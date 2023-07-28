Princess Kate wears cheap jewelry because of the ‘cost of living crisis,’ okay??

You guys, the Princess of Wales had to break away from her summer holiday to bark orders at Kensington Palace staff and some friendly royal reporters. Kate and Carole must have been highly upset over Suzy Menkes comments this week about Kate’s lack of joy in wearing major Royal Collection jewelry. Menkes was obviously Team Camilla, and the whole thing read like Camilla flaunting the fact that she gets to decide what Royal Collection pieces Kate gets to borrow. But I also thought there was a grain of truth to Menkes’ words, in that Kate doesn’t know how to accessorize or wear the right jewelry for the right event with the right ensemble. Kate never learned, Carole never learned and so Kate still wears jewelry like a middle-class university student who never inherited any heirloom pieces (which is only biting commentary if you’re a British aristocrat, which is what Kate is trying to emulate). Anyway, Kate must have been really upset about Menkes’ comments, because this Telegraph piece was organized swiftly. It’s basically a long-winded commentary piece about how it’s great that Kate wears cheap jewelry and can’t accessorize her way out of a paper bag because… reasons! Some highlights:
Kate’s jewelry strategy: On many occasions we’ve seen the Princess enjoy wearing the kind of costume jewellery pieces that the rest of us might buy on the high street…Some of the reasons for this preference for costume jewellery are obvious: we’re in the midst of a cost of living crisis; it would read a bit brash to wear a £300,000 pair of diamond earrings to visit a hospice or a baby bank. And in wearing jewellery that – while not always “cheap” – is more accessible to the likes of you and I, she appears more relatable.
Kate wears jewelry like any other British woman: The Princess wears jewellery in the same way most other British women do, says Marisa Hordern, founder and CEO of Missoma, one of the Princess’s go-to jewellery brands. The most important factors are comfort and confidence. “Whether it’s fine, demi-fine or costume jewellery, what you wear reflects how you feel and what you want to project – and the Princess of Wales shows us time and time again how to wear all three seamlessly and effortlessly.”
Jewelry provenance is only tricky when you’re Black! There could be a more sensitive issue at play. The provenance of jewellery can be a thorny issue for royals – as we saw when the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of diamond earrings during the Royal Tour of New Zealand, Fiji and Tonga in 2018. Palace aides initially claimed that the earrings were “borrowed”, but it later emerged that they were a gift from Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, who is accused of ordering the assassination of the journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Ethical questions aside, gifts from other heads of state remain the property of the Crown, not the recipient….Kate and her longtime assistant-stylist Natasha Archer are likely being very careful that she doesn’t wear jewellery that might raise awkward questions.
An awkward way to say Kate doesn’t have access to most jewelry: So who gets to wear the royal jewels? It’s not as simple as rifling through the vaults and picking your favourites. The Crown owns most of them, and pieces are loaned out to other royals with the permission of the monarch. This can be on a long-term or lifetime basis, with the piece returned to the Crown on their death. There is a lot of tact that goes into the decisions about who wears what, too. The Princess of Wales often wears pieces which were worn and loved by Princess Diana, but it would be inappropriate for the Queen to do so. Instead, she often chooses pieces that were worn by the Queen Mother.
Lack of occasion: The biggest hurdle for Kate and the Queen in wearing these royal jewels is the lack of occasion, which has steadily been declining since the Second World War. Lauren Kiehna, the writer and historian behind The Court Jeweller blog, recognises this, too. “There are fewer opportunities for that kind of grandeur,” she says. “There’s a need to match attire to the occasion, and Kate seems to wear more affordable jewellery pieces, often from local or sustainable brands, when the moment calls for more accessibility. Both Camilla and Kate have started delving more into the vaults since the late Queen’s passing, and I expect that we’ll see more important pieces making appearances on both of them in time. But, sadly, the days of wearing important antique jewels on a daily basis appear to be over.”
Kate is keen to build her own collection: “Catherine has a very sensitive and modern approach to jewellery,” says Bethan Holt, author of The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style, and The Telegraph’s fashion director. “I think that she’s wanting to carve her own path within the Royal family. Although there are some incredible pieces within the Royal family vaults, I think she’s been very keen to build her own collection, using pieces from the high street and pieces from modern jewellers like Kiki McDonough as well… Which I believe often have been given to her by Prince William to mark special occasions.”
