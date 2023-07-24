The Kennedy family is cutting ties with dangerous wingnut Robert Kennedy Jr

A few weeks ago, Robert F. Kennedy took part in an unhinged media dinner, a dinner mostly populated with gassy old Republican media men. At first, the big story from the dinner was that one old man farted on command when someone tried to speak about environmentalism. As it turns out, there was one big headline which Page Six missed out on: Robert Kennedy Jr. going full-throttle on a dangerous and racist Covid conspiracy. At the dinner, Kennedy said outright that the Covid virus was designed to ethnically target certain groups – “Caucasians and Black people” – while “The people who are most immune are Ashkenazic Jews and Chinese.” This is totally and completely false. China didn’t have a near-permanent state of lockdown for two years because their people were barely affected by the virus. And New York City, a city which famously has a large Jewish population, was also hit very hard in the pandemic.
Anyway, this latest Covid-conspiracy bed-sh-tting was the straw that broke the camel’s back for the Kennedy family. Robert Jr. has been using the Kennedy name to draw donors and attention, despite the fact that he’s clearly A) an absolute lunatic and B) the latest stooge for a Republican party with a long history of ratf–king. At long last, the Kennedys are coming out en masse to cut their ties with Robert Jr. So are national Democrats, including the Biden White House:
At the media briefing on Monday afternoon, the White House press secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre, denounced the remarks.
“The claim made on that tape is false. It is vile,” she said. “They put our fellow Americans in danger if you think about the racist and antisemitic conspiracy theories that come out of saying those types of things. It’s an attack on our fellow citizens, our fellow Americans. So it’s important that we speak out.”
Kennedy’s relatives took to social media on Monday to join in the condemnation.
“I STRONGLY condemn my brother’s deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about Covid being engineered for ethnic targeting,” his sister Kerry Kennedy, chair of the Robert F Kennedy human rights advocacy group named for their father, wrote. “His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F Kennedy Human Rights stands for, with our 50+ year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination.”
Rory Kennedy, also Kennedy’s sister, also took a stand against her brother in an email to the Guardian. She said: “My feelings about my brother Bobby’s recent statement regarding Covid and ethnic targeting are very much aligned with my brother Joe, sister Kerry, and nephew Joe III – all of whom I admire for speaking out against him. There is a great deal of hate in the world and remarks like Bobby’s only serve to fuel that hate. Such conspiracy mongering not only creates more divisiveness, it actually puts people’s lives in danger.”
Good. I’m glad the Kennedys are actually putting their name on this. I don’t even know if Robert Kennedy is unwell, or if he’s in on the scam or what. He’s like the Kanye West of Democratic political dynasties. Anyway, after Kerry and Rory spoke out, I was surprised to see Jack Schlossberg also make a statement. Jack is 30 years old now and looking more and more like his uncle, JFK Jr. (Jack is Caroline Kennedy’s son.) Jack put his statement on video, on social media. He also makes a point of endorsing Joe Biden. Good.
Glad the family is coming out with statements about him. It’s good to distance themselves from this piece a really bad work. This jerk is a republican in democrats clothing.
No, he’s a Democrat who’s a nut. They do exist.
You’re right they exist but deep down they are republicans in their beliefs like Manchin more republican than democrat.
I can’t say for all, but where I live there are no Republicans and I see many Democrats with wonky beliefs, just as many humans have wonky beliefs. These people, like Kennedy, are for all the Democrat platform, but yikes, they’ll suddenly say things that are so startling. I don’t think systemic attitudes can be confined to any one party, and it’s maybe a bit dangerous to ignore what’s happening in one’s own party. I’m glad Kennedy’s family spoke up.
Eurydice. Where I live I voted for a democrat who then two or three months later changed parties so that’s where I’m coming from but yes we should be very careful with both parties and the nuts that are within them both.
RFK Jr has been aligning with Moms for Liberty (only canceling his appearance after a ton of criticism), Roger Stone, George Santos & Marjorie Taylor Greene . I think this is a good reason to assert he is no longer democrat but is willing to claim so in order to try to hurt the party
@ Susan Collins, yup!! Plus the Repugnant’s actually stood up and applauded RFK, Jr last week when he came in before Congress. You can’t get a better endorsement than THAT charade!!
When you feel like a victim, you’ll go where people “love you.” But they’re just using him and the Kennedy name. What a mess all around, with so many things to be done.
