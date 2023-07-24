Dan Wootton is crowdfunding for his ‘legal bills,’ he’s only raised £4,500

Are the knives truly out for Dan Wootton? I can’t tell. On one side, most people in the British media are following their own squirrelly code of omerta. On the other side, there’s a lot of national and international attention on Wootton and none of it is good. I’ve been surprised to see that many of the American trade papers are also covering the scandal, mostly because Wootton is a “well-known” broadcaster on GB News. Anyway, last Friday, Wootton started crowdfunding for his… legal defense, maybe? Is he asking people to donate to him so he can sue Byline Times?
British broadcaster Dan Wootton has made a public plea for funding to support his legal fight against allegations made against him. The GB News presenter was named in an investigation by Byline Times, which alleged that Wootton “hid behind fake online identities to trick and bribe scores of men into revealing compromising sexual material.”
Wootton has spoken out on his evening show, strongly denying the allegations and added that he believed “there are dark forces out to try and take this brilliant channel down,” because, he said, it posed a threat to the establishment.
He has now made a plea for viewers to pledge cash donations to help pay his legal bills. His crowdfunding page, which has a goal of £150,000, has so far raised £4,500.
The explainer on the page reads: “A hard left blog is on a deranged campaign of harassment designed to destroy me financially, mentally and professionally – but, with your help, they will not succeed. Byline Times has eschewed all journalistic, legal and moral practices to publish a series of defamatory and untrue claims as part of a highly politicised witch hunt designed to cancel and de-platform me. Byline have already come for the likes of the Free Speech Union, the Legatum Institute, GB News and Douglas Murray who received substantial damages for their lies. Now they and others want to silence me.”
There’s no martyr complex like that of a white man facing one small slice of accountability. No one is even trying to silence him! He’s still on-air on GB News, and the Mail hasn’t fired him. Even if he was fired from his jobs, he still wouldn’t be “silenced.” I also take issue with Byline Times being referred to as a “hard left blog” – Byline is sort of the ProPublica of the UK, exposing criminality and scandal with clear reporting and Byline is actually doing real journalism and real investigations. Anyway, if you have money to spare, donate to Byline Times, not the guy they’ve exposed as a serial predator.
Also: while it’s true that most British outlets are adhering to their omerta, the Guardian has also done some straight reporting, and the Guardian’s Marina Hyde wrote a pretty scathing column about Wootton in which she referred to him as a “serial tormentor of so many women in the public eye” and a “monstrous hypocrite.”
Hey Dan why don’t you ask Peg for some funds? You can say “ I have some dirt on you so don’t make me spill the tea”. Is that blackmail? Oops
Bell end hasn’t heard that turnabout is fair play….
4500? Peg didn’t dig too deep in his pocket.
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
(I’m so thankful that I wasn’t drinking my coffee when I read your comment.)
Yeah…when he opened his wallet a moth flew out.
A little more than he had to spare for Party Pieces! 😂
I am enjoying the karma being visited in this monster. Richard Eden put out a pathetic tweet that the Sussex Squad in demanding dirt be aired on the rota rats to avenge the Susssxes. Sounds like the rota is afraid Bylines Times will turn its guns on them.
“Byline have already come for the likes of the Free Speech Union, the Legatum Institute, GB News and Douglas Murray who received substantial damages for their lies.”
Is that even true? I haven’t heard anything about Byline getting hammered in court like that. The Fail? Absolutely. Byline, not so much.
I just did a search and can’t find anything about Byline Times paying damages to anyone, let alone the orgs Wooten cites.
Not surprising with all of the 💩 that comes out of his mouth.
“Hey Wooten, you need to wipe your uh, uh, lip there it looks like you ate some chocolate or something else perhaps…….”
Nope, it’s 100% untrue. I saw a tweet from Byline the other day that said they’ve never been sued because their reporting is completely factual and meticulously researched.
That Guardian article was brilliant.
“Over the past few years I have grown professionally and personally,” continued this … victim statement, is it? “And I have found the meaning of true love.” Oh man. Amazing that the serial tormentor of so many women in the public eye should attempt to make this a hymn to personal growth. I don’t think – how to put this carefully? – I don’t think that line is going to hold, sir.
Too well written, of course, for most of his fans to understand.
I agree, something mentioned here got me reading The Guardian again a few months back and it’s become my daily go-to.
Ah, leave it to the Guardian to put it into context as it should be told and how it should be interpreted as well!!
I adore the Guardian and as a supporter, I think I will add Byline Times to my list of monthly support as well!! I am happy to donate to organizations that are willing to show “how the sausage is made”, for a lack of better terminology. ☺️☺️
I also read the Guardian daily, and Byline now too. Independent journalism FTW!!!
I’m actually shocked that that much has been raised so far. Ugh.
Me too! Come in Willy!! You make 24M pounds a year!! You could certainly donate more!!
Oh that’s right!! Willy is tighter than his father…
So when Dan is attacking Meghan and Harry relentlessly for years writing unhinged untrue stories about them. Whipping up the hate against them on behalf of William everything was ok but now that the whole world see him what he is and calling out his psycho behavior criminal behavior . All suddenly he is a victim and he being targeted but he had no problem going after innocent people and destroying their lives.
Dan Wootton is just a bile man whose only reason for living appears to be to stalk and harass folks who do not pay homage to him. He is a stain on humanity who deserves being outed for who he really is and I hope those supporting him including William is ousted as well,
Wootton is def the type to burn it all down – it will be interesting to see how it plays out esp with regards to William and kHate.
