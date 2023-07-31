King Charles hasn’t rescinded an ‘open invitation’ to Balmoral for the Sussexes

One of the biggest mysteries about the Windsors is why they’re incapable of “being the bigger person” publicly. The courtiers fuss around endlessly to praise the Windsors’ brilliance, work ethic and their relatability, and yet magnanimity and good manners seem to elude them consistently. The Frogmore Cottage issue was the perfect example of this: the Sussexes were given a dilapidated shack, they were harangued until they “paid back” the cost of the renovation for a home they never owned, then they were were evicted from a home on which they had a valid and fully paid lease. So much for King Charles being a “caring father” or “loving grandfather,” you know? The Windsors rarely, if ever, err on the side of looking warm or loving. Well, someone convinced King Charles that it would be good for a quick PR hit to tell people that he “invited” the Sussexes to visit him over the summer in Balmoral. In fact, the Mail’s whole dumb story about Charles’s “first Balmoral summer without his mother” is about the Sussexes, basically.
This year, however, the Balmoral break will be different. For a start, King Charles and Queen Camilla will not be staying at Balmoral Castle itself, as the Queen always did. I can reveal they will be basing themselves at Birkhall, their private home on the Balmoral estate. Sources tell me the King and Queen will happily ‘decamp’ to the main castle for official visits, such as that of the Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and the Scottish First Minister (although it has yet to be confirmed whether avowed republican Humza Yousaf will accept).
But Birkhall will serve as their main base until the early autumn, leaving Balmoral without a monarch physically in residence for the first time since the 19th century. The castle will not remain empty, of course. All family members, I am told, are expected to stay at some point over the next few weeks.
That is, except the Duke and Duchess of Sussex whose ‘open invitation’ to join family gatherings hasn’t exactly been rescinded, but is certainly not expected to be accepted. Relations between father and son, I understand, are still not good, although the family feel encouraged by claims that Harry and Meghan are now determined to focus on the future rather than family recriminations.
‘If true, that can only be a good thing and may offer a sliver of hope that at some point in the future personal relationships can be rebuilt,’ one source close to the family tells me. ‘It’s been a very visibly challenging year when it comes to the Sussexes.’
King Charles, I understand, is not thought to have read his son’s vitriolic memoir Spare yet, but is aware of its contents. ‘Why would he read something that he knows is going to be so hurtful?’ another friend asks.
Contact between Prince William and his brother is non-existent and there doesn’t seem to be a reconciliation in the offing any time soon. ‘You can read the room on that as to where things are [between them],’ says a source, making clear that as far as William is concerned the subject is very much off-limits.
‘It’s sad, but it is what is. This is a family as well as an institution,’ they added.
“That is, except the Duke and Duchess of Sussex whose ‘open invitation’ to join family gatherings hasn’t exactly been rescinded, but is certainly not expected to be accepted.” These people. How about: the king would love nothing more to see his redheaded grandchildren, he called Harry personally to invite the whole Sussex family to Scotland! That puts the onus on the Sussexes to accept or decline and Charles comes out of it smelling like a rose. “King Charles, I understand, is not thought to have read his son’s vitriolic memoir Spare” – if Charles, famously a book-lover, ever got around to reading his son’s bestselling memoir, he would discover that Harry actually adores and loves his father.
Meanwhile, Becky English also revealed that Prince Andrew will absolutely go to Balmoral this summer, probably with Fergie and their daughters. Andrew got an invitation too.
1. The Sussexes have their own obligations and Harry has a full summer schedule. Why should he disrupt things to show up at Balmoral to be vilified by the British media.
2. Harry rarely visited Balmoral as an adult while the Queen was alive. He most likely chooses not to revisit the place where he first learned of his mother’s death.
Not sure KC3 knows this, but his passive aggressive moves are a form of abuse.
Oh here we go. Will he come? No he won’t come. Was he even invited? No he wasn’t invited. How could he be such a bad son when his father needs him? Chuckles is a great father (not) and on and on. I believe Harry went to the coronation and doesn’t plan on doing another thing until maybe Chuckles funeral maybe.
@susanCollins, another year another will they won’t they, when they already know they WON’T
Charlie hasn’t invited them no phone call, no letter because if there had been this rag would have printed it word for word! Harry made it clear in his “vitriolic” 🤣🤣warmly worded towards his father book that the ball was in Charlie’s court, and maybe Charlie boy should GROW THE HELL UP, and read his sons book and not relied on the liars in the palace and his incandescent son to feed him misquoted titbits, maybe if Harry had written it on parchment with a quill, Charlie would have read it himself!!
