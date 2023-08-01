Prince Harry’s Travalyst has gotten so big, it needed a board of directors

It’s sort of funny that one of Prince Harry’s most successful projects, Travalyst, has completely flown under the radar for years. I suspect it’s that way for two reasons: one, the British media doesn’t want to talk about something which became so successful so fast because it’s associated with Harry; and two, the international media doesn’t even associate Harry with Travalyst, meaning Travalyst is so successful without needing a “royal patron” embiggening it or himself. Harry founded Travalyst in 2019 as a way to help tourists navigate their travels and vacations with environmental concerns. As in, Travalyst allows tourists to easily track environmental impact the same way they can track hotel costs or flight availability. Travalyst immediately found corporate partners in Amadeus, Booking.com, Expedia Group, Google, Skyscanner, Travelport, Trip.com Group, Tripadvisor and Visa. Now Travalyst has gotten so big, it needs a board of directors. The Mail wants people to think that’s a bad thing.
Prince Harry’s sustainable tourism project Travalyst has announced it has entered an ‘incredibly exciting’ era with a new board of directors – with no mention of the royal. The independent non-profit organisation based in London was launched by the Duke of Sussex in 2019 when he was still a working royal with wife Meghan Markle. Harry spent three years as the public face of the initiative to encourage the tourism industry to become more sustainable – despite a furore over his use of private jets.
But he was left out of a major announcement by the group in May about its transition from a ‘pilot phase’ to a new board of five people with ‘world-class expertise’. Travalyst’s statement was made eight days after Harry and Meghan’s spokesperson said the couple had been involved in a ‘near-catastrophic’ car chase while being followed by paparazzi in New York after the Ms Foundation Women of Vision Awards.
Harry, 38, is still in regular contact with the Travalyst chief executive and board behind the scenes and remains committed to it, according to a report in Newsweek. In addition, the Duke is still listed on the Travalyst website as its ‘founder and patron’.
But it is notable that he was not used as a promotional tool for the revamp – given how prominently he has previously been involved in conferences and marketing.
PR expert Sean O’Meara, managing director of Manchester-based agency Essential Content, said the change of approach at Travalyst could be due to the marketing difficulties presented by the negative publicity often faced by Harry. He told MailOnline today: ‘This move to lower Harry’s prominence as Travalyst enters a new phase of growth looks and feels strategic. It’s not an oversight. And it very well could be at Harry’s request or at the request of his advisors. Many in the PR industry, myself included, were speculating in the press earlier this year about how he might rehabilitate and refresh his media profile and one of the most common recommendations was for Harry to step away from centre stage and give himself and the organisations he’s associated with some breathing room. Harry had become something of a lightning rod for negative PR which was harming perceptions of the organisations he was trying to support.’
They’re trying to make it sound like Harry was kicked out of the successful initiative he founded, even though it’s clear that Harry is still associated with Travalyst? Like, Travalyst has grown so much that they need a board of directors and professional daily management. I’m sure Harry is so pleased that the little project he nurtured has grown this way and that it can work independently. It’s like the Invictus Games too – while Harry founded the games and put the whole thing together initially, Invictus is now a real thing with a CEO, a competent team, managers, a board of directors and all of it. Invictus is still Harry’s baby, but it’s all grown up, same with Travalyst.
After the Mail and Newsweek made this big, dumb deal about Travalyst’s board of directors, Travalyst’s chief executive Sally Davey told the Telegraph: “Prince Harry is the founder of Travalyst and remains an invaluable part of this organisation. His role has not changed in any way, and he is regularly involved in strategic discussions and decisions alongside our partners and Board.” There you go.
Love how people who really know Harry and Meghan come out to defend them against the made up sh*t. Also love how successful Harry’s ideas are without him having to trumpet himself every 5 minutes (or compare himself to JFK’)
Congrats Prince Harry!!!
@ seaflower, absolutely!!! There are so many people who work with Harry that simply refuse to allow the Island of Petty to drown out his achievements!!
Go suck on it………
ALL of you.
