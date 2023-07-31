Someone threw their drink at Cardi B, so she threw her microphone at them

This is unfortunately the Summer of Dumbasses Throwing Things At Pop Stars. Pop acts are finally back to regular tours and summer concerts, only now fans think that it’s “funny” to throw sh-t at those pop stars on stage. It’s happened to Kelsea Ballerini, Bebe Rexha and others. Adele and Billie Eilish have called out these people but they keep doing it. Over the weekend, Cardi B was performing an outdoor concert at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas. During “Bodak Yellow,” a woman threw her drink at Cardi on stage. Without missing a beat, Cardi threw her microphone at the woman. There are several angles of the whole thing:
Alright y’all, I found the other angle it connected 🙌🏾 Cardi’s aim remains undefeated and they turnt right back up after 😂 pic.twitter.com/JeX2LzvUfu
— SHETHER (@moveyaras) July 30, 2023
Cardi B throws microphone at audience member who threw a drink at her. pic.twitter.com/alLgHMFshb
— Pop Base (@PopBase) July 30, 2023
This new angle is making me scream 😭 pic.twitter.com/SxsRaqcAcG
— 🧝🏾♀️ (@itsovermey) July 30, 2023
The last one, where you can see the woman saying “I’m sorry! I’m sorry!” makes me wonder if the drink-throwing was even intentional? As for Cardi’s microphone-throwing… yes, she could have really hurt someone, but she didn’t and it’s fine. Why on earth would you throw anything at Cardi and not expect her to react? As for the lip-synching… the blue-checks are screaming and crying about Cardi and “Milli Vanilli.” Like, it’s 2023, y’all know that many artists are lip-synching or using a backing vocal for live performances, right? This wasn’t even a full concert in a stadium or whatever, it was just an outdoor performance in Vegas.
Photos courtesy of Backgrid.
It costs so much money to get tickets that close to the stage, why would you do that and then try to harm the performer? I can’t wrap my brain around it. Yeah, I know they all lip sync but it still makes me mad…. Because again people pay good money and for what, to hear the same recorded track they could just play for free on Spotify!
I can see how you can unintentionally throw water on someone next to you, but someone that far and on a stage?
I doubt it.
It seems as if just prior to the incident, Cardi and her on stage crew were saying in the mics, “dowse Cardi!!”, “get her wet”, things of this nature. Perhaps this fan took it literally, a little too literally.
Yeah, she was saying “splash me, get me wet”. Other people were literally throwing water on her body and she was fine with it. But she got mad when it hit her face later in the performance. Everyone seems to be ignoring it though. So I am team no one here. *Shrugs*
Yeah, it also seems ppl on this thread aren’t noticing this either.
I’m with you, I’m “team no one” on this one.
I love the fact that Cardi has such good aim. It serves that woman right for throwing her drink. They got the right one baby! Why would anyone think that Cardi is the one to play with?
It’s terrible that people have been assaulting performers while they’re onstage. They have every right to defend themselves.
As the saying goes, ‘Don’t start no sh-t, won’t be no sh-t.’
There are consequences for your actions and she found out what hers were.
Don’t throw anything at performers. And if you try that with Cardi, you’re not just stupid, you’re campaigning for a Darwin Award.
I would advise CARDI B to work on her impulse control: if she had hit someone else’s face and scarred it, or broken the wrong person’s nose, she would have been legally liable.
A microphone for a drink can lead you straight to court. Vigilantism is not a solution here.
yes, you and @charlotte (below) make very good points. She could have paused and had her escorted out. BUT in this day and age, people need to think through dumb behavior. You never know when someone may try to retaliate in a worse way.
I feel like this site always gives Cardi a free pass for shitty behaviour. 2 wrongs don’t make a right and somebody could have got SERIOUSLY injured. Just because somebody didn’t get hurt does NOT make it ok. She is lucky not to have a lawsuit on her hands. Even if the person who threw the drink deserved this response by your logic, she could’ve injured an innocent bystander.
And yes I do side-eye performers not singing/rapping live. It’s not like she was doing some energetic dance routine at the time that means she can’t rap live. Why pay to see something live to just effectively listen to the cd?
I completely agree with you on all points.
Co-signing both points. It’s not ok just bc she didn’t hurt anyone, it’s not okay because it was in retaliation.
And lip syncing when people pay you good money to see a performance is also tacky!
Is this a new thing ? Why did i think that rappers dont or need to lip sync?
It’s literally just a backing track. Rappers have used them for decades. Just like other artists.
Yeah, microphones are quite heavy and hard, if you get one in the teeth it might be pretty brutal. All the while, Cardi knows that you have to react to that kind of shit right away or it will escalate. Most people simply don`t learn anything unless there are consequences to their actions. In my country a famous pop performer got hit in the head with a beer bottle. He is thankfully ok but the news story was that he cursed at the audience, not him getting physically attacked while doing his job. Cardi did not get to where she is by taking shit from anyone. She might have done some bad things herself but lord knows she can protect herself.
The best performer response I’ve seen to having something thrown at them (in this case, beer) was from Justin Hawkins, lead singer of The Darkness, about 3 years ago. It’s a long video. The beer is thrown at about 2:00 pm, and Justin’s mini-lecture starts at about 4:30 min. As a recovered alcoholic, he gets really upset about being covered in beer, but then, in his lovely British, gentlemanly way, shares his reasoning for why fans shouldn’t do this. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3wV841rBTz0&t=133s
That drink was intentionally thrown. I don’t blame her for being pissed, but throwing the mic could have been bad if she hit the wrong person, or hit her in the eye or something. Lawsuits galore.
I don’t know if I would call that a backing track, it sounded like straight up lip syncing to me, which if people are paying to see you in person, that’s kind of crappy. But the audience needs to stop throwing shit!
I don’t blame Cardi. The girl was only sorry when Cardi reacted to her provocation.
It takes a lot of experience and self control to not react or lash out at someone coming at you. Things happen fast. I work with patients and I do fear the day someone comes at me and I react aggressively rather than back away
” yes, she could have really hurt someone, but she didn’t and it’s fine.” …uhh….
The lip syncing comments are bringing back the fondest memories. I was lucky enough to see Prince’s last concert in Toronto. And part of his show was talking smack about artists that lip-sync with utter swagger and shade. It was absolutely delightful. RIP Purple One
Don’t start none, won’t be none. Simple as that.