I ❤️ how “The Firm” CONTINUES to validate what Harry said about 20% of the British press coverage HAVE to be about the Royal Family & since H&M will ALWAYS be the 🌟 of the show…We will ALWAYS be dealing with THIS BS!
The next time we’ll see them across the pond is for a funeral. Especially since they can’t pay for their own protection.
It’s a wonder what is considered news nowadays. This “article” didn’t provide any information of import or interest. Just speculation and predictions. The British media is so dumb.
I’d go anywhere (not) to have a load of filth and lies leaked about me…
I once had the misfortune of meeting a prominent writer from the DF (years before Meghan). He was an utter tool. Bitter. That’s all I’ve got.
As it’s an “open” invitation, I would LOVE Harry and Meghan to turn up unannounced to Balmoral just to see how the BRF would react! Obviously, it would be unfair for Meghan to put herself through it but it would put paid to all this nonsense because we all know Meghan is not welcome and this is just more BS spin to make KCIII and his wife look “magnanimous.”
The thing is they will NEVER look magnanimous. All people will remember of charles is how he pulled security from his son and grandchild while the vultures surrounded them (they could have been harmed) and that he disrespected his mother and her wishes by kicking her grandson, his son out of a home he spent millions on and what was the only secure place he had to stay with his family while in the UK. charles ensured Harry would never set foot on ‘royal’ properties again. Frogmore I assume still stands empty. These are simply not good people, the veil has been fully lifted and its is clear the emperor has no clothes.
It’s amazing that aides and the press have convinced Charles not to read Harry’s book. If he was truly interested in repairing his relationship with his younger son he would have read it. He would have found out that Harry didn’t attack him and despite all that Charles has done to Harry, he still loves him. As for Balmoral, the open invitation was allegedly made by the Queen. That invitation no longer stands because she’s dead and if Charles wants Harry and family there he would have to invite them.
I think Charles has probably read it, Camilla has fanned the flames by convincing Charles that it’s all about her, and the courtiers have convinced Charles that the public stance that he hasn’t read the book means that he therefore won’t have to respond honestly to anything at all presented in the book. The courtiers are wrong though. Those of us who have read the book are still paying attention, and Charles’s own behavior is confirming everything that Harry said — and more.
I can’t imagine not reading a memoir written by your own child, no matter how painful or painfully honest you expect the experience to be — even as someone who has outsourced so many other aspects of being a parent, as Charles has clearly done.
😂 That was my first thought too. If I were H&M I’d pop in, with the kids, for a long weekend just to piss them all off and to put Charles in a position where he couldn’t avoid facing us by running away abroad as he seems to do lately every time Harry’s in the UK. But I understand why they can’t (security etc.) and that they’re likely 100% less petty than I am.
No invite was extended and they would not have gone even it had. Meghan, at least is done with that lot.
Once upon a time, Charles said in public that the family had an open invitation. He couldn’t say, “except for Harry and Meghan.” This is most “bigger person” that Charles can get. He doesn’t need to rescind anything because he knows H&M won’t come and he doesn’t care if they don’t come. It’s all about his personal comfort and H&M make him very uncomfortable.
I think that lot visited Balmoral out of respect to the Queen, even then it was a pop in, pop out. This one has not earned that respect so its an open question who would show up for him. andy will, cause, well, its andy – and he’s the least genuinely welcomed one would assume.
Open invitation yet when the Sussexes turn up we get a million hit pieces on how they were snubbed or not wanted. Open invitation my foot.
We have a lot of smoke for the wails but no one talks about how terrible a father and deeply sick of a man Charles is, someone who’d take housing/ security from 2 little innocent babies, he should have benefited from therapy because the damage his childhood did to him is unfathomable
@Em The horror show that is aka C-Rex is constantly mentioned by many Celebitches. I have frequently stated that C-Rex sucks all day every day as a father, husband, king/head of church and state, leader, and human being and how the BM loves to publish stories that reminds us of that fact. The minuscule respect he has is for his title alone. His actions/choices always reveal his true character, or lack thereof. And while some people/the BM may not acknowledge that fact, they definitely know the truth.
C-Rex believes he’s been ordained by God bc of his birth to “rule” the peasants so the thought of therapy would never occur to him and even if it did, he’d likely see it as a weakness. Plus, he thinks he’s God’s gift to the world and gifts don’t need therapy. No one dares to tell him otherwise.
They have ALL read the book, just like they ALL watched the Netflix series! LOL
What the rr says; Charles extends multiple olive branches, is hurt that he doesn’t see his grandkids. What Charles does; Cancels Harrys security, leaves the country, or tries to, when Harry plans a trip to England that is not a funeral, evicts Harry. Charles is trying to banish Harry despite all of the claims to the contrary.