I believe Rep Stacey Plaskett read his face during that debacle. Turns out he/his children are vaccinated and he had some party where being vaccinated was a requirement to attend.
I wonder how long his wife sticks around?
Cheryl Hines has to leave his conspiracy theory-spewing ass ASAP. She’s being tainted by association, and I always scratched my head over why on earth she married him. Was it for the Kennedy name? The cachet of marrying into the family? Money? It’s a bad look and no matter what she says to distance herself from his wingnut theories, what he said was cruel, dangerous and outright mendacious.
He was anti-vaxx when she married him. As a Kennedy he feels entitled to be heard and felt silenced when the media ignored him during the pandemic. By running for president he knows the media will cover him and get his crazy message out.
God, I hope not long. Not when he’s making her denounce his crazy.
Oh man, he’s been problematic for a long time, but it was local, not national.
The family spoke out against him before when he was pushing anti-vaxx propaganda so it’s not surprising that they’ve condemned him again.
Caroline is currently serving as Biden’s ambassador to Australia.
Jack Schlossberg is very active with the JFK Library so preserving the name and legacy is definitely important to him
I believe he’s also descended from Ashkenazi Jews himself.
His father is Jewish.
Jack’s message was very well done.
Bob is disgusting and is spewing nothing but lies and trash. He has has issues for many, many years and I still wonder what really happened to his former wife Mary Richardson. He is shady as hell, but so is the entire Kennedy family.
Jack Schlossberg is very attractive and actually kind of sexy. But not man John Jr. was in whole other category. John was just so handsome it was breathtaking and he was sexy as hell.
Jack does have that great head of hair his uncle John had though.
Yeah, uncle’s hair but overall I think he favors his dad. And has his mother’s commitment to the greater good.
Yup!! No one will be able to compete with the package that JFK, Jr was. No one!!!
RFK, Jr is dangerous and i am so happy that his family is calling him out on his rhetoric. This is the LAST type of person that we need on the presidential campaign. He, along with the rest of the Repugnant’s are free to exit stage left sooner rather than latter.
Yes, the Kennedy family is a combo of incredible highs and lows – many times within the same person.
This man is very dangerous
This matters. There are Boomers who are still seduced by the Kennedy name, who will be giving RFK Jr a chance solely because of his name. My friend’s parents (who have been Trumpers) are already planning on voting for him solely because he’s a Kennedy. So I’m glad the family is coming out against him publicly, and I loved Jack Schlossberg slamming him as a candidate trading on the family legend and his grandfather’s legacy in the pursuit of vanity and personal power. On a shallow note – Jack Schlossberg, dang.
Leave this Boomer out of your prognostications. I’m sure there are other Boomers like me who are appalled at his behavior and beliefs. As for Jack Schlossberg, his grandmother’s Bouvier genes are talking again.
RFK Jr is a dangerous nutcase.
His sister is the image of her grandmother, and he looks a lot like his father I think.
@ CFY, you can count this Boomer out as well!! We are not all as easily persuaded as you think we are! We are perfectly capable of thinking on our own without being persuaded by simply a “name”. We vote on the values of the candidate not on their name.
RFK, Jr IS dangerous!! As I mentioned above, he’s a DINO and the Repugnant’s actually applauded him as he entered into the Capital for the conspiracies theories that he spewed.
Manchin in another DINO as well. Don’t trust him as far as I could attempt at picking him up with a forklift. He’s another vile sheep in wolf’s clothing.
Another Boomer here who will not be fooled! RFK is a total crackpot. My Boomer husband and I will be voting for Biden.
There are a zillion Kennedys out there. Most of us boomers were just kids when JFK & RFK were assassinated. Camelot was our parents’ fairy tale. We’re not blinded by the name.
I was 11 when JFK was elected. He was my idol and the reason I became politically active as I got older. However, he was a deeply flawed man and while I still respect his administration, as a man, my feelings have changed. It’s one of the reasons I became wary of smooth, young political leaders later in life.
@ Brassy Rebel, I was 1 when JFK was assassinated which didn’t create any form of fawning after effects. My eldest sister was in her 20’s and she certainly isn’t a blind supporter of RFK, Jr as well!
Yes, many of us admired him as a candidate and for the vision that he had for the country at that time but it’s been 60 years since he was assassinated which the political, and the societal, landscape has changed drastically since then.
