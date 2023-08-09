Prince Harry is ‘still the best of friends’ with Eugenie & Beatrice, they ‘talk constantly’

The Sussex Squad is fond of saying that Nacho Figueras is Prince Harry’s true brother. I do think that’s their basic dynamic. I also think that Princess Eugenie is the closest thing Harry has ever had to a sister. Harry was always known for being extremely fond of his York cousins, but as they’ve gotten older, it’s clear that Eugenie and Harry have a very special bond. Eugenie remains the only one in the Windsor clan to visit the Sussexes in Montecito, and the Sussexes sublet Frogmore Cottage to Eugenie and her family for a while after the Sussexit (much to William’s chagrin). Well, People Magazine reports that Harry is still super-close to Eugenie and Beatrice.
Prince Harry may live thousands of miles away, but he remains “so close” to cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.
A family insider tells PEOPLE, “They’re still the best of friends and talk constantly.”
The tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the royal family, particularly his father King Charles and brother Prince William, has been “really stressful” for Beatrice and Eugenie, the insider adds.
“This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it,” the source says, adding that the princesses “understand and live the royal machine.”
The insider adds that Prince William “knows what his end game is and where he’ll be, and it’s being king one day. William’s life revolves around his role, and his family, of course. But there is a clear path for him and a future that is obviously very different from Harry’s. Inherently, they have different priorities and different perspectives.”
I think Beatrice plays the game much more than Eugenie – the game of knowing how to create alliances within the family, trying not to piss off Charles or William, while also doing her own thing too. Eugenie has, in recent years, seemingly taken some steps away from the royal machinery, almost like she’s in a slow-motion exit of her own. Anyway, I believe that Harry still has good relationships with Beatrice and Eugenie and probably some other people in the family too.
Eugenie is soft quitting and knows there is no future for her in a monarchy that has William the Wicked as it’s head. He’s vindictive, greedy, manipulative, and kind of stupid. The best ingredients for a boss! Beatrice wants to remain in the fold, but she’ll be out on her keister too if Kate is still around if William ascends. (Narrator: She won’t be and he won’t.)
I don’t think the York sisters are close to the wails especially after how keen behaved towards them.
The only family members that seem to like W&K are the Tindalls. The York have never been close to Will. And yes, Kate was a nasty mean girl towards them in the dating years.
The only people the Tindalls like are the Tindalls. They play suck up to idiot William because he’s going to be King and they’re hoping for continuing rides, for them and/or their kids, on that gravy train. But I can imagine they laugh at him and Kate behind their backs. They are both fake, sarcastic & insidious, people. Wouldn’t trust either of them as far as I could throw them.
I think people would be surprised how many family members Harry is still close to. He’s got dozens of cousins that aren’t part of the royal machinery and make their own way – both Windsors and Spencer’s. I bet he gets along fine and stays in contact with most of them.
I think so too Snuffles.
Exactly.
I agree. I think he and Anne still talk. They always seemed really fond of each other. And his extended family as well. I don’t think he has much to do with the Tindalls – for obvious reasons. But they have a large family and I can definitely see Harry maintaining relationships with them. And I think Harry has always been close to the Spencer side. More so than Will.
Well said…
Their relationship was never for public consumption.
Beatrice? Close to Beatrice? Stalker Morgan hugging Beatrice??? Harry also knows how to play the game. Good for him.
That was my reaction, as well. Harry may be friendly with Beatrice but after she hugged Morgan I seriously doubt he trusts her and thinks of her as a sister.
That was my first thought exactly. I mean I get that everyone in your life isn’t going to automatically hate anyone who you do and cut themselves off from them, but Piers Morgan? That is next level. He’s one of the Sussexes’ first and chief abusers. I know that Beatrice is probably trying to protect her father the best she can when it comes to the press, but cozying up to Piers is something I probably wouldn’t be able to get over if I was Harry.
Beatrice “Traitor” York is a nope! She’s firmly on her pedo daddy’s side and that hug with the abuser Moron sealed her fate with camp Sussex. She’s no friend to Harry or his family.
Well he’s clearly still close with Eugenie, and Edo and Bea made a point at the coronation of interacting with him publicly, so it seems he gets along with them as well. We know Anne hugged him at Balmoral when QEII died and they were seen joking with each other at the coronation, so again that seems to be fine.
