting what he wants.
Fostering children is having children.
Well, if he wants “his own” kids, then it gets into weird territory.
I note that a few TV shows (Cougar Town, Jane the Virgin come to mind) solved this problem by oh, having the guy inseminate someone else and have a kid with them and then be with their no-more-kids woman. You don’t hear of that coming up IRL though.
I hate that the inevitable kids thing broke them up though. It’s sad.
I’m really not like all the chatter coming from Joe’s camp. He sounds like he’s putting all the blame on Sophia and that doesn’t seem fair. Did they talk about having children before they married? If not, I hope he learns his lesson with his next relationship. I swear I will be really disappointed if we find out in like 2 months Joe has a pregnant girlfriend and they’re happily awaiting their baby.
Right? I don’t understand Joe’s need to get these articles out there. Unless there is an abuse situation both parties need to shut up and move on.
Addendum (too late to edit original post): I’m starting to think I totally misread Joe. Sofía is staying silent and just living her best life while he’s coming across as a giant whiny baby. It’s starting to come off with “man who was told no and now wants to punish the woman” vibes.
Ugh.
Yes his team is putting out so many stories to make her the “bad guy” and him the victim all while she says nothing.
You’d think given how old she was when they got together, that it would have oh, occurred to him earlier having babies wasn’t an option? What the heck, dude?
I think initally she wanted it because during modern family her character had little joe and she seems obsessed with that baby. After some times it changes and her interaction with that kid too change. Maybe with her crazy ex she might close the door forever.
This is also lesson for anyone jumping one to next. You need to heal and take time alone to reflect and have clear head to make decision.
Kinda weird to marry a woman in her 40s and expect kids to happen. Even with IVF it is a lot harder–most of the celebrity moms pregnant in their 40s and 50s would have to use donor eggs.
Or he came to realize later that he wanted kids. It happens. And it’s not like adoption or a surrogate were not options for them.
I agree with this. I doubt it’s over kids. That said, I would t be surprised if his next gf is in her 30’s and fertile
I wouldn’t be surprised if his next girlfriend is in her 20’s. He’s having a mid-life crisis and questioning all of his choices. He will decide the answer is to “sow his wild oats.”
I’m sure he was open to adoption.
Maybe he was, but many people are not, they want a child who is biologically connected to them. And that’s next to impossible for a woman who is 44, her age when they married.
It was said years ago he wanted kids. Seems like he thought he could bury that feeling.
The Jon hamm thing had a lot of people rethinking their lives. When him and Jennifer broke up that was a big deal everywhere.
It was said he wanted marriage and kids with Jennifer but she didn’t want that. Then they broke up and Jon scrambled to find someone. Now Jon is older starting completely over.
This breakup makes me a little sad.
I was rooting for them.
I hope they both go on to find happiness.
It makes me uneasy to think of a man nearing 50 who wants kids as the primary motive for his next relationship.
The piece of the puzzle I’m missing is why did she agree to use her eggs and help create these embryos if children weren’t on the table?
Seems quite possible children were on the table and when she got with Joe they still were and then she changed her mind?.
If you read old interviews back when she was dating Nick. She said she was happy with just her son but felt that she was obligation; to have a child for Nick because he was younger than her and didn’t have any kids.
This has always made me think she either grow-up in a toxic home where she was made to feel that her job was to give her future husband a baby or Nick made her feel like she was obligated to “give him” a kid.
After she and Nick split she didn’t want to get rid of the embryos nor did she want to use them.
I think I saw something this morning (Daily Mail?) that her ex Nick Loeb is using this as an opportunity to get some attention and apparently thinks that now that Sofia and Joe are divorcing she’ll be amenable again to using the eggs having a baby via surrogate.
I don’t understand why people think this is amicable. Joe is literally going to tmz of all places to get his side across first. Him and his people should know how that looks.
