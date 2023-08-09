Tory Lanez sentenced to ten years in prison for shooting Megan Thee Stallion

Late last year, just before Christmas, Tory Lanez was convicted of three felonies from the July 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Megan, Tory and several friends had been partying in LA when Tory shot Megan and told her “dance, bitch.” Following the shooting, Tory then engaged in one of the most toxic and public gaslighting campaigns I’ve ever seen, helped along by some of the most disgusting people within the music industry. Megan has really been through it, and Tory’s conviction was a welcome relief. Now Tory has been sentenced to ten years in prison:
Canadian rapper Tory Lanez was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he was found guilty of shooting hip-hop superstar Megan Thee Stallion in the foot after the pair left a Los Angeles party in 2020. The hearing began Monday and wrapped up Tuesday, ending a high-profile case in which Megan, 28, was subjected to what prosecutors called “repeated and grotesque attacks.” It cast a spotlight on the scrutiny Black women face when they report abuse.
A jury convicted Lanez, 31, who pleaded not guilty, of three felony charges in December: assault with a semi-automatic firearm, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.
Wearing an orange jumpsuit, Lanez addressed the court before the judge handed down his sentence. He apologized for his actions and said he took full responsibility for the 2020 shooting.
“If I could change it, I would, but I can’t,” he said. “Everything I did that night, I take full responsibility,” he added. “I truly am just trying to be a better person.” Lanez looked surprised but remained quiet after the sentence was announced. The mother of his son burst into tears as she was led out of the courtroom.
Matthew Barhoma, a member of Lanez’s legal team, said appeals for both the sentence and the conviction are planned. The team will also file for bail when it appeals the sentence.
In handing down his sentence, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge David Herriford said it was “difficult to reconcile” the doting father and committed philanthropist many described with the person who fired a gun five times at Megan.
“Sometimes good people do bad things,” Herriford said. “Actions have consequences, and there are no winners in this case.”
Deputy District Attorney Alex Bott said Lanez called Megan a liar, intimidated her and harassed her. “Not only did the defendant do the heinous act of shooting her; he then subjected her to 2 ½ years of hell,” Bott said after the sentencing.
“Sometimes good people do bad things” – are you f–king joking? Tory not only SHOT a woman, he subjected her to years of harassment and a toxic disinformation campaign online and in real life. He paid off her friends to turn on her, he bad-mouthed Megan in the industry and he never, ever took “full responsibility” for any of it. Ten years is too f–king light. Megan said as much in her victim-impact statement to the court – she didn’t appear in court, but she sent her statement, which reads in part:
“I struggle with being present. After everything that occurred I cannot bring myself back to being in the same room with Tory. I’ve been tormented and terrorized. He paid bloggers to disseminate false information, he treated my trauma like a joke when I could’ve been dead. He blamed the system, he blamed the press, and as of late he is using his childhood trauma to justify his actions. Slowly but surely, I’m healing. But I’ll never be the same. His crime warrants the full weight of the law.”
Yes. All of what Megan said. I can’t believe the judge said “Sometimes good people do bad things.” In what f–king world is Tory Lanez a good person?
I cant imagine being shot at. I hope Meghan is surrounded by loved ones and getting all the help she needs to heal from this.
She was actually shot in the foot. I can’t imagine, the whole episode sounds like some kind of horror film. I hope the sentence is upheld.
She wasn’t shot AT. He shot her. TWICE. In the foot. And she didn’t even want to press charges. The State pressed charges. And for three years her life has been tortured and people she trusted turned against her. I wish her healing. And I wish karma on the rest of em’
I know she was shot. It’s a figure of speech!!!!! Damn, some people on this site are so quick to criticize!
@Nlopez, people here aren’t jumping on you personally. What they’re responding to is the tendecy for the media to diminish the pain and suffering experienced by black women. Look how many black celebrities tried to make light of her injuries, or even claimed she faked the whole thing. People here feel really protective of black women who are dragged through the mud in public, and that’s what makes this site different from other celebrity pages. Please don’t take it personally.