The only issues appear to be with Charles/Camilla, William/Kate, Sophie/Edward, and the Tindalls. Sophie and Edward make sense to me in that they are trying to protect their lifestyle by kissing up to Charles and William. the tindalls I can’t figure out, you would think Zara would appreciate Harry’s desire to raise his kids privately and earn his own money since that’s what she does.
Incidentally I think that’s part of the reason Beatrice and Eugenie are still close to him – not just because he’s Harry, but because they understood what he was asking for and understood that he wanted pretty much what they have – show up at garden parties and Ascot, maybe a few more charity visits on behalf of the Crown than they do – and then they both work and earn their own money outside of that. Harry’s suggestion of being half in/half out wasn’t out of nowhere.
I also think it seems that the people who see what is happening within in the institution, or what happened, and who are NOT dependent on Charles or William, are still close to Harry, which is extremely telling.
Sure, there’s no way Charles and William can be raging a$$holes for years without everyone else seeing it. The question for the people around them is do they have to/want to put up with it or not?
Zara and William have always been thick as thieves and she’s always been a big time favorite of Charles.
I don’t think Zara was too invested either way until her husband started running his mouth at the speed of idiot. I do think there was more pressure for her to “pick a side” and she chose wrong.
She’s also apparently as stuffy as the rest of the Windsor clan, so I also wouldn’t have expected her to go against the status quo. I do think if bellend Mike would’ve kept his trap shut she would’ve been more neutral seeming.
@Kelsey
“…running his mouth at the speed of idiot.”
I’m totally stealing this.
@BlueNailsBetty, same! I laughed out loud.
Zara knows she needs to stay royally-adjacent and in the good graces of Charles/William to keep the lifestyle she wants.
Also, her WTF face at the Sussex wedding was really mean and inappropriate, but I laugh every time I see it. I too was hot and uncomfortable at the very end of my pregnancy and DGAF that I couldn’t control my face.
What everybody in that family understands is what a complete waste of space Will and Katie Keen have been all along; that their extreme laziness resulted in overworking Harry while he was still actively part of the RF, and that Charles and Will expected Harry’s future to be as continued stand in for Will (work wise), and thus primary support for Charles’ vaunted “streamlined monarchy”. It’s been said before – W&K are the anomalies, and everyone in the family knows it. Other members of the RF – TQ, Philip, Charles, Anne, TQ’s cousins – had a work ethic. And, throw into the mix an ample helping of scapegoat. No doubt the family in general is aware of what the public is not (e.g., the extent of Will’s extracurricular activities and the state of the Wales’ marriage, what Andrew has been up to, at least financially in his trade role, even if they didn’t know all the Epstein details, etc.) and how Harry was and is still often used as a distraction.
So I agree, not a surprise if people in the family not dependent on KC or, in future, Will, sympathize with Harry and are still on good terms with him.
Edo (and Beatrice) have always struck me as in the running for a royal role, and Edo certainly comes across as a personable guy looking out for the main chance. But, Beatrice and Eugenie are close, and Harry is close to Eugenie, so I expect they have a pleasant enough relationship with him.
Yesterday the press announce an estrangement between the ladies and Harry. Today they announce he’s on great terms with both women. The press is now responding to their own stories because H&M won’t do it for them.
Now that you mention it, yes. It’s kind of funny.
Indeed. And yesterday Kitty was the peacemaker (again), today it’s Beatrice, the new secret weapon.
Pick a struggle, you laughable UK press and gossip mags.
I think that Harry continues to have a close relationship with Eugenie and Jack. I don’t think he necessarily had a close relationship with Beatrice, I think they were kind and hung out with each other but there wasn’t this sibling like bond between them like I believe he has with Eugenie. I think it’s more of an age thing, personality thing and him and Eugenie being the younger siblings, while Will and Beatrice are the older siblings, so each of their personalities meshed partly because of that. I think he still has a close relationship with several in his family, especially on the Spencer side. It is insane to me that this all boils down to him refusing to allow some in his family to abuse him, his wife and children, and the result of that is that he is supposed to be seen as the one causing tension in the family.
I agree. He has always seemed closer to Eugenie than Bea. I think he is fine with Bea but is definitely closer to Eugenie. She was one of the first to find out about Meghan. I think she was the first family member to know.
I didn’t attend my grandmother’s service because of my abusive family.
I mourned myself, because also any feelings I displayed would be used against me. I couldn’t trust them with the depth of my emotions.
Didn’t matter people called me cold. I’m far from that, which I know so it was enough.
