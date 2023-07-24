DM: Prince Harry ‘doesn’t talk to any of his old friends or… Tiggy Legge-Bourke’

I recently realized that September is going to be chaotic in royal gossip, mostly because of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. While there will be good and fun gossip around the games and (hopefully) Prince Harry and Meghan’s week-long appearances in Germany, let’s also be clear: the Windsors will do the most throughout the games. We’ll see Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace launch new smear campaigns ahead of the games, and “royal sources” will be chatting up all of the royal reporters all month. I would also imagine that Kate and William will be sent out to make asses of themselves in the middle of the games. Just something to keep your eye on. Speaking of, the British media’s current talking points about the Sussexes are along the lines of “Meghan has isolated Harry from everyone in the UK!” They’re saying that because the few people on good terms with the Sussexes refuse to leak sh-t about them.
Prince Harry has isolated himself by ditching his British friends and trusted advisers after moving to the US and is ‘living in a bubble’. Speaking on this week’s Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden and Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine and Daily Mail Royal Editor Rebecca English discussed the Duke of Sussex’s fall-out with Johnny Hornby who stepped down as trustee from Harry’s charity Sentebale. Host Sarah said that the royal is constantly pulling away from his British roots, as he settles into life in the US.
‘I hear he doesn’t talk to any of his old friends, he doesn’t listen to any of his old advisers, people like Tiggy [Legge-Bourke] who use to be quite key to helping him, they’re just not there anymore,’ she explained. Ms Legge-Bourke was Prince William and Prince Harry’s nanny before becoming a personal assistant to then Prince Charles. She is believed to stayed close to the royals well into their adulthood, and is the godmother to Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eldest child.
Rebecca added that his old friends from childhood have always been considered ‘safe pairs of hands’.
‘They’re people who have Harry’s best interest genuinely at heart. There was a time he would listen to them, and you lose those friends at your peril. Your best friends are the ones who genuinely tell you the truth if you’ve made the wrong decision’.
After Richard added that he can feel ‘isolated’ after moving abroad, Sarah added: ‘It feels like he’s very isolated to me. After you get married, when things get tough it’s good to have people that outdated your marriage. He’s in a new environment and he doesn’t have any of his own friends, it’s all American, and all Meghan.’
Rebecca added that he was ‘in a bit of a bubble’ which ‘wasn’t particularly healthy’. She added that he was ‘incredible passionate’ about work in Africa and it was ‘sad’ he hasn’t returned.
“It’s sad that he hasn’t returned to Africa” – Harry literally led an American congressional delegation through several African countries last August. He’s also reportedly planning to do a documentary or docu-series on conservation efforts within Africa. As for Harry being “isolated” in California… it’s pure projection, because all of these deranged people miss the version of Harry who was isolated and abused by his family and the press, the prince who was trapped in the generational cycle of trauma and dysfunction. I believe Harry still has many people he trusts and respects in the UK too – but they’re not selling him out to the Mail. Like, he still adores Tiggy, but they’re both adults and they’re not going to live in each other’s pockets anymore.
Are they really insinuating that most near-40 year old men continually contact their old nannies from childhood and ask them for advice? I should bill the gossip rags for my chiropractor visits from all the HEAD SHAKING I do every time I read something they’ve written…
It’s all BS — David Furnish and Elton are very close friends of the Sussexes and the British godparents of the Sussex children. The Daily Mail gutter media journos are the ones who’d never be befriended by the Sussexes. Gutter media journos should talk Mumbling’s parents and how they are paying those hardworking creditors that they’ve duped.
Breaking News: Friendships change for man who grew up, got married, had kids, and moved to another country.
Exactly!! Aside from distance and distancing himself from anyone who’d talk to the tabloids OF COURSE he’s moved on. This isn’t exactly breaking news. But then that’s never stopped them before!
This is especially common with childhood friends who feel they can or should criticize your girlfriend/wife, yes you dump them. Also, you know he dumped anyone who made racist comments.
