The tabloid being sued by Prince Harry claims Harry is ‘spiraling out of control’

Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers and tabloids are breathtakingly arrogant, not to mention utterly unethical. Last week, a High Court judge said that Prince Harry’s case against the Mudoch-owned News Group Newspapers can proceed to trial, and the judge set the date for the trial for next January. Those simple facts – that the case is proceeding to trial and a date has been set – have not been in any of the headlines in the British media. Instead, they’ve been screaming wall-to-wall about how “Harry’s hacking case was thrown out.” The judge threw out part of the case, for sure, but again, Harry is taking these f–kers to trial. You would think that with the upcoming trial, the Sun (part of NGN) would take pains to avoid smearing or libeling Harry for the time being. You would be wrong. The Sun is reporting on their own legal “victory” and trashing Harry, claiming that he’s “spiraling out of control.”
Prince Harry was licking his wounds yesterday after a High Court judge highlighted his testimony’s “lack of credibility”. The royal’s reputation hit an all-time low as Mr Justice Fancourt blasted his “inconsistent factual case” and threw out his phone-hacking claim against The Sun. As the humiliating judgement was published to the National Archives, sources said “all is not well” in US-based Harry’s life after a lucrative deal collapsed.
The Duke of Sussex, 38, and wife Meghan, 41, were branded “f*****g grifters” by a Spotify executive last month as the company ditched their £15million podcast deal after one series. And the couple, who live in California with their two kids, have been dogged by claims on US gossip sites of marriage problems — which were denied by their reps.
Tonight, a source said: “There is a bit of a feeling Harry is spiralling out of control and all is not well. Members of his family are worried about how he is coping and his determination to keep having legal battles.”
The Duke is suing Sun publisher News Group Newspapers, alleging phone-hacking and other unlawful activities — which are denied. His claim of a “secret agreement” between Buckingham Palace and newspaper execs was central to his legal argument. In his testimony, Harry — represented by A-list barrister David Sherborne — argued the deal meant he was blocked by royal courtiers in 2012 from launching a claim against NGN. NGN has hailed the ruling as a “significant victory”.
[From The Sun]
Harry is a man who has seen the light and wants to pursue justice at all cost. He lives a quiet life with his wife and children, and he returns to the UK periodically to appear at court in his many civil suits against the British media. None of that sounds like a man who is “spiraling out of control.” This piece alone should tell you that NGN is very worried that even with part of Harry’s case being thrown out, he can still do some real damage.
(Sidenote: I am still disturbed by the judge throwing out the hacking claims and the part about the secret agreement – those are issues which there seems like evidence is being actively ignored by the judge.)
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red, Backgrid.
-
-
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex arrives at The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.,Image: 781881781, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK. 7th June 2023.
Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice, for the second day of his lawsuit against The Mirror Group.
The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and is the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years.,Image: 781886497, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK. 7th June 2023.
Prince Harry arriving at the Royal Courts of Justice, for the second day of his lawsuit against The Mirror Group.
The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and is the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years.,Image: 781886529, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.,Image: 782000576, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Prince Harry The Duke Of Sussex departs The Rolls Building – Royal Courts Of Justice in London, England, UK on Wednesday 7 June, 2023 as part of the Mirror Group newspapers (MGN) phone hacking trial.,Image: 782000590, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Please credit photographer and agency when publishing as Justin Ng/UPPA/Avalon., Model Release: no, Credit line: Justin Ng / Avalon
-
-
Royal Courts of Justice, London, UK. 7th June 2023.
Prince Harry leaving the Royal Courts of Justice, with his lawyer, David Sherborne, following his second day giving testimony in the witness stand.
The Duke of Sussex is suing Mirror Group Newspapers (MGN) for damages over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking and is the first senior British royal to give evidence in court for 130 years.,Image: 782000910, License: Rights-managed, Restrictions: Supplied by AVALON – Fee Payable Upon Reproduction – For queries contact Avalon – sales@avalon.red London: +44 (0) 20 7421 6000 Los Angeles: +1 (310) 822 0419 Madrid: +34 91 533 4289, Model Release: no, Credit line: Photo by Amanda Rose / Avalon
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry arrives at the High Court, Rolls Building. Several high-profile people, including Prince Harry, have taken legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince HARRY, Duke of Sussex, arrives at the Rolls Building of the High Court in London, to testify against Mirror Group Newspapers, in phone-hacking case.
