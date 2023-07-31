“Get the tea on which actors will be returning for “Bridgerton’ Season 3” links

Get the tea on who will return for Bridgerton Season 3. [Just Jared]
Kanye West’s Twitter account was reinstated. [Socialite Life]
I really wonder if people are paying attention to Brad Pitt’s scabbing. [LaineyGossip]
You’re telling me there are ten Saw movies?? [Pajiba]
Emily Ratajkowski’s outfit here is so 2001. [Go Fug Yourself]
Stevie Wonder sings happy birthday to Quincy Jones. [Seriously OMG]
Madison Pettis wore a “pearl skirt.” [Egotastic]
Australian men don’t ask questions?? [Buzzfeed]
Meatball Ron DeSantis is deeply unpopular.[Towleroad]
A 90 Day Fiance couple are enjoying life in America. [Starcasm]
Valentino’s “Pink Panther” collection. [T&L]
You couldn’t sit down comfortably in a pearl skirt.
…or maybe TOO comfortably 😏
Quincy Jones has written SO much music! Look him up if you’re not familiar. He’s brilliant. I love that Stevie sang him Happy Birthday.
In other, terrible news, we lost Pee Wee. </3
Oh no! I have such fond memories of Pee Wee’s Playhouse.
Just heard the news too. Every time I see someone wearing a bow tie, I always think of Pee Wee. He was a big part of Gen X.
Every time I think of Pee Wee I think of this.
https://ew.com/article/2002/11/18/paul-pee-wee-reubens-charged-kid-porn-probe/
I really don’t know much about him except that he was a star of a children’s show caught spankin’ it in a porn theater, which would’ve been a nothingburger but he pulled a “do you know who I am?” Which is definitely in line for worst pr choice of all time. Is there any truth to the child porn accusations? If so, he should be known for nothing else. But if untrue that’s one of the worst things someone can be falsely accused of.
Every time someone brings up the charges in 1991 or 2001, I think of how bigoted American society is, specifically homophobic.
https://www.nbcnews.com/id/wbna4653913
https://www.villagevoice.com/2003/01/14/persecuting-pee-wee/
Stevie singing Happy Birthday 🎂 wishes to Quincy, that’s a bit of Heaven right there. 💕 🎶
Happy 90th Birthday 🎂 🎁 Mr Jones!! Thank you for the music 🎵 🎶 🎼 🎙️ 💗
That was pretty much my exact reaction when I saw a promo poster for Saw X at the theater… who needs that many movies about glorified torture and mutilation??
its because the industry is run by satanists and they enjoy sick sh*t like that. Lookup undergound DUMBs …… its been said that some of the stuff in movies is real ….they like to mock us and throw that stuff in our face.
I really don’t want to look up something that might bring up graphic images, but I have a question. I know satanist can mean just about anything, but the one recognized Church of Satan is a completely harmless and actually progressive organization. Is there another connotation that applies to Hollywood?
I know the actress playing Lady Whistledown is much older than her character, but unlike the first season, at least in the pic above, she’s Ben Platt-ing it.
Brad Pitt is the worst, but it’s really normal for sports movies to have second units filming at live events completely separate from the main shooting. One of the Snyderverse movies filmed at a football game months before the actual production started. It was supposed to be Metropolis vs Gotham City.
But, yeah, throw the book at any SAG actors involved.
y’all should go and look up the 1953 Trust Civil Lawsuit. Its shocking.
Thank you, Bren. I went googling with no expectations or foreknowledge and um… am just speechless.
You mean the lawsuit that was dismissed as frivolous and irrational and claimed Beyoncé was involved in trafficking?
Angus Cloud from Euphoria is dead at 25. I’m stunned and sad. He was a true talent (and a local boy from my area). I’d just heard about Paul Reubens seconds earlier but this one really hurts.