Do you want me to get into it? I will. The “lack of occasion” argument bugs me, because there have been plenty of occasions where it would have been entirely reasonable for Kate to borrow a tiara or a big necklace or major earrings and she just hasn’t or she was blocked from doing so. The coronation is the most obvious example – you can argue “the cost of living crisis” until you’re blue in the face, but Kate still chose to get those fruity custom headpieces made at great expense rather than simply borrowing a tiara for free. That’s the rub, though – Charles and Camilla didn’t want Kate to wear a tiara, because Cam was the one who had to shine (spoiler: she did not). The BAFTAs were another example of Kate not understanding that she should have worn something more special to a big event – she wore those cheap, tacky earrings and she made it seem like she thought the BAFTAs were a cheap costume party. She looked unserious and juvenile at the British film industry’s biggest event of the year.
In general, I think it’s fine that Kate wears inexpensive pieces for daily wear, for day events to Windsor baby banks or what have you. Like, no one is arguing that she should be dripping in diamonds to visit a food bank. But no one wants to acknowledge Kate’s tackiness and her inability to understand when, where and how to wear important pieces.
I don’t think she wears any costume jewelry…just because it looks gaudy doesn’t mean it’s fake. I believe all the pieces are real gold…not plated or vermeil, and real diamonds and gemstones. I do think Camilla keeps a close reign on the jewelry and only gives her access to select pieces for events though. But doesn’t Katie have jewelry from Willy and pieces that were Diana’s? Personally I don’t see the point of costume jewelry. I would rather have one or two real pieces as opposed to ten fake ones. Plus I have a nickel allergy which is common in costume.
I’ve looked up some of the pieces on the various brands’ websites. They’re plated brass.
If the pieces were real gold, they’d be way too heavy wear.
I’m old enough to remember Kate’s Kiki McDonough phase, where everything looked cheap and small but always cost eye wateringly high. In some instances, tens of thousands high.
A woman who prefers inexpensive jewelry? Pur-lease.
…But, sadly, the days of wearing important antique jewels on a daily basis appear to be over.”…
Awwww. It’s just toooo sad.
Meanwhile for millions of UK kids the days of having an adequate amount of food to eat, a clean school uniform, decent secure housing or the heating on during winter – on a daily basis – sadly also appear to be over.
Really haven’t got any patience for these royal grifters. They understand as much about the cost of living crisis as I do about quantum mechanics.
Meghan was right in that regard – the powers that be will jump to defend Kate on some of the dumbest accusations – hair extensions, botox, jewelry, and say nothing on the stuff that could do real damage.
That’s exactly what I thinking – it’s all “never explain” until somebody slights the princess’s hair extensions or her non-aristo taste in jewelry, then it’s all hands on deck!
I imagine that CarolE was calling her vast connections from the gutter rats to straighten these stories out properly. CarolE must have been clutching her pearls all night!!! What a disaster, but alas it has been avoided, again.
Uh oh Can’t and Carole got their feelings hurt so now she wears craptastic junk because of the economy. I believe she has been banned from the jewelry because Horsilla wants it that way. Also believe Can’t has horrible taste and wears huge and ugly pieces that don’t go with the outfit or event.
@susanCollins, to true Susan, Kate isn’t affected by the cost of living crisis, because she has no idea what it is 😂what Katy wants is full access to the Royal jewelry chest, and, knowing the way both she and her mother manipulate the press, she was hoping to get her sticky mits on ALL of it, once that necklace went missing there was no chance of that happening! So now princess tacky has to cover her backside with this crap. Stick to cheap and tacky Kate, it matches your personality
@Mary. Absolutely 100% right. Tacky is for sure her personality.
Which necklace went missing?
I love the whole “cost of living crisis” excuse they have for everything. All the while ignoring the massive amounts of money spent on Khate’s wardrobe every year.
“Look at her wearing cheap earrings (cost of living!!!) with her eleventy-billionth blue button covered bespoke dress that cost four figures that she’ll only wear once!!!”
@BRC: it’s the Cartier necklace, the Nizam of Hyderabad.
What a stupid spin. If she cared about the COL crisis she wouldn’t show up to every event or whatever wearing brand new clothes that cost thousands of pounds.
