The tabloid being sued by Prince Harry claims Harry is ‘spiraling out of control’

Rupert Murdoch’s newspapers and tabloids are breathtakingly arrogant, not to mention utterly unethical. Last week, a High Court judge said that Prince Harry’s case against the Mudoch-owned News Group Newspapers can proceed to trial, and the judge set the date for the trial for next January. Those simple facts – that the case is proceeding to trial and a date has been set – have not been in any of the headlines in the British media. Instead, they’ve been screaming wall-to-wall about how “Harry’s hacking case was thrown out.” The judge threw out part of the case, for sure, but again, Harry is taking these f–kers to trial. You would think that with the upcoming trial, the Sun (part of NGN) would take pains to avoid smearing or libeling Harry for the time being. You would be wrong. The Sun is reporting on their own legal “victory” and trashing Harry, claiming that he’s “spiraling out of control.”

Prince Harry was licking his wounds yesterday after a High Court judge highlighted his testimony’s “lack of credibility”. The royal’s reputation hit an all-time low as Mr Justice Fancourt blasted his “inconsistent factual case” and threw out his phone-hacking claim against The Sun. As the humiliating judgement was published to the National Archives, sources said “all is not well” in US-based Harry’s life after a lucrative deal collapsed. The Duke of Sussex, 38, and wife Meghan, 41, were branded “f*****g grifters” by a Spotify executive last month as the company ditched their £15million podcast deal after one series. And the couple, who live in California with their two kids, have been dogged by claims on US gossip sites of marriage problems — which were denied by their reps. Tonight, a source said: “There is a bit of a feeling Harry is spiralling out of control and all is not well. Members of his family are worried about how he is coping and his determination to keep having legal battles.” The Duke is suing Sun publisher News Group Newspapers, alleging phone-hacking and other unlawful activities — which are denied. His claim of a “secret agreement” between Buckingham Palace and newspaper execs was central to his legal argument. In his testimony, Harry — represented by A-list barrister David Sherborne — argued the deal meant he was blocked by royal courtiers in 2012 from launching a claim against NGN. NGN has hailed the ruling as a “significant victory”.

Harry is a man who has seen the light and wants to pursue justice at all cost. He lives a quiet life with his wife and children, and he returns to the UK periodically to appear at court in his many civil suits against the British media. None of that sounds like a man who is “spiraling out of control.” This piece alone should tell you that NGN is very worried that even with part of Harry’s case being thrown out, he can still do some real damage.

(Sidenote: I am still disturbed by the judge throwing out the hacking claims and the part about the secret agreement – those are issues which there seems like evidence is being actively ignored by the judge.)