And that’s really what this is about, right? W&K can’t breathe without associating themselves to something that COULD be successful w/o ever putting in the work for it to be so.
And then you have Harry who is perfectly content to see his ideas flourish without needing to vaunt himself as the reason for their success.
God the british media is so desperate and pathetic. I just went to the Travalyst website and it is in no way hiding its connection to Prince Harry. I mean when you go to the page for Travellers, in big letters, it says right off the bat – “Founded by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Travalyst is a coalition of some of the biggest names in travel.” Harry had an idea and he founded Travalyst and now other people are running it. that seems……like a normal progression of how something like this would proceed? It’s growing, its successful, and its organization reflects that.
But sure, Harry is being exiled and ignored by the organization he founded. Right.
Well done Travalyst and Harry! Paying more attention to tracking and lowering your environmental footprint is so needed. I’m going to ignore the negativity from that DF article…
Yesterday there Carina had a depressing article on water temperatures and coral. There were lots of great comments about increasing (indigenous) plants and trees. Here, I am lucky to be able to use a bike as my main local transportation. The Dutch government lowered the daytime speed limit years ago. That annoyed me at first, but the environmental benefits are: a bit less nitrogen pollution, a quater less CO2 emmissions, your fuel tank lasts longer so you use less fossil fuels, less smog and also less noise pollution. And less deadly accidents. Driving slower is something you have control of.
Growing up in Montana, the speed limit was 55, now it is 80 mph. I wish we could go back to 55 mph. Fewer accidents, better for the environment, improved gas mileage and really makes travel more enjoyable. I enjoy the scenery more when I’m driving a moderate speed.
Same to all of this. I’m in Texas and we have the same high speeds. In addition to your points I’ll add that I think high speeds contribute to road rage. High speeds are, by nature, aggressive. When people who are used to high speeds have to drive in slower zones (speed limit/traffic), I think some of them get antsy and frustrated. And some of those people get angry at any perceived slight.
If we went back to slower speeds then traffic delays wouldn’t feel as frustrating and maybe some tense drivers would calm the f*ck down.
Also, the advertised car gas mileage is based on 55 mph so it’s grossly misleading car buyers in states with high speed limits.
The only place the speed limit is 80 is on major Interstate highways like I 90, and that is only on areas that are between cities/towns. What on earth are you talking about??? Most of Montana municipal roads have speed limits of 25 to 35 depending on use and traffic. I work for the State Highway Department. I don’t know what you are talking about.
Harry is doing and building great things and the land of make believe can’t handle it. They can’t have Harry out doing brother Peg. The thing with Harry is he does things to help not to out do his brother. Peg with his entitled little brain doesn’t understand that. Harry is going to keep doing Harry while the land of make believe will keep trying to make fetch happen.
DM : Harry had become something of a lightning rod for negative PR which was harming perceptions of the organisations he was trying to support.
If we are pointing fingers then we should arrow it to Daily Mail and the tabloids, the royal family and their commentators and insiders that have continually thrash Prince Harry and his wife Meghan for no good reason.
Interesting that people think the important part of founding something is reaping the glory and praise for it—not the success of the something itself. It’s almost like the only thing the Royal Family values is their manufactured reputations and that someone constantly feed them unearned praise. Narcissists.
I think that’s it right there, it doesn’t behoove people who write 30 articles about closing car doors for them to be successful and to keep it moving. They’ll pretend that they hate it and that Harry and Meghan are the real narcissists, but they would absolutely LOVE it if the Sussexes were out making claymation videos and working on food trucks, and taking pictures holding the phone up like a 1980s power woman movie. Being successful in quiet means Harry and Meghan earn income, and they can’t monetize it because either they don’t know or find out with everyone else diluting their “exclusives”.
Okay, haters 🙄. Geez. Imagine being this successful without a whole press system devoted to propaganda and bigging you up.
I know the goal is to harass Harry and Meghan until they are broke or harm comes to them. They are suing many of the British tabloids and the British monarchy want them harassed. I know these people can be dangerous but their execution is so stupid and juvenile that I just roll my eyes.
