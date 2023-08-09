There’s yet another delusional report about the Sussexes & the Beckhams

Over the last week, there was a surprising amount of commentary and taking-stock articles about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I think some of it was about Meghan’s birthday last Friday, and some of it was the general summer ennui of little to no real “royal gossip.” While many outlets focused on the Sussexes’ business and their plans for the future, the Sun and the Daily Mail have been fixated on a gossip story that they alone made up, a story which has no bearing on anything actually happening in Harry and Meghan’s lives. Like, say what you will about the nastiness around the Sussexes’ business, but something actually happened there, they split from Spotify and there’s something real to gossip about. But this story about H&M “breaking up” with David and Victoria Beckham is purely fantasy, it’s just some fever dream cooked up by the tabloids as part of their need to smear and defame the Sussexes. Well, the latest dumbf–kery is from that delusional codger Tom Bower, who now claims that Meghan is jealous of both David and Victoria? I’m only covering this because it’s being picked up widely, and it needs to be called out.
The royal snub was brutal. After flying for 22 hours from London to Sydney at Prince Harry’s request, David Beckham was puzzled why the prince had not met him.
“Where is he?” David asked officials as he waited for Harry. “When will I meet him?” he kept asking. But the prince had had no plans to see the former England football captain, nor even of being pictured with him. It was October 2018, and Harry was hosting the Invictus Games. Over previous years, Harry had met David at celebrity functions and also socially.
Since David had played a prominent role bringing the 2012 Olympics to Britain and an important part in the 2010 unsuccessful bid for the football World Cup, it seemed natural for the prince to ask David to join him at the celebrated competition for injured servicemen. Harry’s invitation had originally been offered during his sunlit wedding in Windsor five months earlier. As a man who loved the royals, David would never refuse such an important request. But having flown half-way around the world, he was perplexed why officials after he arrived at the sporting venue were playing a dance to keep him happy, but away from Harry.
The reason for the distance was Meghan, the newly married Duchess of Sussex. She wanted no competition in the media from David, and especially not from his wife, Victoria. Meghan’s visit to Australia was her first foreign royal tour and appeared to be a huge success. Meeting cheering crowds of admirers convinced Meghan that she was the Royal Family’s new Diana.
But inside the Sussexes’ headquarters in Sydney, the atmosphere was miserable. Meghan shouted at her staff and allegedly threw a cup of tea into the air. Accused in London of bullying her staff — an accusation she has denied — both she and Harry were constantly searching the internet for hateful comments about themselves. In her bad mood, it seemed she was not prepared to tolerate anything flattering regarding the Beckhams and the Games to appear in the media.
At the house the Beckham family had rented in North Shore, Harry’s snub was barely mentioned between David and Victoria. David didn’t want to dwell on it. “A bit strange,” he said, but he did not call Harry.
Nevertheless, the Beckhams were perplexed by Meghan.Ever since she had first moved into Harry’s cottage in Kensington Palace in 2017, the Beckhams had been generous towards her. Unknown to the public, when she privately returned to Los Angeles before her marriage, she stayed in the Beckhams’ six-bedroom luxurious house in Beverly Hills. Her excuse was to avoid the paparazzi. At no cost, all her needs were provided by the Beckhams’ staff. If there was any suspicion that Meghan was taking advantage of her new status, the Beckhams pushed their gripe aside.
[From The Sun]
It has been five years since the Sussexes scared the sh-t out of the Windsors during their massively successful South Pacific Tour in the fall of 2018, and the Windsors and their media allies are still trying to find ways to delegitimize the reaction Harry and Meghan got on that tour. The Windsors and the royal media still can’t cope with the fact that they harassed a pregnant woman into suicidal ideation and that they ran off the two most popular royals. They’re still trying to make it sound like Meghan was awful, that she threw cups of tea (??), that she was nasty to staff, and now, that she didn’t want the Beckhams to pull focus from her. What is the goal here? Is it simply a completely made-up soap opera storyline or is there something even more nefarious going on with this specific Beckham storyline? Anyway, none of this is true. Victoria didn’t even go to Australia for the Invictus Games.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images, Backgrid.
