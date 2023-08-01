Now the British media is comparing & contrasting the Sussexes & Beckhams

Over the weekend, the Mail did a lengthy fever-dream report about how Prince Harry and Meghan had fallen out with David and Victoria Beckham. There’s no evidence of any deep and abiding friendship between the two couples, much less evidence of a falling out. The flimsy evidence used by the Mail was along the lines of “the Sussexes didn’t fly to Florida for a soccer game” and “this random source insists that the Beckhams have been Markled!” All of which leads me to one of my favorite genres of royal reporting: British commentators Britsplaining America and American culture. You see, according to the Telegraph, all Americans love the Beckhams because they’re so hard-working, but all Americans hate the Sussexes because they’re so elitist and royal. At no point is there any kind of acknowledgement that the majority of Americans see the Beckhams and Sussexes the same way: as celebrities who exist and do their own thing and most of us aren’t living and dying by their actions either way.
Work-obsessed America: Grafting, rather than grifting, is key in work-obsessed America. But not everyone is successful in cracking the code to winning over the US. When David Beckham arrived in Miami in 2007 to promote “soccer”, few felt the Brit and his seemingly fame-hungry wife would make much impact. Harry and Meghan, meanwhile, were far more fêted than the Beckhams when they first landed on American soil. But as they are finding out, it’s a long game – and the Beckhams are a salutary tale for the Sussexes, who are watching their popularity rapidly fade.
David and Victoria’s glittering success of life in the US. Not only do they have all the trappings of the American dream – a $23 million penthouse in Miami Beach; Eva Longoria, Kate Beckinsale and Tom Cruise on speed-dial; an ultra-close family unit and billionaire Floridian in-laws (the Peltzes) – they also have a real purpose there. Victoria, whose fashion and beauty lines are still considered to be relatively small by US standards, is also seen as a striver. She has grown her brand in the US by regularly showing at New York Fashion Week.
The Sussexes are without hope: They are still working with Netflix – for which they said they would focus “on creating content that informs but also gives hope” when they signed a reported $100 million deal in 2020. Thus far, however, all they’ve released is Harry & Meghan, a not-exactly-hopeful documentary that mostly saw them complain about the Royal family. And this, unfortunately, is the crux of their issue. As the chart-topping sales of Harry’s biography Spare prove, the world is fascinated by their gripes with King Charles and the Prince and Princess of Wales, but not much interested in anything else they may have to say. Compare that with the Beckhams, who have rarely publicly complained about their often harsh treatment at the hands of the tabloids.
The Sussexes’ unique selling point: India McTaggart, The Telegraph’s royal correspondent, says the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave away their trump card too early in their move to rebrand themselves in the US – “and ultimately what they currently sell is a finite story that appears to be running out of road for their American audience.” Meanwhile, the Beckhams built a brand based on decades of hard work in their respective industries. “It appears that the Sussexes have yet to find their ‘unique selling point’ besides their experiences as former working royals – and therein may lie the problem of what many Americans perceive to be dwindling star-power,” she adds. “It remains to be seen whether they can be retained when they pivot to non-royal-related content.”
Americans hate virtue-signaling! PR guru Nick Ede says that while the Beckhams use their platform “for good and not in a virtue-signalling way”, the same can not be said for team Sussex. “I feel that Meghan and Harry haven’t earned their stripes; what have they actually done?” he says. “What have they brought into the US economy?”
Elitist & entitled, unlike the Windsors! Jack Izzard, CEO of Rhizome Media Group, says that the Sussexes’ failure to crack America lies in their inability to represent the American dream. “The Beckhams embody the American dream in a way that the Sussexes never can,” he notes. “The Beckhams combine clear talent and prodigious hard work. In contrast, the Sussexes exude entitlement in a very un-American way. That’s the ironic thing, because one of them is American!”
There are like 50 more quotes from brand-experts and even mentions of those completely ridiculous polls conducted about Harry and Meghan’s popularity in America. This is something fundamental I wish Britain would understand: in America, unless someone is running for office, no one gives a f–k about their poll numbers. It’s a waste of time, money and effort to canvas Americans for their thoughts on two people who are not running for office or doing anything but live their lives. It’s also sort of funny that these people are desperately trying to make “let’s compare and contrast the Beckhams and the Sussexes” into a thing because, well, how do I say this? While many Americans know who the Beckhams are, the Beckhams aren’t crazy-famous here like they are in the UK. That’s a huge part of the appeal for David and Victoria – they can exist here without a rabid press breathing down their necks, they can leave their home and go and do things in a bubble of privacy. Which is kind of the reason why the Sussexes moved here too.
