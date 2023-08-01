Cardi B might get charged with battery for throwing her microphone into a crowd

Wow, some of y’all were mad about yesterday’s Cardi B story! And mad at the way I covered it too. The thing is, I get the feeling that Cardi is the “BEC” for a lot of people. Granted, Cardi does some reprehensible stuff, but she also just does regular stuff and people climb up her ass regardless. And yeah, I am a fan! I think Cardi is fun and hilarious, messy and glamorous, ridiculous and cool. She’s a great celebrity in that way – she’s fun to cover, she wears fabulous clothes, she talks her sh-t and backs it up. Which brings me to the Las Vegas incident over the weekend. Cardi was performing at an outdoor concert and a woman threw her drink at Cardi on stage. Without skipping a beat, Cardi whipped her microphone at the woman. Afterwards, that woman ran to the cops. Girl, YOU STARTED IT.

Cardi B might not get away scot-free with that microphone toss in Las Vegas — she’s now listed as the suspect in a battery … TMZ has learned. The woman who was struck by Cardi’s mic when she hurled it into the crowd at Drai’s Nightclub on Saturday … went to Las Vegas Metro PD the next day to report the incident She told police she’d been struck by an item — the microphone — thrown from the stage. Of course, the whole incident was captured on cameras during Cardi’s show. As we reported, a woman in the crowd threw some kinda liquid at Cardi while she was performing … and the rapper snapped, immediately throwing the mic in retaliation. The mic struck the drink thrower, but ricocheted and also hit another woman standing next to her … as seen in the footage. Prior to the altercation, Cardi and her DJ had implored the crowd to splash water on her to cool her off in the triple-digit weather — but obviously, she didn’t take kindly to whatever the woman threw later in the show. The woman who reported the incident to cops was standing next to the drink thrower — but she claims the mic hit her too. Some video angles seem to show the mic hitting her after it ricocheted off the other fan.

[From TMZ]

Cardi can afford some great lawyers, and I would hope that the legal argument for Cardi would be: the drink-thrower started it, Cardi reacted to what she perceived as assault in the moment, everything that happened is the drink-thrower’s fault. Honestly, the speed with which Cardi instantly lifted her microphone and threw it… you could argue self-defense. Anyway, if Cardi does end up getting charged with battery, she’s going to show up to court in Las Vegas in Elvis couture and diamonds.

Alright y’all, I found the other angle it connected 🙌🏾 Cardi’s aim remains undefeated and they turnt right back up after 😂 pic.twitter.com/JeX2LzvUfu — SHETHER (@moveyaras) July 30, 2023