-
-
SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – OCTOBER 27: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex congratulating the United States team team in the Wheelchair Basketball after winning Gold in the finals during day eight of the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at on October 27, 2018 in Sydney, Australia.,Image: 534454949, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: NO UK USE FOR SEVEN DAYS – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon.red – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Berlin: +49 (0) 30 76 212 251 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: – / Avalon
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex watch the wheelchair basketball final, the last event at the Invictus Games 2018 in Sydney.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex watch the wheelchair basketball final, the last event at the Invictus Games 2018 in Sydney.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Sydney, AUSTRALIA – The Duke of Sussex and Duchess of Sussex watch the wheelchair basketball final, the last event at the Invictus Games 2018 in Sydney.
Pictured: Meghan Markle
BACKGRID USA 26 OCTOBER 2018
BYLINE MUST READ: Vantagenews / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
USA Rights Only – Sydney, Australia -20181027- Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex, as well as Romeo Beckham and David Beckham attend the Wheelchair Basket Finals at Quay Centre, Olympic Park.
-PICTURED: Romeo Beckham, David Beckham
-PHOTO by: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
-39351658.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Romeo Beckham, David Beckham
Where: Sydney, Sydney, Australia
When: 27 Oct 2018
Credit: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – Sydney, Australia -20181027- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games 2018 closing ceremony in Sydney.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-39353965.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia, Australia
When: 27 Oct 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – Sydney, Australia -20181027- The Duchess of Sussex speaks onstage at the Invictus Games 2018 closing ceremony in Sydney.
-PICTURED: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-39354269.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia, Australia
When: 27 Oct 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
-
-
USA Rights Only – Sydney, Australia -20181027- The Duke and Duchess of Sussex attend the Invictus Games 2018 wheelchair basketball final in Sydney.
-PICTURED: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
-PHOTO by: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
-39351454.jpg
This is an editorial, rights-managed image. Please contact Instar Images LLC for licensing fee and rights information at sales@instarimages.com or call +1 212 414 0207 This image may not be published in any way that is, or might be deemed to be, defamatory, libelous, pornographic, or obscene. Please consult our sales department for any clarification needed prior to publication and use. Instar Images LLC reserves the right to pursue unauthorized users of this material. If you are in violation of our intellectual property rights or copyright you may be liable for damages, loss of income, any profits you derive from the unauthorized use of this material and, where appropriate, the cost of collection and/or any statutory damages awarded
Featuring: Prince Harry Duke of Sussex, Meghan Duchess of Sussex
Where: Sydney, Australia, Australia
When: 27 Oct 2018
Credit: PA Images/INSTARimages.com
**USA Rights Only**
Meghan wore Victoria’s fantastic dress on her farewell tour. There was likely a friendliness at some point.
But is this a case of the media imposing feelings on both parties because they haven’t seen them together in a while (like they did with Sandra and Randall), or is someone from Beckhamshire really miffed and briefing someone? If I were someone from either side, I probably would do something to dispel the rumors if they weren’t true…..
See, anyone insinuating that the Beckams are briefing against the Sussexes is playing right into the hands of these horrific people. That’s what prince Harry said in Spare: the BM would write stories about him, where he’d start questioning who, in his circle, was briefing the media; which caused him a lot of paranoia and caused him to lose a lot of his friends.
This particular case is just a made up beefing story but the intent and goal is to achieve the same result. No one is beefing Tom Bower, nobody, not even Victoria Beckam whom I really don’t care that much about.
Don’t go there folks, don’t give these tabloids the power to break up folks’ relationships.
An alleged source close to the Beckhams already denied the original Daily Fail story to Page Six with an amusing quip that the Fail must be ‘bored’. I think the reason this is happening is because Bower is writing a book on the Beckhams and the only way he knows how to make money is to drag Meghan’s name into crap and attempt to incite hatred against her.
