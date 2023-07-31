Prince William & Kate are the ‘new Camelot’… unlike the Duke & Duchess of Sussex!

July and August are usually the “silly season” when it comes to royal gossip. The Windsors are squirreled away in Balmoral or some undisclosed holiday location, and the royal reporters get bored and start writing up weird stories. Some summers, the gloves come off and the Mail or the Times will choose to do a very critical royal story too, something pointed and vicious. This is just an FYI: the summer silly season is upon us, and that’s why we’re getting some really random stories. Like this one! Page Six has a lengthy write-up about how Prince William and Kate are the New Camelot, only better because they’re not the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. I sh-t you not. First off, the Windsors need to stop obsessing over the Kennedys. Secondly, Will and Kate need to stop obsessing over their completely one-sided war with Harry and Meghan. Some highlights:
A masterclass in branding for the Waleses since QEII died: The couple’s lives — and those of their three children — changed in a heartbeat as they moved one rung closer to King and Queen and ushered in what royal watchers are describing as a “new Camelot.” Indeed, Kate and William have mounted a charm offensive like the one that saw President John F. Kennedy and First Lady Jackie Kennedy bewitch America and the world with their young family and style.
The New Kennedys: “William and Kate have created numerous official and informal photo opportunities, projecting a positive and united image as a couple,” global PR and branding guru Mark Borkowski told Page Six. “This curated and idealized image indicates their determination to own the narrative of hard-working, empathetic young royals…William and Kate’s image far outweighs Harry and Meghan’s social media issues and their attempt to conquer Hollywood.”
Winning the PR war!! And sources say that William and Kate, who like to document their lives with the help of glossy “home” videos made by filmmaker Will Warr, have figured out what it takes to win the PR war. “Kate and William have given us a master class in introducing the children to ‘The Firm’ [the nickname for the royal family industry],” one palace staffer told Page Six. “It’s a delicate way for the children to experience official engagements and get used to the public profile — and a careful balance when they’re of an age that they and their schoolmates will be aware of when their pictures are in the papers.”
The Wimbledon outing: “The recent appearance of Kate pre-tournament with the ball boys and girls was a great stunt,” said Borkowski. “So was filling the Royal Box [at Wimbledon] with the kids and the endless long lens shots of the children’s reactions. They clearly know there is a phony war with Harry and Meghan.”
Butt-touching like the Kennedys: There has even been a change in William and Kate’s body language — whereas they barely touched each other in public before, Kate can now be seen giving William a cheeky pat on the butt. “A lot of people remarked to me how relaxed they look out and about, they’re not just ribbon cutting,” said a source who knows the couple: “They’re both trying to deliver impact. They’re excited about the work they’re doing and with that is a sense of ease and confidence, they can get out there and really be their authentic selves.”
Will & Kate don’t employ consultants: “It was a big deal for them,” said the source, who confirmed the couple has not hired image experts. “There’s no army of marketing and branding people behind the scenes shaping everything. There’s a constant dialogue with their team about what’s important to them. But every element of what they do is thought about.”
Hugo Vickers, royal historian: Since the coronation, “Everything [Kate and Wiliam have done has been perfect … They get on with their duties, working within the system — unlike the Sussexes.”
Peg’s shadow court: One British socialite who knew both Charles and Diana intimately believes William will create his own Camelot-style “shadow court” of friends and “thinkers” — just like Charles did with Camilla at his country estate, Highgrove, before he was king. “It’s a chance to play king without the responsibilities,” said the source.
Camelot didn’t end well for the Kennedys: “I do believe they have some challenges ahead — the hamster wheel has an infinite cycle demanding positivity weekly,” said Borkowski. The source who knew Charles and Diana added: “They need keep on the right track. After all, Camelot did not end well for the Kennedys.”
This was especially bonkers, right? Several things are absolutely clear: Harry and Meghan live rent-free in Peg & Buttons’ heads; Peg and Buttons refuse to hire or listen to seasoned professionals and that’s why they keep f–king up; Peg and Buttons are desperate to appeal to Americans without bothering to actually learn anything about America or the American people. They think they can just declare themselves the new bewigleted Camelot and everyone will fall to their knees, crying over the keen comparison. Something I’ve always found a bit funny is that, to me, it was clear that Meghan was a big fan of Carolyn Bessette Kennedy, and if we’re drawing Kennedy comparisons… Harry and Meghan are much more JFK Jr/CBK-coded than anything else, and once you put that together, the idea of Peg and Buttons as JFK and Jackie… well, there’s nothing there. Will and Kate can’t PR their way out of a wet paper bag. Imagine citing Kate’s incessant attempts to grope William’s ass as evidence of their new Camelot status? These people (all of them) are so f–king tacky.
