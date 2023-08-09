Prince Harry is ‘still the best of friends’ with Eugenie & Beatrice, they ‘talk constantly’

The Sussex Squad is fond of saying that Nacho Figueras is Prince Harry’s true brother. I do think that’s their basic dynamic. I also think that Princess Eugenie is the closest thing Harry has ever had to a sister. Harry was always known for being extremely fond of his York cousins, but as they’ve gotten older, it’s clear that Eugenie and Harry have a very special bond. Eugenie remains the only one in the Windsor clan to visit the Sussexes in Montecito, and the Sussexes sublet Frogmore Cottage to Eugenie and her family for a while after the Sussexit (much to William’s chagrin). Well, People Magazine reports that Harry is still super-close to Eugenie and Beatrice.

Prince Harry may live thousands of miles away, but he remains “so close” to cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie. A family insider tells PEOPLE, “They’re still the best of friends and talk constantly.” The tensions between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle with the royal family, particularly his father King Charles and brother Prince William, has been “really stressful” for Beatrice and Eugenie, the insider adds. “This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls. It’s hard to watch because they see both sides of it,” the source says, adding that the princesses “understand and live the royal machine.” The insider adds that Prince William “knows what his end game is and where he’ll be, and it’s being king one day. William’s life revolves around his role, and his family, of course. But there is a clear path for him and a future that is obviously very different from Harry’s. Inherently, they have different priorities and different perspectives.”

[From People]

I think Beatrice plays the game much more than Eugenie – the game of knowing how to create alliances within the family, trying not to piss off Charles or William, while also doing her own thing too. Eugenie has, in recent years, seemingly taken some steps away from the royal machinery, almost like she’s in a slow-motion exit of her own. Anyway, I believe that Harry still has good relationships with Beatrice and Eugenie and probably some other people in the family too.