Where is Cheryl? I keep waiting for her divorce announcement.
Maybe she agrees with his views? I think we can count the fact that he has been spewing nonsense since before they met, while they dated, and since they’ve been married as good evidence that whether or not she agrees with or humors his positions, she certainly doesn’t *disagree* with his politics (because say what you will about love, but many of us would run in the other direction if someone we started dating was pushing conspiracy theories).
She’s been quoted as saying ‘although she doesn’t agree with many of his nutbar observations, she loves him and their marriage is solid’. BS. She married him for his name and family cachet, she clout-chased herself into that family and now I bet she’s sorely regretting it.
She previously made a point about saying she was vaccinated, so that makes me think that maybe this is not going the way she thought it was going to go. Like, maybe she thought she could set their differences aside (for the clout), and then the pandemic happened, and then his unhinged presidential run happened. But maybe I’m projecting too much onto her and she’s a nut job too. Certainly her tolerance for dangerous bulls**t is already proven to be higher than mine!
Here is Cheryl per The NY Times –
“I see both sides of the vaccine situation… There’s one side that feels scared if they don’t get the vaccine, and there’s the side that feels scared if they do get the vaccine, because they’re not sure if the vaccine is safe. And I understand that.”
“So if Bobby is standing up and saying, ‘Well, are we sure that they’re safe and every vaccine has been tested properly?’ That doesn’t seem too much to ask,” she continued. “That seems like the right question to be asking.”
@ Twin Fallsm does CH actually believe in her statement??? This is purely double speak for saving her ass!! Sure, it’s perfectly acceptable to be afraid of a vaccine but her husband is actually claiming that the Coronavirus was intended to ethically cleanse the world of certain ethnicities!!!! CH can take her statement and shove it.
Lol yeah, that’s glossing over QUITE a bit of what he’s said!
Me too. I’m a little biased because I love her podcast with Tig Notaro and feel like I know her more now, but I’m wondering how much she agrees with him, or how much pressure she’s facing to stay in the marriage and give wishy washy answers on everything. When his campaign was ramping up recently, she was off traveling with family. it’s odd.
Personally I couldn’t do it, I’d be out. If she wants out, I hope she gets out. If she doesn’t, and is on board with all this, then I’m done.
As much as the media does need to report on all his horrific statements, I kind of wish they’d stop giving him so much attention. People like that feed on the attention and the outrage. I want everyone to just say “nah, he’s messed up” and return focus to getting Biden re-elected, because right now any alternative is awful.
This guy wants to be the next Joe Rogan. This is all a grift. He’s a selfish, arrogant a**hole who knows he doesn’t have what it takes to live up to the Kennedy political legacy so he’s just going to focus on doing whatever it takes to be rich and famous.
Are we taking bets on how long before Cheryl divorces him? I’m placing my bet it will be announced by January 10, 2024.
Having worked with him on an annual conference where he was keynote speaker, he is all you say and more. A complete and utter tool and rude to boot. I commented upthread before I read your comment that Cheryl better get outta dodge soon, she’s being tainted by association.
Thank you, Celebitchy, for covering this story. RFK Jr is DANGEROUS for a number of reasons–both Steve Bannon and Roger Stone like him and, per Salon, “A lot of this is dogwhistling to the QAnon crowd, as many of them believe that John F. Kennedy Jr. did not die in a plane crash in 1999, but is in hiding and will emerge to be Trump’s running mate in 2024. This RFK-as-second-banana idea will tickle their delusional fantasies.” RFK Jr’s presence on the national stage could become a full-on crisis. Stay vigilant and stay woke people.
Wonder whether he’ll ever have to address that.
Who? Bannon the Babbling BoZo?? Or Stone the Sheep in Wolfs Clothing?? Neither, I am afraid.
OK, so this explains why all of my MAGA Trump loving coworkers told me last week they might vote Democrat. It all makes sick sense.
Maintenance Phase did a killer analysis of this, it’s worth a listen!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/maintenance-phase/id1535408667?i=1000621494286
That was a damn fine endorsement from Jack. And a very astute condemnation of his idiot cousin.
He has crazy eyes.
I think he looks cruel and arrogant, too.
I saw a leftist post where they were pissed that Biden is making moves to keep RFK from submitting to the nomination. This is very troubling to see. RFK is a crackpot who is trying to ride on his family’s former glory. That is long past, my dude.