I think it’s also just….common period.
I’m don’t talk with some people I was bff with 5 years ago. People change, life situations change, new families and kids change priorities and available time- it’s just life.
Harry’s friends are busy with their families and careers, too. It’s. It like they are sitting by the phone waiting for Harry to call.
They say he hasn’t been to Africa so that when he does go back they can say he did it because he’s listening to them and trying to break away from Meghan. They bank on their viewers/listeners being stupid, uninformed, impressionable, and outrageable. And their public doesn’t disappoint.
It seems more likely like Kaiser said that the people that they used to be able to depend on to give them a quick tidbit about what was going on no longer have any direct access to Harry and thus they don’t have an easy pre-written article for them anymore. It’s not at all odd to have less contact with people that you were friends with in your teens and twenties as you get married, have kids, and move away not even on a different continent but maybe just a different city. It’s also not odd to create different friends groups as you get older and your interests and priorities change.The fact that they make the seem like an oddity when it happens to pretty much everyone, and the fact that they readily love to ignore that Harry clearly has close relationships with people ( including one who just called BS on one of their stories) means that they’re upset that the people that he surrounds himself with now won’t give them the time of day.
Tigg y was let go because Camilla did not like her.tigg y did not invite Camilla to her wedding
Thanks Tessa. I didn’t know that. I knew Diana didn’t like her, supposedly because there was gossip Tiggy was sleeping with Charles (also an abortion). Both Camilla and Diana also didn’t like another other mistress – Kanga?
Didn’t Tiggy badmouth Diana as a mother in the press to make Charles feel better about himself? It’s something H and maybe Peg didn’t see back then but get it now as adults.
How do you pronounce her name? Except for the Burke part, I can’t figure it out.
I wasn’t aware that the Sussexes had let out the names of Archie’s godparents, despite Bullyiam’s sound and fury about it.
So who betrayed (the fact?) that Tiggi is the godmother to Archie?
She did (apparently with Charles blessing, he did not stop her). She said she could give the boys more by giving them a hunting rifle and go hunt animals than Diana could by giving them popcorn as they watched a movie. she also said Will and Harry were “her boys. ” This while Diana was still alive. Tiggy was in Charles employ but I wish Her Majesty had complained to Charles about her. Camilla could not stand Tiggy and was said to have had her fired.
@sugarhere, yes exactly the Sussexes have never said who any god parents are except for Tyler Perry. So who is saying Tiggy is the godmother??? She might be? But she equally might not be as the Sussexes have legit never confirmed this.
Pronounced Tiggy (like Jiggy) Leg Bork (like pork) is how the aristocracy says it and I think the BBC says Burk (like work).
Both of these pronunciations are ‘oik’ traps so posh people can titter behind their hands at anyone they consider ‘lower class’ who pronounce it ‘wrong’.
Thank you Scarlett! I had the same impression about the Chumleys and the like. It’s another way to quickly figure out who’s posh enough for them. Say it wrong (with few exceptions most everyone will) and you are proven a low class idiot.
Wasn’t there a reported affair between Charles and the nanny?
Tiggy said she had a crush on Charles. ANd Charles would hug and kiss her in public and the media noticed and put up the pictures. Charles did behave inappropriately IMO even just with the PDA in public.
This definitely sounds Ike they don’t have any updates or sources to leak on the Sussexes. Harry moved to the US 3 years ago. He’s hardly isolated nor is this a new adjustment. They don’t want to talk about their sleazy colleague Wooten but lamenting that there aren’t enough Sussex leaks to provide real distraction from their sleazy colleague. Anyway, hope the Sussexes are on vacation or just working away and enjoying their summer far away from this UK mess.
Harry hasn’t remained friends with people who leak info to his family and the tabloids.
Exactly.
Harry hasn’t remained friends with people who unsuccessfully deterred him from marrying Meghan, and proved disrespectful to her.