Oh he’s writing a book about the Beckhams? That explains a lot then. Half of it will probably be about Meghan considering how obsessed he is with her.
He’s probably plotting to put Meghan on the cover of his book about the Beckhams. (Isn’t it a Tom Bower photo that is next to the dictionary definition of the word wanker??)
Yep, now it all makes sense!
Meghan wore tops from Victoria Beckham since moving about to the US so I don’t think there’s any animosity from her side.
Anything to get a negative fake story about them in the papers. Hell must be breaking loose behind the scenes with the rest of the family and also we hear nothing of Pegs friend Wootton. Distraction is needed.
@susanCollins, yep, at the moment the press are shoving how “wonderful and close to the king” Catherine is, BARF, but, WE know that’s BS, christ they couldn’t even get their acts together at the clowning, swish, swish went Kate, and William needed a bloody queue card because he was to idle to learn the few words he had to say. The fact of the matter is, Billy and katey can’t stand each other, Charles can’t stand bullyam and Camilla looks at katey with a smirk every time she sees the social climber!! That’s why the British media have to try and stir the sht every boring day, because they can’t, and are so afraid to print the truth about the Royals
@MaryPester. That’s so true about them printing the truth. In this case the truth would be so scandalous but they try and make scandal out of anything the Sussexes do. Hey tabloids the juicey stores you want are right in your backyard.
I believe a lot of this right now is a deflection from the Dan Wootton’s stuff. He’s been the face of so many BM outlets that it is gloriously funny. The recent Byline Times article. Oh my. There are goods on him and the best dirt is still yet to come. Wootton is a very dirty dog who absolutely needs to be kenneled.
https://bylinetimes.com/2023/08/09/dan-woottons-celebrity-targets-revealed/
They’re trying to hurt Harry and fill all his headlines, while in Tokyo and Singapore, with negative stories about Meghan. That’s what the aim is.
Something more nefarious is always going on with these garbage rags.
Makes you wonder if David settled out of court so they are promoting him while punishing Harry for going after them in court.
I don’t rule this out. The goal here to hurt Harry in any way they can. They know bullying Meghna gets under Harry’s skin so this is another of those.
Okay, everything else aside – Harry does what he needs to do to promote Invictus. He sat with Melania Trump for crying out loud. Harry would absolutely have done a photo op or whatever with Beckham even if he hated him on a personal level bc of the attention it would have brought to the Games if it was possible.
So if there was no such photo op, then its because the scheduling didn’t work out for whatever reason. Remember that Harry wasn’t just there for Invictus, it was part of a longer tour and they were in New Zealand and Fiji for part of that.
H&M were still invited to the Beckham wedding, and M wore that iconic blue dress from VB on her bad bitch tour. so clearly no long term bad blood there.
And a huge eyeroll to the bulling accusations again.
While I don’t begrudge the Beckhams for not speaking out I do think their PR people should put the kibosh on this story. It’s not going to alienate the Windsors if they simply say that this story is not true.
I wish their PR people would do something as well, but I think they’re not specifically because of the Windsors. Saying the stories aren’t true would be publicly standing up for Harry and Meghan, and the Windsors would HATE that. David’s been chasing that knighthood forever, he’s not going to do anything to hurt his chances.
Agreed.
Hmm, let me get this straight. Meghan, who was unable to counteract all the vile things the press had been saying about her, who was unable to get help from the RF about all the vile press – this Meghan was able to control whether or not the Beckhams got favorable press?
My guess is the only scoop that someone got at the Sun was that Megan stayed in LA at their residence before the wedding. The rest is embellishment and BS… used to pull focus on Harry and being opportunistic in that track about the Beckhams and Sussexes had already been laid for a few weeks.