I feel Harry is getting to that place too. He tried, for himself, & he’s moving on. Good for him. It’s a tough thing to do, acknowledge that the people who are supposed to love you the most use your love as a weapon against you.
That last paragraph doesn’t make any sense. This isn’t about ones future or path. Harry didn’t break away as a working royal because he couldn’t figure out his future. Both harry and meghan were a 100% in for the institution. But it came to the point where harry was fighting for his wife’s life and subsequently their unborn child’s, and not only the institution, but also his very own family members turned him away. And not only did his father and brother turn him away, they actively added to Meghan’s misery knowing what she was going through. It’s unforgivable.
@Chloe
Thank you.
I guess the britshidtmedia and their little sattelite outposts are c*nt-deep in revisionist history-writing now……as the world looks at H&M’s success and get a better grasp of the grifting clowns living on the fumes of their past glory in dilapidated palaces.
Fortunately, this is also the FAFO era.
Given that the Duke of Kent was friendly to Harry and Meghan when they came to the coronation told me that there are lot more people in the Royal Family that see Harry’s side than don’t. These people know the true personalities of William and Charles as well as the royal system and would understand where Harry is coming from. I think there’s less pressure on Beatrice to tow the family line because she now she’s married to a rich family and no longer has to rely on her father for funding. That being said she plays the media game like the rest of them.
Everyone but Charles and William in the family understands what happened to Harry because they were all pushed to the side at one point or another themselves. Some like Sophie foolishly think that William and Kate will be decent, but that’s unlikely.
I don’t think Beatrice is close with Harry, but Edo is smart when it comes to keeping connections and he knows Harry is well liked in circles outside of the insular royalists.
I think within the first cousin circles Eugenie and Jack are the only ones he’s really close to. And the Spencer side is under wraps but it looks like Harry has always been closer with that side than William has.
I think this is really key:
“he knows Harry is well liked in circles outside of the insular royalists.”
I thnk Edo likes the perks of being married to a royal and I don’t blame him for that. I also think Bea gets a fair amount of abuse on social media still so he is probably sympathetic to that aspect of it (I cant remember if it was their anniversary post or a bday post for her but the comments were….not nice. And that was Edo’s IG!) but even with that he’s not going to burn any bridges with the royal family.
but your comment above is really key here I think. Edo has a career and isn’t fully immersed in the royal bubble like the courtiers are etc. Edo knows what people say about the royals when they’re not around (at least he did before marrying Bea.) He’s not going to burn any bridges with the royals, but he’s not going to burn any with Harry either.
Yes , I believe he is close to Eugine , he talked about her in his book and she did visit him in Cali. I believe their love ans respect for each other is indeed genuine and true. I will however keep my opinions about Beatrice to myself. I will say whenever I think of her . I see her hugging Meghan stalker and daily abuser. I can’t get that out of my head. However I am not related to these people so I guess I won’t understand how Harry would be able to.
You and me both, @Over it.
Ive never seen any “closeness” between Bea and H over the years and certainly NOT during the years M was in that nest of vipers.
In fact, he spoke eloquently of his feelings about Bea in Spare with his GLARING. OMMISSION. of her name or any other reference to her whatsoever!
And then we saw Bea hugging that vile nasty grifter who has been like a tick in H&M’s life. Bea has always struck me as someone with a few screws loose, anyway.
Edo is the one working that angle not Beatrice. He sees that Andrew is a pariah and that William and Charles are petty and unreliable. Being decent to Harry doesn’t take much effort and as Harry’s success grows in the real world, that could benefit Edo.
My theory on the Piers Morgan hug is that Beatrice is a total people-pleaser who can’t make waves. She’s the eldest child of two narcissists. It’s been reported that she often acts as an “advisor” to her father, and has been known to financially rescue her mother. The fact that she and her sister purchased a home for their mother…they are clearly more the “adults” in their family. Her mother is buddies with Piers Morgan. Therefore, if she publicly rejects his hug, she knows there’s hell to pay with her mom. And don’t think Piers didn’t see the cameras and know what he was doing.
My theory is that Harry knows all this and can appreciate Bea’s position. He was the brave one in confronting his own family’s abusive dynamics, but he got the blowback.
I have narcissistic parents and I see a lot of what I used to do in Bea. A few years ago I snapped and started following Harry’s path. Lost relationships with several family members. It’s tough.
While I don’t think we should underestimate the snobbery, I’m sure a lot of family members that don’t have to rely on C&W for their livelihood see H’s POV and don’t hold his choice to walk away against him.
