Lionel Messi had a fairy tale debut at Inter Miami, he scored the game-winning goal

Lionel “Leo” Messi made his big debut at his new football club on Friday evening. Messi played with Inter Miami CF and it was a fairytale debut for the Argentinian legend and reigning World Cup champion. Messi ended up scoring the game-winning goal in the final moments of the game. The stadium was full of celebrities like Serena Williams, LeBron James, Kim Kardashian and David and Victoria Beckham.

Messi surprised a lot of people in June when he announced that his next job would be in America and not Saudi Arabia. The Saudis had offered him something like a $400 million contract, but apparently he didn’t want to live in the kingdom. David Beckham – who is a partner and co-owner of Inter Miami – worked with the Inter Miami bosses to make Messi a sweet deal. While the club cannot technically afford him, they gave him the freedom to make extremely lucrative side-deals with Adidas and AppleTV, and Messi is going to end up making hundreds of millions of dollars in America. Plus, he’ll get a deal similar to David Beckham’s – a slice of the Major League Soccer pie, an eventual partnership with Inter Miami and an opportunity to grow the sport in the world’s most lucrative market, America.

One look at David Beckham’s face after Messi won the game showed how much all of this has meant to the sport and to Beckham himself. David was the pioneer, coming to America to play soccer when he could have stayed in Europe and been a big fish in a small pond. Beckham just saw his years of investment in American soccer pay off in a huge way in just one moment.

Photos courtesy of Cover Images.

  1. Susan Collins says:
    July 23, 2023 at 8:10 am

    He sure did. It was amazing to watch.

  2. Amy Bee says:
    July 23, 2023 at 8:16 am

    I’m not surprised that he scored on his debut he’s a still far superior than most of the players in the MLS.

  3. one of the marys says:
    July 23, 2023 at 8:32 am

    I’m not a big reader of celebrity gossip but it reached even me that his wife did not want to live in Saudi Arabia. If that was a pivotal part of his decision I love that irony for the kingdom

  4. Nubia says:
    July 23, 2023 at 9:22 am

    I wonder if there is a ‘separate’ life for the rich and elite in Saudi.

  5. FHMom says:
    July 23, 2023 at 9:32 am

    My son on was going on and on about this. My biggest takeaway of that their uniforms are pink. More sports teams should wear pink.