Another day, another dollop of hollow, unsubstantive bilge.
Crapalot, more like.
Exactly!! What planet are the the new couple from Camelot? The desperation is real and it seems Carole isn’t giving up on the dream. Most people know the Harry and Meg are charismatic and loving and kind and they do the work. Can’t and Peg are photo ops only. They have nothing.
The ONLY similarity they have with Jack & Jackie is that William is the cheating husband and Kate is the long suffering wife of a serial cheater.
End of.
Crapalot😂
Wait. Sexually assaulting your husband – those ass grabs are 100% non consensual and unwanted – is the new Camelot?
I can’t seem to recall Jackie grabbing the president’s ass.
I do recall the President cheating 24/7.
It’s such a bad comparison on so many levels. Jackie never grabbed John’s butt, let alone in church!! Jackie, rich girl, actually worked for a living before getting married (‘girl reporter’); John, rich boy, actually served in the Navy & saw combat –PT-109, anyone?). I could go on. Even more salient is that we, as a country, have moved on. We’re not buying the whole Camelot thing anymore. We know what kind of husband JFK was. We know how the press kept things hidden. And the Kennedys didn’t deliberately set out on a ‘charm offensive’, they were simply charming. Keen & Billy Boy are not.
Who sang ‘king of wishful thinking’? I’ve got that tune stuck in my head now.
These people do know that writing this nonsense doesn’t make it true don’t they?
Where do I start. Jackie was bright and cultured and I can’t see Kate overseeing decoration of the white house or inviting people from the performing arts be invited to the white house. Jackie had manners unlike keen. JFK was not lazy. Will is. JFK never exiled any of his own siblings. This story is no pathetic. As San Quayle was told you sir are no JFK can apply to William
I don’t remember Jackie grabbing JFK’s butt even once!
Well JFK had affairs and so does William. So there’s that!
As if Jackie would degrade herself to wait a decade for a proposal. I’m sure working-class Kate loves the comparison to beautiful socialite Jackie. Jackie had class, never in her life would she repeatedly flash in public. Jackie was chic and stylish; her hairstyle, pillbox hat and style were copied worldwide. She made Halston’s career by wearing his hats and almost broke it when she stopped wearing hats. Cheating high-profile husband and brown hair is all they have in common.
Wait. Wait. EARTHSHOT. It’s named after John Kennedey’s project.
He went to the Kennedy library and met with the Kennedy family although he didn’t seem to know who was who or what their areas of interest and expertise are.
So he desperately wants to attach his name to the Kennedy name. Probably because he thinks of John Kennedy as the most beloved American and he needs to steal America’s love away from his brother.
And yet what is hilarious is that no one is mentioning John. Just Jackie. Because Jackie was Camelot. Not John.
Keen is no Jackie. And Willie – he’s just not anything.
Dan Quayle
There is so much spin in this story, I’m motion sick.
The Kennedy’s did not go in for butt touching.
That story is one of the stupidest things I have ever read ,
They really have hit rock bottom , honestly who gets paid to write this rubbish .
The old Queen must be turning in her grave .
The Wales are overselling themselves. Are we celebrities or royals?.
It is very odd that everything the Wales do is analysed in the media from the prism of the Sussexes .
I guess in the sense that JFK cheated on Jackie left and right, sure.
LOL! Although I bet William only cheats to the right. He’s a total Tory.
Mmmhmmm. So many breadcrumbs.
Camelot was the biggest PR campaign at the time to cover up a messy family. Why they would want to link to that is just weird. Unless of course the media is having fun with this.
So much desperate reaching.
Jackie worked full time before marriage plus she later worked for a major publishing company.
Jackie was educated, intelligent, knew antiques and art, had great taste, could hold her own with politicians and diplomats, and spoke French. Kate gives her husband unwelcome pats on the ass. One of these things is not like the other.