Thanks to Harry and Meghan leaving, the documentary, and memoir the press and monarchy have lost the ability to control the narrative. Their petty and malicious motives have been unmasked and they just constantly embarrass themselves every time they “attack” the Sussexes.
Because they constantly overplay their hand, they blatantly lie only to have reality and facts smack them in the face. At this point you must be completely gullible or blinded by hatred not to see these people are full of shit.
This is the media desperate for a story. Harry is listed as patron and founder of Travalyst. He never had his face or name plastered all over the website like William and Kate has with their projects. Maybe that’s what the press was expecting of Harry.
First result when you google Travelyst:
Travalyst – Sustainable Tourism
Travalyst
https://travalyst.org
Led by Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex, Travalyst is a global initiative with the ambition to change the impact of travel, for good.
–
do shut up Daily Fail…
I didn’t know travalyst had become this huge, that’s amazing! Between IG and Travalyst alone, Harry has a pretty impressive resume. I almost understand why the BM/Royalists want to separate him from both. W doesn’t have anything close to these initiatives.
Agreed s808. 🙂 If Harry had stayed with the BRF William would have pulled rank and grabbed both those initiatives for himself. Then (true to form) the lazy good for nothing waster would have ran them into the ground.
Sentebale
The Endeavor Fund
Invictus Games
Travelyst
Archewell Foundation
Harry has established thriving organizations. Of course William is seething with jealousy.
Yes, yes, but did Harry serve burgers, the quality of which he statedly could not vouch for, out of a food truck? That is the question /s
Harry’s track record really is impressive.
Unlike the prince and princess of stunts, Harry doesn’t do struggle projects.
@Bren
“Prince and Princess of Stunts!” Best new description of William and Kate.
@ Bren, perfection!!!
Brava!! 👏👏👏👏👏👏
Congrats to Harry and to the organization that’s worked so hard. I have to laugh at the DM – every day their attacks are more feeble and toothless.
The BM trying to get Harry to acknowledge them in some way, he is not giving them the energy.
They believed their own lies, that he dumb, even with the BRF holding him back, not to out shine Cain he still turned out successful projects.
A cartoonist drew a cartoon of Harry working at Burger King, now it is being used, next to Cain serving burgers on a closed set with Eastenders back ground fillers standing in for pretend customers.
Cain must be digging in someone’s bushes, because his nail are clean.
His nails are not clean.
So they don’t know how businesses work, or NGOs for that matter.
As a lawyer I used to work with tax-exempt organizations, helping people with ideas get set up to receive 501(C)3 status from the IRS. You had to have a board of directors and by-laws in order to get it and fundraise under that umbrella.
I don’t know if Travelyst is for-profit or an NGO, but either way, when a project gets to a certain point or size, the market and/or government want there to be a Board of people who can provide oversight and accountability. They don’t want just one person in charge.
Travelyst needing to have a BoD is a sign of success, not failure.
Because the royal institution needs the British tabloids to publicize their connections to charities with propaganda spins in order to justify their need for taxpayer funding and their relevance in the British society, they are unable to accept that Prince Harry does not need to be the face of every initiative he is involved in. State visits/events on behalf of the Queen were public. He doesn’t do state events anymore. While Harry was working for the royal institution, his charity work was also mostly behind the scenes. Nothing has changed. I believe he is very involved behind the scenes and partners with effective leaders and talent to execute on his vision. It’s the reason he has continued to spread his focus across several successful initiatives and patronages after uprooting his life and moving to the US to escape the tabloid toxicity in the UK.
The tabloids have always focused their propaganda on positively promoting the heirs and negatively promoting the spares. Harry has always operated differently than the royal heirs (no shady financial connections or quid pro quos). I’m glad he is no longer working for the toxic royal mafia institution.
Praying for his continued success away from the royal family. I love that he and Meghan are thriving in the US with their children and her mother. 🙌
MSTJ, I think that’s really what the bm and brf missed or dismissed. That Harry was working alone of things away from the royal engagements. They had to see how well Sentabale was doing by the results alone. The Endeavor Fund and Invictus Games were doing exactly what Harry and those involved hoped they would.
