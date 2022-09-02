Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck had a stomach bug before their Georgia wedding

Finally! Jennifer Lopez has finally published a thorough accounting of the second Bennifer wedding for her On The JLo newsletter. Jen did the same thing when she and Ben Affleck eloped in Las Vegas – we got all of the details straight from On The JLo, complete with photos. This time, Jen waited until her Italian honeymoon was over and she had a chance to really go through all of the photos from her Georgia wedding. As it turns out, a lot of people were sick before and during the Georgia wedding, there was some kind of stomach bug going around. But she and Ben recovered in time for the ceremony. Some highlights:
The weather: “It had rained at sunset every day that week. Everyone was worried about the heat, the aptly named ‘love bugs,’ the details, would the guests all arrive on time, etc. — not to mention the thunder and lightning that arrived almost on cue each day at the exact time the ceremony was supposed to start that Saturday.”
Stomach bug: “Oh, and all of us caught a stomach bug and were recuperating ‘til late in the week, that, and along with a few other unexpected setbacks, had all the makings of a doozie of a wedding weekend.”
Marriage, again: “Ben and I laughed the night before about getting married again at our age. We had both been married before and we aren’t exactly kids any more but somehow now seemed like the only age that made sense.”
Rilke’s words: “I had recently read something Rainer Marie Rilke wrote in ‘Letters to a Young Poet’ about love. He said one has to be ready for love. ‘For one human to love another is the most difficult task. It is the work for which all other work is merely preparation.’ Being able to love someone so that you want to be better for them and make them happy, because giving happiness and love becomes more joyful than receiving it, is true sublime adult love.”
It felt right: “The truth is everyone’s story is different and we all have our paths to travel. No two people are the same. But for us, this was perfect timing. Nothing ever felt more right to me, and I knew we were finally ‘settling down’ in a way you can only do when you understand loss and joy and you are battle tested enough to never take the important things for granted or let the silly insignificant nuisances of the day get in the way of embracing every precious moment.”
True Companion: Lopez also shared that she walked down the aisle to Marc Cohn’s “True Companion,” which she and Affleck thought made the “perfect wedding love song” when they first made wedding plans more than 20 years ago. “Though Ben didn’t know, I asked Marc to surprise him by singing it at our wedding and he was lovely and generous to come,” Lopez wrote.
The children: She also wrote of the couple’s children walking down the aisle to “The Things We’ve Handed Down.” “The twenty years between those dreams of youth and the adult world of love and family we embraced that day, brought more to this marriage than either of us ever could have imagined. We weren’t only marrying one another; we were marrying these children into a new family. They were the only people we asked to stand up for us in our wedding party. To our great honor and joy, each one did.”
The weather, the humidity, all of that could have been avoided by simply not throwing an outdoor wedding in Georgia in AUGUST. Like, I get that Ben wanted to throw the wedding at his plantation-esque estate. I get that Jennifer wanted the wedding of her dreams (and it did look gorgeous). But it’s still Georgia in August! It would have been just as pretty in October! But no, they just had to get married during Leo Season. As for the stomach bug… that’s rough, and it might explain why Ben seemed to be looking a bit worse for wear in some of the paparazzi photos. He was trying not to hork on his bride on her special day.
Photos courtesy of On The JLo’s newsletter.
Imagine being JLo with the ability to pick literally any man in the world as your partner and you choose Ben Affleck…twice.
That must mean she really loves him.
Amen. And amen to love.
@canadi LOL
I’m just here to say that those bad weather signs and stomac bugs, mother down the river and at the hospital, all of it were the universe sending red flags all the way to the altar. But I do hope they are happy for the time they will be together. P.S. having her guests in white as her background made her pics beautiful
She has always been known to have a broken picker so picking a decent man to be a husband would never happen. This looks just like my Pinterest page when I was planning my daughters wedding seven years ago. That rustic ‘chic’ (? I know it’s not chic!) look has been done to death in Texas but maybe it’s novel for these Hollywood types. And I guess they were laughing at the virginal over the top first wedding vibes they were doing considering they were already married in a more age appropriate wedding a month earlier. But of course she wasn’t gonna just cancel it.
I’m always blown away by how much Jennifer Lopez is (and before her Jennifer Garner was) in love with this dude. I don’t think he’s a bad person or disgusting but good grief.
He just seems like an average guy with a selfish self-destructive streak.
I guess my view of Affleck is closer to Gwyneth Paltrow’s view: Light bemusement but not “he’s the most amazing man in the world!”
Regardless, good luck to Jennifer
She’s been nuts about him for a long time and she finally got her man.
I sincerely hope it works out for her.
I will never understand how she was able to forgive him and take him back. I am convinced that Ben was cheating on her with Jennifer Garner the first time.He let mainstream media/people’s perception influence his decision to not marry her.How can you love or get back to someone who thought he was better than you?All the things he said about her when he was married to Jennifer Garner…
Stunning photos, I’m happy for them congrats!
I know I am a super-sappy romantic, but the part about the Marc Cohn song that they wanted for their wedding 20 years ago just got to me. I really and truly hope they are happy together.
The photos look gorgeous. I’m really happy that they’ve been able to find each other again after 20 years.
The only thing I want to talk about is off limits! Hint: a song that sounds a lot like “can’t get it up.” I started laughing a week ago when I first saw it, and I am still laughing.
Also, why would she and Ben discuss how funny it was they were getting married the night before the Georgia wedding? They had already been married for a month. I knew they would have a big party, but one of these weddings was overkill to the max.