Pictured: 20230606_zip_k172_003.jpg
BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
London, UNITED KINGDOM – Prince Harry leaves the High Court, Rolls Building. Several high-profile people, including Prince Harry, have taken legal action against Mirror Group Newspapers over alleged unlawful information gathering, including phone hacking.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 6 JUNE 2023
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
an H appeal about the charges that were thrown out?
*Can
I don’t know but I hope he does.
That judge seems incredibly biased. It would be hard to get fair and just legal
treatment in a system that bows to your father and brother who were your life long abusers.
It also seems the judge has marching orders to protect the palace not to see justice served.
“I am still disturbed by the judge throwing out the hacking claims and the part about the secret agreement – those are issues which there seems like evidence is being actively ignored by the judge.”. I totally agree and yes, @moxie, that decision does appear to be an attempt to insulate the Royal family from damage.
I would appreciate someone from the UK speaking up about this but I don’t know that they have a right of appeal initially but rather they can move for that right and the judge then decides whether or not they may appeal. If that is the case it seems like a screwy system. Or, if that motion is denied would they then be able to appeal after the culmination of the entire case? A judge may be more inclined to deny an intermediary right to appeal because, after all, it is his or her own decision they want to appeal. Conflict!
Harry spiraling out of control? I think you mean Peg and the tabloids spiraling out of control. The land of make believe is having some major problems. They can’t make fetch happen as hard as they try.
That sounds like a typical accusation after receiving a strong boundary after a run of bad behavior.
I’ve been listening to a lot of YouTube’s on how narcissistic families behave once a Scapegoat removes themselves. This is textbook but at an industrial scale. Essentially they seek to destroy what they cannot control. And they attempt to turn others against them.
I used to wonder if these people would ever get over it and move on. But it seems like they won’t until they have designated a new scapegoat to beat on.
As the escaped goat of a family cult – they tried to pull me back in. Flying monkeys. The whole thing.
I went grey rock. You starve them of any and all information about you or your life. No details about anything. Just casual pleasantries you might exchange with an old aunt at a family reunion.
And if they brought up a topic tjay was on my off limits list, I had to go.
I also kept phone calls always under 15 minutes. And depending on the family member and how they operate, I would either only FaceTime or text. I also recorded every interaction so tjay if there was an attempt to gaslight me
Later, I had the recording to go back and listen to to ground me.
Then it was time to go no contact. It was sort of what I had been building up to but certain events made it happen faster than my timeline.
I blocked them on everything. Spotify. Pinterest. Email. Text. Venmo. PayPal. I think I even blocked them on YouTube.
I got apps for messaging / social media that I didn’t have or use specifically just to block them then deleted the app.
It was the best thing I ever did. And the remaining family I am in contact with know not to disclose anything about them to me as I don’t want to hear it.
Deaths and illnesses only. Maybe birthday and weddings depending on the individual.
I am so much happier now.
That’s because Louis is too young 🙁
They’re just mad he’s not pushover and easily controllable compared to his relatives. Talking all that mess but are probably trying to offer money behind the scenes to get him to drop it. Should’ve left them alone but the tabloids are used to people bending to them, they’re perplexed and slightly traumatized that Harry and Meghan aren’t. The man is a soldier and it seems the papers and royals forgot that.
“Talking all that mess but are probably trying to offer money behind the scenes to get him to drop it.”
Oh to be a fly on the wall for those conversations!
The UK court system is so strange to me. I’d always wanted to visit the country but since I started looking more closely since H&M started dating, I have no interest. I don’t know what percentage of the population believes the tabloid nonsense but it’s left such a bad taste in my mouth.