It’s very telling (i.e., “racist”) that they leave out the part about “Meghan’s” earrings being given to ELIZABETH, ostensibly on behalf of Meghan. ELIZABETH is the one who accepted these earrings during a private lunch with the Saudi prince. Meghan’s only involvement was when ELIZABETH’s people told her, “here, you can wear these.”
Anyway, Kate is tacky as hell, and that’s naturally reflected in her jewelry. And she needs to stop messing with her face. She is an example of an insecure woman like the step mother in Snow White, unable to accept that others are truly more attractive than she is. It must really burn her. Well, that, plus her husband cheats on her and screams and throws things at her. She is not loved and takes it out on other women.
I noticed that, too. Despicable.
It’s just funny which stories Kate gets her people to respond to. Anything about her appearance really sets her off. Hilariously phrased that “it’s believed” that William gifted her some pieces. It’s interesting too how no one is explicitly saying who gets to decide about wearing jewelry. Presumably it’s Charles and Camilla and they’re saying no. Finally, Kate wears expensive new outfits pretty regularly so it’s pretty patronizing to say her jewelry choices are due to the cost of living crisis.
It is patronizing, and we know a lie when we see one. The woman who chose to wear outrageous diamond jewelry to Prince Phillip’s funeral does not now willingly opt for costume unless forced. Camzilla is having so much fun blocking Kate’s access to the vaults. (I picture Cam like Scrooge McDuck in his money vault, swimming through gold and diamonds, diving into sapphires and rubies.)
I picture Camilla as the old crone of the manor jingling the keys on her chatelaine calling the shots and drunk on power (both physically and figuratively).
I was wondering what angle they were going to use to include Meghan in the piece. Whatever the fact is Kate doesn’t know when to wear her jewellery.
Make it make sense! Keen wears thousands of pounds of ugly ass crap clothing every time she walks out the door. Plus cheap or cheap looking accessories. She’s an absolute disgrace. She’s disgusting
If she had a decent stylist she wouldn’t have to figure it out on her own. Whats the point of all that money if she can’t hire someone to fix this for her.
Can’t correct the Meghan made Kate cry story, but we’ve got whiplash due to how fast this jewelry rebuttal was issued. Horsemilla cutting Kate out from the royal vault is a real raw spot over at Adelaide and Bucklebury. They were hoping no one would notice, but Cams made sure we did.
While simultaneously bringing back the Meghan / earrings false narrative. They’re all racist and will tell us so at every opportunity.
There she is in all her glory , the Princess of tackiness .
As someone referred to her as William’s stick wife , a perfect name for her ,
She could wear shit from f–king Claire’s for all anyone cares, and this narrative of her being the Lenin of accessorizing, trying to appear relatable to those who are truly struggling would still ring hollow. At the same time, she insists on spending thousands upon thousands upon thousands on a dozen different colors of the same drab, dated coat dresses, sister-wife getups, and cosplaying her in-laws.
Wow whatever happened to “never complain never explain.” For her to respond to something so unimportant is just ridiculous.
That has never been CarolE’s motto.
Girl does not know how to accessorize at all. In every photo above the jewelry totally clashes with the style of the outfit. It’s jarring actually.
No. Keen couldn’t accessorize herself if she had access to ALL of the Royal jewels and then some!
Keen just needs to accept that she has bad taste, bad style and a horrendous personality. Whatever she wears she ruins it before she walks out the door.
Maybe she should be studying Meghans mood boards that she has been meticulously creating all these years, right????
None of what she wears is cheap in the monetary sense, but it looks cheap and tacky because Kate is cheap and tacky.
I’m not a royal but I have a small but solid collection of classic fine gold jewelry that I can always rely on to look elegant. It’s not that hard Kate, even little middle class people like me can figure it out
I really think you nailed it. Add to that Kate isn’t a nice person and that makes her look less appealing too.
A few pieces of good gold jewelry can go so, SO far in fashion and social engagements. In fund-raising I would call this kind of editing a must in the toolbox and I’m always in admiration of people who get the tone right
Kate will never fit in to this circle, EVER. Her only hope is when George sits on the throne.
What is interesting is that there is a full blown attack on Kate/Middletons and Wills has been going out trying to look like a dapper prince with his solo gigs – looking happier when he is with Sophie than his own wife. Ma Middleton and Kate need to watch their steps. They are no match for the force of Wills and Cams. And if this does bond Wills and Cams, I am sure King Chuck will give his blessing.
