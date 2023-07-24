DM: Prince Harry ‘doesn’t talk to any of his old friends or… Tiggy Legge-Bourke’

I recently realized that September is going to be chaotic in royal gossip, mostly because of the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf. While there will be good and fun gossip around the games and (hopefully) Prince Harry and Meghan’s week-long appearances in Germany, let’s also be clear: the Windsors will do the most throughout the games. We’ll see Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace launch new smear campaigns ahead of the games, and “royal sources” will be chatting up all of the royal reporters all month. I would also imagine that Kate and William will be sent out to make asses of themselves in the middle of the games. Just something to keep your eye on. Speaking of, the British media’s current talking points about the Sussexes are along the lines of “Meghan has isolated Harry from everyone in the UK!” They’re saying that because the few people on good terms with the Sussexes refuse to leak sh-t about them.

Prince Harry has isolated himself by ditching his British friends and trusted advisers after moving to the US and is ‘living in a bubble’. Speaking on this week’s Palace Confidential, the Daily Mail’s diary editor Richard Eden and Daily Mail columnist Sarah Vine and Daily Mail Royal Editor Rebecca English discussed the Duke of Sussex’s fall-out with Johnny Hornby who stepped down as trustee from Harry’s charity Sentebale. Host Sarah said that the royal is constantly pulling away from his British roots, as he settles into life in the US. ‘I hear he doesn’t talk to any of his old friends, he doesn’t listen to any of his old advisers, people like Tiggy [Legge-Bourke] who use to be quite key to helping him, they’re just not there anymore,’ she explained. Ms Legge-Bourke was Prince William and Prince Harry’s nanny before becoming a personal assistant to then Prince Charles. She is believed to stayed close to the royals well into their adulthood, and is the godmother to Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s eldest child. Rebecca added that his old friends from childhood have always been considered ‘safe pairs of hands’. ‘They’re people who have Harry’s best interest genuinely at heart. There was a time he would listen to them, and you lose those friends at your peril. Your best friends are the ones who genuinely tell you the truth if you’ve made the wrong decision’. After Richard added that he can feel ‘isolated’ after moving abroad, Sarah added: ‘It feels like he’s very isolated to me. After you get married, when things get tough it’s good to have people that outdated your marriage. He’s in a new environment and he doesn’t have any of his own friends, it’s all American, and all Meghan.’ Rebecca added that he was ‘in a bit of a bubble’ which ‘wasn’t particularly healthy’. She added that he was ‘incredible passionate’ about work in Africa and it was ‘sad’ he hasn’t returned.

[From The Daily Mail]

“It’s sad that he hasn’t returned to Africa” – Harry literally led an American congressional delegation through several African countries last August. He’s also reportedly planning to do a documentary or docu-series on conservation efforts within Africa. As for Harry being “isolated” in California… it’s pure projection, because all of these deranged people miss the version of Harry who was isolated and abused by his family and the press, the prince who was trapped in the generational cycle of trauma and dysfunction. I believe Harry still has many people he trusts and respects in the UK too – but they’re not selling him out to the Mail. Like, he still adores Tiggy, but they’re both adults and they’re not going to live in each other’s pockets anymore.