Leonardo DiCaprio has apparently ‘hooked up a few times’ with Gigi Hadid?

Leonardo DiCaprio’s split from Camila Morrone feels different, right? It’s being discussed differently than his breakups with Kelly Rohrbach and Nina Agdal and even Bar Rafaeli. I think it’s because Leo is so much older now and also because he was with Camila for over four years. That was his longest sustained relationship since Gisele Bundchen. Still, it ended like all of the others, with the candles being blown out on her 25th birthday cake. Leo will be 48 in November – his age cutoff has become an international joke and even legitimate newspapers like the LA Times are dunking on him. That’s got to hurt Leo’s delicate ego. So what’s the answer? Is the answer making a show of hooking up with a woman who is older than 25? Gigi Hadid is 27 years old and she’s a mother. Is that happening?

Moving on. Rumors are swirling that Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid hooked up after his breakup from Camilla Morrone. Life & Style reported on August 31, 2022, that Leo, 47, and Gigi, 27, have “hooked up a few times” since his breakup with Camilla, 25, and that the blonde model is “exactly his type.” News broke of Leo and Camilla’s split August 29, 2022. “Leo and Camila have had a few breaks in the past few months. It’s a matter of deciding whether they are in it for the long haul or just going to let it die,” a source told In Touch Weekly at the time. “With all of Leo’s girlfriends, once she became focused on work and had her own priorities, he got distant. Rather than have dramatic breakups, they took time apart.” A source also told E! News at the time Leo and Camila had been “traveling a lot” and that “distance played a factor” in their breakup. The insider also added that Leo and Camila’s relationship had simply “ran its course.” While the source claimed that Leo and Camila could get back together, the insider noted that “at the moment, it’s not on.” As for other reasons Leo and Camilla could break up, a source also told The Sun that there was a “natural conclusion” to their relationship. “Leo and Camila ended their relationship over the summer,” the insider said. “There are no bad feelings between them. It just came to a natural conclusion.”

[From Yahoo]

Despite the internet, the media and women everywhere trashing Leo for his Under 25 Club, I’ve actually always believed that Leo has no problem with casually hooking up with women older than 25. If it’s a one night thing or a casual fling, he will go as high as 29 years old, I think. He just won’t have an official girlfriend older than 25, ever. As for Gigi in particular… I hope she avoids him completely, but I seem to recall rumors, years ago, that he was trying to get with her. You know, back when she was like 21-22. So he’s had his eye on her for a while. Don’t do it, Gigi!

Meanwhile, Leo’s ex Nina Agdal – who is 30 – posted a cryptic message on her social media about “When he texts you…” Is Leo texting Nina? She certainly wants people to think so.

Look at how Leonardo DiCaprio reacts when a woman over 25 touches him. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/zHpCOFslpa — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) August 31, 2022

“will you still love me when i’m no longer young and beautiful?” leonardo dicaprio: pic.twitter.com/JdXHLMnpCm — taylor (not swift) (@lillactk) August 30, 2022

bartender: this scotch is my favorite, it's aged twenty fi—- leonardo dicaprio: [spits it out] — kai™ (@kaicomedy) September 1, 2022