I question that story because according to Harry, Meghan was living in Toronto and then she moved in with him. So why would she be in LA before the wedding? Plus she has her friend Heather, her mother and other people that she could stay with besides the Beckhams. But the real reason I give this the side eye is because Tom Bowers name is attached. That man wouldn’t know today is Wednesday. I also side eye the Beckham’s for letting their names be involved in this mess. Does Victoria need more publicity for her clothing line?
The Tom Bower book is a dead giveaway. Who knows, she could have stayed there 8 months prior to the wedding (just grabbing a random number here)… and the press could have spun it as “BEFORE the wedding”. Both can be true – Tom Bower can be making **everything** up, AND peppering in random boring facts that will suit his narrative. In the end, Tom Bower is still a blowhard and a grifter.
Tom Bower legitimately makes up stuff. So much of what he’s written has been proven a lie. He has a particular axe to grind with Meghan bc he’s a for real old school misogynist. He literally calls Meghan an adventuress. Who the hell even talks like that? Aside from a very packed tour, Meghan was in the early stages of her pregnancy. I’m gonna guess when there was downtime, it was to rest and recover. I really don’t know why so much is being made about the beckhams recently. It’s weird.
Tom Bower called Meghan a “brazen hussy” on live UK television. A woman he has NEVER even met.
He also said he didn’t care about Prince Harry it was “Meghan I want to being down”.
Lower than pond scum that guy is. All his books are lies via innuendo that he can’t be sued for.
Meghan and Harry, and the iconic blue dress in the rain, photo by Samir Hussein, dress by Victoria Beckham.
Looks like TB is the newest member of Club De Lulu amongst a very particular group of Derangers.
What is it with them always coming up with new iterations of Meghan throwing tantrums and other things, hot tea among them, when everyone who’s ever met her can confirm what a nice person she is?
And what is it with the Beckhams and the Sussexes anyway – when both couples live on different coasts of the US?
That said, the Beckhams are at least as much Team RF/Wailses of Windsor, if not more, because Becks is more than just a bit desperate for a knighthood.
I suspect it was the Palace who invited the Beckhams to the wedding not Harry and Meghan and I don’t think they were at the reception.
Important context here is that Bower is apparently writing a book on the Beckhams which is why this stuff is starting and will probably continue for a while. I get addressing it as it’s making the rounds but i think this context is important: they’re just spreading this fake feud story around so that Bower can make more money by finding new ways to smear Meghan.
Tom Bower, the same faux “investigative journalist” that released his fan fiction novel about the Sussexes last year is now using made up beef between the Beckhams and Sussexes for his upcoming book on the Beckhams. So I advise everyone on here, including Kaiser to stop covering this man’s drivel.
Is it even confirmed she stayed at the Beckham’s, I have a hard time believing that she stayed there before the wedding. She had so many connections in LA, why stay there? They are really going after Harry right now. The whole Balmoral, the HRH website thing, and all this incessant drivel with the Beckhams. What is really happening?
Did she go back to LA after they got engaged? And if she did she would have stayed with one of close friends not the Beckhams.
My guess about “What is really going on here” is… Tom Bower is writing a book, and the “working royals” are all on summer leave, therefore, there is literally nothing “official” to report on, so the press is just making up crap. Plus, Harry will be in Singapore for the Polo charity game, and the press can’t possibly write a story about his humanitarianism.
I have absolutely no memory of Beckham being in Sydney for the Invictus Games. Plus, Harry and Meghan were barely there when the Games were going on because the Palace made them visit Fiji and Tonga. There would have been no time for Harry to meet Beckham.
This is projection. KKKate’s classless behavior around the Federers at Wimbledon was so embarrassing, they have to rewrite the narrative. So in comes Meghan and another high profile, sporty celebrity couple. We see it for what it is.
If there is some germ of truth in this whole story, it’s something to do with David Beckham being miffed at not getting to meet up with Harry when he wanted to and being worried that he was somehow out of favor with a member of the royal family (remember at that time Harry and Meghan were at the height of their royal ascendancy).