That aisle pic. Spectacular.
I kind of want to hate it all but their expressions in that pic are just too freaking adorable.
She looks beyond stunning in all her dresses. (The one with the hood is my favourite) and the detail about their kids being their only bridal party is lovely.
I did have a teeeny snicker at the idea of them being down with a stomach bug the day before and outright laughed at Kaisers imagery of Ben trying not to hork on JLo in her $30 000 gown!
Beautiful pictures. Wish them the best. But you know that stomach flu was the curse that befell upon them after having a wedding at a plantation-replica estate.
The neon sign, the truly atrocious curlicue decals on the aisle rows, it’s like Etsy threw up there too.
Agree! This wedding looks so hilariously BASIC 😂😂 Where are the mason jars? And gingham? Expected better from Colin Cowlie, honestly. That font and all the signs are from hunger 🤮🤮🤮
I couldn’t be more sick of this wedding. Bye
It looks beautiful the setting and the decoration..
She looks a little hunch back?
A lot of weddingstories I think it’s enough…
Work on trying to last..
The white jacket and black pants tux always looks really weird to me. It would have been stunning if they were both in all white.
Why does a guy who does not want to be associated with slave owners and went so far as to ask Finding Your Roots to scrub them from his ancestry, own a plantation in Georgia? And even draw attention to it with a big 🥳🎉 wedding there. Make it make sense.
Because it’s not a plantation.
It’s a plantation replica. So why would a guy who doesn’t want to be associated with slavery have a plantation replica? Obviously, he can afford to live anywhere in any kind of mansion. But he chooses to live part of the time in a residence that looks like an antebellum plantation–in Georgia, no less. My question stands.
The property was previously the site of a rice plantation worked by slaves and Cree Indians. There is an unmarked slave grave somewhere on the grounds. So tell me again how Ben Affleck doesn’t want anything to do with slavery.
I think he must have had that pinched look because “stomach bug” usually means DIARRHEA.
Ben might not have recovered to the point where he could “fart with confidence” if you know what I mean.
I snorted my coffee.
And everybody forced to wear white?? Disaster waiting to happen.
I bet she was thrilled to get the bug – thinner in her dresses!
A former friend of mine took that one further and would say they couldn’t “fart with TRUE confidence.” It took me ages to realise what that meant. But once it dropped…
The wedding decorations look beautiful.
I hope they are able to make this one last and have a long, happy, and drama-free marriage.
Why would she share that they had stomach bugs?! Lol
Because she’s jlo, she doesn’t know how to not overshare. Lol
The photos look gorgeous. I like bennifer but honestly I need them to go away for awhile
Gosh these photos are gorgeous. That photo of them coming down the isle is spectacular. The joy on both of their faces is palpable.
The photos are so incredibly beautiful!
What an amazing love story, she’s a great storyteller.
Am I the only one thinking the mom hurting her leg and the stomach bug were bad omens?? Is this just my Italian Catholic superstitions getting the best of me?
As the bride the stomach bug and MIL injury would have made me extremely nervous!
@QTPI Right? I would have been like please let this not end in divorce. Lol My parents would have been like, these are BAD signs…
I’m a wedding florist and can just NOT decide what to make of the nerine lily and Spanish moss designed that way — do I love it? Hate it? I’d have never done it that half and half but I tend to like designing with blending and drifts so it looks more like nature does. Does anyone else have opinions or am I just the weird florist in the corner?
No, you’re not alone in your corner! I’ve been looking at that first photo & trying to decide if I like it or not, and how much work they put into that, and what happens afterward. Part of my hesitancy is because I knew if I were seated under that, I wouldn’t be able to breathe by the end of the ceremony! I don’t know, I think the natural Spanish moss draping the trees in Georgia is already scenic & photogenic, but having everything hang straight down like streamers? It’s a little too similar to high school prom crepe paper streamers.
Thank you for pointing out the Spanish moss (actually a lichen, not a moss!) in the bouquet. Agree with you that the proportions aren’t aesthetically pleasing to me, but I LOVE the idea of using it when the wedding takes place where it grows naturally (basically the gulf coast). Like, I’m surprised at how much I love the idea, even if the actual bouquet wasn’t quite right. I hope more people do this!! Also lichens are really cool!
The Spanish moss cracked me up because people actually from the South know it’s disgustingly full of chiggers. Lol. I guess they had it dry cleaned?
This!!! Lol!
That was spanish moss? Fugly. I looked at it and asked, is that dead springeri? Wtf I would not have used anything old and gray in JLo’s bouquet! For a goth bouquet maybe, or for swamp witch realness when you want to cast spells later. That bouquet was a giant miss because it’s the antithesis of her gowns. You’re not alone Abb, I grew up in a family with 5 acres of greenhouses and when I saw it I thought, ick, what is that?!
I love the sweet simplicity of the front of her wedding dress and detest the back. She always has to be extra.
So is she going to keep dribbling things out forever as soon as they aren’t the top news anymore? Seems like the leaked video appeared after it had died down a bit.
Wow! Looks like it was a gorgeous affair. Congratulations to the couple.
“All of us caught a stomach bug”. Hot August in Georgia means food poisoning or norovirus (which spreads like crazy and loves crowds). The bathroom lineup must have been epic. Something to tell your grandchildren.
That neon sign is so trashy omg
She seems to be in competition to the Kardashians
Totally tacky and would make me cringe if I saw it at a wedding…and I have before.