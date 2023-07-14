Robert Kennedy Jr.’s press dinner involved someone screaming ‘I’m farting!’

I’ll pretty much believe any conspiracy you’ve got about Robert F. Kennedy Jr’s “presidential campaign” and why he’s running. It’s clear that the man is a total nutjob, but it’s also clear that there are many powerful people backing his whackjob candidacy behind the scenes. And by powerful people, I mean Republican operatives. So give me your best conspiracy! I want to hear it. This honestly reeks of ratf–king, in the same way as Kanye West’s “candidacy” in 2020. In any case, RFK Jr. is doing meetings and dinners with important people in the media world. Which led to this Page Six headline: “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. press dinner explodes in war of words and farting.” I’m mad because I hate RFK Jr. too much to actual enjoy a story about farting.
Page Six regrets to report that a press dinner to boost Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s presidential campaign devolved into a foul bout of screaming and polemic farting on Tuesday night. The White House hopeful attended the affair at Tony’s on the Upper East Side, no doubt hoping to impress on the ladies and gentlemen of the Fourth Estate his worthiness to sit at the very same Oval Office desk once occupied by his late uncle. But a shouting match over climate change broke out between two boisterous old men, sending the evening down an extremely unfortunate path.
The gaseous exchange — to which Page Six bore reluctant witness — began after a guest asked Kennedy, founder of ecological organization Waterkeeper Alliance, about the environment. And it seems that the mere inquiry was enough to set off apparently drunk gossip-columnist-turned-flak Doug Dechert, the host of the event, who became enraged and screamed at the top of his lungs: “The climate hoax!”
Meanwhile, octogenarian art critic Anthony Haden-Guest, who appeared to have been sleeping happily for most of the dinner, was roused by the abrupt rumpus. Haden-Guest suddenly opened his eyes and denounced his longtime pal Dechert, calling him a “miserable blob.” “Shut up!” implored Haden-Guest.
Dechert continued to scream wildly about the climate change “scam” while Haden-Guest peppered him with verbal volleys from across the table, calling him variously “f*cking insane” and “insignificant.”
RFK Jr. meanwhile, a prospective president of the United States, watched calmly on.
Here, it seems, Dechert sensed the need for a new rhetorical tack, and let rip a loud, prolonged fart while yelling, as if to underscore his point, “I’m farting!”
The room, which included a handful of journalists as well as RFK Jr.’s campaign manager, former Rep. Dennis Kucinich, was stunned, seemingly unsure about whether Dechert was farting at Haden-Guest personally or at the very notion of global warming. (Regrettably, we may assure readers that there was no room for doubt that the climate changed in the immediate environs of the dinner table). The candidate maintained a steady composure in the face of the crisis.
Regardless of the political implications, the only thing I enjoy more than a fart story is a story about someone ANNOUNCING that they’re farting. There’s something about someone stopping what they’re doing just so they can focus on letting one rip, whilst simultaneously announcing “I’m farting!” As I get older, I also have to stop what I’m doing so I can focus on the act of breaking wind. Anyway, Robert Kennedy Jr. is a ratf–king Republican stooge and I hate that a small number of people are buying whatever batsh-t lunacy he’s selling.
Anthony Haden-Guest is still around?!
Also, this party sounds absolutely… scintillating.
Mara Siegler describing the scene as “polemic farting” is one of the funniest things I have ever read. I am still laughing.
Omg. What a horrid mess.
This is perfect imagery. Robert Kennedy Jr. in a nauseating cloud of gas. No more needs to be said.
This is the level of stupidity that is the Republican Party! VOTE BLUE our lives depend on it.
He’s a democrat
A Dem who is very much being propped up by the GOP and their strategists. IDK why because he’s not gonna debate and he will never be able to split the vote. Probably just another chaos agent.
@ Mejia. Stop with the gotcha quips. This is not a joke . He is more republican than democrat. His own very Democrat family wants little to do with him.
He’s a democrat in the same way Tulsi Gabbard was.
I love it. THIS is the only type of fundraising dinner and press coverage that he deserves! 🤣
What Cheryl Hines sees in that nasty, crazy old saddle bag, I will never understand. His eyes look mean and he is not trustworthy.
We need to stop absolving Cheryl Hines. At this point, she’s complicit. If she’s married him, she knows him. She’s in on it. I’m done with her.
I love the podcast “Cheryl and Tig” but I can’t listen anymore due to Cheryl’s questionable friendships and her marriage to this lunatic.
JW, my comments weren’t meant to absolve her, and I agree with you. She must agree with him at some level because she married him. But even if they align on everything, I still don’t see the attraction.
This is hilarious.
It certainly would be if our democracy were not at stake.
I’m not in the least surprised that Dennis Kucinich is behind this Republican clusterf*ck.
Anthony HG is Christopher HG’s brother and Jamie Lee Curtis’s BIL. (Anthony was born out of wedlock so didn’t inherit the barony.) This dinner disaster is just something I could see Christopher writing about in one of his movies.
A sequel to “A Mighty Wind” is in order! Lol
Yeah, this is pure unadulterated ratfucking.
A bunch of old white farts farting. Sounds about right.
THANK YOU for covering the rat snuggling mess that right winger RFK Jr is.
I frequent a forum and a lot of interested (some might suggest paid GOP operatives) keep pushing No Labels and RFK Jr, keep likening the RNC and DNC, try to draw comparisons between the fact that Trump and Cornel West are both pro-Russia, anti-Ukraine (as though the former GOP President*** and an intellectual in the Green Party are remote equivalents)…
Nader – Nader – Sanders/Stein. If anyone gets discouraged with the Democratic Party, just mutter to yourself, “Nader Nader Sanders/Stein,” and remember how much the world changed under W’s two terms and Trump’s one term. If you want greater purity and progressive politics in the Democratic Party, more progressives are going to have to stay in the Democratic Party vs fleeing for the Greens or whatever Bernie Stein is. We all need to pull in the same direction to ensure the destruction of the GOP.
Yes! I immediately thought of Nader in all of this. Stay focused people!
So typical of old white guys — denying climate change while adding to it by farting.
I guess that’s an effective way to end a conversation about greenhouse gases. Honestly this sums up politics right now.
He looks like the butt of a used wet cigarette.
RFK Jr is his MOTHER’S CHILD…and that’s ALL I’ma say about THAT☹️
And I hope folks understand in the year of 2023…that when it comes to political parties…the ONLY party that is in “lock-step” and homogenized are Republicans…Democrats have ALWAYS had folks that were DINO. which is why you gotta LOOK at how the candidates move if they are Democrats…
I believe RFK Jr is getting $$$ directly from Putin et al….just like Stein
Yep! Putin has also spent decades collecting dirt on politicians,, so they may be on his payroll & be unable to leave, else the pics of them get leaked…..
I will never vote for this guy and I will disown any family member who does. I will never forget what he did to his first wife. He’s vile.