I am absolutely not worried about this hilarious piece: I read it as Page Six trolling Will an Kate. The far-fetched, unrealistic analogy with the glamorous Kennedys is what gives the article away. This is pure desecration with conedic overtones.
John Kennedy had a head full of hair, a recognizably kissable Irish facw, and one of those smiles to die for, while Bullyiam…
Each of Jacky’s clothes made an avant-garde fashion statement 60 years ago, while Wigs & Buttons looks like a vintage 1950s botched Barbie.
Additionally, the phrase “playing king” when referring to William’s undertakings sounds like abother dig, to me. With such a deprecating definition, Prince Wails turns as flat as a cartoon or a toy story character.
Lot of premature deaths and affairs in the Kennedy Camelot crew. They better be careful what they wish for. Creepy ass co-players.
That evilness goes back to Joseph Kennedy. They need to leave that Pandora’s box closed.
Well I guess they have a bit in common with Jack and Jackie the affairs. Is this what they are trying to tell us with this story? We already know.
Camelot didn’t end well for Arthur and Guinevere, either. JFK JR. and Carolyn were only married for 4 years before they died – they didn’t have time to be anything except famous and field gossip about infidelities and divorce. And John and Jackie’s life looked more like Charles and Diana’s, with turbulence and infidelities on his part. W&K’s PR is so lame and stupid – it’s obvious they don’t hire consultants.
Joe Kennedy had to persuade Jackie to stay on the marriage allegedly leaving her some money.
A biography which used some of her diaries said that Joe offered her $1 million after she caught John having sex with an aide, that all the brothers were after her and that she was afraid to be in the same room with Bobby. Of course, everything was so opaque in those days, so who knows.
Thank you! That was my thought the entire time. The original Camelot couple (Arthur & Guinevere) broke apart in the end 🤷🏻♀️ so who wants to be likened to that mess!
As to the Kennedy comparisons — SNORT. Kate in particular could never measure up to Jackie in intelligence, style and class.
The American media also protected JFK from reporting on his multiple affairs, in a gentleman’s agreement that is similar to what the British press do today.
In terms of their comparison to Camelot, Jack did cheat on Jackie a lot so the Wales’ have that going for them.
The Wales are lazy. I guess the only thing they do have in common is Will cheating
I agree.
i mean, Camelot didn’t work out for Arthur or Lancelot or Guinevere either… Camelot … doesn’t work out (except for that one brief shining moment)!, and i would expect English folk to know it.
I came here to post this! Like…I mean, I prefer the Kennedy’s to anything the British Monarch produces, but Camelot was their story first! The Kennedy’s co-opted it at the last minute via the musical, but (until Fall of 1963) Camelot has always meant Round Tables and swords and knights and crowns and whatever else people think of when they think of kings and queens! Why give that away? I understand that this particular piece was written for an American audience, but it’s still stupid. Additionally, Will went to the Kennedy library last year and met with Caroline and her kids, and it was clear that he had no idea who she was or what he was supposed to talk about with her. He has no interest in JFK beyond that it’s a name that he came across in a book one time at Eton. It’s kind of like that stupid commercial for car insurance that quotes Thomas Paine–it’s just name recognition and totally disconnected from whatever they’re trying to sell. Boo!
Who really in the USA, under the age of 40 (hell, 55), actually knows about or even remembers Jackie O, the Kennedy’s, and Camelot? Really? Or the supposed allure of Jackie Kennedy (which wasn’t shared by all)?
As I think about this, perhaps the audience to which William & Kate are trying to appeal to is the 60 – 65+ year-old set (likely the author’s age cohort as well). I just don’t think there is huge appeal or relatedness there for William & Kate in the age range that is +\- 10 years on either side of their own.
Jackie did all she could to secure the money for herself, thus marrying Aristotle. Jackie is more Ma Middleton, except Jackie had actual class and sophistication which helped make her conniving ways a bit more palatable to the masses.
But even the 60-65 year olds aren’t going to have the same impression of Jackie Kennedy. My grandmother (who was born in 1924) loved her, but my mother (born in 1951) is much more meh on her. Like she just doesnt really have an opinion on her, you know? My mom was 12 when JFK died. She remembers it and she remembers Jackie in the 60s etc and her marriage to Aristotle but the association with Camelot and this happy little family was much stronger with my grandmother. It’s just an outdated mention at this point in time.
