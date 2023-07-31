Prince Harry will travel to Japan & Singapore next week for a summit & polo

Sussex Squad: Yay, Prince Harry will play polo in Singapore! Me: Someone please tell me about the logistics of transporting polo ponies to Singapore?? That’s basically where I am. There were rumors and reports of this months ago, but now it’s been confirmed: Prince Harry and his real brother Nacho Figueras are headed to Singapore next week to play a polo match for Sentebale, which is the Lesotho charity founded by Harry when he was a teenager. Will they use polo ponies in Singapore or are they transporting Nacho’s polo ponies halfway across the world???

Prince Harry will travel to Singapore to take part in Sentebale’s annual charity polo match next month, the organisation has announced. The Duke of Sussex, 38, co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to help vulnerable children in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi, including those who are affected by extreme poverty and the HIV/Aids epidemic.

This morning, the charity’s Instagram account – which boosts 28,900 followers – revealed details of this year’s event and the royal’s plans to also take part in a summit in Tokyo.

A statement read: ‘Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale, will play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on the 12th of August.’

The Duke of Sussex said: ‘The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.’

‘We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth.’

Prince Harry will head up the Royal Salute Sentebale Team while Argentinian player Nacho Figueras – who is also a Sentebale ambassador – will play for the Singapore Polo Club team. The organisation also announced that Prince Harry and Nacho will take part in a summit discussing the power of sport, community and philanthropy in Tokyo the day before the match.

They added: ‘Prior to travelling to Singapore, both will participate in a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo, Japan on the 9th August.’

[From The Daily Mail]

I remember this trip coming up when Prince William announced that Earthshot would be going to Singapore this year – like, people knew that Harry was heading to Singapore to play polo for charity already. The stuff about his stop in Japan is new though. How long before William announces that he will ALSO stop by Japan on his way to Singapore for Earthshot? LOL. I hope Harry really enjoys himself and does a lot of events in Japan and Singapore. There will be so many wails from Salt Island either way. Also: the next few months should be busy for the Sussexes, Harry especially. He’s got this trip, he’s got Heart of Invictus (on Netflix) and he’s got the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf in September. I hope this is a bright new Sussex era!

41 Responses to “Prince Harry will travel to Japan & Singapore next week for a summit & polo”

  1. Tessa says:
    July 31, 2023 at 7:55 am

    I hope he and Meghan both attend

    Reply
  2. Maxine Branch says:
    July 31, 2023 at 7:59 am

    I too hope Meghan attends.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      July 31, 2023 at 8:12 am

      I can see her at IG at least for a few days much like last year. But i don’t see her go to Singapore. Although i would love it if she would go.

      Reply
      • Ginger says:
        July 31, 2023 at 8:18 am

        Same. I don’t see her going to this with the kids and I don’t see her leaving them either. She will go to Invictus but probably more towards the end (because of Harry’s birthday)

    • Amy Bee says:
      July 31, 2023 at 8:39 am

      I doubt Meghan will be going to this.

      Reply
  3. Eurydice says:
    July 31, 2023 at 8:04 am

    I remember back when they dropped polo from the Olympics – the polo pitch took up too much space, not to mention housing everyone’s horses. Plus, the horses all had to go through health checks before entering the country. The teams could use horses provided by the host country, but that was too expensive. Nacho is rich, so maybe he’s planned everything and done all the paperwork.

    Reply
    • Chloe says:
      July 31, 2023 at 8:10 am

      This is also on a much smaller scale than the olympics. My guess though is that they will use ponies provided by whatever polo club(s) there is in Singapore. It makes no sense to transport your ponies halfway across the world for 1 match.

      Reply
      • Lara (The Other) says:
        July 31, 2023 at 10:20 am

        Can you play Polo on a pony that is not used to you?
        In most equestrian disciplines horse any rider have to be an experienced team and you can not simply exchange a horse.
        What happens if you put a rider in a competition on a hores she didn’t know, could be seen at the last olympics at the pentalon (appart from the unexcusable behaviour of the rider).

  4. Petra(Brazen Archetyped Phenomenal Woman) says:
    July 31, 2023 at 8:04 am

    This is the second time the Sentabale tournament is taking place in Singapore. The first tournament in Singapore was in August 2017. Those in the know knew Singapore was already picked for the 2023 Sentebale tournament before someone else last month decided to do their thing there. I hope it’s common knowledge that horses are transported all over the world for tournaments.

    Reply
    • Frozen Yogurt says:
      July 31, 2023 at 8:18 am

      I want to see video of the pony plane when all the ponies come out!!!

      Reply
      • molly says:
        July 31, 2023 at 9:46 am

        There was a lot of great horse-flying content around the Olympics with all the jumpers and racers. It’s basically giant trailers on cargo planes, but like first-first class. Those horses are RICH RICH.

      • WestCoastBestCoast says:
        July 31, 2023 at 10:04 am

        Those horses aren’t just first class rich. They’re Emirates sky suites rich. 😂

    • Julie says:
      July 31, 2023 at 8:35 am

      Honestly i wish that they would find another sport to fund their charities. It bad enough when playing on home ground, but transporting ponies across the world just for a few days and then bringing them back again ? how is this eco friendly?

      Reply
      • Jan says:
        July 31, 2023 at 8:43 am

        Do you know for a fact that they’re taking horses to event?
        Most countries quarantine horses, so they just can’t show up for a day.
        Horse owners do take care of they horses, after spending so much money buying them.
        Using a helicopter like a bus, some how don’t effect the environment.