I lived in England for over 10 years (I was living there when Diana died and later when the Queen Mother passed) anyway with regard to the papers it was always so weird to me. You’d go into WH Smith or wherever and there’d be a big table with all the papers displayed and the tabs were right next to what they called the broadsheets. As a Canadian looking for a reliable news source I made a few mistakes before I figured out what was an actual newspaper and what was a tabloid.
I don’t believe there is a difference now. The Telegraph and The Times peddle the same articles as the tabloids IMO. Maybe they have less photos so that probably is the differentiator 🤷♀️.
The Financial Times is probably the only major newspaper in England that does straight journalism, not opinionated false/ fake information articles.
The Guardian is also independent. I read it regularly. They still have some pro monarchy stuff but for the most part they’re really fair.
This is a lot like trumps crazy rantings.
I was raised in a family that traveled the world. There was one place we would never go—England. Why give money to the people who enslaved us in the Caribbean and American South?
This was stated outright and nothing was lost.
They are worried that a win for Harry would open the floodgates for others whose privacy were illegally intruding by the tabloids illegal information gathering.
Harry’s success will benefit the people who do not have the means to afford a case against the media institutions as the institutions have vast financial resources. The current system is stacked in favor of the rich and well connected.
Harry having stepped outside of the circle of rich and well connected has greatly angered them. His audacity frustrates the royal family, the government, the tabloid media owners, their reporters and royal sycophants.
I pray he wins and that regulation gets implemented to promote and reward ethics in British media.
“Harry having stepped outside of the circle of rich and well connected has greatly angered them. ”
They’re mad that he’s found his own circle of rich and well connected people that they can’t influence or control.
@Kaiser, me too. I have a real problem with the impartiality of this judge. How can he throw out the phone hacking charges when the sun admitted to doing it
Not only that, surely any one with half a brain, let alone a so called legal expert at the hight of his profession can see that the paper Must have something going on with the Royal household to have access to everything they have printed!, and as for Harry spiraling, will he spiral to Singapore and Japan? They really are gutter dwellers, along with their mate Wooton
I saw a clip of some idiot on GB news talking about this and saying that Meghan doesn’t support Harry in his lawsuits against the press. The same Meghan who sued the DM and won twice.
The face I made while reading the Sun story!
It really is Opposite Day every day in Murdoch World.
I don’t understand how it is ethical that a tabloid that is being sued by Harry can also report on Harry’s case as well. They’re not even just sticking to the facts, they are outright obfuscating them. Shouldn’t there be a gag order in place? I mean, it’s not like Harry could go around discussing this lawsuit all Will milky. He certainly wouldn’t be allowed to lie about it either.
💯
Why did William receive one million pounds from these publishers way past the 6 year limit that caused Hugh Grant and Harry’s claims to be thrown out?
Because Willy is special
I would think that providing that payment to William would have reopened the statue of limitations. It would have in the US. It seems crazy that they can continually hide information and be able to use the statue of limitations to then defend against the claims.
1. I was shocked and amused when the tabloids kept reporting on harry this year. Just wow. But we have to remember they did the same to Hugh grant. They feel these regular people “owe” them.
2. The United Kingdom has made it a point to infiltrate the usa media. The usa has been increasing ran by nepotism so the uk won. Now we really know why Australia, Canada, and England have taken over. It’s so the can use our media for credibility. The usa isn’t reporting h&m broke up. The british in the usa is reporting that.
3. I thought harry would dismantle ngn but now I don’t think so. The English media are stool pigeons. As long as the tabloids expose a few untouchable politicians and tax cheats, the public will keep them. Sad.
I don’t think our reputable media has been infiltrated. Only US tabloids are fixated on gossip about the Sussexes (replicating English fake stories). The gossip caters to a niche audience. Murdoch owns several gossip publications online and in print so he is driving the US market content. The British tabloids have also started to set up shop here. Royal content is niche. 🤷♀️
The reputable US media only reports key Sussex stories like Harry’s court cases and they report the facts. They understand the impact of what he is doing. A win at trial will have massive implications in the UK so they will continue to cover it. They also reported the NY car chase after the Sussexes released a statement. It was sensationalized by Murdoch’s media here but CNN did factual reporting on it. Some gossip shows (talk shows/morning shows) went with the sensationalized coverage because it aligned with their typical coverage styles, opinions not facts.
