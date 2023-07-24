Ethan Slater’s wife was ‘completely blindsided’ by Ethan’s thing with Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande is just one of those women. It’s a toxic blend of “she can’t be alone for two seconds” and “she prefers a guy who is already taken.” It’s all very Miranda Lambert. When we heard, one week ago, that Ariana’s marriage to Dalton Gomez had crashed and burned, many of us knew instinctively that Ari already had someone waiting in the wings. As it turns out, the guy is Ethan Slater, Ari’s married costar whose wife just welcomed a baby last year. What’s crazy is that the story didn’t just come out accidentally – this was all part of a week-long rollout by Ariana’s team. First she showed up without her ring at Wimbledon, then her people confirmed her marriage was over, then her people released the info about how Dalton was already back on the dating scene, then the Slater news came out. Ari’s people packaged it with a quote to People Magazine about how Ethan and his wife “separated” a few months ago. Well, speaking of that, Page Six had this exclusive about Ethan and his wife:

She didn’t see it coming. Ariana Grande is dating her married “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater, and his wife, Lilly Jay, was “completely blindsided” by the relationship, according to sources familiar with the situation. “It’s horrible. They were high school sweethearts. They have a baby! She’s a wreck,” a source tells Page Six exclusively. Slater and Jay have been married since 2018 and celebrated their 10-year anniversary together as a couple last November. He and Grande have been filming “Wicked” in London for the past year, and sources believe she’s the reason Slater and Jay “suddenly break up now when nothing appeared wrong between them,” the source says. Slater, 31, even gushed over his “wonderful” wife in May in an Instagram post for Mother’s Day. “Happy first Mother’s Day to the most loving caring and wonderful mom/person in the world,” he wrote. The post included a photo of their son’s hands. Slater has since gone private on the social media app. Production sources tell us Jay, 32, and their baby visited the “Wicked” set — and we hear Grande, 30, has spent time with the couple together.

[From Page Six]

“Production sources tell us Jay, 32, and their baby visited the ‘Wicked’ set — and we hear Grande, 30, has spent time with the couple together.” That sh-t is cold as ice. To actually meet Ethan’s wife and their child and Ari still decided that Ethan would be her jumpoff? It’s so chaotic. And the Ari defenders are crying about “he’s the one who was married!” Very true, but Ari is a huge celebrity, a global pop star and she could date any guy she wanted – why did she go for her married costar AFTER SHE MET HIS WIFE AND CHILD?

Meanwhile, poor Dalton Gomez, truly the Dean Sheremet of this love quadrangle. Sources told People Mag that Dalton “is very religious and was committed to making it work, but Ariana had moved on.” I wonder how Dalton feels about Ari’s team throwing him under the bus and making it seem like he had heartlessly started dating other people two seconds after the marriage was over, all while Ari was boning her married costar?