      • Julie says:
        July 31, 2023 at 8:55 am

        wow , hold your horses 😉
        i don’t know if they are transporting them or not , the previous commenter is assuming they are, and i was responding to that.
        i’m sure people take care of the horses and they cost a fortune. If they are indeed transporting horses just to play a for charity event, then yes, it should be criticized. Are you not aware of that pesky little problem called global warming?
        The carbon footprint of transporting horses is a ridiculous as are anyone travelling by helicopters unless it is for emergency reasons.

      • hangonamin says:
        July 31, 2023 at 8:57 am

        it’s not. rich ppl sports are generally not eco friendly…

    • SarahCS says:
      July 31, 2023 at 10:17 am

      Horse Force One was my favourite part of the last olympics.

      Reply
  5. Noor says:
    July 31, 2023 at 8:23 am

    Hope that we get to see Meghan as well as the little prince and princess , Archie and Lilli, at the polo event in Singapore.

    Reply
  6. Jan says:
    July 31, 2023 at 8:26 am

    Horses have passports , and travel all around the world for events for their owners.

    Reply
  7. Jan says:
    July 31, 2023 at 8:35 am

    A better chance of seeing Archie at IG in Germany.
    I like that the Sussexes don’t feel pressured to show their children and they’re no Courtiers whispering in ears, show the children to the public for positive coverage.

    Reply
  8. Jasmine says:
    July 31, 2023 at 8:41 am

    I can already imagine all the articles ready to go if Meghan stays behind with the kids, they conveniently forget how they painted Kate as a hands on supermom for hanging back and not doing as many events

    Reply
  9. Susan Collins says:
    July 31, 2023 at 8:41 am

    Yay Harry!! I hope he has a great time. Yes this must be why Peg wants to go to Singapore because in his mind anything Harry does he can do better but his mind is wrong. I hope the crowds come out for Harry and Peg gets crickets.

    Reply
    • Mary Pester says:
      July 31, 2023 at 9:34 am

      @susanCollins, l agree Susan YAY HARRY!! this is for a very special charity that has always had a special place in Harry’s heart because of his mums work with aids victims and his love of children. If they do take the polo ponies with them they will be very well taken care of, and if people want to scream about it, let’s just remind them how his grandmother the late Queen, did the same with her race horses!! Now we definitely know why burger King chose Singapore! Let’s see how long it is before he announces a stop over in Japan! Note to self, must ask burger king what it’s like to have to follow in his little brothers footsteps, 🤣🤣

      Reply
  10. Amy Bee says:
    July 31, 2023 at 8:42 am

    I suspect they will be using horses from the Singapore Polo Club.

    Reply
  11. Becks1 says:
    July 31, 2023 at 8:47 am

    It just can’t be a coincidence that earthshot is also scheduled for Singapore, right? Someone threw a hissy and demanded that if his brother was going to be in Singapore, then he had to do an event in Singapore too, right?

    I mean stranger things have been coincidences than this but I just cant give william the benefit of the doubt at this point.

    Reply
    • notasugarhere says:
      July 31, 2023 at 9:26 am

      William wants to claim the US from Harry, now he wants to claim Singapore. Next up a trip to Dusseldorf by Billy?

      Reply
    • One of my marys says:
      July 31, 2023 at 9:47 am

      I’m wondering the same thing. Did William choose Singapore to compete in the news cycle?? Oooh boy thats not a good look for William. If it is not deliberate he has to get ahead of that narrative

      Reply
  12. Cosmic Cow says:
    July 31, 2023 at 8:57 am

    I thought Earthshot is happening in Singapore because of the environmental concerns happening in that part of the world, especially the small Pacific Islands, due to rising sea levels caused by global warming.

    Reply
    • Kingston says:
      July 31, 2023 at 9:57 am

      Earthshidt is happening in Singapore because bully’s better brother has the eyes of the world on him and bully wants that for himself.

      Thats it and thats all.

      If the leftover, taxpayers-money scrounging welfare royals living in dilapidated palaces really cared about climate change and its ill effects around the globe, they should definitely focus more on countries in the commonwealth that are waaaaaay closer to home.

      Reply
  13. Alexandria says:
    July 31, 2023 at 9:11 am

    I think they may use horses from our own polo club. Why does H have to come down when I’m employed lol…I would stalk the ritzy hotels.

    Reply
  14. Beverley says:
    July 31, 2023 at 9:27 am

    Looking forward to the polo photos! 😍

    Reply
  15. Over it says:
    July 31, 2023 at 9:27 am

    We all know how hot and flushed Meghan gets for polo Harry and I can so see why . I am all into watching polo Harry and polo Nacho . Giddy-up boys . Lol. Yes , I am well aware I am objectifying these two , but can you blame me? Have you seen them on a horse in those white papers? Sigh

    Reply
  16. Inge says:
    July 31, 2023 at 9:34 am

    I’m still sad that Pegs had to be the best man and that Harry could not choose Nacho…

    Reply
    • Ginger says:
      July 31, 2023 at 10:13 am

      Harry said in his book that Charlie was his best man and it wasn’t Will. I know Harry and Nacho are close but he has known Charlie forever and was seated right in front.

      Reply
  17. Eliora says:
    July 31, 2023 at 9:55 am

    I honestly adore how Harry and his family avoid the media toxicity and simply focus on doing good works. Looking forward to seeing him (and hopefully Meghan) at this year’s event. May their angels continue to cover them.

    Reply