Karma…is a bitch in HEELS….now the NEXT time someone is ordered to “dance bitch dance” it will be his Canadian ass and the person calling the SHOTS (no pun intended) will be a 6 foot brotha named “Lil-Tiny” who resides in the adjoining cell….case C L O S E D .
All of this, ALL day, he should have gotten more than 10 years, but fuck yeah, put away this pathetic little boy hiding behind a big gun, and all the healing and prospering to Megan, what a goddamn champ for getting through this, I’m in total awe.
I am so proud of Megan. She’s been through hell when she could have given up. That creature was trying to drive her mad. He was really trying to destroy her but he failed and now he can sit and wait in prison as time passes him by.
Bye Bitch and don’t drop the soap.
BWAAAAAAAAHHHHH….#lovesit
Please let’s not make rape jokes, even about terrible people. Rape is not funny.
He was also offered a plea (2-4 years, I think?) but instead he doubled down on his gaslighting campaign against Megan. He wanted to keep hurting her no matter what. I hope this helps her healing process.
Saw this last night and all I can say “good.”
Let him spend the next batch of time thinking about consequences of actions. I hope by the time he’s out no one cares about his music at all and he can’t use any of this to give him more fame.
Because he was convicted of a violent crime, I wonder if he will be deported/ack to Canada.
That’s a separate action and should be done AFTER he serves his full sentence. Anyway, don’t expect The Heritage Foundation to get right on it, given how concerned they say they are about the caliber of non-citizens in this country.
Being convicted of any crime will get him deported back to Canada when he completes his sentence. I feel sorry for his child. He will suffer enormously because of his father’s horrific actions and judgement.
Season of Justice. 💅🏿
Good. He deserves the sentence he received. I hope he serves as much of it as possible.
Good. Sometimes justice is true, that guy is dangerous.
I’m so proud of her. I hope she can heal. I suspect he’s or his people by proxy are likely not done terrorizing her because he is not a “good” person.
The horror of being shot and then the secondary horror of watching this guy turn people against you…God what a jerk. He just couldn’t imagine he could be sentenced to jail for hurting someone. It is astounding. Whisking Meghan much healing
Who turned against Megan? I heard Drake but were there others?
@H: 50 cent and others. A couple of different people in the industry slithered out of the woodwork to defend him, so it’s hard to remember everyone involved. Megan took lots of talibangelical abuse online from people in general too who were circling the sky for that moment when a young woman who challenged them was in a vulnerable position. Some people even made sadistic jokes about it, and when it came out that he was guilty they shifted to making themselves heroes who were just trying to tell a cautionary tell about too much freedom.
*tale.
What the judge said somewhat reminds me of conversations around the Williams’ father when King Richard came out. A lot of people where saying he was an amazing father even though he abandoned and still has no relationship with half his kids.
A good person who does bad things is not Tory. An example of what the judge said would be the father who caught a man red handed molesting his young (6ish?) daughter and beat him to death. And honestly, I’m not sure I’d even consider doing that a bad thing.
The judge could just as easily have said “sometimes bad people do good things.” in response to all of the stories of Tory’s supposed good works that magically popped up when it’s time to talk about prison.
I just had to double check the date of the shooting. My goodness, poor Meghan. This was summer 2020. George Floyd, Breonna Taylor. The protests. I remember watching the video of that night and being terrified for everybody there (Tory as well bc it hadn’t come out that he shot her yet) bc of the volume of police, the chopper, knowing they were called bc of reports of a gun. Mind you, this was after the fact and we knew everyone survived. I couldn’t imagine actually being there. The trauma that must have caused. I remember a part of the video where the cops were making her walk backwards with her hands up. The injury to her foot was obvious in the clip. All I kept thinking was if she loses her balance they were gonna kill her and claim they feared for their lives. I’ve been doing it since the beginning but sending much love and healing vibes her way.