There is literally no reason for any of this but he’s coming out swinging, and to misogynistic TMZ, at that. Also, why go to Wasser to handle a super simple, uncontested divorce?
I’m starting to think we’re thisclose to him outing himself as one of the douchebros like Roe Jogan.
Wasser is a red flag. It’s feeling more and more like Sophia needed to be away with her friends versus just wanting to celebrate her birthday if that makes sense.
It’s a f*cking firehose of negative sh*t from his camp and honestly, it makes him look angry and bitter and it has her smelling like a damn rose.
Ugh – that is a sad situation. When I married my ex, I was clear from the beginning that I wanted a family. A few years into the marriage, he said he didn’t know if he wanted kids after all. I would have chosen divorce and single motherhood over the marriage in a heartbeat.
Same thing happened to an acquaintance of mine. She is now happily remarried with a couple of gorgeous kids. Best wishes.
I thought this may have been a factor.
Wtf? Does Joe have sources ready to speed dial PageSix and other male-friendly gossip sites to “subtly” complain about Sofía? Since her birthday (and his cold birthday wishes IG), we’ve learned that they are separated, she’s squeezing lemons in Italy and she’s a hot blooded Latina who is totally not laid back who cares too much about fashion who is not sober (whatever that means) who doesn’t want any more kids at the age of 51… So I’ve learned that Joe is a Marilyn Manson buddy, and while this surprised me last week, by now this makes total sense to me. May Sofía be quickly clear of him.
A man who would leave a woman because she cannot have, or does not want, children, is a man who would leave, period. Sometimes things change. Do you stick by the person you claim to love? All of Joe’s PR feels very mean. If these are his actual reasons, then he needs to STFU and stop throwing the woman under the bus. We have enough reproductive abuse in the world happening without some dude leaving a woman because she doesn’t want kids. For all we know, she had miscarriages, but we definitely know she has suffered major trauma with the ex around IVF issues. I’d be calling bluffs if I were Sofia — are you here because you love me, or because I’m an incubator? Pick one, there’s the door. All the court shenanigans around women’s right to choose this enormous life path, any man can F off who doesn’t with loyalty respect a woman’s right to decide whether she wants to be a mother (which we all know is in practice a way bigger job than being a father when it all comes down to it). Gross PR move by Joe.
A-fucking-men Liberty.
HELL YES to all of this!
And discuss it and stick to your decision. Being a parent is a big thing not something to f**k around about. He was 39 when they married – know yourself and grow up.
Yeah exactly, Liberty. ALLLL of this.
I made a million comments last time on this subject so I’m just gonna say this once and let it go.
I’m the exact same age she was when she started dating Joe–44 years old. I met my now husband when I was 38 and he was 30. We’ve been together for almost 7 years now. People who are not in a situation like ours really, truly do not understand how important the kids/no kids discussion is. My husband and I talked about it RIGHT AWAY (third date), as soon as we started to get serious because THAT’S the time to decide whether you want to move forward with this person or not—you don’t decide that after seven years of emotional investment—I’m sorry, you just DON’T.
And please, I f*cking beg of you, do not give me the “people grow apart and change” as if a man of 39 years of age doesn’t know DAMN F*CKING WELL what pregnancy means to a 44 year old woman. It is high-risk, it means being an old parent, it means not bouncing back as quickly— it is a HUGE decision and at our age, we don’t have the luxury of changing our minds. We have the sole responsibility of carrying this child unless surrogacy is on the table.
Now, is it possible that she thought she might be open to it but then decided against it? Sure. But it’s not likely that at 44 she didn’t already know that she doesn’t want more kids.
My opinion is that either he went into this relationship thinking he could change her mind (which is super-f*cked up) or he just never cared that much about her to begin with. Because if kids are your sole priority, you don’t start dating a woman in her mid-forties–you just don’t. And I said this on the other thread but as a society, we excuse men for dating women half their age because “they probably just want a fertile woman so they can procreate” and when we have a middle aged man leaving his middle aged wife we *also* wave it away with “oh well he just changed his mind and decided he wanted to have kids”. As you said, the implication is that women are merely incubators and men can decide at any age that they want to have kids, even if it means ditching a relationship that is otherwise successful.