As soon as I saw Tom “ It’s Meghan I’m after” Bower, this can be complete dismissed as pure BS. There has never been this impression that the Sussexes and the Beckhams were ever friends. They just don’t seem like they have much in common or cross paths much. Once again he’s trying to paint Meghan as this terrible person and hoping to get a response or lawsuit from her. They always go crazy over there whenever the Sussexes do anything that gets international attention and positive attention. It’s so incredibly pathetic. The Sussexes have clearly moved on and the bitter bunch on salt island keep trying to rehash and make stuff up about events that happened over 5 years ago. So sick of this. Bower is a troll.
@L4FRIMARIE, YES, Tom Bower The odious old Man WHO ADMITTED on national television that he wants to “bring Megan down”, he is a devious old bsd who uses legalise to make sure people cant sue him!! And, because his last book was full of lies and people he “quoted” called him out on it, he back peddled and said, oh I never met these people, I spoke with people who do know them and what they said, but he “WOULDN’T”, name the 3rd parties! His book wasn’t pushed after that and there were no more TV interviews. If the Beckhams have an ounce of decency, and David isn’t still chasing his knighthood, they will knock this on the head NOW, because Victoria’s business ain’t doing that well, and the blow back against both of them could be big, especially around invictus time
It’s really feels like we have reached a whole new level of insanity. I feel like the palace and press really thought the Spotify thing was the beginning of the end for H/M. Meanwhile H/M dominate the world News with a short video and a couple of dinner date pics. Nothing the rest do ever breaks through like that. Now we’ve got a global suits binge fest, new Netflix stuff confirmed and the invites games (plus the doc) coming up. So they really are just throwing everything at the wall at this point and hoping it sticks.
I know the tabloids and rota rats have a nefarious purpose but I honestly find it hilarious how much they have given up on William and Kate. They used to try to distract from a Sussex news cycle with the Wales. They used to claim Meghan was insanely jealous of Kate and bullying KP staff.
Now they use a petty Harry story (HRH removed from website) to distract from the globally popular statesman Harry story. Now they claim Meghan is jealous of Victoria and bullying staff. Its so funny watching them change the characters in their narrative!
Lol by swapping characters they are admitting there is no interest in the Wales and that literally NO ONE believes Meghan is jealous of Kate. The real roll out of this new strategy will be IG. I wonder how many Meghan is bully and Harry’s comma was removed from the royal website stories they will churn out as they fail to distract from the 8 day juggernaut that is the Invictus Games.
Imagine how much self-loathing someone like Tom Bower must have, to spend this much time and energy on making up crap about people he doesn’t know.
These rota folks are pathetic — to borrow a phrase from Charles, they are monstrous carbuncles on society.
Like Harry said, the British tabloids (Murdoch, et al.) sometimes create stories to fit a narrative. This is an example of what Harry meant when he said that.
The Sussexes have fully separated from the toxic royal mafia institution – no longer working royals. The king’s coronation is over, no more filial events to attend. The Sussexes are now permanently based in the US. They are successfully moving forward after severing work ties with the toxic royal mafia institution. They are not on bended knees begging for financial support from them or begging to return to working for them.
Those that depend on the toxic royal mafia institution to finance their lifestyle are threatened by the Sussex’s ability to successfully exist outside the royal ecosystem. The tabloids have no direct source in the Sussex household to feed them information like they do with the other royals. Meanwhile, sycophants (courtiers and tabloids) are fully invested in derailing the Sussexes to ensure William’s children never consider a future outside of the established royal ecosystem when they become young adults. They need their hustle (royal cottage industry – £££) to remain intact. They also have a personal axe to grind with the Sussexes because of Harry pulling back the curtain and exposing the ecosystem to the rest of the world.
