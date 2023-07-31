Prince Harry will travel to Japan & Singapore next week for a summit & polo

Sussex Squad: Yay, Prince Harry will play polo in Singapore! Me: Someone please tell me about the logistics of transporting polo ponies to Singapore?? That’s basically where I am. There were rumors and reports of this months ago, but now it’s been confirmed: Prince Harry and his real brother Nacho Figueras are headed to Singapore next week to play a polo match for Sentebale, which is the Lesotho charity founded by Harry when he was a teenager. Will they use polo ponies in Singapore or are they transporting Nacho’s polo ponies halfway across the world???
Prince Harry will travel to Singapore to take part in Sentebale’s annual charity polo match next month, the organisation has announced. The Duke of Sussex, 38, co-founded Sentebale in 2006 to help vulnerable children in Lesotho, Botswana and Malawi, including those who are affected by extreme poverty and the HIV/Aids epidemic.
This morning, the charity’s Instagram account – which boosts 28,900 followers – revealed details of this year’s event and the royal’s plans to also take part in a summit in Tokyo.
A statement read: ‘Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Co-Founding Patron of Sentebale, will play in the 2023 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at Singapore Polo Club on the 12th of August.’
The Duke of Sussex said: ‘The annual Polo Cup is essential to Sentebale’s vital work ensuring children and young people are healthy, resilient, and able to thrive. The funds raised this year will support our Clubs and Camps programme, which provides intensive psychosocial support to young people living with HIV. In a time where being HIV positive is no longer a death sentence, we are empowering young people to know their status, stay healthy, and eliminate the stigma so that they can break the cycle.’
‘We are delighted to return to the renowned Singapore Polo Club in August, and are once again enormously grateful for the polo community and our sponsors, in particular ISPS Handa, for their ongoing commitment to Lesotho and Botswana’s youth.’
Prince Harry will head up the Royal Salute Sentebale Team while Argentinian player Nacho Figueras – who is also a Sentebale ambassador – will play for the Singapore Polo Club team. The organisation also announced that Prince Harry and Nacho will take part in a summit discussing the power of sport, community and philanthropy in Tokyo the day before the match.
They added: ‘Prior to travelling to Singapore, both will participate in a summit on the power of sport, community and philanthropy at the ISPS Sports Values Summit-Special Edition in Tokyo, Japan on the 9th August.’
[From The Daily Mail]
I remember this trip coming up when Prince William announced that Earthshot would be going to Singapore this year – like, people knew that Harry was heading to Singapore to play polo for charity already. The stuff about his stop in Japan is new though. How long before William announces that he will ALSO stop by Japan on his way to Singapore for Earthshot? LOL. I hope Harry really enjoys himself and does a lot of events in Japan and Singapore. There will be so many wails from Salt Island either way. Also: the next few months should be busy for the Sussexes, Harry especially. He’s got this trip, he’s got Heart of Invictus (on Netflix) and he’s got the Invictus Games in Dusseldorf in September. I hope this is a bright new Sussex era!
Photos courtesy of Backgrid, Cover Images.
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Rome, ITALY – Prince Harry rides in the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Roma Polo Club for charity. The event raises money for young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, and is the first time Prince Harry is away from his newborn son, Archie.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 26 MAY 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Rome, ITALY – Prince Harry rides in the 2019 Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Roma Polo Club for charity. The event raises money for young people affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, and is the first time Prince Harry is away from his newborn son, Archie.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 26 MAY 2019
BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
Santa Barbara, CA – Prince Harry plays his last polo game in Santa Barbara before heading to London with his family to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Harry’s side Los Padres won the Lisle Nixon Memorial Final event in “sudden death” extra time 15-14 against Mokarow Farms on Sunday (May 29). Harry’s Argentinian friend and teammate Nacho Figueras scored the winning point. There was no sign at the game of Harry’s wife, Meghan Markle. Harry was named as “H. Wales” on the scoreboard.
Pictured: Prince Harry
BACKGRID USA 29 MAY 2022
USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com
UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com
*UK Clients – Pictures Containing Children
Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Grant Ganzi, Nacho Figueras, Prince Harry, Steve Cox
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry, Nacho Figueras
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
-
-
The Duke of Sussex at a polo match during the Sentebale ISPS Handa Polo Cup at the Aspen Valley Polo Club in Carbondale, Colorado in the United States.
Featuring: Prince Harry
Where: Carbondale, Colorado, United States
When: 25 Aug 2022
Credit: Kirsty O’Connor/PA Images/INSTAR/Cover Images
**North America Rights Only**
I hope he and Meghan both attend
I hope so too! She’s attended his previous polo matches except during the pandemic.
Me too. I love her polo outfits & I need more of them!
I too hope Meghan attends.
I can see her at IG at least for a few days much like last year. But i don’t see her go to Singapore. Although i would love it if she would go.
Same. I don’t see her going to this with the kids and I don’t see her leaving them either. She will go to Invictus but probably more towards the end (because of Harry’s birthday)
I doubt Meghan will be going to this.
I remember back when they dropped polo from the Olympics – the polo pitch took up too much space, not to mention housing everyone’s horses. Plus, the horses all had to go through health checks before entering the country. The teams could use horses provided by the host country, but that was too expensive. Nacho is rich, so maybe he’s planned everything and done all the paperwork.
