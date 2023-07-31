Prince William did something with YouTube food vloggers to make ‘Earthshot burgers’

While we mock the Princess of Wales’ vague busy-work, it should be noted that the sole purpose of Prince William’s Earthshot is to give William “something” to do. You could argue that at least Earthshot gives away money and actually supports some environmental businesses and schemes, but do not forget that the real purpose was always to center William at every level, to make him look like the keenest environmentalist ever, to give him a chance to hang out with celebrities and make videos about his own importance. Speaking of, William did a thing.
Prince William has served the first “Earthshot burgers” to unsuspecting food truck guests in southeast London to drum up support for his environmental initiative. The Prince of Wales partnered with the team from popular YouTube channel Sorted Food to create the unique burger while shining a spotlight on last year’s Earthshot Prize winners.
“I can’t vouch for the taste and the quality – that’s up to Kush and Ebbers – they designed the menu so I’m rolling with it,” he told surprised Londoners as he served them burgers from the Earthshot food truck. Partnering with Ben Ebbrell, founder and chef of Sorted Food, and Kush Bhasin, head of food, the Prince invited them to test three Earthshot winners’ innovations – each representing a solution to repair the planet – to create the dish.
Also testing the environmental “gadgets”, the Prince brought along Jamie Spafford, co-founder of Sorted Food, who joked that it was “Royal Mail” when William dropped the packages off.
The ingredients for the burger were provided by Indian start-up Kheyti, which has developed a “greenhouse in a box” to support small-hold farmers and shelter their crops from unpredictable elements and destructive pests. The food was cooked in a cleaner-burning portable stove from Mukuru Clean Stoves, developed in Kenya, which uses processed biomass for fuel to reduce air pollution. Finally, the burgers were put in Notpla takeaway containers, which are natural and biodegradable food packaging boxes made from seaweed and plant extracts to reduce plastic pollution.
The end result was deemed “the best burger we’ve ever had” by a group of people who attended from the Sorted Food community, which totals three million members around the world.
Before serving up the burgers, Prince William told the team about his Earthshot Prize initiative, quipping that it started back when he “had hair”.
I only watched about a minute of this because William has the on-screen charisma of a head of lettuce. But I get the general idea – team up with a popular YouTube channel known for all things food-related and get them to try out the different innovations made by Earthshot Prize winners. It’s fine. At first, I thought William did all of this recently and then I remembered that the Waleses have been on vacation (minus Wimbledon’s finals weekend) for the past month.
Photos courtesy of Cover Images.
Ok, that’s a thing. He should keep it up.
The initiative screams Duchess of Sussex all over. I miss seeing Meghan’s philanthropic work: she does it better than anyone else.
Before Meghan came to the scene, uptight William would have deemed this a waste of his time and so beneath him. I simply can’t stand his hypocritical faux I-care-for-the-peasants type of zeal.
@sugar, except Meghan would have tried the burgers (“I can’t vouch for the taste and the quality – that’s up to Kush and Ebbers….”)
@May: Yep, definitely 👍.
It’s a good idea, so I’m sure Peg has nothing to do with it beyond a video appearance to take credit.
Also, isn’t beef production the biggest greenhouse gas producer on the planet?
I think they were veggie burgers? But no wonder he’s on vacation for the rest of the summer, all that time with the peasants…..
That’s what I was thinking. I thought they were going to lean into the burger being plant-based,
My first thought was beef? Seriously? I’m not going to watch the video because it’s already been a long/tough day but if the burgers themselves are plant based they need to make a bigger deal about that or ditch the idea.
But hey, it’s not like they fly a whole bunch of people around the world to pat themselves on the back for saving the planet is it?
Willie served up this food without a hair net, gloves and apron, and he didn’t taste the food. Good PR move.
To be fair, the hair net isn’t exactly needed in his case…
The other guy doesn’t have a hair net and he has hair. But Willy in a hairnet would be an awesome sight
They would be required if they were in a factory or indoors, but nobody wears them when cooking or serving food out of a food truck. But he should have at least tasted the food…
“I can’t vouch for the taste of the food or menu?” Way to support the food truck you entitled putz. Just show up for the photo so it will make you look good(not). Nothing to see here just another photo op and addition to my number of so called works.
