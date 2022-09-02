Dark Brandon Rises: President Biden calls out Trump, MAGA terrorists & fascism

President Joe Biden has definitely seen all of the Dark Brandon memes, right? It feels like he has. He has young people on his staff and I feel like one of the younger communications staffers was probably like “Mr. President, you should look at this!” President Biden went to Philadelphia’s Independence Hall and gave a speech about how he is fighting for the soul of America. The staging leaned heavily into the Dark Brandon memery – the almost-sinister red lighting, the inky blackness just behind the staging, the Marines standing guard. I’ll admit that I would have found this whole thing creepy from a Republican president, but I love it from Dark Brandon. Reportedly, the Biden team has decided that for the final two months before the midterm election, they’re leaning into more hardline messaging, “we’re fighting for the soul of this country and Republicans are committing treason” kind of messaging. Good for them. About time. This was definitely seen during Biden’s speech.
Biden said, flat-out, that Donald Trump is “a threat to this country,” and “MAGA forces are determined to take this country backwards. Backwards to an America where there is no right to choose, no right to privacy, no right to contraception, no right to marry who you love.” Biden said Trump and his MAGA terrorists “represent an extremism that threatens the very foundations of our republic… they do not respect the Constitution.”
In response, Trump has now promised a national apology to the insurrectionists and a presidential pardon if he’s reelected.
Dark Brandon is real pic.twitter.com/IfwTR3rJwL
— What Biden Has Done (@What46HasDone) September 2, 2022
they don't call him Dark Brandon for nothing https://t.co/SPWc9zhGGE
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 2, 2022
The “fuck Joe Biden” crowd sure has some strong thoughts on how Biden was mean to them and hurt their fee fees last night
— Angry Staffer 🌻 (@Angry_Staffer) September 2, 2022
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
All the little MAGA fascists want to focus on the red lights, the Marines, and the hecklers instead of the content on what was a great speech.
The staging was Independence Hall, where Thomas Jefferson, John Adams, & Benjamin Franklin wrote the Declaration of Independence and the Colonial Congress approved it, knowing they were signing their own death warrants. It is where our Constitution was drafted and our government first formed.
The speech was strong, brilliant, and presidential and Dark Brandon roasted those hecklers
It was awesome and awe inspiring. I loathe the way CNN portrayed it this morning, giving that nut job Asa Hutchinson a lengthy platform to say the words “divisive” and “not presidential” a hundred times, all while smirking his smirky smirk. Gods, I hate that man.
ETA — and I am hating the newly tooled CNN
@C-Shell: I am also not a fan of the newly-tooled CNN, or the new cable channel, NewsNation. I feel as if they’re playing the “Fine people on both sides” card.
@C-Shell — I’ve totally given up on CNN. A bunch of fence-sitters with too much hair product, makeup and journalism degrees so they think they’re pundits and experts.
Wait, so now they don’t like the marines? I thought armed forces can do no wrong in their eyes.
What’s tragic is that promoting democracy and standing against authoritarianism is now seen as shocking and offensive by some Americans.
Meanwhile, a former president who stole classified documents and is promising to pardon anyone who attacked the Capitol at his behest to overturn an election is the idol of those same Americans. I cannot believe how far we have fallen as a country that so many are eagerly embracing Trump as a strongman dictator.
I hope the DOJ sees that promise to pardon Jan. 6th rioters for what it really is:
Trump promising that any FUTURE insurrections and election tampering will ALSO go unpunished, as long as he becomes president again.
I think it’s clear he knew exactly what he was inciting on Jan. 6th, but even if one could argue he didn’t then, he certainly knows NOW what words like that mean to his followers.
100% agree.
Absolutely. What his followers should think about is how readily he invites them to risk joblessness, jail time and death for someone who has never even contemplated putting himself at risk to benefit someone else. How insignificant do these people feel, that they can only find identity in sacrificing themselves for an unabashed liar/abuser/criminal/traitor/insurrectionist? To quote the Mango Menace, “Sad!”
Upon delivering his speech, Dark Brandon exited stage right and made his way onto a chariot drawn by two golden dragons and one orange-burst flaming phoenix that took the skies in hail of star showers and moon eclipses. The people of Democracia rejoiced at this new hopeful armored stance against the classified-documents-stealing MAGAs who shook in terror as they watch their Let’s Go Brandon merchandise burst into flames.
Thank you for that!
LOL yessss
Omg I need that this morning! Thank you!
Sooo good lol love it!
Looks like they let Gritty do the set design, and it’s GREAT.