Sorry guys, as a genuine old person retiree, who struggles with actual food costs, she disgusts the hell out of me. I loathe them so much and yes, I’m freaking angry. Signed Angry old freaking commonwealth person
Old chick I am an old Aussie chick and I feel exactly like you .
They all disgust me for the dreadful treatment of Harry and Meghan .
I hate everything about them and everything they stand for .
I’m an old Canadian retiree chick and do not live in the lap of Boomer luxury. I buy consignment clothes, haven’t eaten out in years and rarely travel. Seeing the outrageously ostentatious life that useless bish lives all the while doing f*ck-all makes me see red. She and her godawful family can all rot.
Kate is simple, sad and stunted. She has a stylist, fashion magazines and a myriad of other means to see what works in a look and she’s even too lazy to do that. Now using the British people who are struggling day to day survive as an excuse.
What a flop she is. A trash flop.
If I have to look at that ugly, crumpled foil, tiara cosplay headband one more time, I’ll gauge my eyes out. I bet Camilla gigglesnorts every single time she thinks of it. “Look what I made her wear…
And I can’t unsee the uglier clownish ensemble she wore at BAFTA with the gaudy big earrings and hideous gloves.
Oh yes, black gloves and in a different fabric, too. The earrings would make for a passable Christmastree decoration, though.
I really liked the Bafta (Zara?) earrings … for ME! They didn’t belong on that person, at that function, with that horrible outfit
Don’t forget the garish parachute material robes Cams added to obliterate Kate’s bespoke McQueen coronation gown. Genius maneuver. The evil cackling coming out of Ray Mill has to be ear-splitting for the neighbors.
That’s exceeding giggles, that’s a full blown guffaw.
I actually love that headband. Its purpose was an F-you to Chuck and Cam for not letting her wear a tiara, so she had a headpiece created that was honestly the most recognizable part of what anyone wore. Plus, little Charlotte matching. I’ll give the devil her due on this one. That strategy played out precisely as she intended.
True that. If you asked me to recall the coronation, she and Charlotte in the matching headbands are about all I remember. And wasn’t Louis dressed like a little junior mortician or something.
This is so interesting. It gives us a window into what is really important to the RF, what is their true mission statement. They don’t push back at insinuations of laziness or how many houses or rude behavior or outright lack of empathy, but God forbid you don’t look Royal. No better way to show that it’s all about optics.
Kate doesn’t know how to accessorize or what is appropriate when, period. She really thought those ugly gold earrings were doing something at the BAFTAs.
The thing is, this goes both ways. We DO see her wearing diamonds to daytime events where something more classic or understated would be more appropriate. She shows up in brand new designer clothes at every engagement but we’re supposed to believe it’s the jewelry that signals she understands the COL crisis? And we HAVE seen her wear $$$$ jewelry to some events. It’s just that she’s not wearing anything she didn’t wear before the Queen passes.
All this tells me is that Charles and Camilla have blocked her access to the royal vault and she is TICKED about it.
I get a different vibe from the article. This is a subtle Chuck and Wattle hit piece nuancing the more economical pieces of jewelry Kate wears since the embarrassing disclosure of the mislaid 80 million pound jewels who were last seen in Kate’s possession.
The Royal jewels are now off limits with I’m sure some special circumstances. She’s left to figure the rest out by herself.
Oooh, Peggsy won’t be happy – this makes him look cheap…
“pieces from the high street and pieces from modern jewellers like Kiki McDonough as well… Which I believe often have been given to her by Prince William to mark special occasions.”
He doesn’t care. A while ago, a series of tweets basically mocking them (but mostly her) for not having access to the Crown Jewels or and good (expensive) pieces went viral.
Does William routinely give Kate jewelry?
“The Princess of Wales often wears pieces which were worn and loved by Princess Diana, but it would be inappropriate for the Queen to do so.”
Yikes! They went there. 😂
Does anyone know what are the missing jewels that were supposedly last seen on Kate?
Yes, please tell about the missing jewels.
Oh I can’t spell it lol
And im on my phone so it’s a pain to look up. Hyberzaad? Hyberdezaad? The really big Diamond necklace she has worn on a few occasions. She wore it when pregnant with Charlotte in NYC. I think. Probably the biggest piece we have seen her wear.
Anyway it seems to be missing.
Okay managed to look it up. Nizam of Hyderabad. Worth 66 million pounds.