Exactly. We know that some of his longtime friends like Charlie, who he’s been friends with since childhood, and Nacho have visited the Sussexes in Santa Barbara and that some of his British friends were at Invictus in Netherlands last year and that he remains very close to Elton and his family but these are people who actually care about Harry and aren’t running to leak crap about him to the British press and i know it is driving the rota insane. They no longer have any sources near Harry and Meghan and it’s eating them up inside.
It is not mentioned how much William spends with tigg y.
How much time
I started giggling and then LOL’d two thirds into this spiel from these ‘reporters.’ One can hear the desperation from being starved of information. They’re literally skin and bones, major emaciation re info about these two.
(BTW, I thought Archie’s god parents were never made public?).
Harry has a group of friends he trusts and maybe he had to let a few go. I don’t hang with the same circle of friends since I have been married because we went in different directions in life and I bet the same applies to Harry. Yes I believe the crap will be enormous in the lead up to Invictus games.
Adults adult and don’t ask everyone for advice when they’re making decisions. Am I wrong, but I think he thought Tiggy was ok but she wasn’t a ride or die in his life. Is there proof that she’s Archie’s godother? They make soooooo much stuff up and report it as facts.
@mel, yes indeed they do make stuff up, every bloomin day. It’s very rare for ADULTS to hold onto every childhood friend, especially if you live in different countries with an ocean between you, BUT in the words of JJ Chalmers who knows Harry from their time in Afghanistan, “Harry remains and supports friends, who have remained friends with him. Not people who called themselves friends” (many of whom never knew Harry) yet sold so many false stories about him and Megan, just to make a quick buck
Tiggy attended Archie’s christening, but H&M didn’t “reveal” Archie’s godparents. Roya Nikkah was the first to say that Tiggy was Archie’s godmother, but she’s always lying so…
Apparently this vital information was “breaking news” for The Times a few years ago. They only named 2 or 3 people (according to what I’ve read Royal babies usually have 6 or more godparents…because, why not I guess) and Tiggy was one of them. I don’t know though if Harry and Meghan (or Tiggy) ever confirmed that this was actually accurate info.
It’s never been confirmed who are Archie’s god parents but Tiggy was invited to the christening.
Harry said in Spare that Tiggy had “chastised” him because of Oprah interview.
That’s what I thought. I just had the time line wrong, I knew something went down with them that was making me think” Nah, she is not one of the god parents”. Also knowing how much is mother LOATHED her, I doubt it. Being present at a christening doesn’t mean you’re a god parent.
I know Harry was fond of Tiggy but he must have realized how his mother minded Tiggy putting down her parenting to the media.
Yes. Yes, he did. He said that Tiggy chastised him for the interview and wondered how he could betray his family like that. That likely made him re-examine his relationship with Tiggy and her role in his life. If I were him, it would certainly make ME rethink my relationship with her.
She was William’s nanny, too. I think both Harry and William are godfathers to her children. And she was very close to Charles. Camilla got her canned, but there are plenty of pictures of her and Charles being cozy at Harry’s graduation ceremonies and such after she’d been let go from Chuck’s staff. If Camilla hates her, there’s probably a reason!
Her giving Harry guff for doing the interview without listening to his side of the story reveals where her loyalties lie.
I’d imagine it would be very disappointing for him, especially since he seems to have kept her very close to him throughout the years. I just looked, and it doesn’t seem like she was invited to all of William’s important events, but Harry made sure to include her in all of his.
@tessa, you know I wonder how much Harry was and still is aware of what went down during his childhood with regards to the terrible things that some of his family members and close associates did to and said about his mother. Did he ever hear about what she said about his mother? Yeah, sure, kids would pick on up on gossip from the tabloids but how much of it was filtered down to him? Did his family explain away things or say, oh that’s just tabloid nonsense Tiggy didn’t say this, so and so did not do that….?