No the Sussexes are not without hope they are doing just fine as are the Beckhams. The ones without hope are the rest of the royal cult and they know it that is why the spin. Whatever they say negative about the Sussexes is really about the royal cult. They are crying because they see what they are left with.
The BM spent years slagging off the Beckhams. I am suspicious about this sudden about face. I could be wrong but it is well known the David is desperate for a knighthood and has done the most in trying to get one. Aligning himself with the other brother and being on the good side of the BM does not surprise me one bit.
I guess the Kate and Meghan storyline is running out of steam 🤣🤣🤣
@susanCollins, exactly, but what I want to jsvr7 an answer to is “the beckams use their platform for good???!? What good, did they found a charity for young people Iike Harry has with Sentebale, did they found a foundation like Archwell, did they found a travel company that is all about the environment like Harry, have they gone out to Rwanda to try and help people get clean water like Megan,, in fact other than football and fashion what have they done??? I know they are upsetting their neighbours in the UK with the planned changes at their estate, OH did this little article forget that David, Victoria and their daughter, plus younger son, SPEND big in the UK, so what are they bringing to the American economy, that isn’t being syphoned for use in the UK?? Maybe the idiots who wrote this crap should actually LOOK at what HARRY and Megan have brought and are still bringing to the American economy, and David, get of your knees, your not getting the knighthood your chasing until and if, burger boy becomes king. Friends, please forgive any typos, bad day with a lot of pain and quite a bit of morphine!!
It’s seem David Beckham has been involved with many charitable activities including being a longstanding UNICEF ambassador, and African Wildlife Foundation,CHOC, Children’s,Comic Relief,Elton John AIDS Foundation,FC Harlem,Help for Heroes Foundation, Malaria no More,Peace One Day,Raising Malawi,Red Cross,Save the Children,Save the Elephants,Sport Relief,UNICEF,Victoria and David Beckham Charitable Trust, WildAid.
https://www.davidbeckham.com/philanthropy
We getya, Mary Pester! Even with your pain & morphine (so sorry you have to endure both!), you make way more sense than the rota rats!
@MaryPester. Mary I hope you are doing ok. Morphine always made me hallucinate so they gave something else. Keeping you in my thoughts and prayers Mary.
@ Mary Pester, Mary, I am immensely sorry of your pain. I am sending you virtual hugs, excellent juju and prayers your way. 🤗🤗🤗
@ Mary Pester, they also failed to point out that DB has been keeping VB designer line in the black since her inception. Wonder why they failed to mention THAT tidbit with regards to showcasing how H&M are such “failures” in the US v the Beckhams………🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔🤔
They also forgot to mention that the Peltzes simply ignore the Beckhams as they are seen as “beneath” them. Nelson Petlz simply sees them as an extension of Nicola.
Good Lord, the British press gets more unhinged every day! The Sussex’s have been in America for what, 3 years now and still the British press write about them Every Single Day!
Odd, ain’t it? It’s funny that the British media recently wrote feverishly about WanK being the new JFK and Jackie Kennedy. Now, they’re writing about another British couple, the Beckams, being “more American” and embodying the American Dream than American Meghan and her husband. Hah! You know, for people who spoke so disdainfully about Americans when Meghan lived in England, they sure are obsessed with making fetch happen in the U.S. I feel like inviting the BM to another Tea Party.
I still remember the press criticising Meghan for being too American and bringing a west coast energy that didn’t mesh with polite British society. What’s changed? The Beckhams are still not big in States even after cozying up to Tom Cruise.
Yes, and “too American” meant that she was working too hard and expected her staff to work.
All while the BP staff clutched their pearls “crying” from the suffering of being “overwhelmed” and “overworked”.
The narrative that they create of Meghan depends entirely of how delulu todays story is. 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄
Work obsessed America? Lolz…. they just admitting they lazy in Britain?
This attempt to paint the Sussexes as lazy grifters when the Wales duo exists is a choice. A choice to project.
But I thought Meghan was a bully for working hard and expecting staff to work?! They really tell on themselves don’t they? So Posh and Becks were looked down upon for earning their money. Meghan and Harry are bad for working to earn their money. But now, only posh and becks are good in the US bc they work. Like the mental gymnastics are amazing. Who is actually working in the RF? Arent they on vacation? Shouldn’t the press be asking what Kkkeen and the Peen are taking a vacation from?
