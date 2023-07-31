DM: The Beckhams have been ‘Markled,’ cut out of the Sussexes’ friend circle

While I do not have access to the Sussex Squad’s years of receipts, going off my memory and our Celebitchy archives, it doesn’t seem like David and Victoria Beckham have ever fallen out with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. David has been friendly with Prince William and Harry for years and there was talk about how their friends needed to “pick a side” (that came from William). But from where I sit, the Beckhams have never done anything “against” the Sussexes, publicly at least. Meghan has worn Victoria’s designs and Victoria went out of her way to praise Meghan’s wedding gown. Reportedly, the Beckhams also invited the Sussexes to Brooklyn’s Florida wedding (H&M skipped it). Well, now the Mail on Sunday claims that there’s been high drama behind-the-scenes and the Beckhams have been “Markled.” Meaning, they’ve been cut out of Harry and Meghan’s circle of friends.

Years ago when she was an actress, Meghan Markle often wrote in her blog The Tig about the group she called her ‘closest friends’. Some were soulmates, others were celebrities she met at showbiz events and parties. Gradually, that circle of chums broadened to include clothes designers, socialites and charity campaigners. Among them were David and Victoria Beckham, who were guests at her wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor in 2018. However, their friendship seems to have died. Reciprocally, Meghan and Harry were not guests at the wedding of the Beckhams’ son Brooklyn to US heiress Nicola Peltz in April last year. Nor were either of the Sussexes at one of the biggest celebrity events of the year, last weekend, when Argentina’s Lionel Messi made his debut for David’s Inter Miami football team as Kim Kardashian, tennis legend Serena Williams and a host of other big names partied in the VIP boxes. Like many in Meghan’s world, the Beckhams appear to have been ‘Markled’. The word is cruelly used by critics of the one-time soap serial actress to describe how she is seemingly able to swiftly move on from some of those once closest to her. Most notoriously ‘Markled’ has been her father Thomas, 79, after he sold paparazzi pictures of himself preparing for his daughter’s wedding. In the Beckhams’ case, there was a suspicion the couple may have leaked stories about the Sussexes, an accusation The Mail on Sunday has been told left David ‘absolutely bloody furious’. A source close to the Beckhams said: ‘David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry’s wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the UK.’ The couples bonded because Izzy May, David Beckham’s communications director, was friends with Markus Anderson, chief membership officer for private social club Soho House, who helped arrange Meghan’s secret dates with Harry. But the accusations, which The Mail on Sunday has been told came in a tense phone call, fractured the Beckham friendship. The source added: ‘Any making up now is so unlikely.’ Meghan has simply moved on. She is now said to be ‘extremely close’ to cosmetics tycoon Victoria Jackson, a near neighbour at the Sussexes’ £11.5million Montecito, California, mansion, whose husband Bill Guthy spearheaded lucrative make-up brands launched by actress Jennifer Lopez and supermodel Cindy Crawford.

[From The Daily Mail]

So, what’s funny about this is that they think Harry and Meghan should have flown across the country just to watch an Inter Miami soccer game? British people really don’t understand the size of the United States. They don’t realize that the flight from California to Florida is a big, stupid slog. As for the Sussexes accusing the Beckhams of leaking stuff… where? When? How? I kind of think the Beckhams leaked the story about the Sussexes being invited to Brooklyn’s wedding, but that whole wedding drama was chaos from start to finish, so who even knows (Serena Williams was there, randomly, because Florida). That’s a pretty harmless leak, if that was even what happened. Anyway, this just serves as a reminder that the British media is desperate for sources close to the Sussexes and the Beckhams too.