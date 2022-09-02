Leonardo DiCaprio has apparently ‘hooked up a few times’ with Gigi Hadid?

Leonardo DiCaprio’s split from Camila Morrone feels different, right? It’s being discussed differently than his breakups with Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal and even Bar Rafaeli. I think it’s because Leo is so much older now and also because he was with Camila for over four years. That was his longest sustained relationship since Gisele Bundchen. Still, it ended like all of the others, with the candles being blown out on her 25th birthday cake. Leo will be 48 in November – his age cutoff has become an international joke and even legitimate newspapers like the LA Times are dunking on him. That’s got to hurt Leo’s delicate ego. So what’s the answer? Is the answer making a show of hooking up with a woman who is older than 25? Gigi Hadid is 27 years old and she’s a mother. Is that happening?
Moving on. Rumors are swirling that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid hooked up after his breakup from Camilla Morrone.
Life & Style reported on August 31, 2022, that Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, have “hooked up a few times” since his breakup with Camilla, 25, and that the blonde model is “exactly his type.” News broke of Leo and Camilla’s split August 29, 2022. “Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” a source told In Touch Weekly at the time. “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.”
A source also told E! News at the time Leo and Camila had been “traveling a lot” and that “distance played a factor” in their breakup. The insider also added that Leo and Camila’s relationship had simply “ran its course.” While the source claimed that Leo and Camila could get back together, the insider noted that “at the moment, it’s not on.” As for other reasons Leo and Camilla could break up, a source also told The Sun that there was a “natural conclusion” to their relationship. “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer,” the insider said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”
Despite the internet, the media and women everywhere trashing Leo for his Under 25 Club, I’ve actually always believed that Leo has no problem with casually hooking up with women older than 25. If it’s a one night thing or a casual fling, he will go as high as 29 years old, I think. He just won’t have an official girlfriend older than 25, ever. As for Gigi in particular… I hope she avoids him completely, but I seem to recall rumors, years ago, that he was trying to get with her. You know, back when she was like 21-22. So he’s had his eye on her for a while. Don’t do it, Gigi!
Meanwhile, Leo’s ex Nina Agdal – who is 30 – posted a cryptic message on her social media about “When he texts you…” Is Leo texting Nina? She certainly wants people to think so.
Look at how Leonardo DiCaprio reacts when a woman over 25 touches him. 🤣
— Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 31, 2022
“will you still love me when i’m no longer young and beautiful?”
leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm
— taylor (not swift) (@lillactk) August 30, 2022
bartender: this scotch is my favorite, it's aged twenty fi—-
leonardo dicaprio: [spits it out]
— kai™ (@kaicomedy) September 1, 2022
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Avalon Red.
If she didn’t have a kid, I might believe this story.
I can’t tell if Leonardo Dicaprio actually cares what people think of his dating life. Peoples make so much fun of him, and he just keeps on doing what he’s doing
you’re right, all fake. Global joke right now about his 25 year cutoff and about him being too immature to want kids/family, so he had to go get an older woman to counter all that narrative. LOL We see right through you Leo. We’re gonna find out in a few months that the 25 year cutoff was contracted out of love for the women he dated, to make sure they would have a chance to have the kids and family that he wasnt able to offer them. Or he didnt want kids because of he’s pro-environment. What a heart this Leo.
She has a child. I made a joke earlier about Leo being available in the whole Tom/Gisele thing but she has kids now too. so nope
Or maybe 2022 is rekindled love year and these 2 will pull a bennifer2.0 on us. Life is so much crazier than what we can imagine
Actually Gossip Cop had a denial article back in this June. And you know, anything Gossip Cop denies is actually more like an admission.
Social media has not let up on Leo and I am here for it. Seriously. It is so funny. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
If he were George Clooney, he’d be rushing to get married now because everybody’s making fun of him. I kinda appreciate that he doesn’t care, though.
I wouldn’t put down money it’s not his next move. He won’t marry an international lawyer though. It’ll model and the contract will stipulate they don’t live together.