Shades of laughing at the food delivery guy getting patted down during his Bored of Racism in Football Tour. And the “your mom makes bad cupcakes” moment.
And don’t forget Sophie’s “don’t quit your day job” (or something to that effect) incident!
Just had another thought about this: it’s like he’s always trying to distance himself from everything he is doing. He wants to push everything he doesn’t like away and stay pure. It’s the opposite of Diana, who wanted to physically touch the public to get to know them and get close to them emotionally.
And if William does stay pure from commoners and their dirt, from what he thinks is a contaminant, he thinks the problem is solved. If you think about how sexual proclivities are often about doing the opposite of how you normally behave in real life, explains a lot about his extracurriculars….
@Shawna: it’s like he wants to take credit, but only if things go well. So if you don’t like the taste of the burger, well, it’s not on him.
Apparently it was fully staged too and it wasn’t actually a ‘surprise’. Nonetheless I actually like that he used products of earthshot winners. If only the focus would be more on that than on william
this is perfectly fine for Wiliam to do – actually highlighting some of the past prize winners and showcasing their work in a very concrete way. Good.
Why is he still so awkward and bad at this though? “can’t vouch for the quality” – like, its not funny, its not witty, its just a rude comment. He should have said “I had one for lunch and thought it was really good, let me know what you think.” He thinks he’s the smartest person in the room because no one has ever told him he isn’t.
It’s like: isn’t vouching for the quality his whole job here? If he can’t vouch for the quality, why TF did this person get a prize?
He really dropped the ball there, didn’t he? He needs to stick to the script.
Supposedly Burger King appeared on a closed set with people being fed their lines and how to react. But I love how he is really leaning into his Burger King nickname. He is really into these gag appearances where he shows up to surprise the peasants.
It’s an obvious setup, the way the guys step to the side at the same time & Billy Boy steps forward. So darned obvious.
The project is a good idea, they just could have left BB out of the whole thing entirely & posted a link on their socials.
Whenever I hear this jerk speak, all I can think about is how racist he is and how horrible he was, and still is, to Harry and Meghan. My blood boils when I recall how he briefed against Princess Lili on her first birthday, refused her a royal baptism, and dismissed Archie’s importance when he was born.
Also, William is utterly devoid of charisma and attractiveness. How awful for Britain!
Charles just allows William to treat those children that way.
Charles is a weak person. No backbone. William’s incandescent rages probably terrify Charles.
Saw on Twitter this morning- The supposedly “shocked diners” were *invited* to a *closed* film venue, with a hired van, to be photographed & filmed for the Earthshot publicity video. They were told where to stand & what to do and say when meeting Prince William .
So cringe……
@Roseberry, exactly, cringe is the word, and as for the blurb about this, the only pest I can see is burger king, he couldn’t even vouch for the food!! Mnd you, we never even saw the paid stooges eating it. Billy boy, you have so much to learn, give your brother a ring for some advice! Oh and thumb nails don’t have hair either 🤣
So it was all planned and still terrible? He is not the asset he thinks he is.
Yes I posted before I saw your comment it’s all over twitter
Interesting that this was so carefully stage managed. Hmmmm. Are they worried about hecklers or unpredictable members of the public? Are they worried about William and his discomfort?
Willy is just grasping at straws to gain points with the public and the press. What a thirsty weirdo.
You would have hoped that William had at least tried one of the burgers before giving them out to the public so he could vouch for the quality and taste. Plus, are the burgers made of beef or are they plant-based? Commercial Animal Farming is a major contributor to the climate change. But it’s good that the company were able to use the ideas of the Earthshot participants.
I really enjoy watching Sorted Food, and I was very surprised when William showed up on the thumbnail. On the one hand, this is the sort of thing he should be doing frequently for all of his charities, so I can’t fault the idea. On the other hand, he’s terrible at it, should have learned to be better by now, and ew, William.