Did they seriously reduce Victoria Beckham – a member of the Spice Girls, cover model, and successful fashion designer – to David’s “seemingly fame-hungry wife” in that one paragraph?
Yep. And they called her a “striver,” which is a slight. In “work-obsessed” America where we’re not lazy, being a striver is a good thing but not in the UK, where you’re supposed to sit on your a$$ and inherit things.
And even worse! A British tabloid is PRAISING the Beckhams for taking THE TABLOID ABUSE IN SILENCE.
They just aren’t even trying to pretend any of this is sane, this is just a solid middle finger to Meghan and Harry.
Ahem… ‘Live to Lead’ anyone? Surely the unhinged British media hasn’t forgotton the Netflix produced show inspired by Nelson Mandela and Ruth Bader Ginsburg? https://www.netflix.com/tudum/articles/live-to-lead-release-date-cast-news
Not only that, but whenever they describe the Harry and Meghan documentary, I always end up shaking my head and thinking “did they even watch it???” No, it was not a slam on the royal family, even though they don’t come out looking good. At all.
What I know about the Beckham’s is the husband was good at soccer, nothing more. In a country of about 360m people and as you mentioned, if you are not running for a national political office, you can live a relatively low key lifestyle. The Sussexes coverage in the UK is contaminated by the gutter UK media. In the US some gutter rags reference the UK talking points but all and all if it were not for many of our vested interest in the Sussexes, you would not even know they live here. The Sussexes are living their hopes and dreams in America and the UK is as usual pissed because of Harry’s birth family connections and his distancing himself from them. Try as they surely will, the gutter UK has loss the fight for Harry’s soul and they never had Meghan’s to begin with.
From what I have read from afar, their fear is Harry overshadowing William which happened years ago and William has been stumbling and fumbling before and after Harry left. It seems William is trying to shadow Harry’s ghost because Harry and his family have moved on and the UK is still trying to fight for Harry’s soul. Trying to create a comparison to the Beckham is another example of the utter nonsense they write for relevance. They just have to excise their Meghan and Harry fixation daily.
@Maxine, you hit the nail on the head. Without Harry there to do the work and come up with ideas, the Peen has Earthshit and can’t accomplish anything of note. Bulliam and the press are mad bc Harry does so much better without them. Him working and doing well is not supposed to happen. The only think H&M have in common with the Beckhams is working and living in the US.
I seriously thought the Beckhams lived in England more than the US. Does Harper go to school here, in the US, or London? I figured the latter. Or David’s mostly in Florida during the soccer season, while Posh is back home. Or something like that! They’re rich & go here, there, and everywhere, but I’m pretty sure home is still England.
KFG, what the brf and bm fail to consider is that Harry was working alone for years. Yes, he did engagements with WanK, but he’s the one they sent all over the globe ALONE. He’s always done well without them.
So instead of focusing on the actually Royal family William and Kate have completely disappeared from the public view . The British tabloids would rather make up stories about Sussex’s creates nonsensical drama for click I guess the royals aren’t selling papers . The British tabloids are so desperate it’s pathetically at this point the Sussex’s have been done with them yet the British tabloids refuse to let them go .
Harry is still suing the rags and still distracting from Wooton scandal and the dolittles are loafing on vacation for the second month.
Run the poll numbers!!!! We must run the poll numbers!!!
What are they bringing to the economy?!! WTAF?! Well beyond the fact that they run a business which employees people creating jobs, that’s not really a metric that we hold against private citizens. I think this is fundamentally one of the problems with the British media too beyond their obsession, they constantly try to frame everything as if Harry and Meghan are still working royals. So they don’t understand that they don’t have to do ” engagements “, there’s no court circular that they have to list things in, they don’t have to be popular in polls because they aren’t taxpayer-funded, and they don’t have to share with you milestones like their kids birthdays, their anniversary, or their Christmas plans.
You hit the nail on the head Dee. The others have to parade themselves to justify the taxpayer money spent on them, Harry and Meghan are free from that bullshit.
They’ve started a foundation that employs people. They’ve brought in millions of subscribers to Spotify and Netflix with their projects. Harry’s book has brought in millions of dollars in profits for Random House. Harry’s work for Better Up has raised their profile, helped expand their business internationally and increased their valuation into the billions.
What has William and Kate brought to the UK economy since their wedding? Nothing. In fact it’s the opposite and they are sucking it dry.
Yeah, it’s not a thing. American citizens don’t have to justify their contributions to the economy nor do we live or die by polls. A lot of us do have annual performance reviews; maybe the royals should try that.
