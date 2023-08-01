Omid Scobie was not fired from Yahoo News, he simply didn’t renew his contract

Omid Scobie’s latest book, Endgame, was supposed to come out this summer, but the publication date got pushed back until November 21. Scobie says he needed more time to write about all of the stuff that’s gone down this year, including all of the coronation shenanigans, and that’s why the book got pushed back. Well, that means the British media now has four more months to smear Scobie and throw tantrums about all things related to Omid Scobie. The royalists have been incandescent with rage about him for years, and it genuinely feels like the attack dogs have been unleashed in certain quarters. Speaking of, Richard Eden at the Mail got a big “tip” that Scobie got fired from Yahoo News. Like, Scobie hasn’t written his weekly Yahoo column in months because he was writing his book. But trust Eden to turn it into a five-act drama:
After Spotify axed its £18million deal with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, their biggest cheerleader Omid Scobie is in a similar scrape. Scobie is no longer the ‘royal executive editor’ of Yahoo! News, the website that gave him a platform to launch regular attacks on the Royal Family.
A notice on the news website refers to Scobie’s role in the past tense. ‘He was Yahoo! News UK’s royal executive editor from 2022-23,’ it says.
Scobie failed to respond to inquiries. However, last night he posted on social media: ‘For those asking, I chose not to renew [my contract] with Yahoo! News in order to focus on new projects.’
His last column, with the typically negative headline ‘Protests and apathy: Why King Charles should be worried about the rise of indifference and republicanism’, was published almost five months ago.
Nothing ruins a Daily Mail huff-fest more than Scobie drily correcting some of their misreporting with a simple tweet. They were so eager to scream “OMID GOT FIRED, JUST LIKE HIS FRIENDS HARRY AND MEGHAN” that they forgot that Scobie deals with their misinformation every day and he’s under no obligation to sit back and take it. Anyway, I’m sad that he won’t be writing for Yahoo anymore – I loved his columns and it felt like a really great platform for him. I kind of suspect that when Endgame comes out, the sh-t is going to hit the fan and Scobie knows that, so he’s preparing ahead of time.
Eden is hilariously unhinged.
Wait a second, Prince Harry was born into which family? And Meghan married into which family exactly? Just saying Richard Eden might want to drop what he’s accusing Omid of as he does “launch regular attacks on…royal family,” members.
Whether he was let go or chose not to renew, it’s Yahoo’s loss.
I enjoyed Omid’s Yahoo columns a lot. Mostly, though, I want him to launch a skincare line because whatever he is doing I want a piece of!
IKR? His skin is glorious!
Love omid’s matter of fact responses. Eden was still excited there was a response though which is gross. They want reactions so so bad. Main-character wannabe energy.
Bwahahahahahahahaha,😂😂😂Richard Eden and all the other rats🐀 🐀 are all simply very pathetic. Next…..
Richard Eden’s obsession with Omid is very odd and concerning.
It’s second to his obsession with Harry and Meghan.
It really is.
Eden is such a weak chinned bitch toward Omid. It’s clear he’s jealous of Omid making a name for himself by not being a pathetic ass kisser.
Eden and Angela Levin constantly are in the running for worst rota and human.
The other rota may be negative but don’t tend to make things as personal.
I mean, Richard Eden writes that Omid’s last column for Yahoo News had the “typical negative headline” of “Protests and Apathy.” What!? He said that Omid had a typical negative headline! Do these people have ANY sense of self-awareness? What do they think they’ve been doing to the Sussexes since 2018?
Wondering whether there will be Dan Wootton material in it.
The Dan Wooten story has certainly disappeared, hasn’t it?
I’m crossing my fingers that there’s a real met investigation going on…I’m afraid im setting myself up for disappointment but im wishing all the same.
It hasn’t disappeared. It lives on social media. You won’t see it in mainstream or tabloid media until critical mass is achieved — which, I imagine, will be a verified report that Dan Wootton was messing with minors and there’s video. At that point, watch out!
If Omid is Harry and Meghan’s biggest cheerleader what are Richard Eden and the rest of the Royal rota who constantly write pieces embiggening and protecting the Royal Family?
Omg Richards tweet lol these people have zero shame and no self-reflection. What a life.
I hope this means he’s going to expose the entire royal rota system for what it is. He must be on the outs with these people and the courtiers for not falling in line with the Sussex hate train.
He’s talented enough to move away from the royal beat. Curious to see what he’s doing next.
Scobie ignores them too huh? looool! I purchased FF but idk if I’ll be picking up endgame. I think I’ll wait and catch the high points.
Same. I bought FF but wasn’t a fan. I’m not going to buy Endgame but I will read the highlights here.
S808 & Ginger, I’ll be getting Endgame. I think he has lots to say which will be interesting. It certainly will be more informative than any of the books the rest of them are writing. Because he was on the inside, I suspect it may be negative to the rr and the brf. I also want to support his efforts since he’s been the only British royal writer that seems to have any ethics.