It’s the Nizam of Hyderabad diamond necklace and it’s worth several million £££. It was made by Cartier in 1935, with more than 300 platinum-set diamonds. It has a detachable double-drop pendant.
The Guardian had a story on it, complete with Kate wearing the Nizam necklace, that’s been shared here before, about how jewelry worth ~ £ 80 million is missing from the Royal Collection, apparently because it’s personal property or whatever.
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2023/apr/14/official-jewellery-gifts-to-royals-worth-80m-are-not-in-national-collection
Funny enough but I posted the same article above! And it’s not one necklace that is missing. There are several pieces from the Royal collection that are missing as well!!
There was also an article that many of Diana’s jewels, of her own, that have not been seen since she passed in ‘97 as well!!
https://www.news.com.au/entertainment/celebrity-life/royals/the-multimilliondollar-mystery-of-princess-dianas-missing-jewels/news-story/708ed176862fc17f9287a938794b5b37
Though I question the source.
Ok, thank you all, l know of that necklace. Kate wore it years ago where her hanging hair all but obliterated that chonker. I remember her also wearing it at that formal state dinner for China if I recall. That is a major piece of jewelry gone missing. Maybe fell down between one of Kate’s sofa cushions?😉
ETA: but according to the article, there seems to be other pieces missing as well.
Ma is trying to flog it to pay off her debtors!!!
That was my FIRST thought @ Digital Unicorn!!!!
It wouldn’t surprise me one but if Keen handed her Mum some of the royal jewels to get her out of the jam she has caused!! Though it wouldn’t go to pay off those that she nearly bankrupted. It would have been used for their daily needs!! CarolE is much too selfish to think of those she left financially devastated. Puh-lease…………
My understanding of Charles saying no tiaras, crowns, etc was to prevent all other royals from getting decked out in their glorious finery. He wanted to have the sparkliest sparkly on his especially special self-referential cos play day
Kate wore a tiara to the coronation. A tiara can be made of anything. Precious gems aren’t requisite. They can call it millinery (and they did, because she needed to have something on her head for archaic reasons and shame on her for not wearing the dorky floppy hat with the dorky feather) but it was a tiara all the same
Why doesn’t Kate have better people styling her? After reading Spare I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s that she can’t afford to pay them
All this fuss about the jewelry is really about Kate’s insecurities. Not getting access to the Royal Collection serves as a reminder to Kate where she comes from: commoner stock. The Middletons are three generations from the coal mine a and the aristos will never them forget it. She needs the jewels to make her feel and seen as important. Hence the cheap jewels because cost of living spin. I bet it peeves Kate that Meghan has Diana’s Cartier watch – and another Cartier watch Meghan bought for herself – proving Meghan has the means to buy expensive jewelry and Kate never did. Meghan also has her own Big Blue, Diana’s aquamarine cocktail ring, a wedding gift from Harry. Meghan’s engagement ring was designed by Harry with the help of the royal jeweler, a ring Archie could give to his future bride. William just handed Kate the cursed Big Blue. I imagined Harry has half of Diana’s jewels in the US to be left for Archie and Lili.
Kate actually recently copied a piece from Diana’s collection that Meghan has. The gold bracelett with blue stones. She wore her version to wimbledon wearing the green roland mouret dress. She and Will are definitely jealous and pissed that Meghan has access to any jewelry Diana has worn. Especially pieces that Meghan wears regularly/every day like the watch and diamond bracelett. I would also bet money that Harry has the iconic sapphire choker of Diana’s too. Kate definitely would’ve worn that by now if she had access to it.
Harry not only custom designed Meghan’s engagment ring, but her eternity ring for their first wedding anniversary. Has William ever custom made anything for Kate? I think not.
Kate’s whole flow of jewelry and apperance changed after seeing what Meghan wore. Gone was the white gold and gemstone pieces, enter yellow gold and minimal piecies. She went from wearing one piece of jewelry once with george’s name after he was born, to consistantly wearing inital necklaces with their names. Which btw Meghan was slammed for wearing when it was first discovered she was Harry’s gf. Also notice she never wears anything with William’s inital or reference to him on it, like Meghan does Harry.
Everything Kate has done has been a response to Meghan ever since she found out she was dating Harry. it’s pathetic.
I just love that harry crested and designed those rings for meghan
Created the rings
I wish there was a like button on here. I agree with every word of this.