Evidently, the bm and brf really believe that a member of the brf being on the front page is what makes something successful. No wonder the people in the palaces cannot get a project up and running and grow it into something successful.
Love how the organization itself released info to The Telegraph, refusing to give the Fail any air.
Bullsht Daily mail, just bullsht. You can’t stand the fact that Harry is far more successful than you can stand! Without any Royal backing, without any British media backing, without big buck house announcement and without celebrities in Boston, Harry leaves burger King in the shade EVERY TIME. Travelist is doing more for the environment than Billy’s burgers ever will, or his grandstanding earthshit.
So please, tell us how your besty Dan Wrotten is getting on, because until you start useing proper journalist’s, and until you can report actual news and truth, STFU
The Daily Mail (Fail) is really pathetic. They just can’t stand to see Prince Harry effortlessly succeeding. Meanwhile the other brother is hard pressed to point to any sustained successful initiatives (even with the power of the Palace and media behind him). Smdh
I want to push back on this — it’s not effortless. Harry has put in the work and it’s paying off. The issue with the other royals is that THEY want the results without the effort. Harry is not like that.
They trash Harry’s accomplishments almost as if he was suing them or something.
Bingo!
The transition was in May and they are writing about it on Aug 1? Have they been sitting on it until William had a veggie burger commercial? They realized in May that this confirms another success for Harry and buried it only to reframe it when Willy’s commercial was released.
Oh, that’s nothing – they’re dredging up random stuff from a year ago. I saw some stories today about how Biden’s sister endorsed Meghan for president. But this comes from an interview on GMB in May of 2022 when Valerie Owens was asked if she thought Meghan would be a good candidate. I can’t imagine she was prepared for a stupid question like that, so she said something like “yes, maybe” and then went on to add the Meghan would be welcome to join the Democratic party.
At this point, I think the BM have the whole H&M file chopped up in pieces on the floor and are trying to mix and match things into new articles.
There is always enough room in the world for everyone to make a contribution to the public good. It’s sad that the BM and British royals don’t realize this, and they have to be immoral and criminal to sustain their stunted view.
The comedian Nigel Ng (“Uncle Roger”) recently did a food truck video in London for YouTube that was set up similarly i.e. surprised patrons & lots of friendly banter ect ect. At the end, however, he included a really cute and funny blooper reel that clearly showed the retakes and how the “patrons” were coached. The blooper reel was actually the one of the best parts and made the video a lot more memorable and enjoyable. William could have done something similar. He really needs better people who understand how to craft and present social media.
Harry is killing it! Travelyst is huge, Invictus is huge, he put out a bestseller this year and he is travelling soon for the charity he started (Sentebale) to be in a huge polo match and then off to Japan… but the British media paints him as a lazy grifter. Don’t get me started on how they treat Meghan.
Everything Harry touches becomes gold. Royal family and the rotas are enraged and bitter. Jealous much.
William stages a veggie burger taste test without having tasted said burgers.
Harry starts an ecologically targeted travel business that has become hugely successful.
Stay bitter Fail and Wail.
So far, I traveled twice with a Travalyst partner. The price of the flights and accommodation were on par with booking with a nonsustainable company. We are in the process of booking a family wedding this December. I’ll not be going back to my old way of traveling.
This feels like the REASON they were targeted and attacked why else bring it up in relation?
I’m very happy with Booking.com. I had no idea it is a Travelyst partner. Congrats on your ongoing success, Prince Harry.
The Daily Mail can stay mad.
The universally unspoken “so shut your face” should’ve been added to the end of that Travalyst statement
Congrats to Prince Harry and the travelyst endeavor-Harry is a lot smarter than salty isle give him credit for-this endeavor is Harry’s baby from start to finish-glad to see the Sussexes work with stealth to get things done.
so right now, prince harry has 2 successful projects, that can and will continue to grow without staged photo op? well, i’m glad future king managed to spare some time for that food truck pics
lol