While there was mystique for Catholics even outside of the states and shock when JFK and RFK were assassinated, so much has come out since then, that it’s not a family held in high regard. Chappaquidick was the start but now with RFK Jr and his anti science and anti vax stuff, they are just a rich family.
I’m 41 and the only reason I know much about them is that I was interested in American history from the end of the depression till we landed on the moon. As a child. Mostly I was deeply into astronomy and Kennedy starting the moon race was a big deal for me. Plus we were a Catholic famkly so they were royalty to us and a constant use of how oppressed white Catholics are.
Jackie was captivating. I thought John’s career in the military was wild.
But most of all …. Once I found out about the Kennedeys. Like the real story. The cheating. Their horrific father. What he did to his daughter Rose. The pathetic excuse for a mother never visiting her child.
I have a deep seated disgust with their power mad machinations and behavior.
I shudder to think the names Meghan would be called if she patted Harry’s butt in public.
“Brazen Hussy” comes to mind
Isn’t Page Six an American rag ? WTH is going on?
why are they blowing smoke up the Wales and why the need to drag on H&M?
what’s with the onslaught of negative news abt H&M in the American media ? ive noticed this since the car chase , and it’s just been relentless
Murdoch owned!
Page six has also been carrying UK centric stories from the Sun about a day or so after they are in the UK. Murdoch is just furthering his right wing agenda.
Oh God. Desecrating the names of Lerner and Lowe.
Loewe. 🫣
Could they possibly lay it on any thicker? Jesus, what a nauseating read. The only thing William shares with JFK is a fondness for infidelity. And with the Jackie comparison, we see once again that tendency for Kate and those who praise her to latch on to the identity of an iconic woman, like Diana or QEII, and reduce that woman to her most vapid, shallow traits. This does no service to Kate, nor to the icon. What they want us to read into this, for example, is that Kate is a stylish 1960s housewife (which is what they believe Jackie was. That and nothing more). And that is SUCH a weird thing to want people to think of you as in 2023, anyway.
Tabloids push these lies about how loved the imitation crabmeat known as Keen and Pegging are, but get embarrassed when the pair show up in the US, and get booed loudly.
Mounting another charm offensive? Soooo patronizing and well offensive. And modeling it after Camelot, two Americans? Why? They’re so embarrassing.
More doubling down to shift focus that the Wales are estranged, as well as awkward and stilted in public. Now its like code — when harry and megan are discussed, it is to distract the readers that the wales marriage really is a fairy tale because its most likely over and they are in a strictly business type relationship at this point.
Burger King thinks if he can say the word Camelot a lot the American people will fall in line, and in love, with him. He must be horribly upset by the fact that he doesn’t have his mother’s popularity here. Also, he really doesn’t understand the American press, that all the false stories are filed under gossip columns and that real news takes up our front pages. As for his obsession with linking his stale marriage to the Kennedys, he is about a generation too late. The current young Kennedy offspring is pretty much unknown and doesn’t have the same mass appeal that they did when JFK Jr and Maria Shriver were in their 20s and 30s. Now we are left with that Jack Schlossberg moaning on Instagram about how much time it takes out of his life to dine out. It’s wonderful, however, to know that Burger King is relying on Lee Thompson’s input, as he is so out of touch and will continue to lead Burger King down the wrong path and thus we get the laughs.
They may not have image consultants but Kate has a Meghan lookbook and they have studied videos of Harry and Meghan in public and their old instagram account. Everything that Harry and Meghan were criticised for William and Kate are now being praised. The problem was always that Harry and Meghan overshadowed William and Kate and made them look dull and boring.
Nah. They are more like the Reagans. Stiff, judgmental, right-wingers.
A MASTERCLASS IN BRANDING 😀😃😄😁😆😅🤣😂😛😜🤪😝🤗
Co-signed
Camelot by Wish/Shein, maybe.
“They know it’s a phony war with the Sussexes.”
Wrong.
They are the ones who started the war and keep fighting it. It’s phony to the Sussexes, who are ignoring them. It’s very real to Will and Kate.
And William doesn’t find Kate’s butt pats “cheeky.” He finds them grimace-worthy.
This article is bonkers. Will and Kate are trying to make an impact because she’s been touching his butt in public? They are winning the PR war with the Sussexes because….they make those awful videos and post them on IG?