Can you imagine if this was when James was there? “Well, first of all, I hate it, because I hate all fake meat.”
James Currie would not have put up with this nonsense!
Speaking of nicknames, the NY Post has a hilarious article today about the “endearing monikers” (hahahaaaa) Pegs and Khate have for each other… she calls him “Baldy” (how clever she is…), “Big Willy” (which of course is a whole different thing if you’re in the UK), and he calls her… “Duchess of Doolittle”… Ah, the “love of fun nicknames”, indeed!
I died laughing when I read Willy Wood Pegger on here one day
so were they meat or veggie burgers? How were they innovative? Weird to not discuss that at all. Maybe the orig article does, it has a paywall
Daily Mail headline and article made clear that they’re veggie burgers. “The chefs created a potato-based spicy burger flavoured with garlic, ginger and chilli – with pickled vegetables served in a bun.”
If this whole thing was scripted and staged…the WGA strike needs to end immediately to save the Earth from such valid, insipid content.
I was kind of bummed to see this one because I love Sorted. They’re about to do a big series of summer videos and have been promoting the heck out of it in their current shows but after seeing the thumbnail for the Pegs video yesterday, I lost interest.
I’m honestly disappointed with Sorted since they started bringing on more guests. Aside from Poppy, Emma Thompson, and Gaia Wise they’ve all been pretty controversial takes.
Burgers are plant based. I would actually like the recipe since I don’t like meat but do like sandwiches.
Overall, I think this is a good PR move for William. Clearly he has a better advisor than Jason who just shoves sunshine up his bottom and lets him think he is the most charming prince ever. He is partnering with people with more popularity to bolster both their brands, which is a smart move right now.
Now he needs to work on keeping his mouth closed if he can’t be less of a jerk.
I just do not know how low and this man will have to fall before he realizes he is just making a fool of himself. When you are as dumb and lazy as he is, this is the kind of nonsense you do. If he was not so corrupted and evil, I would feel sorry for him. He is just pathetic,
I just do not know how low and this man will have to fall before he realizes he is just making a fool of himself. When you are as dumb and lazy as he is, this is the kind of nonsense you do. If he was not so corrupted and evil, I would feel sorry for him. He is just pathetic. Vege burgers have been around for a long time. He will probably try to take credit for inventing them.
This is all fine & good, but Pegs, you gotta stop with the frequent chopper rides ya hypocrite.
Twitter thread report it was all staged and people knew in advance that prince keen would be there.
Well…..it’s not Polo, but OK.
Sort of thing William should be doing. Showcasing the projects of Earthshot winners is the obvious thing to do, so this in itself was a very good idea. He should be doing lots of this kind of stuff with the various winners’ projects where possible. Perhaps this one could have been executed a bit better. William arriving with boxes that were obviously empty reminded me of Kate’s charity stunt where she loaded empty boxes that were supposed to be filled with baby things. William always seems to manages backhanded putdowns no matter what he is talking about. So much better if he had deigned to be seen eating the burgers with people. This would be a great opportunity to use the children to have them try out a veggie burger, or would that offend the beef breeders?
This was a good idea that showcased Earthshot and the ideas that are being worked on. My question is whether any food truck(s) will continue to serve these burgers, using all these items. I think that’s what needs to happen. But what do I know.
I’d like to know what people thought of the taste and texture of the burgers. Since this was all scripted, I still don’t know about the product.
That was so awkward, the whole thing.
“I can’t vouch for the taste and the quality”
Then don’t promote it as your idea. His comment is like the kid in class who wants credit but does little to no work
Were the customers paid or did they have to buy there own burgers. William should have given free burgers to the homeless, if homelessness is indeed one of his charities. If you can’t give people shelter, at least feed their stomachs. William doesn’t seem serious at all in the video. The thing about Harry and Meghan is that they believe in their causes and what they are doing. I do feel a bit like a deranger in reverse- can’t mention a negative regarding William without comparing him Harry, the positive model.