Him and E are definitely close. I agree that she’s the closest thing he’s got to a sister. I’m sure their children will grow together like H wanted.
I honestly think most of the family is fine with Harry. The only ones who have been openly awful are C/C, W/K, Sophie and the Tindalls. There are a whole lot of cousins and extended family who absolutely know what these people are really like and how this system churns through people. I also don’t see either Camilla or Kate being beloved and I’m betting there are tones of mini feuds and beefs behind the scenes.
I don’t even think Zara has issues so much as it’s Mike spouting off for clout. Zara was interacting with them at the funeral with more ease than W and K did.
Beatrice has an agenda. She’s trying to play all sides, including Piers Morgan too. I don’t trust her. She’s sidling up to Charles and Will for her own gain. Self interest makes people do the unexpected. I wouldn’t trust her as far as I can throw her and if I were in Meghan’s shoes, she wouldn’t get anywhere near Princess Lili and Prince Archie.
Beatrice would turn on the Sussexes on a dime, if it suited her own agenda.
Harry is far closer to a lot of his family than the British press OR the British Royals like to admit! Eugenie and Harry are very very close, Beatrice is more of a line Walker. She keeps a foot in both camps. Harry and Megan are also still close to fergie, princess Ann and her son. Zara is married to that thug Tindal, another one who likes to grab women (australia!!!) he wouldn’t have the guts to repeat to Harry what he has said in the past, in other words a coward and a bully, far more suited to be a friend of Williams. I love how the media forget he has another family! The Spencers, and his aunts adore him. Not EVERYTHING in the UK revolves around the insipid Royal family, I just wish the press had the guts to admit it
I don’t think they’re close to anyone in the Windsor family. Talking to someone nicely doesn’t equal you’re close to them.
I do remember when Mike and Zara were standing outside the chapel with Harry and Meghan for the queen’s jubilee. Meghan was looking like a boss in the greige with the hat. Anyways, Mike looked so uncomfortable. Zara was chatting pretty naturally but Mike really looked awkward. I’d like to think it’s bc he knew he’d run his mouth and was now embarrassed to be standing next to the person he’d been talking smack about.
I’m going to be shallow here and note that Eugenie really was lucky to inherit more of her mother’s looks (though not her coloring), while Beatrice more resembles her icky father.
Shallowness aside, Eugenie seems to have been a loyal friend to H&M. I’m glad Harry has her and the Spencers.
I think that Eugenie and Harry’s closeness is undisputed. They seem to be kindred spirits. I never had the impression that Harry and Beatrice were especially close. I see Edo as someone who always has an eye on the main chance and keeps all his options open. I could be totally wrong, but he strikes me as a bit smarmy. It seems pretty obvious that Bea and Edo want to be in the royal fold and value their place in the Windsor clan. It seems that Anne’s and Charles’s children were playmates when they were all younger. I get the impression that Peter and Zara like to stay close to William and Kate. I also have the impression that Zara and Harry were friendly and got along well. He’s probably god-father to one of her children, and so is William. It looks like the idiot that Zara married changed the dynamics a little I have the impression that he tried to bully Harry. We know nothing about Harry and his Spencer cousins because they are private and they don’t make appearances, social or otherwise, except at weddings which Harry is known to have attended. Harry is kind, hard-working, loyal and likeable. Surely, people, unless blinded by jealousy, would see that. Whether or not they show it probably depends on how much they need to toady to the two principals in the family.
One thing is for sure- the Windsors are showing themselves to be a very petty and vindictive family to some people in the world. Those are the two words that come to my mind when I think of the “British royal family.” Oh, and heartless, but I guess you have to be in order to be the other two.
The Fail now has an article about the BRF “distancing” itself from H&M because they are “unpredictable and unreliable.”
Someone is countering these stories… and maybe giving marching orders to the family?
That’s hilarious 😂. Imagine declaring you’re “distancing” yourself from a couple who left you and your country almost 4 years ago. Gives “you can’t leave me, I’m breaking up with you.” Pathetic!
I just don’t understand how people are falling for this 7-year, one-sided ‘war’. Only one side has been briefing daily and negatively for 7 years. Apart from the Oprah interview and Harry’s book, there has been no reaction, response, engagement. One side keeps kicking, screaming and throwing blows and endlessly recycling the same tired, silly stories. The other side walked away completely long ago. How is this not clear to so many people?
The age old question is how can one fire someone if they already quit??