And yeah, I’m sensitive to this because I got pregnant at 39 for the first time and ended the pregnancy. It was a decision we made together. If he told me tomorrow that he changed his mind and suddenly wanted to have kids, I would be GUTTED. So please miss me with the “people grow and change” BS. This is not a situation of two people in their twenties who have all the time in the world and just grew apart.
👏👏👏 women are not just incubators. Kids are not the be all end all in life.
Its sad but there are no bad guys here. Just 2 people who once loved each other enough to get married and now have divorced due to irreconcilable differences. I hope they both will be okay.
Its also weird that tabloids keep trying to create a reason for the split; sobriety, kids etc. The divorce is the story and its shocking enough. Why do they keep trying to add conjecture and nonsense? They could just report on what they’ve been doing since the news was announced.
Its weird its like they are trying to make fetch happen. This just isn’t a big messy divorce. They can cover Kevin Costner if they want that.
There is a bad guy here and that’s Joe because why is he throwing her under the bus. His PR team running to the media to post these stories blaming it all on Sophia while making him the victim.
No bad guys here. Sometimes goals just aren’t compatible. Wishing them both happiness moving forward.
Are we going to find out he has a child on the way? Yesterday he claimed it was because she is not ‘sober’, today he wants children. Both can be true, but he is doing a lot of work to make sure there is no fault on his side.
Are all the “no bad guys here” parrots actually bots? Because seriously, this bro went to TMZ and Page Six to blame Sofia. Hello, that makes him a bad guy.
Right??? I feel like I’m losing my mind…
I think it’s because this man is oddly revered around here. Like, if Affleck did this shit there would be 400 comments all saying what an ahole he is.
@weird – yup
I don’t like him because of this. First of all, he couldn’t let her file first. That’s a prick move. Then, i don’t understand wanting kids and if your partner doesn’t, that’s it, you don’t love her anymore? It seems like it’s a midlife crisis on his part. Also there were problems, because I read an article from a friend of both theirs, that they’ve not been happy with each other for a long time and it was uncomfortable for friends who would go out with them. That if one did something, the other would start. So I believe there is more going on, but just from all I’ve read, he doesn’t come off well. In fact, both men in her life seem controlling and manipulative to me. That’s just the vibe I get.
Nick being a controller? Definitely. Joe? Not really seeing it. I get the vibe that both really loved each other and started out trying to be on the same page only to realize that they weren’t really wanting to be on that page… it happens.
Who knows what happened… looks like they started out on same page or at least definitely had the conversation Re kids…
https://www.today.com/today/amp/tdna71216
Considering the time frame in which they met and married (late 30s – early40s for her), I think it makes sense she wouldn’t want kids at this point.
I know men can have kids any time they want and that there’s all this technology, but I’ll admit to being a little puzzled that he’d wait till 51 to finally decide he wants them. You usually know earlier than that that it’s a burning desire.
Oh wait, I mixed up their ages. He’s 46 and she’s 51. Well, I can definitely see why she wouldn’t want kids NOW. I know I wouldn’t!
@trish, We don’t know what decision they made together, if any. What if she had agreed to have a child with him? What if she had agreed, hey I don’t really want to go through childbirth but I would really be okay with or love adopting or fostering a child? What if she then turned around and said no I changed my mind. It seems pretty feasible to me that someone could fall out of love with someone who either lied about how they felt or changed their mind about something knowing how strongly you felt. This is a hugely fundamental and important issue for some people in their marriage and someone changing their mind about something as fundamental as that in a marriage could be seen as a betrayal. Again, we don’t know what happened or what was agreed to prior to their marriage but I really can’t think, especially with the Loeb issues, that children were not discussed before they were married.