I was very surprised that Meghan and Harry, pre-marriage, during their trip to Wales went to visit Tiggy. As I was surprised to hear that he was the godfather of one of her sons. I was surprised precisely because of the horrible things she said about his mother. Maybe someone needs to sit down with Harry and explain to him exactly what his family and their associates did to and said about his mother, if he hasn’t already because I don’t think he can believe the narratives that he would have gotten from his family. It was said that he sat down and talked to some of his mother’s old friends but how reliable now are their narratives?
Or it could be that since moving to California, Harry realized that there are people who aren’t racist, xenophobic, misogynistic or plain old snobs and that he’d much rather be around them?
Yeah, this is about Harry’s true UK friends not giving information to the press about him and his life in the US. I seem to remember when the royal rota complained that Harry spent too much time in Africa and that he should be in the UK doing his duty. What’s changed?
I assume the ‘bad decision’ was supposed to be marrying Meghan; however, it was Williams friends who make fun of Kate and her family and took his mistresses side when the affair went public.
Also, if I was trying to sell the idea that Harry is living in a hotel and close to divorce, I would be selling that he is reaching out to old friends. They can’t even keep these lies consistent or believable.
Speaks to the gutter gossipers desperation for Sussex content to me. Overtime, we all realize who has our back and who does not. Pretty sure Harry learned quickly friends who do not have everyday access to him did not have his best interest at heart. Also, Harry appears to want to be a husband to his wife and a present father for his kids. He does have global obligations he is attending to as well and obligations stateside. All human’s evolve and grow as we go through the aging process. Add a wife and children and this growth is exponential. Also, how do these folks know who he has contact with? I guess not receiving gossip is their only clue. What is truly sad is those thirsty gossipers pinning for the old Harry when this man is nearly 40 trying to raise children while being an attentive husband.
Since Harry and Meghan moved to the US the coverage has been: Harry now has no longterm friends. Harry met up with a/some long term friends. Harry now has no longterm friends. Harry met up with a/some longterm friends.
Some of Harry’s longterm friends also showed up in their documentary and in his memoir Harry mentioned that he has at least one friend who has a home in California.
Harry has made it very clear that people who are truly his friends will never approach and need to never mention him to the media. Harry has friends. However, he has no friends that the British Press can exploit so as far as anyone is concerned, he has no friends.
The same childhood friends that the press use to call bad influences on him hmmmm. Harry went bike riding with one of his uk buddies last year in California and Nacho is still very much his friend practically his brother at this point. Yes Harry stopped being friends with many of his old friends that happens you outgrow people but he still has friends he’s close with from there. The only reason Harry won’t go visit them is because his father and the country he fought for refuse to allow him to pay for his own security. He’s not going to risk his safety to hang with friends when he has a wife and kids to take care of.
Harry’s had at least 3 friends and one cousin visit him in from the UK, and some of the time he’s lived in the US has been during a pandemic. Still, at least 4 people have come to visit him from 5,000 miles away.
I moved 220 miles away from my hometown 10 years ago, and people I knew ‘back in the day’ only come to see me when they need somewhere to crash before an early morning flight.
He’s doing better than average when it comes to keeping up with his old friends.
And Meghan is doing a stellar job. She has more long-term friends today than I think I’ve had in my entire life.
So I think Harry is going through something similar to me. We’re the same age and I have PTSD due to childhood abuse. I just see Harry and think we’re doing similar stuff. My therapist said it’s normal during this “mid-life” period for people to disengage with previous comfort sources. I haven’t really talked to any of my healthy family and old pre-adulthood friends this year other than a check-in and making sure they’re okay. I’ve been keeping to myself and hanging out with my local friends. I’m about to be 39 next month, I’m reassessing my life and figuring out a game plan to accomplish all I still want to accomplish in this lifetime. I am putting my head down and doing what I need to do.