That pearl and sapphire choker that Diana wore was stunning, but I’m wondering if it was part of the royal collection. I’ve seen stunning pearl and gemstone chokers on Camilla, and I’m trying to remember if Camilla has worn a pearl choker with saphires. I’m wondering if that piece has been dismantled and redesigned. Kate wore the emerald headband in the Boston appearance. Kate seems to have a monopoly on the diamond and saphires that Diana owned. Kate has worn some beautiful fine jewelry with her evening wear. I remember a gorgeous ruby necklace which was apparently a wedding gift, and one of the late Queen’s spectacular diamond and emerald necklaces.
I’m wondering why Harry doesn’t own the pearl earrings his mother wore to his christening. I like the way Meghan quietly honours Diana by wearing her watch and diamond tennis bracelets as a regular part of her wardrobe. It was moving to see the Queen’s gift as the only jewelry on Meghan at the funeral. I notice that Meghan wears bracelets a lot and Kate didn’t but she wore a bracelet to a daytime event recently. I think it was a tribute to Diana’s gold bangle with blue stones. It would be lovely to see Meghan wearing pearls of some kind. I think pearls are the June birthstone- Lili’s month.
Mumbles wears this ‘cheap’ jewellery as its very likely freebies in exchange for KP PR to release the name of the brand she’s wearing. And yeah, she can’t wear jewels just like she can’t wear high end designer.
Mumbles is a middle class girl through and through – she should just embrace it.
Many of the things she wears don’t look great just given how damned thin she is.
I see Missoma is being mentioned here as one of Kate’s go to brands. Once again our single white female has Columbused a designer Meghan loved. What a weirdo.
Kate could actually be helpful if she wore modern jewelry made by independent British artists but she lacks the creativity and the will.
She’s just a style disaster.
LMFAO
This is a really weird nonstory for the palace to run with. Like so stupidly weird. Something else is up.
“Catherine has a very sensitive and modern approach to jewellery,” says Bethan Holt … lol.
Kate hasn’t got a red CLUE how to wear jewelry, she doesn’t know the difference between day and evening jewelry and every brooch she wears is either ill-placed, gaudy as hell, unnecessary or clashes with the print of her clothing. What a load of bollocks. Meghan is the only with the jewelry-wearing talent and I think they know it. That being said, I CRINGE big when I see these black gloves with a white gown and her looking so proud of herself. Ugh, not a good look.
Those gloves were worn when she tried to hold wills hand and he moved away
Ouch …
I mean, the Bafta outfit could be in a cringe hall of fame. The black gloves and awful earrings never stop making me cringe. Is this her all time worst evening look?
The Bond premiere dress runs a close second. Talk about Las Vegas glitter…and the earrings she wore with it were awful, as was her enormous wiglet bun. She’s so thin the dress looked like it was still on a hanger.
The missing necklace was beautiful on the queen and looked like it belonged on her. KKKHate ,managed to make it look gaudy! LOL
Ok, this is sad, but the main thing that jumped out at me from this is: Kate has a STYLIST?!!! Who’s willing to be identified publicly? By name? I’m too through. lol
Yeah, I agree that Kate would be better served by wearing —and rewearing— a few simple pieces, especially if the alternative is wearing garish costume jewelry that, IMO, often doesn’t suit her or the outfits. I actually like the diamond earrings and necklace that she wears a lot for daytime events. I think Queen Elizabeth had the right idea — with the pearl and diamond earrings (from Queen Mary?) that she wore almost as a trademark, with her brooches, and going all out for tiara events. Since the Queen gave Meghan smaller versions of those earrings, and I’m pretty sure I’ve seen Anne and maybe Sophie wear similar earrings, I’m guessing that Kate may have some too — as a gift from the Queen. If so, she should wear them. They’re versatile, and suggest her connection with royalty, and might suit her better than the chandeliers that she often picks.
I can’t get over “the Princess of Wales shows us time and time again how to wear all three seamlessly and effortlessly.”
What the heck are they smoking
Whatever it is they’re smoking, I’m gonna need some of that 😆
Kate wore a mouwad Demi parure of rubies and diamonds that was a wedding gift and the royals refused to say who gifted it. Kate’s art deco emerald and diamond earrings and parure is merely “believed to be” bought for her by Charles, but could be from anyone. Are we suppose to believe the Saudis simply ignored Kate’s wedding?