As Harry said, they’ll never stop. However, being outside of the toxic royal mafia institution allows him his independence and he has no obligation to work with the tabloids which he couldn’t have had if he was a working royal. If Harry’s family (Charles and William) had rebuked the tactics of the tabloids like Harry implored them to do when Meghan joined the family, there’d have been a boundary for the tabloids, but his family instead fed her to the wolves and removed the Sussex’s royal protection without notifying them. I pray for the Sussexes continued financial independence and wellbeing away from the toxic royal mafia institution. 🙏
I’m fascinated by the tea story. It’s been around since the beginning in deranger circles. It’s so insane. No one in their right mind would throw hot tea in the air because it would likely spill on them. I always wonder if there was an unintentional spill and how it got spun into this. It seems like a wild thing to make up out of thin air.
Sue E Generis, IF hot tea was thrown in the air (big if), I believe it was Cant that threw it not Meghan. She and Ma have a reputation for being difficult and this would fit into Cant not getting what she wants.
I’ve always thought the bullying stories were about Cant and Wont. Mostly Cant. Someday the bm will be able to talk about all of the things that have happened over the years and how she treats people.
Pretty sure it came from a deranger account or Melissa Toubati who had been fired a couple of weeks before the tour or Jason Knauf skeevy a$$hole. There have been so many different versions of that story (like Crygate).
1. Meghan was mad they were only being given a wing at Admiralty house. Throws tea in the air. lol
2. Meghan didn’t like the taste of the tea. Throws tea in the air. lol
3. Meghan was mad at Harry about something. Throws tea in the air. lol
4. Meghan was mad at someone about her hair? Throws tea in the air. lol
The real story is this.
“My Best Friend’s Sister’s Boyfriend’s Brother’s Girlfriend Heard From This Guy Who Knows This Kid Who’s Going With The Girl Who Saw Ferris Pass Out At 31 Flavors Last Night”.
If I recall correctly, Harry had to leave the Invictus Games for a couple of days to do his tour for the government. I think he might have been in FiJi. At the time I thought maybe Beckham was asked to be a celebrity stand-in for Harry. Prince Frederick was there as well, and I don’t think he and Harry met. They may have both been there while Harry was away as part of his Oceanic Tour. This is a really horrific story towards both Harry and Meghan. Tom Bowers is an absolute POS. It can’t be easy being this bitchy, and to relish making up these stories. It strikes me that the Beckhams and the Sussexes have more of a professional working relationship. Meghan likes Victoria’s clothes and Victoria is happy to dress her and David Beckham has been hanging around the royal family a long time. I can’t see Beckham and Harry being buddies. Seems to me that there is cordiality all around, and it certainly doesn’t hurt the Beckhams to be in the same circle as Harry and Meghan.
Who cares about the Beckhams anyway? What is this, another sacred cow thing, like here’s another British institution that Meghan dissed? Now the holy Beckhams have joined the hater parade because … she threw tea in the air and accused them of … things. Meghan demands Union Jack toilet paper in her 18 bathrooms will be the next fake news at the rate they’re going.
Question-why are these tabloids always fixated on the Beckhams? They must be much bigger in the UK because I’m Canadian and I barely know who they are. Like if you asked me to identify them in a line-up, I wouldn’t be able to.
Maybe I’m missing something, but I find it strange that a soccer player and a (fashion designer?) keep being associated with the royals.
I suspect there is something major going down with the Drab Four. There are just way too many of these anti-Sussex articles lately that are nuts. Most obvious is something with Bill and or Cathy but I do think the crazier the hate for hire gets the bigger the story they are covering up.
What a bizarre piece. It reads like a creative writing in style. I don’t just mean that it’s made up, it sounds like writing for a novel or short story, rather than a tabloid “news.”
I’ve mentioned this before and I love how the Beckhams have ignored the toxic British tabs all these years to the point that sane people believe the Beckhams narratives than any of the tabloid trash. I think most Americans are finally taking notice of the arrogance of the British press and the BRF, that who cares wtf they think. They are so irrelevant these days and they’re still psst off that Suits is breaking streaming records. I’m glad more Americans are waking up to the fact that Meghan doesn’t deserve their abuse. And I’m seeing more of that welcome mat being pulled away from the Brits.