Yeah, I’m not so sure that this is a case of “good people doing bad things.” I understand what the judge is trying to say, that based on everything that’s been said, Tory Lanez is not thoroughly irredeemable but… maybe it’s more a case of a celebrity thinking he can get away with anything, even a crime in full view of witnesses. Maybe it’s a case of someone from another country thinking that they also can get away with using guns, cuz “America, right?” Or, more likely, it’s someone who was raised to know better, but still acts in a way he knows is wrong in front of his friends and is used to treating women like trash. I don’t know, but either way I think this is a good sentence if it survives appeal. He may not fully serve it all, but it would still be a good sentence. There’s also the possibility that after serving, TL would continue with his career as if nothing happened, like Trump, but a few years in prison being deprived of his freedom and having to see Megan continue to live her life may have a salutary effect on him, if he’s thoughtful.
And I’m also sick and tired of him using his son for good publicity and a more favorable sentence. For one thing, it’s so transparent, and for another, he should have thought about his son after that party and deciding to carry a gun around — to a party, for God’s sake.
The good father who puts himself first. I’m glad this joke is in prison. Maybe his kid stands a chance.
Agreed.
10 years? Wow, I’m really surprised he got that much, but very happy. The judge knows his lawyers are going to appeal every little thing and try every trick. Lanez had 44 character witnesses and a ‘movie’ about him just for the sentencing! I think the judge is being very careful with his sentencing comments so it can’t get thrown out on appeal.
Good.
I have such a soft spot for Megan. I find her so beautiful and turns out she is resilient. I’m proud of her for fighting and for standing pretty much alone through most of this. I know it doesn’t fix what happened to her but she really needed some justice and I’m glad she came out on top. She has so much healing to do – about the violence she encountered that night, the friend that turned on her, how the industry treated her in the aftermath. It’s a lot and I wish her all the best.
As for Drake and the rest of the jackasses who took part of the gaslighting, they are all vile and they need to be called out and reminded about this every time they speak/give an interview, etc.
I thought it was pretty disgusting the way this dude used his kid as a prop during the trial to soften everyone. I’m such a great dad! I should get a pass for shooting a woman! Just gross.
Finally. She’s been through too much.
He may be saying this to shut off grounds for appeal. Because he acknowledged the evidence presented that Tony is a good father and philanthropist, his team can’t say that the judge ignored that evidence in the appeal. They will probably try to, though.
Apparently Iggy Azalea sent a letter of support to the judge asking for a light sentence on behalf of Tory Lanez too. Yikes.
She was supposed to work on a new album with him. I think that’s all she cares about. She stated she didn’t know her letter was going to be made public. Like that’s any better? Honey how could you support him?
With the same energy that had her build a whole “rap” career off a fake ass blaccent.
Ugh. Can’t stand her.
The shooting was bad enough but all the crap he put her through after that… that is traumatizing her all over again and bullying her into wanting to drop the case and not tell her story. I’m glad she stood strong and hope she continues to do so. Much love to Megan.
She really rose above it all.
I hope this conviction helps Megan on her journey to heal, and that she continues to find success and happiness. I’ve been so angry for her – the music community betrayed her, downplayed her injuries, and lied about her.
I hope that Lanez serves all ten years and then gets deported.
Well, shouldn’t have shot her and then harassed her for years.
I’m embarrassed he’s Canadian and we have to deal with him when he gets deported. He’s going to appeal. I bet he gets a lighter sentence and then gets out of prison for “good behavior” in under 2 years. I can’t stand this dude. He used his own child for sympathy by dragging him to court with him.
He said, “Dance, bitch” when he shot her. Would a good person doing a a bad thing add that in? Hell no.
Some of the news coverage has fuller context for the judge’s comment — apparently there were nearly 80 character testimonials dragged up from who knows where trying to say Lanez is a good person. The judge also noted that none of those testimonials mentioned the alcoholism that Lanez claims drove him to shoot Megan. In context, it’s very clear that the judge was being skeptical about all of that and thus imposed a pretty stiff sentence. Good.
The “dance, bitch” part really struck me when I heard it being described. He didn’t even view her as a person deserving of dignity. I’m glad he got 10 years. Every second of that sentence is well deserved.
Miss Meghan has justice. The only thing that matters.
Hope she sues his pants off for damages. $$$