JFC, THIS.
Its the same article they ran when Meghan and Harry didn’t show up at Nicola and Brooklyn’s wedding. Every year they recycle the tired, same Hollywood has abandoned Sussex’s storyline along with X, Y, Z has been markled or counting Meghan’s friends, speculating her “inner” circle….conveniently ignoring that Meghan spent 4th of July with a friend and her family that she has known for 20+ years and there are pictures of that. Their miserable, loser readers believe it to find comfort in their imaginary loneliness and downfall….cycle continues.
@Gem, let’s not forget that when the list of people invited to brooklyns wedding, Harry and Megan’s names were ON IT
Is the Swedish media this unhinged about Princess Madeline and her family living in Florida?
What have H&M brought to the US economy? Last I checked, anything Meghan wears or uses sells out. They mostly do their work behind the scenes and don’t mention it until they have tangible results to put forward unlike Skull and Bones. I mean, this article was written to get clicks and revenue using their name.
You asked them to go back to America and they obliged. It’s been over 3 years. leave them alone!
What are they talking about? The Beckhams have been married, like 25 years – H&M only 5. Meghan worked her whole life before she married and Harry was in the military. It’s not like they didn’t exist before they became “The Sussexes.”
Don’t remind the BM of that! They just showed up one day. Married and living in a cottage and being abused. Nothing else to talk about.
The only people who answer random ass polls in America are home during the middle of the day and have time for “a few quick questions” that then turns into a 20 minute plus multiple choice hellscape.
I’ve literally tried before because I know their jobs aren’t easy but omg. The poll never ends. It’s 5 quick questions. Each with subsections with 10 questions. And the questions aren’t ever phrased in a way that makes sense. And the answer are 1- they should all die 2- you will personally give them your home and live on the streets with your children.
Well, if the Sussexes exude entitlement, as opposed to being self-made like David and Victoria Beckham (ignoring Meghan’s hollywood success etc), then what does that make the rest of the royal family? The ones who just show up to 100, 150 engagements a year, via private helicopter, and expect the organization to literally roll out a red carpet for them? What does that make the royals who think they deserve to be called “your royal highness” and have people curtsy to them?
And again…..they are just getting American culture incredibly wrong. No one in the US is comparing David Beckham to Prince Harry. No one cares that much whether they’re BFFs or not. We like celebrities, we like athletes, but we do not have the sense of ownership over our celebrities that the British press seems to feel. There are a few exceptions (and athletes are different especially if they play for your city’s NFL team etc), but in general…..our relationship with our celebrities is just so different than what the British press seems to think it should be.
Yep, all of this. It’s so dumb.
The British ‘press’ is livid that Beckham got Lionel Messi to sign here in America. And the turn out for his 1st friendly game brought out any and everyone. Legit who’s who of arts and sports.
They ain’t even trying to be subtle in their bitterness.
Wow! These people are just upset that the Sussex’s don’t offer up their private life or turn over the private life of their children for tabloid consumption. They don’t sale their children like the other ones do. They are private citizens and can do what they want to do. They are free!
They write articles about the US but they just don’t get that people in the US are far different than the UK. The US is far bigger, the US population is about 5x the UK, there are various subcultures in the US due to years of immigration, sociopolitical activism and capitalism. They’ll never be able to box in the Sussexes in the US like they would have if they continued to live in the UK. But since the tabloids traffic in hate for money, they’ll continue to write these sorts of propaganda smut. They have a niche audience to cater to. They’ll soon find another couple to compare and contrast with the Sussexes. Meanwhile, the Sussexes will continue to thrive in the US.
The fact that they think having Tom Cruise in speed dial is a sign of success is HYSTERICAL!!!
That is quite comical!!! Considering TC’s sole purpose in life is to whore himself in HW fame whilst giving Miscavige sacrificial lambs for Scientology….
Are they saying that having Tom Cruise as a friend is preferable to someone like Tyler Perry? From what I know about the two men Tyler seems like a much better person to have around. He wouldn’t try to get you to join some weird religion but he would lend you his private jet if you needed it.
Americans give 100% of 0 f*cks about the Beckhams. They can travel anywhere in this country without being hounded or even papped. No one asks to take a photo with them. Literally, no one cares. I doubt Victoria even has real American followers on Instagram. Just bots. That’s how inconsequential they are.
I love how the British media try to diminish the stunning success of “Spare,” writing about it as an aside. And the success of the Meghan & Harry documentary.
Oh, and aside from inventing the polio vaccine, what else did you accomplish, Jonas Salk?