At least it acknowledges that they are using the kids for PR. Second article in a week where that is openly admitted. Very interesting.
The new British born editor certainly is on board with the embiggening campaign.
Camelot – a comparison made after thr assassination by Jackie Kennedy to JFK’s biographer – ended because the President was murdered after many years of vilification and othering from what is now the right wing because of his religion and later, support for civil rights. “Staying the course” had little to do with it.
The Egg as the dashing JFK???
😄😂🤣😁😆
This is propaganda ahead of William’s trip to New York. They’re trying to get the people who read Murdoch’s rags to give, at minimum, one shit about him, but I’m sorry to say, two shits are out of the question. And this is all coded criticism and snark anyway. This family is so self-involved and self-righteous they never realize they’re being made fun of with every single article.
I am laughing so freaking hard at “two shits are out of the question” 😂
Yikes, someone wrote this about a future monarch and stupidly thinks it’s a good thing? Ignoring the nonsensical comparisons to the Kennedys. This isn’t giving what they think it’s giving. Why in the world should a future King and Queen’s news worthiness or likability be solely dependent on how NOT like the Sussexes they are? Not to mention that the only real criticism of the Sussexes in this piece is that the press hates the Sussexes refusal to give the media access. This just goes to show that if Harry and Meghan were to ever “play the game” like the press wants, the press will gleefully kick Will and Kate into the gutter to cover their gold standard couple, the Sussexes. How utterly embarrassing for Will and Kate.
It must keep Bullyam up at night, knowing that his despised baby brother and a biracial American are the actual gold standard couple. The future king hasn’t had a decent night’s sleep since luminous Meghan showed up on Harry’s arm!
Harry and Meghan aren’t working royals so they are under no obligation to give access to the media. How can a future King and Queen think they are competing with two non working royals who live in the USA? Completely bonkers! Is anyone except dedicated royals watchers interested in any of this nonsense? I’m British and I don’t know anyone who is particularly interested in Will and Kate.
Yes, because when I look at wank clenched jaw and fist and buttons permanently fake smile or glassy eyes look, I immediately think, happy , stable togetherness. . I suggest they hire sow someone, anyone to help them with their or because at this moment, it’s really bad .
Is this another broad hint about William’s cheating?
The Kennedy name doesn’t have the same appeal as in the days of JFK. RFK Jr. is the face of the family now, an anti-vaxxer who made some very ignorant statement to where Kennedys have publicly disowned him. He is a whack job running for the Democratic nomination for president, a useful idiot for the GOP. US media only address Camelot as some voters have fond memories of JFK but it has not helped RFK Jr in the polls. Biden still leads by a wide gap. And latching onto a president who was a serial cheater and a widow who negoitiated her second marriage as a business arrangement is not the flex the Waleses think. Not every American is bowed over on them (see Boston tour). In fact the BRF is mostly celebrity gossip, they make the news for weddings, funerals, Con-a-Nation, Harry’s lawsuits.
I saw an RFK Junior sign in a yard on Long Island a few days ago, right across the street from a friend’s house. Yikes! But that’s been the only one so far. Pathetic man.
Well JFK and Jackie would never have been booed in Boston of all places. Another day, another dumb puff piece about the Wails.
Well, the Kennedy’s are/were a tragic family, just like the Wingnut’s!
Sorry, sorry I would have posted sooner, but I was busy trying to mop up my cup of tea that I had spilt laughing. Talk about dammed with faint praise 🤣🤣🤣they have just admitted that NOTHING is real with this Family OK, their “couples” photos are staged, their children’s photos are staged and THEY make it so. The only conclusion you can possibly make is that the whole “happy family”, thing is A MYTH just like camelot! William ain’t no knight of the round table, he’s a Prince of the Palace bald heads and katey ain’t no maiden in distress, she’s the dragon that Harry saved Megan from
This is lot is more like the Mcbeths or Borgias for “family”
Do the continued references to JFK and Camelot speak to the age of palace courtiers?
Right? Camelot is an outdated reference now. Everything they launch always seems creaky and outdated. This is kind of like how Edward keeps flopping around in the suits he must have inherited from his father or grandfather. Just an odd, old-fashioned choice.
The gall of saying things didn’t end well for Camelot! After setting up Keen & Billy Boy as the Next Camelot? Do they even realize what they’re saying?