DM: The Beckhams have been ‘Markled,’ cut out of the Sussexes’ friend circle

While I do not have access to the Sussex Squad’s years of receipts, going off my memory and our Celebitchy archives, it doesn’t seem like David and Victoria Beckham have ever fallen out with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. David has been friendly with Prince William and Harry for years and there was talk about how their friends needed to “pick a side” (that came from William). But from where I sit, the Beckhams have never done anything “against” the Sussexes, publicly at least. Meghan has worn Victoria’s designs and Victoria went out of her way to praise Meghan’s wedding gown. Reportedly, the Beckhams also invited the Sussexes to Brooklyn’s Florida wedding (H&M skipped it). Well, now the Mail on Sunday claims that there’s been high drama behind-the-scenes and the Beckhams have been “Markled.” Meaning, they’ve been cut out of Harry and Meghan’s circle of friends.
Years ago when she was an actress, Meghan Markle often wrote in her blog The Tig about the group she called her ‘closest friends’. Some were soulmates, others were celebrities she met at showbiz events and parties. Gradually, that circle of chums broadened to include clothes designers, socialites and charity campaigners.
Among them were David and Victoria Beckham, who were guests at her wedding to Prince Harry at Windsor in 2018. However, their friendship seems to have died. Reciprocally, Meghan and Harry were not guests at the wedding of the Beckhams’ son Brooklyn to US heiress Nicola Peltz in April last year. Nor were either of the Sussexes at one of the biggest celebrity events of the year, last weekend, when Argentina’s Lionel Messi made his debut for David’s Inter Miami football team as Kim Kardashian, tennis legend Serena Williams and a host of other big names partied in the VIP boxes.
Like many in Meghan’s world, the Beckhams appear to have been ‘Markled’. The word is cruelly used by critics of the one-time soap serial actress to describe how she is seemingly able to swiftly move on from some of those once closest to her. Most notoriously ‘Markled’ has been her father Thomas, 79, after he sold paparazzi pictures of himself preparing for his daughter’s wedding.
In the Beckhams’ case, there was a suspicion the couple may have leaked stories about the Sussexes, an accusation The Mail on Sunday has been told left David ‘absolutely bloody furious’. A source close to the Beckhams said: ‘David and Victoria went to Meghan and Harry’s wedding and were very supportive when Meghan arrived in the UK.’
The couples bonded because Izzy May, David Beckham’s communications director, was friends with Markus Anderson, chief membership officer for private social club Soho House, who helped arrange Meghan’s secret dates with Harry. But the accusations, which The Mail on Sunday has been told came in a tense phone call, fractured the Beckham friendship. The source added: ‘Any making up now is so unlikely.’
Meghan has simply moved on. She is now said to be ‘extremely close’ to cosmetics tycoon Victoria Jackson, a near neighbour at the Sussexes’ £11.5million Montecito, California, mansion, whose husband Bill Guthy spearheaded lucrative make-up brands launched by actress Jennifer Lopez and supermodel Cindy Crawford.
So, what’s funny about this is that they think Harry and Meghan should have flown across the country just to watch an Inter Miami soccer game? British people really don’t understand the size of the United States. They don’t realize that the flight from California to Florida is a big, stupid slog. As for the Sussexes accusing the Beckhams of leaking stuff… where? When? How? I kind of think the Beckhams leaked the story about the Sussexes being invited to Brooklyn’s wedding, but that whole wedding drama was chaos from start to finish, so who even knows (Serena Williams was there, randomly, because Florida). That’s a pretty harmless leak, if that was even what happened. Anyway, this just serves as a reminder that the British media is desperate for sources close to the Sussexes and the Beckhams too.
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Cover Images.
Yeah, the 5 questions of journalism – who, what, where, when, how? So somewhere between 2018 and 2023 and even though they don’t hang together, the Beckhams leaked something unknown about the Sussexes and now they still won’t hang together. I am informed.
They just needed some negative Meghan headline for clicks, again. If H&M had gone to the game, they would have called her a desperate clout-chasing attention seeker just like Kim Kardashian, which is the headline they really wanted but are salty they had to settle for this weak tea.
The Beckhams have always been friendly with the royals and I have no doubt would like a nice title so will not offend anyone.
And nowhere in the article does it say that that Meghan and Victoria were friends, just that Meghan mentioned “celebrities” in her blog, who could be anybody. I think both couples are living separate, peaceful lives, going about their business and not thinking about each other.
It’s just more making up lies about Meghan to see what sticks. I remember when they all ‘reported’ that she literally didn’t have any friends, that the only person at the wedding in her circle was her own mother and that was it. They claimed that Meghan dropped all her old friends and that she didn’t know anybody and invited people she’d never met to her wedding in an effort to social-climb, blah blah. They knew full well what kind of picture they were painting of her for the public.
Such a weird story, I tend to think the opposite—David Beckham is focused for years on becoming a Sir and now that Harry and Meghan are on the outs with the royal family he doesn’t want to appear too friendly with them and botch his chances.
Chaine…I agree 100%. At the same time I don’t think Victoria and David were ever close to Meghan and Harry .
Exactly. Becks is more William’s friend than Harry’s anyway. Becks was the headliner at EartShot in Boston.
