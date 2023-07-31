Someone threw their drink at Cardi B, so she threw her microphone at them

This is unfortunately the Summer of Dumbasses Throwing Things At Pop Stars. Pop acts are finally back to regular tours and summer concerts, only now fans think that it’s “funny” to throw sh-t at those pop stars on stage. It’s happened to Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha and others. Adele and Billie Eilish have called out these people but they keep doing it. Over the weekend, Cardi B was performing an outdoor concert at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas. During “Bodak Yellow,” a woman threw her drink at Cardi on stage. Without missing a beat, Cardi threw her microphone at the woman. There are several angles of the whole thing:

Alright y’all, I found the other angle it connected 🙌🏾 Cardi’s aim remains undefeated and they turnt right back up after 😂 pic.twitter.com/JeX2LzvUfu — SHETHER (@moveyaras) July 30, 2023

The last one, where you can see the woman saying “I’m sorry! I’m sorry!” makes me wonder if the drink-throwing was even intentional? As for Cardi’s microphone-throwing… yes, she could have really hurt someone, but she didn’t and it’s fine. Why on earth would you throw anything at Cardi and not expect her to react? As for the lip-synching… the blue-checks are screaming and crying about Cardi and “Milli Vanilli.” Like, it’s 2023, y’all know that many artists are lip-synching or using a backing vocal for live performances, right? This wasn’t even a full concert in a stadium or whatever, it was just an outdoor performance in Vegas.