I think the title “Endgame” all by itself is triggering them. No one knows how long the endgame will be, but everyone from the media to most royals themselves know they are in it. Scobie is saying the quiet part out loud.
Like, do these RRs have any self awareness? How do they not realize how unhinged they sound? I know there are some media figures here in the US who are obsessed with others that they disagree with, but it just doesn’t feel the same. like does Tucker Carlson tweet about Maddow’s career in an attempt to engage her on social media and drag her into a twitter war? Do entertainment reporters engage in this kind of behavior and I just miss it?
Eden is writing about Scobie’s career moves while also moaning about the fact that Scobie has blocked him. I just can’t understand that level of desperation.
Also, I know we can call it desperate and laugh about it to a certain extent, but its also disturbing that he’s accused of “launching regular attacks on the royal family” just because he’s not a sycophant like the rest of them.
To your first question, no, clearly not.
To your final point, they all dream of a totalitarian regime where only vocal support is accepted, anything balanced or, the horror, critical is an ‘attack’ that must be vilified and punished. Yet they’re out there doing it all in plain sight and people don’t seem to care that much.
Becks1 — fun fact: Maddow and TC are good friends. I know, I don’t get it either. She spoke warmly about him in a Vanity Fair (?) article. It’s the one where she and the reporter go ice fishing. Anyway, I have not forgotten it and it bothers me to this day knowing she considers him a colleague and pal.🤢
She probably views his on air personality differently from his actual personality, IDK. I can’t draw that kind of line but apparently lots of people can. but I was just bringing the two of them up to try to draw a comparison to Eden and Scobie.
Speaking of odd couples, Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Justice Scalia were huge SCOTUS friends.
Tucker Carlson is known for being personally a good guy behind the scenes. He mentors younger journalists, helps them find jobs, and not just the kind of people who appear on his show. He gossips with everyone and apparently will share stuff that he can’t say on his show with others. Makes it worse somehow.
Mrs. Smith, that’s actually disturbing. The one thing we know about TC is that he will say ANYTHING to get ratings. He helped foment an insurrection. This reflects poorly on Maddow.
I am not sure of any other rota like Eden who attacks Omid personally so much like he does. It’s clear he’s jealous and looks pathetic.
Most of the other rota stick to being critical of the Sussexes and not other reporters.
Wooten attacks him pretty viciously as well. Like, it feels personal.
Woo woo attacks everyone though and isn’t rota. Plus he knows Scobie is aware of the Martin Branning stuff. Omid hinted at this knowledge before the Byline articles came out.
I look forward to his book. Can’t wait.
Maureen should write about DW and DW’s connection with people around and including a future king.
I love how Omid deals with the crap they throw at him. He’s calmer and classier than I would be!
Looking forward to reading his book in November! I’ll be pre-ordering just like I did with “Spare.”
Hey Eden, stop useing the hair dye, it’s wrotting your brain. You sit your little self down, because when End Game hits the shops, it just might be your, well, End Game lol
The book cover is very interesting. The pictures angle up from a charisma free photo of Pegs and Keen to a picture of KC and Camilla (whose white dress draws the eye), and then moved up to an action photo where the focus is on Harry and Meghan is somewhat shadowed.
The pictures contrast the fig leave poses of the Wales with the more affectionate or connected poses of the other two couples.
My eye is drawn to Camilla and Harry in this composition. William is a non entity in comparison.
What you wrote made me go back to look at and assess the book cover. I’m seeing 3 couples as they naturally are, W&K stiff, formal and cold, Camilla is telling Charles what to do, as I’m certain she runs everything and lastly the warm, confident and well moisturized Sussex’s, happily being together, doing work that feeds their souls and benefits others.
He could probably make a whole new career just posting pictures and videos of his dog Yoshi. Or make crazy money explaining how a 41 year old looks like that. I think he’ll be just fine when he moves on from the royal world. The rest of the rota, not so much.
The picture of Meghan and Harry is an interesting choice. Harry looks slightly in the lead, as though he is leading Meghan somewhere, but they are totally connected to each other. However, Meghan stands to the left in the picture, or on Harry’s right. Kate and Camilla stand on the right, or on the left side of their spouses. However, I agree that Camilla dominates Charles with her white dress and pointing finger. She and Charles are close but not physically connected. Charles is having something pointed out to him and is being led by Camilla. William and Kate- two solitudes- each with hands clasped unto themselves, but both smiling for the camera. William dominates because he is standing to the left. But Camilla -front and centre.
Meanwhile on that island with its toxic irresponsible media, people like Richard Edan and company, continue to pretend that Dan rotten and his absolute deplorable behavior has not been happening. I really don’t get this . These people went after Meghan for example if she breathes, omid for having an actual career but Dan , crickets. Oh wait , silly me , Dan is white so it’s alright.