“Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96” links

Loved his music. That big, clear voice. I always enjoyed Bennett and Dean Martin more than Sinatra.
He was a huge star for decades, because he had Talent. 😀
His later years, duetting with todays stars was fun too.
I feel sad for the younger ones who only know him from his days with Gaga.
R.I.P.
Absolutely brilliant artist. I love his paintings.
Boy Dinner checks out. The question is, will nutritionists, arm-chair experts, and the New York Times weigh in to shame boys for disordered, problematic eating, or is that reserved exclusively for “Girl Dinner”? Misogyny, thy name is gendinner.
Frank Sinatra said he loved the way Tony covered Frank’s songs over any other artist. I also saw Tony duet with K.D. Lang in concert. Amazing! R.I.P.
A terrific guy with a gorgeous voice and a beautiful song about dear S.F. He will be missed, but we were lucky to have him, and still singing, for this long. 💕
So even though Sarah @ Lainey Gossip referred to Timothy Olyphant’s daughters as nepo daughter and tennis daughter, it didn’t click that his real life daughter would be playing his daughter in the new Justified.
The last time Raylan Givens had a teenager in his life she was played by Kaitlyn Dever. The original cast of Justified is so, so talented.
Anyway, nepo daughter isn’t bad but before I realized she was nepo daughter, I just thought she’s no Kaitlyn Dever. But then again the new bad guy is no Boyd Crowder. Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens remains my favorite character on tv.
I haven’t watched the new stuff yet, haven’t had time, but hopefully this weekend. I remember Kaitlyn Dever on the original series, she more than held her own with amazing actors. She is super talented.
This is sad news. He was one of my favs.