(To be clear I’m not equating a lifesaving vaccine to a bestselling book … just making a point about the desperation of the British media.)
You have made your point, and then some. When I was a freshman in high school, I had to memorize, and apparently never forget (because that was 1990, and it’s 2023), that Eli Whitney invented the cotton gin. I still have no effing clue what a cotton gin is, but I remember Eli Whitney invented it.
Yes, play this out, British media, in your own minds. Harry’s book is going to shuffle off into obscurity….just like Eli Whitney and the cotton gin.
This bitter writer was trying to compare the Beckhams and Sussexes and still dripped venom all over the Beckhams. Notably more venom was dripped on Victoria then David making it clear they hate all successful women.
The article was full of lies but I did think it was interesting how they couldn’t resist being rude about Victoria. She must be great. Going forward I’m going to consider it a indication of good character if the UK Press dislikes someone.
I also think its funny they’ve given up on comparing the Wales to Harry and Meghan. They have officially conceded and admit that dog just won’t hunt and have decided to add real celebrities to the mix.
The tabloids will search for targets to create a ‘war’ with other celebrities vs the Sussexes, similar to what they tried to trigger last month with Taylor Swift fans and Sussex supporters. It’s how the English royals and elites were able to colonize and build the British Empire while they remained in England. They created wars, pitting tribes against each other in each colony. They didn’t have to put vast armies on the ground to fight in each colony. They just needed enough English masters to propagate the lies to fuel the local wars while the royals and elites benefited with vast wealth and slave trade from the colonies.
So long as Sussex supporters don’t take the bait and start going back and forth against fans of other celebrities that the tabloids throw into the ring, the propaganda will fail.
The Sussexes are ignoring the tabloids fake stories. Sussex supporters should do the same.
“Who are they going to try and pit the Sussexes against next? Joseph and Mary?” On Twitter, @Jodivarunner nailed the current state of BM.
I’m dying with laughter. Outstanding observation by jodivarunner. I suppose the BM would try to make the comparison.lol J&M had their baby in a stable. Harry made his announcement outside of a stable. But, both couples were/are just decent people. OMFG..I gave the BM a talking point.lol A$$hats.
Agree @MSTJ. There is a definite and obvious tactic to pit major fandoms against each other. Ignore the noise. The BM/BRF must be aware of the true results of popularity polls to put this bs out. The “journalist” that wrote this sh*t out also claimed/wrote about inside information to Archie’s 4th bday.lol AI was involved.
The writer of this drivel apparently isn’t aware that nobody is bending over backwards to be Jason Peltz’s friend, let alone the Sussexes, and if rumours are right the Beckhams aren’t exactly chummy with them except for the fact that their son is married to his daughter. Peltz was charged criminally by the SEC for insider trading in 2020 and has been in trouble with the SEC for decades for a variety of sleazy trading schemes. Sure, just the sort of people the Sussexes want in their close circle of friends…NOT.
Just a casual observer, but I can’t think of anything the Beckhams have used their platform for, other than making money. In contrast, the Sussexes have plenty of things with their platform, for a greater good. And the stuff they work on is varied, in terms of the locations and topics being addressed, in scope (big and small), and in method of approach. Not to mention, I can’t think of anything the Beckhams have done that connects them to people outside of their elite circle, whereas I see the Sussexes making connections all the time.
But every day is opposite day when the BM talks about the Sussexes, so I don’t know why I’m even surprised by this one.
I didn’t know anything about the Beckhams until I started watching some of the stuff that H&M were doing and their names came up. I didn’t follow the Spice Girls, so her name wasn’t ever in my mind. I don’t follow soccer, so his name is not in my mind. Guess what? I would bet that I’m pretty representative of the masses here in the US. Even if people followed the Spice Girls, I doubt they follow VB now.
This article is a nothing burger.
I want to know if the Heritage Foundation has made inquiries into the Beckham’s visa applications and how honest they were answering certain questions. /s THEY COULD BE DEPORTED.
lol wow.
Imagine if Harry and Meghan had accepted £150 million from dodgy slave labour state Qatar to do PR, as David did. You’d never hear the end of how mercenary they were and how what they were doing wasn’t real work (there is a subgenre of MDS articles which sprung up around the time Harry gave a speech at JP Morgan and joined Better Up about how he shouldn’t be allowed to make money this way because why should someone be able to make loads of money from giving speeches about mental health etc and what even is a chief impact officer it shouldn’t be allowed that’s not proper graft like waving and ribbon cutting etc).