This is also on a much smaller scale than the olympics. My guess though is that they will use ponies provided by whatever polo club(s) there is in Singapore. It makes no sense to transport your ponies halfway across the world for 1 match.
Can you play Polo on a pony that is not used to you?
In most equestrian disciplines horse any rider have to be an experienced team and you can not simply exchange a horse.
What happens if you put a rider in a competition on a hores she didn’t know, could be seen at the last olympics at the pentalon (appart from the unexcusable behaviour of the rider).
This is the second time the Sentabale tournament is taking place in Singapore. The first tournament in Singapore was in August 2017. Those in the know knew Singapore was already picked for the 2023 Sentebale tournament before someone else last month decided to do their thing there. I hope it’s common knowledge that horses are transported all over the world for tournaments.
I want to see video of the pony plane when all the ponies come out!!!
There was a lot of great horse-flying content around the Olympics with all the jumpers and racers. It’s basically giant trailers on cargo planes, but like first-first class. Those horses are RICH RICH.
Those horses aren’t just first class rich. They’re Emirates sky suites rich. 😂
Honestly i wish that they would find another sport to fund their charities. It bad enough when playing on home ground, but transporting ponies across the world just for a few days and then bringing them back again ? how is this eco friendly?
Do you know for a fact that they’re taking horses to event?
Most countries quarantine horses, so they just can’t show up for a day.
Horse owners do take care of they horses, after spending so much money buying them.
Using a helicopter like a bus, some how don’t effect the environment.
wow , hold your horses 😉
i don’t know if they are transporting them or not , the previous commenter is assuming they are, and i was responding to that.
i’m sure people take care of the horses and they cost a fortune. If they are indeed transporting horses just to play a for charity event, then yes, it should be criticized. Are you not aware of that pesky little problem called global warming?
The carbon footprint of transporting horses is a ridiculous as are anyone travelling by helicopters unless it is for emergency reasons.
it’s not. rich ppl sports are generally not eco friendly…
Horse Force One was my favourite part of the last olympics.
Hope that we get to see Meghan as well as the little prince and princess , Archie and Lilli, at the polo event in Singapore.
Highly doubtful. You have a better chance seeing them at Invictus.
Horses have passports , and travel all around the world for events for their owners.
These might be the craziest words ever typed. Horses have passports?!!
Totally, they’re elite althletes and travel all over the world.
A better chance of seeing Archie at IG in Germany.
I like that the Sussexes don’t feel pressured to show their children and they’re no Courtiers whispering in ears, show the children to the public for positive coverage.
I can already imagine all the articles ready to go if Meghan stays behind with the kids, they conveniently forget how they painted Kate as a hands on supermom for hanging back and not doing as many events
Yay Harry!! I hope he has a great time. Yes this must be why Peg wants to go to Singapore because in his mind anything Harry does he can do better but his mind is wrong. I hope the crowds come out for Harry and Peg gets crickets.
@susanCollins, l agree Susan YAY HARRY!! this is for a very special charity that has always had a special place in Harry’s heart because of his mums work with aids victims and his love of children. If they do take the polo ponies with them they will be very well taken care of, and if people want to scream about it, let’s just remind them how his grandmother the late Queen, did the same with her race horses!! Now we definitely know why burger King chose Singapore! Let’s see how long it is before he announces a stop over in Japan! Note to self, must ask burger king what it’s like to have to follow in his little brothers footsteps, 🤣🤣
I suspect they will be using horses from the Singapore Polo Club.
It just can’t be a coincidence that earthshot is also scheduled for Singapore, right? Someone threw a hissy and demanded that if his brother was going to be in Singapore, then he had to do an event in Singapore too, right?
I mean stranger things have been coincidences than this but I just cant give william the benefit of the doubt at this point.
William wants to claim the US from Harry, now he wants to claim Singapore. Next up a trip to Dusseldorf by Billy?
@notasugarhere, Charlie boy is of to Germany, but I expect his incandescent eldest son will find a reason to accompany him
I’m wondering the same thing. Did William choose Singapore to compete in the news cycle?? Oooh boy thats not a good look for William. If it is not deliberate he has to get ahead of that narrative
I thought Earthshot is happening in Singapore because of the environmental concerns happening in that part of the world, especially the small Pacific Islands, due to rising sea levels caused by global warming.
Earthshidt is happening in Singapore because bully’s better brother has the eyes of the world on him and bully wants that for himself.
Thats it and thats all.
If the leftover, taxpayers-money scrounging welfare royals living in dilapidated palaces really cared about climate change and its ill effects around the globe, they should definitely focus more on countries in the commonwealth that are waaaaaay closer to home.
I think they may use horses from our own polo club. Why does H have to come down when I’m employed lol…I would stalk the ritzy hotels.
Looking forward to the polo photos! 😍
We all know how hot and flushed Meghan gets for polo Harry and I can so see why . I am all into watching polo Harry and polo Nacho . Giddy-up boys . Lol. Yes , I am well aware I am objectifying these two , but can you blame me? Have you seen them on a horse in those white papers? Sigh
I’m still sad that Pegs had to be the best man and that Harry could not choose Nacho…
Harry said in his book that Charlie was his best man and it wasn’t Will. I know Harry and Nacho are close but he has known Charlie forever and was seated right in front.
I honestly adore how Harry and his family avoid the media toxicity and simply focus on doing good works. Looking forward to seeing him (and hopefully Meghan) at this year’s event. May their angels continue to cover them.