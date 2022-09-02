Prince Harry led a congressional delegation through Mozambique & Rwanda

If you only listen to Salt Island’s deranged echo chamber, I’m sure you’re convinced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have zero political clout, that they are seen as fading tabloid soap opera stars, desperately seeking relevancy. Meanwhile, Meghan’s Archetypes is still the top Spotify podcast, having dethroned Joe Rogan in consecutive weeks. Not only that, we’re getting more information about Prince Harry’s trip to Africa in mid-August. We knew at the time that he traveled to Mozambique and Rwanda in an official capacity as president of African Parks. We also knew that there were American congressmen on the trip, and we knew that the Mail was frantically trying to make the trip sound sordid and elitist. Turns out, Harry led a full-fledged congressional delegation. Which is so typical of a faded soap star with no political clout. From an African Parks public memo:
Last month, African Parks – led by African Parks’ President, Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex and CEO Peter Fearnhead – welcomed groups of U.S. public officials, conservationists, and philanthropists as they toured national parks in Mozambique and Rwanda to learn about best practices in protected area management on the continent. During the trip, the visiting delegations were given a firsthand look at our innovative and well-established model of park management, which brings local communities and government stakeholders together with conservation experts.
The public-private partnership model, pioneered by African Parks, is an example of how to successfully develop long-term solutions to park management in partnership with government and local communities. The official delegation led by U.S. Senator Chris Coons included Senators Rob Portman and Gary Peters, as well as Representatives David Price, Dave Joyce, and Chrissy Houlahan. They were joined by an independent group including executives from the ICCF Group – which supports the leadership of the International Conservation Caucus in the U.S. Congress and parliamentary conservation caucuses in 20+ countries across the globe – as well as additional leaders from the conservation and community development sector. Both delegations visited Bazaruto Archipelago National Park in Mozambique (the first marine reserve to fall under African Parks’ management) and Akagera National Park in Rwanda (Central Africa’s largest protected wetland). The African Parks and ICCF leadership team also independently and separately travelled to Kafue National Park in Zambia.
As President of African Parks, The Duke of Sussex works with our leadership team on conservation efforts throughout Africa. He participates in board meetings and strategic planning sessions, hosts political and strategic visits to the parks, and works with key public-private stakeholders.
The release also pointed out that the delegation was able to study African Parks’ hybrid conservation model, which works with both national and local leaders and partners with private business for funding. It’s also interesting that they point out that Harry peeled off from the congressional delegation to lead the conservationists into Zambia. That probably explains the gap in time between his arrival in Mozambique and the photos in Rwanda. What’s also remarkable is that Harry managed a week-long congressional delegation and there are barely any photos of him. I’m sure he was glad-handing and exercising soft diplomacy, but he managed to avoid the cameras almost entirely.
It's very interesting. Harry's able to separate when he needs celebrity from when he doesn't. As president of Africa Parks, this is pretty much all the press he needs.
I hope Harry involved them in his work to halt oil drilling by Reconafrica (a Canadian company with VERY shady practices) in the Owambo-Etosha basin and eastern Kavango areas of Namibia. He wrote a stinging op-ed in WaPo a year or so ago and has been outspoken about the need for transparency before major drilling starts. Here’s a lengthy but good read about it: https://earthsciencesociety.com/2021/08/05/canadian-company-recon_africa-drills-for-oil-in-the-okavango-delta/
Congresspeople. Congressional representatives. US representatives. I’m still learning when it comes to pronouns but I work really hard to only use gender neutral terms for professions.
US Congress has two chambers – the Senate and the House of Representatives. Senator is gender neutral but Reps are referred to as Congresswoman and Congressman.
Hope this helps clarify!
Fading away, fading away. I keep hearing this chorus of Rota rats in my head moaning this in the distance. Meanwhile, Harry just keeps rolling right along. Too bad nobody wants to talk with him, he’s just so irrelevant!
An organisation called African parks lees by a white guy reeks of colonialism. Hope the next one is an African and person of Color. Hope Harry sees that.
This is about someone who will bring attention to the situation and get people interested. Right now, he’s the one.
On the other hand, maybe this is one of Harry’s paths to cleanse himself of the stench of white colonialism from his personal history. Two sides to every story you know…
@ Mel, let’s not forget that CEO Peter Fearnhead is white as well. Should we question him as to his involvement as well? You can’t ignore one white man when there are 2 in senior positions, to me at least.
He’s not just the CEO, he’s one of the founders. Of the 5 founders, 4 are/were white.
Ignorance at its best, what makes you think Africa is only for Africans?
African Parks need money and the money unfortunately only comes from white countries and it seems that white people mainly have the leverage to get white money.
Take that chip off your shoulder. He’s doing good work, that’s all that matters.
They don’t take over the lands themselves so not colonising. They work with funding and helping local communities and governments to establish the parks and those communities and governments get any proceeds from tourism involved.
Good people doing good work.
@Mei, at this point what has happened in Africa and continues to happen as we write, maybe a white 0man with clout is what Africa needs to bring attention to the fate of the animals there. Sometimes it is what it is. I look at efforts and who gets the job done vs the color of their skin or their ethnicity.
This is the kind of work he wants to do and the way he wants to do it – meeting with leaders, focusing on the work, and not just performing for the cameras. I kind of can’t believe no Congressional reps released a picture with him as part of the whole delegation, but maybe they just didn’t want to for some reason? It sounds like it was an interesting trip.
Large Congress caucus with only a few going on trip. My guess is Harry became acquainted with Coons thru Bidens. For my part I’m just glad there are still Republicans nominally interested in conservation; I thought they’d all turned into the drill baby drill economic-performance party.
Check out Coons et al Twitter and official webpage.
Coons is my Senator. He’s a Democrat as is Peters. Portman is a Republican but he’s retiring. He at least acknowledges climate change is real and man made. That’s the low bar for todays gop.
There probably are pictures, but I wouldn’t be surprised if the whole operation was kept quiet due to a need for security for everyone involved.
The pictures will likely be published eventually.