All that being said, the US is so huge that there is too much celebrity tabloid content for people to absorb which means people are not as focused on the Sussexes here as they are in the UK where the royals are objectified. The fake Sussex stories are only resonating with a niche population that fixate on the royals. The niche reporters and audience are being viewed by the broader US population as deranged sycophants whenever they encounter them. Many Americans have accepted that the Sussexes are no longer a part of the royal institution so they are baffled by the fixation exhibited by deranged sycophants. 🤷♀️
Agreed. They haven’t infiltrated mainstream media. It’s your TMZs, Page Six’s, Perez Hilton’s and other grocery store check out line tabloids.
For example, there hasn’t been a peep about the Heritage Foundation’s insane attempts to get Harry deported. Or the fake celebrity guess. They’ve even only reported on Harry’s lawsuits in a limited fashion. Not this breathless daily commentary.
The last time they really talked about the Sussexes was when the car chase went down.
Yes and the car chase stories were incredibly skewed. Literally incredibly – as in, not credible.
The funny thing about the car chase reporting was that since it happened in the States (and California is three hours behind NYC) TMZ initially reported on it factually, without marching orders from Murdoch. Oopsy!
The judge has been bought.
I’m afraid, that you are right.
Pretty sure as was mentioned, Harry was offered a boatload of money to settle and he refused. Therefore, instead of Harry spiraling out of control, it is the UK gutter press spiraling, because they know what a victory for his lawsuit would mean to the many other victims, the floodgates would be opened for them to sue as well. As Harry mentioned, he wants the Uk gutter tabloids to be held to account, it is not about money for this young man, it is about accountability. Harry is the only Windsor with integrity.
I’m starting to wonder if script writers from the WWE write the so called articles for Rupert Murdoch’s media.
Panic, panic, blah, blah, panic.
The phone hacking part cannot be sued over, but that doesn’t mean his lawyer cannot find a clever way of bringing it in, since they admitted to it. Harry simply cannot collect on it. It might not be the big ole “loss” they are trying to paint it as….
It can’t have been lost to the average reader that The Scum’s legal argument was that their phone hacking was so obvious that both Hugh and Harry should have realized that that is what was occurring in 2012. That is an admission of wrong doing as regards phone hacking that indicates a likelihood that other illegal information gathering were also deployed so January’s trial is going to embarrass and expose these weasles. In the Mirror trial the former wife of a UK comic had her medical details blagged and then she was doorstopped by thee vermin wanting her to talk about her ovarian cancer. She gave dignified evidence that she repelled such offers “to tell her shory” rightly judging that was private and of absolutely no interest to the public just because she had been married and had children by a well known comic actor. I was revolted by such a gross invasion of that woman’s privacy when she was having treatment and trying to protect her daughters. That to me was beyond the pale and all involved should be hanging their heads in shame because they are out of control, not Harry for asking them to be accountable.
Hugh Grant had his claim tossed out so I guess it would be consistent for the judge to rule that Harry can’t bring his to trial either. But I read that the juicy dirt is the part about the private investigators so that should be interesting.
My brother predicted this outcome. As Harry could not produce this secret agreement or explain how it bound him to inaction the judge, like in the Hugh Grant case, had no option but to “time out” this part of the claim. However, the publishers eagerness to avoid public scrutiny in all these cases, paying out millions along the way tells its own story.
Honestly, I don’t think a “secret agreement” is something for Harry to litigate formally.
Is the judge looking for royal honors?
Okay, I’m going to take a moment and be utterly superficial: Harry is looking HOOOOTTT, like scorched earth HOT! California, marriage to his awesome and gorgeous wife, cute doggies, gorgeous weather and and ocean separating him from his toxic, disgusting relatives has done wonders for Harry’s mental AND physical health. I’m not kidding, I really think this is the best he’s ever looked. Plus, the look on his face when walking out of court? He looks like a total boss. He’s got a confidence now that just exudes from him. Go Harry!!!
That’s the best they can regurgitate??