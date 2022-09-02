Dark Brandon Rises: President Biden calls out Trump, MAGA terrorists & fascism

President Joe Biden has definitely seen all of the Dark Brandon memes, right? It feels like he has. He has young people on his staff and I feel like one of the younger communications staffers was probably like “Mr. President, you should look at this!” President Biden went to Philadelphia’s Independence Hall and gave a speech about how he is fighting for the soul of America. The staging leaned heavily into the Dark Brandon memery – the almost-sinister red lighting, the inky blackness just behind the staging, the Marines standing guard. I’ll admit that I would have found this whole thing creepy from a Republican president, but I love it from Dark Brandon. Reportedly, the Biden team has decided that for the final two months before the midterm election, they’re leaning into more hardline messaging, “we’re fighting for the soul of this country and Republicans are committing treason” kind of messaging. Good for them. About time. This was definitely seen during Biden’s speech.

Biden said, flat-out, that Donald Trump is “a threat to this country,” and “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.” Biden said Trump and his MAGA terrorists “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic… they do not respect the Constitution.”

In response, Trump has now promised a national apology to the insurrectionists and a presidential pardon if he’s reelected.