Soooo, I’m confused. A couple of months ago, the tabloids were all saying that the Beckhams were closer to W&K and they were just friendly with the Sussexes and now they’re been Markled? Honestly how they keep trying to rewrite history and just blatantly make up stuff just to keep Maghan’s name in the papers for clicks is just sickening. How are they not liable at this point!
*sigh* this is front page news instead of the story that Rishi Sunak is cancelling all climate targets and ‘standing up for the car owner’.
These people have the kind of wealth that they get seen when they want to be seen. We have no real idea who is hanging out with who.
Seems to me that the first person to “Markle” someone, ditching them without a second thought. was probably Toxic Tom himself. Abandoning your daughter on her wedding day and selling her out for a tabloid paycheck is pretty f–king cold.
But yeah, sure, Meghan is the REAL heartless bitch! /s
He also “Markled” her two children and now whines about not seeing his grandchildren so the media can then blame Meghan for that too.
The BM have been Markled, and are scrapping the bottom of the barrel for news.
Friends of the Sussexes are not selling news to the tabloids.
Who knew a friend of Harry’s threw him a book party, until the ghost writer wrote about it.
If Ellen didn’t post a picture of her renewal vows party, only the people attending would’ve known, they attended.
Do really people think Harry and Meghan don’t get out and about.
Translation
We hoped Harry and Meghan would come to events like the wedding and the big soccer game because we’re desperate for new material. They didn’t, we remain furious and will spin a false tale of a friendship break up because we’ve got nothing else on them to talk about.
Expect the fact that the Sussexes don’t show up to any number of events to be turned into some made up drama.
I don’t believe this story and I don’t believe Harry and Meghan are actual friends with the Beckhams. I think the Palace invited the Beckhams to wedding not Harry and Meghan.
Victoria Beckham doesn’t seem like she is easy to get along with, can entertain witty conversation, or get past her makeup and food obsessions. I wouldn’t be friends with her if the deal came along with a million dollars.
Meghan’s intellect cannot be content with Victoria Beckham’s dullness. They’re nothing alike, and probably have never had much to tell each other.
Yet, they might still be on cordial speaking terms.
V & D did a reality show years ago about living in the US and she was very funny. When I saw the Spice Girls movie years ago, I was pleasantly surprised by her comic timing. Her food choices may be dull but she doesn’t seem to be dull herself.
So the people with two young children who live on the other side of the world aren’t super close to casual friends they had while living in the UK anymore? Shocker.
For years it has been alleged the Victoria Beckham lies a lot about most things l. personally wouldn’t believe a word she said , full of it . To be honest after the World Cup the Beckhsms lost any respect that they had left.
Yes the tabloids will do and use anyone to make a negative story about the Sussexes. Things must be bad for Can’t and Peg so distraction is needed.
The Beckhams seem to be the ones who cause the drama. They can’t even get along with their daughter-in-law over a dress. Like…they can’t seem to keep friends as they social-climb their way into obscurity and loneliness.
It just seems to me they were never BFFs so why would they be hanging out with them all the time now? The Messi game is a nothing burger – Serena went because she lives in Miami (right?), Kim K went because she’s Kim Kardashian, etc.
So this just feels like a nonstory but I guess the BM needs their clicks.
It’s also a non story that they didn’t fly from California to Florida just to watch a soccer game.
I remember that the tabloids were mocking Meghan and Harry for not getting invited to the wedding. Then, the bride sued the caterer and the invitation list was among the public documents, which showed M&H were invited. As far as I remember, this is how we know they got invitation, but did not attend.
The tabloids were eating good when H&M were in the uk & palace sources were leaking like crazy. They won’t accept being cut off from the royals they call irrelevant & are doing everything to find out info on their circle & who they are associating with. so I think a lot of these ridiculous stories around snubs etc is to fish for further info.
They will probably have a snub/fallout story about every celeb H&M wedding guest or democrat politician if Meghan remains quiet.
They would have a lot of stories if they actually said what was going on at Adelaide Cottage. They just act like PR for that family.
And the Dan Wootton story is something they need to address. The silence of the tabloids is deafening when they went wild over Huw Edwards.
(While the Sun has potential legal reasons to stay quiet because former employees are involved, no one else does)
I disagree. If someone on the Beckham side leaked the wedding invitation that’s not harmless. It was leaked for, what, more attention to the wedding? I’d think high profile people the world over have to trust each other and maintain some discretion and privacy.
This is probably made up. As a few people have pointed out above, the Beckhams are closer to Will and David is obsessed with getting a knighthood, so he won’t jeopardise that by publicly supporting the Sussexes.
However, one thing did occur to me. We know the RF leaked Sussex stories to the press in a deal to cover up their own scandals, this arrangement could definitely happen with other people too? The Beckhams have several closets full of skeletons, it actually wouldn’t surprise me if they leaked Sussex stories in exchange for covering up their own scandals. Not saying they have done this, but the press are so desperate for Sussex news it could be a bargaining chip for someone really desperate?
Just thoughts!
“ The word is cruelly used by critics of the one-time soap serial actress to describe how she is seemingly able to swiftly move on from some of those once closest to her.”
We, we are the cruel critics. Where are the cruel critics that use a cruelly.
#Backpat
Why does this useless rag keep fishing with the wrong bait, Megan ain’t gonna bite because she’s used to your bullsht, but while your busy in your offices looking for the next story, can you tell us how the Daily Mails favourite reporter / columnist Dan (sick man) Wooton is doing please, we are soooo worried about the Scum ball. NOT