The Waleses will go to Singapore later this year for the Earthshot Awards

Last December, the Prince and Princess of Wales headed to Boston for the Earthshot Awards. According to the British press, the Boston trip was supposed to be William and Kate’s bold attempt to “win America back” from the Sussexes. William and Kate actually fought that hype before they even flew out – they really tried to lower expectations, as always, because the bar is in hell for both of them. Still, the bar wasn’t low enough – the Boston trip was a flop, and the biggest story coming out of the Boston Earthshot ceremony was that William flew out a bunch of celebrities to appear in person… all while refusing to invite the prize finalists and winners to Boston. Something else happened too: Earthshot was such a flop, it’s taken them more than five months to announce the location of this year’s prize ceremony. William just announced it today: they’re going to Singapore, y’all.
The Prince and Princess of Wales will travel to Singapore later this year for the final of William’s environmental award. The couple will travel to the south east Asian country in November after it was selected as the destination of the third annual awards ceremony for the Prince’s Earthshot prize. During the event the five winners of The Earthshot Prize 2023 will be awarded £1million. The ceremony will also feature performances by world-renowned musicians and artists.
Announcing the destination today, Prince William, 40, said: ‘The Earthshot Prize is all about showing the world that solutions to some of the biggest environmental challenges we face are out there. After two years of discovering impactful ideas and innovations, I am delighted that The Earthshot Prize is travelling to Singapore, where the ground-breaking solutions of our 2023 Finalists will be celebrated.’
Last year’s ceremony took place in the US in Boston, when guests arrived in hybrid vehicles and were encouraged to wear vintage, recycled or reusable clothing. Kate, who presented an award, wore a rented lime green Solace London dress from fashion platform Hurr and teamed it with an emerald choker worn by Princess Diana.
William and Kate have actually been to Singapore once before, as part of a “Diamond Jubilee” tour in 2012. From what I remember of that tour, they were well-received in a mild way – like, some people wanted to see them, but they weren’t doing big staged events or anything. I’m curious to see the reception they get this year. I also suspect that this is more about William wanting to hang out with really rich people. He’s trying to forge his own wealthy connections and get people to hand him suitcases full of cash too. Anyway, I think we can guess that none of this year’s Earthshot finalists will be invited to appear in person in Singapore.
Singapore is a very clean and environmentally woke. Why do they want Peg to come pollute the place? Looks like Peg just wants a nice vacation.
I used to live in Singapore. They do glam very well. Maybe Will wants to network with crazy rich Asians.
The shape of his head though… It’s just.. does he chew rocks?
Chew rocks, ha!
He IS Quagmire! https://familyguy.fandom.com/wiki/Glenn_Quagmire
Seriously… I wonder if all that clenching over the last 10 yrs. has built up his jaw muscles to bulge out.
I honestly wonder if William is patenting their ideas under EARTHSHOT or something so that their intellectual property financially
benefits him but also these ideas can’t be implemented without being “bought” from him.
Like why not publish these ideas – like an open source save the world environmental task force thjng – so that the world can benefit?
I wonder if there is more to the complete hush around the winners ideas than palace incompetence.
I’m wondering if he’s preying on the intellectual property of those in incredibly precarious situations for his own benefit.
Colonizers gonna colonize.
So they can’t do any royal tours but they are going to fly to Singapore? How environmentally friendly of them.
So they just aren’t going to any commonwealth countries huh?
I don’t think they’re going to go anywhere where there could be legitimate criticism of them based on an established relationship. They’re definitely not going to the Caribbean, and I think they’ll stay away from Australia and New Zealand because they’re worried about Republican sentiment and the obvious comparison to Harry and Meghan. Singapore is not part of the Commonwealth so no worries about uncomfortable questions and expectations, and they don’t have to compete with the Sussexes.
“Singapore joined the Commonwealth in October 1965 after gaining independence, and regularly participates in the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meetings (CHOGM).”
ETA- didn’t realize Singapore was a Commonwealth country. I still think they are avoiding places with large republican sentiment and anywhere Meghan and Harry went though.
Singapore is a commonwealth country.
It’s a commonwealth country but it’s a Republic with a President. It’s an independent country so not tied to the royals/UK. Not all commonwealth countries have the monarch as the head of state! So there’s no reason to worry about protests or unhappiness. People may not be that excited about UK royals, but they won’t be angry at them coming there.
Brexit is going to make it a lot harder for William to solicit bags of cash since you can’t buy a fast track to EU citizenship anymore 🤣 Not sure the UK has the same cache it used to, although there’s always war criminals and tyrants willing to pay for more medals.
Cue MADtv skit (sung): *Lowered expecta-aa-tions!”
If a bunch of people are flying to Singapore for these awards anyways, then I do think the contestants should also be flown in. How’s that different than flying them in at a later date for a reception at Windsor or wherever. Otherwise it should all be zoom awards, which is clearly the environmentally friendly choice. But that’s not the case here. So if it’s in Singapore, the contestants should be in Singapore.
Better yet, choose one city & have the awards there every year. Bring the nominees. Present them with a check, then & there. But that would mean Willy Boy wouldn’t be able to have what Harry has with Invictus. Talk about your copying.