I still remember the premiere pics for Don’t Look Up and how terrified he seemed of a pregnant Jennifer Lawrence standing next to him. I don’t believe this for a second lol
Leo is tauted as such a great actor but in Don’t Look Up he couldn’t even come close to looking like he was attracted to his two love interests in the movie. They were age appropriate women and Leo couldn’t even pretend.
Why would Gigi hook up with Leo? I don’t see it. He’s ick first of all. She has a massive profile and lots of money already. Don’t think so Leo.
Agree with this. Leo can’t pull hot young women that already have money and fame. He used to (Giselle, Blake), but that was over a decade ago.
Yep. He was way more attractive and less of a punchline when he was with those women.
Fame.
Aren’t Gigi and Leo kind of neighbors in PA? Well, maybe not neighbors but within 25 minutes of each other. It might be possible.
Seriously, does Leo own property in Pennsylvania?! I did not see that coming.
Honestly I simply have difficulty seeing Leo with someone who is 27 and a mother who likes to chill on a horse farm in Pennsylvania. I can’t see Gigi dating someone almost old enough to be her Dad either, so even if it’s true, this rumor makes no sense to me.
I am really enjoying the he world having a bit of joy at Leo’s expense; I see it as harmless fun.
Does anyone know what happened to the huskies Camila and Leo adopted?
Does “natural conclusion” mean the contract was up?
Yep. 100%.
Why do I not buy this at all and feel it is a cover story?
Seriously. Also the distance thing. Lol. Camila has plenty of time just to follow him around.
Camila has been busy working. Her career is finally kicking off due to her association with Leo.
Leo and Gigi have been spotted together at a lot of the same events in NY these past few months tho.
Yeah but only after he’s been raked over the coals for dumping yet another gf at the age of 25 was the idea that he’s hooking up with 27 year old Gigi floated.
Lol, “the blond model is ‘exactly his type'”. Maybe he should opt for a blow-up doll – they don’t age.
Luke Haas is Leo’s kept man these beards do not fool me
I think the two men are definitely ‘married’ emotionally but platonically. If he was just looking for a beard he could find a more age appropriate solution.
I think there’s more to it. Lukas’ grandma confirmed in a German interview that they live together a few years ago. Lukas always accompanies Leo and his girlfriends wherever they go too. I don’t know what woman would tolerate that.
I think Gigi is enjoying the single life and may stay single for a while. She was rumored to be hooking up with English singer Bakarr as well a few months ago. She is a superstar model and may just be having some fun while she can. I wish her sister Bella would take her example instead of going from one serious relationship into another. Also if I recall DiCaprio was after Bella in 2017 when she was seperated from The Weeknd. Maybe that was just PR but since Leo and Abel are actually pretty good friends it seems weird
I remember that but differently. That she was the one after him but he thought her body was ‘too soft’ and she wasn’t fun’ (translation: already too old).
I doubt the Gigi thing and think it’s a way for Leo’s team to try to change the narrative. She seems like a pretty hands-on mom with her own career, so age aside not his type.
I agree. but Gigi put up with a ton of shit from Zayn so while I think she is strong in almost every area I think she can be pusshed around in her personal relationships. Maybe that has changed since she has a baby now
Leo has been linked to some women older than 25 like Rihanna and Laura Whitmore. The fact all of his official relationships ended at 25 or younger gives more credence to the theory they’re contractual relationships.
And Naomi Campbell. Don’t know how old she was at the time but definitely older than him
Yeah, he’s been linked to a few biracial and black women like Naomi and Kidada Jones but they’re never included in his list of girlfriends.
Anyway I don’t buy into most of Leo’s relationships and wouldn’t be surprised if they’re contractual. I’m also starting to believe the rumors about his sexuality more and more. Stephen Trask outed him for having fake girlfriends during a discussion about homophobia in Hollywood with Neil Patrick Harris a few years ago. I also listened to the Beyond The Blinds episode about Bradley Cooper and there were so many blind items about him and Leo being lovers. Bradley is also suspected of being in the closet and has dated young models like Leo. Also can’t forget Lukas Haas. He and Leo live together and go everywhere together for over two decades now.
