“Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96” links
  • July 21, 2023

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96. [Variety]
Bethenny Frankel thinks reality-show people should go on strike too, because they’re also getting screwed over in residuals. I mean… she’s actually right? [Starcasm]
The Marvels trailer is here and Zawe Ashton is introduced as the villain. [Just Jared]
Review of Justified: City Primeval. [LaineyGossip]
Hype for the Women’s World Cup. [Pajiba]
Jodie Turner Smith is on the picket line. [Go Fug Yourself]
Kevin Smith is the most famous person at Comic Con. [Seriously OMG]
Matt Gaetz’s wife cries about Ken’s “low T.” [Jezebel]
We haven’t heard anything about Nicola Peltz in a few months, huh. [Egotastic]
“Boy Dinner” is also a thing. [Buzzfeed]
LGBTQ youths of color feel most comfortable on TikTok. [Towleroad]
The Belgian royal family celebrated a national holiday. [RCFA]

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

8 Responses to ““Tony Bennett has passed away at the age of 96” links”

  1. HeyKay says:
    July 21, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Loved his music. That big, clear voice. I always enjoyed Bennett and Dean Martin more than Sinatra.
    He was a huge star for decades, because he had Talent. 😀

    His later years, duetting with todays stars was fun too.
    I feel sad for the younger ones who only know him from his days with Gaga.

    R.I.P.

    Reply
  2. Khadi says:
    July 21, 2023 at 12:36 pm

    Absolutely brilliant artist. I love his paintings.

    Reply
  3. Meh says:
    July 21, 2023 at 12:45 pm

    Boy Dinner checks out. The question is, will nutritionists, arm-chair experts, and the New York Times weigh in to shame boys for disordered, problematic eating, or is that reserved exclusively for “Girl Dinner”? Misogyny, thy name is gendinner.

    Reply
  4. jferber says:
    July 21, 2023 at 1:02 pm

    Frank Sinatra said he loved the way Tony covered Frank’s songs over any other artist. I also saw Tony duet with K.D. Lang in concert. Amazing! R.I.P.

    Reply
    • DaisyMay says:
      July 21, 2023 at 1:25 pm

      A terrific guy with a gorgeous voice and a beautiful song about dear S.F. He will be missed, but we were lucky to have him, and still singing, for this long. 💕

      Reply
  5. Twin Falls says:
    July 21, 2023 at 1:08 pm

    So even though Sarah @ Lainey Gossip referred to Timothy Olyphant’s daughters as nepo daughter and tennis daughter, it didn’t click that his real life daughter would be playing his daughter in the new Justified.

    The last time Raylan Givens had a teenager in his life she was played by Kaitlyn Dever. The original cast of Justified is so, so talented.

    Anyway, nepo daughter isn’t bad but before I realized she was nepo daughter, I just thought she’s no Kaitlyn Dever. But then again the new bad guy is no Boyd Crowder. Timothy Olyphant as Raylan Givens remains my favorite character on tv.

    Reply
    • lucy2 says:
      July 21, 2023 at 1:21 pm

      I haven’t watched the new stuff yet, haven’t had time, but hopefully this weekend. I remember Kaitlyn Dever on the original series, she more than held her own with amazing actors. She is super talented.

      Reply
  6. Tiredmomoftwo2 says:
    July 21, 2023 at 1:39 pm

    This is sad news. He was one of my favs.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Read the article before commenting.

We aim to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy and our privacy policy

Do not engage with trolls, contrarians or rude people. Comment "troll" and we will see it.

Please e-mail the moderators at cbcomments at gmail.com to delete a comment if it's offensive or spam. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please email us to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment after you have read the article

Save my name and email in this browser for the next time I comment