I realized after writing that that W is only copying H on the differing cities every year. Awarding people in person? No, W isn’t going to copy that part.
So I guess whatever Meghan is seen wearing tomorrow or next week is what we’ll see the copykeen version of on Kate for this event.
W had better remember to fly out the winners and nominees in all that haze of desperation he’s currently walking inn
I didn’t hit submit fast enough. You beat me to it 😂. Two awards ceremony 🎑 for Meghan Markle. You better believe Catherine will show up wearing her cheapest version she can find. Remember also to see how Meghan does her hair and 💅
I’m in tech so maybe I’m biased, but so many international companies just laid off tons of people in Singapore, I can’t imagine anyone being happy about usless ultra wealthy people coming to visit.
Singapore also have pretty restrictive laws on protest. Perfect for people who get randos arrested at coronation.
ooh I forgot about that, good point!
Why can’t they just Zoom this entire thing?
Save all the jets flying a bunch of people from every place on the planet.
Zoom the awards, post the video on SM. Done.
Oh, that’s right. W&K could not have a very luxurious vacation at the tax payers cost, if they Zoom the entire thing.
These people disgust me.
I would like to know anything, anything at all about the past winners. Like, what were they doing? How is it repeatable elsewhere? Have they been paid? I know more about Kate’s fugly green dress than I do about the winners. I can vaguely remember that Costa Rica won one of the first year prizes? But that’s the sum of what I know. I don’t know why or what or how.
I wonder how much William has to say about what happens with Earthshot now that it’s a separate non-profit. He’s president, but does he actually manage anything? Now that I think on it, who actually manages Earthshot?
They can’t possibly get away with not flying in the award winners again!
Knowing how stupid they are, I guess they might try.
I think the winners were flown to Windsor because someone finally realized how apalling it was to fly in celebrities and entertainers and not people trying to save the environment. A friend of mine who is a bit of a deranger rattled on about the types of projects that won, so the information is out there for people really interested in the winners, and they were featured if only by zoom. I would never have guessed Singapore, but did they not have some kind of Asian summit on the environment recently? And a few of the winners have been from Asia.
Anyway, there doesn’t seem to be any kind of criteria for deciding where to hold the awards. Perhaps it’s whichever country can be persuaded.
Last year earthshit vacation to Boston was too cold for them so now ther want one with nicer weather where Kate can have her crack babies poolside of her private guest house. And Wank can stare at all the yummy daddies and maybe mummies in their tiny bikinis
Oh christ, here we go again. We are going to see pages and pages of earthshot sht for weeks to come. So to save the planet they flew to Boston and because it needs a bit more saving they will fly to Singapore. But NONE of the British rags will point out the bloody hypocrisy of this!! More to the point, I wonder if any winners will actually get the money this time.
Oh
My
God.
I wrote this super long thing on how to actually improve this shit and it disappeared.
Hello Williams team! This is what y’all need to do.
Hire a British actor. Hire a camera crew, a director and an editor.
Make one initial video where the actor talks to Prince William and he describes his dreams for EARTHSHOT. That it helps change the world for the better. Easy.
Go to each of the top ten finalists. Have the very kind and gregarious actor follow the finalists around to see the conditions they are facing and the challenges they are overcoming with their idea. See how their idea directly impacts their community.
William can have montages kf him reading the proposals, looking at the “accounting”, serious phone calls, looking at nature whatever.
Post each video across all socials. Post them separately but concurrently. Maybe one a week so that you can learn from the mistakes and do re-edits. William can introduce each video if he wants – this week we are looking into the blah blah blah of x who comes from x. They are trying to do x. Let’s have a look shall we?
Then have the 10 finalist “shark tank” their ideas in Singapore to investors. That’s a ton of footage with no work for William. Because all world changing ideas should have a chance. And then the show.
Almost no work for him. Tons of excellent PR. And lord knows you guys might even save the world.
This is brilliant! Nah, they’ll never go for it.
That is a wonderful idea! Almost like Walt Disney’s wonderful world of color! But with no humorous, charismatic, talented, innovative, smart Walt Disney!
And since this earthshot thing is going to be an annual thing, maybe make it a bit fun and come up with a mascot. I don’t know. Some animated cartoon thing and do a segment with William and the cartoon character like the queen and Paddington bear.
ITS NOT THAT HARD. I SWEAR TO GOD I COULD TURN THIS FARCE INTO AN INTERNATIONAL SUCCESS IF ONLY YALL WOULD LISTEN AND DO WHAT I SAID.
I just can’t deal with someone having the platform to enact far reaching global change – that would actually benefit them too! – and then screwing it up to the point that it’s a laughing stock within three years.
Of course!!! They have been watching “Crazy Rich Asians” and can’t wait to sneak away to Palawan, Seychelles, etc. I mean, one can only go to the Caribbean so many times before those vacations get a little old. This way – Earthshot pays! Never mind the carbon footprint of hauling this fake event around the globe.
Oh for goodness sake. Why can’t they just appear by videolink instead of the cost, hoopla and ridiculousness of going in person? At least if they’re going, they should incorporate a state tour of the region, and make it worthwhile.