Exactly, and how the hell can he use the words moral and defamatory as any kind of worry to him, when they are in fact his stock in trade! Dan, Dan you vile little man, ask your buddy William for a handout I’m sure you have enough info on him to make him a major donor, and puleese stop quoting trump, it isn’t working for him either 😂just quietly dissappear into oblivion and suffer for a long, long time, having to live with the thought, that both Harry and Megan are psing themselves laughing
Danny boy is clearly terrified of whats going to come out of the investigations – Byline has receipts and he knows it.
Come on karma – GET HIM!!!!!!
Rotten Wooten certainly deserves his comeuppance, especially after what he did to Ms. Flack!!! How he was able to slither away after what he did to her makes me ill……
Let’s to add to the fact that Ms. Hyde and her colleagues have substantiated the claims made by the victims as well, seven of them IIRC.
Hahaha haha hah!! Maybe Pegs can give him back part of the settlement from the Sun?
I really hope that Dan gets his just desserts and pays for what he has done to his victims. Revisiting how he treated Caroline Flack has been nauseating and his targeted campaign against Duchess Meghan has been unhinged. A horrible, wicked man who is bully disguised as a journalist.
Caroline Flack is who I immediately go back to when I think of his harassment of Meghan and what he was looking to achieve.
He is a psychopath, plain and simple.
Agreed. He really wanted her to kill herself. He is evil.
A sex offender and a very dangerous man.
He not only terrorized Ms. Flack, Meghan but he also terrorized his subordinates as well!!!
This outcome has substantiated all of our beliefs that the entire Britshidmedia IS corrupt!! They ALL turned a blind eye to Wootens victims/victimized for years/decades. Wooten was paid handsomely as he achieved the “scoops” that others did not.
Hey Wooten, why don’t you beg your employers, former as well, since they gave you your platform to destroy so many lives??
Wooten, become accustomed to as your career goes down the drain. Your employers, and former, will happily let you sink into the bowels of mankind. You are nothing but a liability at this point.
He can join Piss Morgan and Jeremy Clarkson in those bowels, sub basement dept.
Why doesn’t he ask William to fund his lawsuit?
Dan Wootton seems to take pleasure in what he does – cause others pain – which makes me think he’s a sociopath. He needs to be held accountable for what he has done to others. What’s mind boggling is the support he is garnering for his grift to help him raise funds for a fictitious cause (canceling of GB news). 🤷♀️
Definitely a sociopath. The way he taunts and harasses heterosexual men —trying to break them down, to make them feel shame makes me think he absolutely loathes himself and the fact that he is homosexual. But because he’s too much of a coward to face his own demons, he projects his self-hatred outwards onto others. That thought brings me some comfort.
Marina Hyde also described him as a ‘sideboard made of ham’. I love her.
That was a thing of beauty!! Ms. Hyde has his number!!
That woman’s tongue could cut through steel. I love her!
unfortunately, he’s raised £35,000, only at 24% of his goal but still.
🤢🤢🤢🤢🤢…..
fools, they are all fools, certainly cements the adage that there is a fool born every minute…
@selene, I wonder how much of that is from people he has dirt on??, is that why the palaces money has just gone up from the Conservative government, bills to pay people, bills called Dan
“denied the allegations”
Well, that’s the thing. He has not denied the allegations. In all of his handwringing and blaming and ‘woe is me’ the ONE thing he has not done is say ‘I did not do what I am accused of. I am not Martin Branning. I have not offered people money for explicit photos. I have not blackmailed people with material obtained without their knowledge. I did not rape anyone. I have not bullied anyone.”
Mmm. I wonder why not?
EXACTLY.
He whinges and plays victim, but he knows what he did. And he knows he can’t deny the facts, because the facts are correct.
Eagerly awaiting the next piece from Byline! Cry your salty tears in your coffee, sad little Danny.
Well-noted, Hench.
Dan Wootton’s cry of cancel culture echoing off into the distance, going unheard by the hordes of people he thought would protect him. But he’s not enough of one of them for them to circle the wagons for. Stupid self-hater. And Kelz/Kevin Sutherland had an interesting thing or two to share about this rotten man.
Oh, do share @ ThatsNotOkay!!! Please!!!
BTW, this is that article I mentioned last week about Byline Times investigation regarding the victims of 7/7.
https://bylineinvestigates.com/2022/07/08/named-the-six-hacked-7-7-victims-murdoch-lawyers-tried-to-hide/
Once a sad little man, always a sad little man.
Diddims Dan not willing to put his own money up? That in itself shows he has no confidence in what he has said.
Vile man.
I can’t believe Wootton has amassed that much money.
Dan Wootton is nothing more than a scourge.
That pic of him grinning hugely is creeping me right out. He’s nasty, evil.
This needs to be circulated in the One Direction and Harry Styles fanbases!
He wrote absolutely vile columns about them – especially about Harry and Caroline Flack’s relationship – and openly speculated about all the members of the group’s sexuality and relationships and flings. All while they were minors!
If he thinks The Sussex Squad coming for his neck is bad, wait till the Directioners and Harries come for him!
No amount of money is going to save this man. He knows the disgusting and horrible things he’s done. As I commented before eventually he will have to atone his sins either while he’s still on earth or after he’s left it. And that goes for his cronies too in the BRF and BP who’s done the same harm.