Beyond The Blinds also released a dark episode earlier this year about Leo’s experiences as a child star and some of the sex offenders he worked with early in his career like Bob Villard and Brian Peck. I think it explains a lot about why he is the way he is.
he could be Aro/Ace like Tom Cruise is. who knows? I don’t believe Gigi would be into him like that in any case.
I don’t buy that Leo is straight either, he literally has zero chemistry with women. Not to mention how he treats these model gfs like props.
Leo’s new hook up is a 22 year old Ukrainian model according to the DM.
That tracks. Frankly, it’s unlikely he’ll ever end up with a mature successful woman. His personality is probably too far gone for that at this point. He *might* marry a model to rehab his image in late middle age, but she won’t be someone looking for a serious partner.
ETA because I can’t edit the above I am *not* saying models can’t be mature and successful. Just that the accomplished ones aren’t going to date him at this point, so it’ll continue to be lesser known models who benefit from a transactional relationship and maybe that transaction will involve a business marriage at some point.
Love the twitter reactions. Do not love Gigi’s outfit here.
Does he honestly think this is a flex? He’s a grown , hard back man who keeps dating women young enough to be his kid because he can’t grow up or can’t deal with a woman , man , WHOEVER, who would be his equal, and expect to be a partner. This is not a flex, he looks like he’s insecure and immature, he’s going to end up looking like Hugh Hefner, I don’t think that’s what he wants. No, he doesn’t have to get married or have kids, he doesn’t have to settle down but try a real grown up with the same life experiences, he might like it.
Girl. Just . . . no.
He is not in a relationship with the 22-year street wise model who recently divorced her billionaire husband. Is it so hard to believe that some of these “poor” women are gold diggers and feel they can change him? Is it also that hard to believe Leo loves Lukas Haas, a lifelong friend, as a friend and supports him as a friend? Lukas always looks so lost. Who knows what happened to him as a child actor?
A while back, maybe last year, Leo was partying with Nina Agdal. Camilla was not around. So… He’s probably never faithful if he really has any relationships at all.
And of course he goes distant when the girlfriends start focusing on their career. He wants someone who can baby him and be his object.
He’s the type of man who will get jealous of a baby getting more attention.
He is the one “offering them their career” so no need to be jealous of them having a career!
Leo doesn’t wants any gf but if you are fan and lurk on the internet you will see that he is not left alone to live his life like He wants: just flings! He doesn’t wants any Kind of commitments … so he is adapting his dating… he chooses and plays just gold diggers never he chooses someone regular who struggling in life to send them back like Clooney was doing!
Camila was too lazy and didn’t worked the connections this relationship gaves her! She wanted a ring (she posted about it!) So now she was send back to her old life no more leo’s helps and no more nepotism for her!
I remember a few years ago when Bella hadid was photographed walking up to Leo’s table at some sort of event in Cannes and Leo wasn’t smiling or anything, he was just looking at her as she spoke to him, then she awkwardly walked off. Anyway the internet was obviously talking about them hooking up and how he was chatting her up, when it was clearly Bella trying to get in with Leo. Anyway I pointed this fact out on Instagram how it looks like she got rejected and my comment was reported and removed because it was ‘inappropriate’. I don’t know who would think that was inappropriate other than someone who worked for Bella who didn’t want that fact she got rejected out there. Anyway the comments about her being his next model GF remained.
The hadid sisters seem desperate to be associated with Leo, and I wouldn’t be surprised if it was their mother putting this out there.
Gigi Hadid’s fling is just to diffuse the backlash he is receiving from the web! He is having parties with from March 2022! So Leo and Camila last trip was Cannes 2022 and even there she wasn’t by his side at the Amfar!
Camila is just a pr stunt gf like all his exes! He is definitely not committed to them and still have parties at his house with young models! Those relationship are just to feeds the media narrative to let him rest in peace in his harem!
BTW Camila and bella hadid are friends and Camila took Bella with her to her first trip with leo to Japan! Lol! This nepo kids squat is not loyal with one and another!
Leo is definitely not letting anyone dictating his personal life he just diffusing the clash with small pr games…
The Hadid sisters and their ambitious mother remind me so much of the Middleton sisters and Carole, also the Kardashian sisters and Kris. Always on the lookout for the big “get”.