LOL!! Gritty was probably lurking around …
#nomalarkey
The speech was needed and I am glad that PJB made it. I thought the imagery was perfect because we are in dark f*cking times! This shit is real and we have to get serious and get it together. I shared yesterday about how so many ignored the gutting of voter rights and then suddenly freaked out over the Roe v. Wade turnover. It is clear to me that many of my fellow citizens didn’t seem to care that privileges that largely affected the Black community was ignored.
Well now something that white people think is important has been attacked and they want to fight. Well all I have done is fight and I won’t stop but we as a nation need to be real about what is really going on here. The performative nature of some liberals is part of the problem.
I’ve been concerned about voter suppression for a long time and I’m white. I watched the news with images of those crazy long voting lines in Florida and other places, including the precinct where the students from Prairie View A&M in Texas vote. And the SCOTUS decision in Citizens United that let all that dark and corporate money into politics…..that’s been a big topic of discussion on MSNBC, at least. I can’t speak for CNN or the networks because I gave up on them.
I know what you mean about some white women only waking up when Roe was overturned, but that’s definitely not true of all of us.
You speak truth in all you wrote.
And that’s uncomfortable for many to digest. And it should be- that means it’s wrong and it makes us uncomfortable because we know it is wrong. What I will say is that PJB was correct in his speech last night- with every generation we open the door a little wider to the American Dream. I can only try and make it better for the next generation and learn from the previous ones.
I live in a blue state, and voting has always been easy here. With the rise of social media, reading others’ experiences from different states, different demographics, has been very eye opening, and made me get involved.
Forgot to add, girl_ninja I completely agree with your whole post.
“I thought the imagery was perfect because we are in dark f*cking times!”
Yes, exactly! These are dire times! I think the drama of the visuals reflected the importance of the words.
I also agree that gutting of voting rights should have been the startling wake up call that people needed, and it’s sad that it took even more destruction of rights for it to be “real” to some folks.
Dark Brandon makes me laugh and I LOVE “Dark Brandon Rises.” This is the kind of stuff the Dems need to do – take ownership of their brand and fight back in a strong and pointed way.
The speech was great and he told no lies in it.
Hearing the words “We the people . . . ” literally gave me goosebumps. That speech made me want to hang my American flag, something I haven’t done since 2016. Bravo, Dark Brandon!
I felt like I was watching a scene straight out of “The American President”! I love every word of it!
I read his speech this morning. I typically avoid the tv and imagery to get a better understanding by reading in my own voice.
Being the product of immigrant parents it brought tears to my eyes. THIS speech was everything I was told this country is – as an adult I know it’s not but it can be. I agree- each generation opens the door a little wider and we will get there.
He was brilliant- he is setting the tone for what he wants to be known for in the history books. I christen him- Joe Skywalker, slayer of the evil lord Darth Dingbat.
“I christen him- Joe Skywalker, slayer of the evil lord Darth Dingbat.”
I am wheezing.
Can Someone make him a lightsaber that looks like an ice cream cone?
Awesome speech and stunning imagery. I’m fed up with “pundits” here, there and everywhere calling out the use of the Marines and whatever else they can nitpick.
VOTE
WRITE LETTERS
PHONE BANK
Do it like Democracy depends on it…cause it does #USA
The WH just hired Megan Coyne, from New f*cking Jersey to run his social media account. That’s why they’ve been so successful dunking on idiots in the last few weeks.
I hope Dark Brandon can send his forces to Oklahoma. The republican candidate running for state superintendent wants to cut federal funding to OK schools. You read that right. That’s what the magas have in mind for the whole country.
I’m here for Dark Brandon.
I hope Dark Brandon can find out where the contents of numerous *top secret* folders that were found empty at MAL have gone.
I hadn’t heard his speech. Honestly, I’ve been “trying” to stay away because of what it does to me lol. But listening to that gave me an extremely small glimmer of hope. Then I read 45s apology idea, and I want barf again. It’s too much. My hate has grown. I’ve never felt like this. I’ve never hated anything! Ever! Now, however, I find myself tapping into more hate to cover my incessant disbelief of exactly where we are.
I’m here for Dark Brandon but also far too sober not to be horrified by the voter supression moves Republicans started the day after he won. And the gerrymandering. If some people just woke up because of Dobbs, okay, but the shit got real back in 2000 when the vote counting had to stop. And then when McConnell obstructed every judicial nominee of Obama. The isht has been extra real for a very long time and it’s not just Trump, we have a long road ahead.
Best speech ever. But a lot of Cinderella syndrome afterwards, it seems. Well, if the shoe fits . . .