Is it so hard to believe Harry is simply doing the same thing? He has a lifetime of trauma he’s unraveling with his birth family, he’s figuring out how to emotionally regulate himself outside of his normal comfort zone, he has his wife and kids, he has ways of making millions of dollars. He’s let his birth family go and he is choosing to build his life away from all he’s known. That means he has to build a new tribe, new comfort sources around himself. It makes sense not to fall back on previous sources of comfort unless absolutely necessary.
OMG K8terade that is such a useful insight! I have PTSD and that explains why I have not kept in touch with some of the comfort sources from my past. Thank you for this.
Tiggy seems terrible — a Charles loyalist. It’s no wonder Harry may have distanced himself (though who knows if any of this crap is true).
The line about Tiggy in this article seems to have been lifted and twisted from what H said about her in Spare. It isn’t clear either whether it was Tiggy or H who decided to give the relationship space. I don’t think the Mail fraudsters really know the status of H and Tiggy’s relationship. However, if she is in fact blindly loyal to KFC and W then I hope H gives her as much space as he’s giving his father and brother.
The fact that Harry left that part in his book felt very deliberate. He wanted it known that she was upset over the Oprah interview. If she is pro Charles and the RF its good that Harry has some distance from her.
Ginger, I thought Harry was showing that Tigge was just another person who dismisses his feelings and truths. Again, it felt another moment when he, as the spare, doesn’t have as much value as KFC and W. Unsurprising to those of us who were around when his mother was verbally stoned in the public square by the press with help from his family, Camilla and Tigge.
This is hilarious. They literally don’t know anything about Harry’s life and it’s killing them. Harry is a grown a** man, why are they infantallizing him? He can make own choices and maybe he is maintaining all his friendships and those friends are not briefing the media on his every move.
Or do they believe that Harry needs to be physically present in the UK to maintain his friendships. Sounds like they are assuming he is isolated because they don’t see him out and about with his friends in the UK. The British press needs to admit they miss Harry and Meghan and keep it moving.
Is this primary school? Grown ass adults masquerading as journalists speculating how many friends Harry has. How long is this gonna take?
As if these people know who Harry real friends are . However if he no longer associates with people who didn’t respect his choices or his wife and children,then I say good for you Harry for setting boundaries and not letting toxicity in your life anymore.
“….he doesn’t listen to any of his old advisers, people like Tiggy [Legge-Bourke] who use to be quite key to helping him.”
Maybe there’s a reason for that? Judging from ‘Spare,’ there weren’t a lot of people helping Harry, just helping themselves. Real friends don’t talk to the tabloids.
Tiggy was barely mentioned. The ones that were instrumental in his life were Teej and Mike.
Just a couple weeks ago, the story from the tabloids was that Harry was going to Africa alone to take time away from Meghan.
Now, the story from the tabloids is that it’s all Meghan all the time for Harry due to Meghan isolating Harry.
This is how the tabloids attempt to outflank Meghan and put her in a no win situation.
Agreed. One week they are headed for divorce and he’s escaping with time away in Africa, the next he has been placed into isolation by her and forced into a California life of all Americans all the time. LOL These tabloids are truly ridiculous. They make sure Meghan can’t win, regardless.
California sounds like the bleakest, saddest place on earth, according to British press. Probably super affordable since no one wants to live there.
i can’t get over how the derangers and BM writers think that Harry hasn’t been to Africa. He and Meghan could have been numerous times and with their children FCOL. It just wasn’t something they were publicizing. Even Sussex supporters repeat this nonsense.
it smacks of the looney hate-for-profit crowd that think Prince Archie and Princess Lili don’t exist because they aren’t filmed on a regular basis for dissemination.
This is just one of the several rehashed stories that one hopes will disappear permanently with time by tapering off due to general disinterest.
Harry is the happiest he has ever been. I am glad for him.
What is the real story of the moment?
How about covering that?
All speculation as content, all the time is just so ……..