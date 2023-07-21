“Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96” links

Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. [Variety]

Bethenny Frankel thinks reality-show people should go on strike too, because they’re also getting screwed over in residuals. I mean… she’s actually right? [Starcasm]

The Marvels trailer is here and Zawe Ashton is introduced as the villain. [Just Jared]

Review of Justified: City Primeval. [LaineyGossip]

Hype for the Women’s World Cup. [Pajiba]

Jodie Turner Smith is on the picket line. [Go Fug Yourself]

Kevin Smith is the most famous person at Comic Con. [Seriously OMG]

Matt Gaetz’s wife cries about Ken’s “low T.” [Jezebel]

We haven’t heard anything about Nicola Peltz in a few months, huh. [Egotastic]

“Boy Dinner” is also a thing. [Buzzfeed]

LGBTQ youths of color feel most comfortable on TikTok. [Towleroad]

The Belgian royal family celebrated a national holiday. [RCFA]