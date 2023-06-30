The royalists are already incandescent with rage about Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’

Originally, Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival, was supposed to come out this summer. This week, Scobie announced that it will come out in November. Some of us were concerned that Endgame was being rewritten or buried, but it turns out that Scobie wanted to write new chapters about King Charles’s coronation, which happened in May. I get that – the coronation ended up being such a non-event, which in itself is newsworthy. Anyway, you can tell that Endgame is going to be an important book in the royal narrative because the royal establishment has already launched a completely unhinged smear campaign on Scobie. Richard Fitzwilliams huffed and puffed to the Daily Mail:
Commenting on MrScobie’s announcement, royal biographer Richard Fitzwilliams said: ‘He’s writing about the royal family and he’s also Harry and Meghan’s unofficial spokesperson, some sensational details are bound to follow. However, how well sourced are they? No reputable royal source would talk to Omid Scobie. His book, co-written with Carolyn Durand, Finding Freedom, which the Sussexes were discovered to have cooperated with despite their denials, was badly written and pathetically inadequate. His new book is entitled Endgame. Some might think the title refers to the current state of the Sussexes’ affairs…Much of Endgame is not likely to be taken seriously. It is likely to be a sensational attempt to cash in on the Sussexes’ rift with the royal family. I suspect it will be trusted as much as anything from the Sussexes’ corner should be.’
So that’s the talking point – that Scobie is a “Sussex cheerleader” and that the book’s narrative is completely Sussex-based. Like… if that is true (it’s not) then people will be even more likely to pick up the book! All of the other royal books crash and burn. Finding Freedom was a huge bestseller, and Spare is one of the biggest publishing successes in years. Clearly, people are interested in “the Sussex narrative.” Speaking of, Tom Sykes at the Daily Beast also got “friends of Prince William and King Charles” to throw tantrums about Scobie and Endgame:
Friends of Prince William and King Charles have predicted the royals will “keep calm and carry on” in the face of what is likely to be a highly critical new book about the royals, entitled Endgame, by Omid Scobie, the journalist whose sympathetic biography of the Sussexes Finding Freedom rocked the royal establishment.
While Finding Freedom was told almost entirely from the Sussexes’ point of view, The Daily Beast understands that the new book will not be framed by their perspective. It is also likely that the Sussexes, smarting from a dip in popularity some ascribe to their non-stop bitching about the royals, would not welcome another volume portraying them as still looking back in anger. Scobie described it in his article as “an unfiltered investigation into the current state of the Royal Family.”
One might imagine being the focus of Scobie’s new book would make the royals nervous, but a friend of Prince William told The Daily Beast that the prince had made a point of not reading the first book by Scobie and would not read the second. They added that he had not watched the Netflix series the couple made nor had he read Harry’s book Spare. “The idea that William is going to be distracted from his work by even thinking about Omid Scobie’s new book is fanciful,” the friend said. William’s office declined to comment.
A friend of the king’s took a similar line, saying the king had “seen it all before” in terms of negative books about him being published and added, “He will keep calm and carry on.” The king’s office also did not comment in response to questions from The Daily Beast about Scobie’s new book.
While the royals believe that not responding to criticism is the quickest way to get it to evaporate into the ether, Scobie is a different class of threat to anonymous tittle-tattle in the newspapers, precisely because of his close relationship with Team Sussex. The palace is unlikely, privately, to be particularly happy that he has a fresh book coming out given that Scobie and his publishers clearly expect it to make another season of headlines.
LOL at the comments from William’s “friend” – William hasn’t read Spare or watched the Netflix series or read Finding Freedom, yet William and Kate have constantly reacted to everything within those projects. Anyway, you can tell that Scobie will receive the full Sussex treatment in the British media and royal media. Buckingham Palace and Kensington Palace are terrified about what stories Scobie will publish, and they’re even more terrified that Scobie is more believable than their hagiographers.
I love this website but I didn’t read Spare. I didn’t watch the Netflix doc. I didn’t listen to Archetypes.
But I’m buying this book. They should be worried.
If you ever decide to check out spare, I highly suggest the audiobook. Harry did an amazing job narrating.
Harry’s narration was amazing. I hope he gets a Grammy nomination (and wins!)
You should read Spare when you can. It is well written and thoughtful.
I agree! Also, the whole description of what he had to learn in his military training COMPLETELY disproves the narrative that he’s “dumb.”
LMAO! “Be afraid; be very afraid.”
That’s the big fear: Scobie’s book will outsell anything the rota rats wrote and be more believable.
THIS is why they are all up in arms!! Scobie is going to show what’s happening behind the curtain with the rabid rota and the Britshidmedia and they will not know what to do to counter it.
“That’s the big fear: Scobie’s book will outsell anything the rota rats wrote and be more believable.”
Perfect except I will add – Again.
Oh good, I was missing my daily dose of rage and incandescence.
It amazes me that only a few can disagree about the BRF. The BM had said Charles used his sons. Charles was an absentee father. They call William n Kate lazy n burning. All the crap Camilla did to Diana. Yet Harry should tolerate 1 of many abusers. Their all pathetic.
I totally agree with you there, @Connie!
Wishing Omid the best but I won’t be purchasing this book. Harry gave me what I wanted and it’s directly from him so that’s is all I need. Omid’s fellow rota will be up in arms all the way to November so I hope he’s prepared for the slander that’s going to come his way.
This book isn’t about Sussex Family. It is about why the monarchy shouldn’t exist and how it is run like the mafia. All the more reason to buy it.
@notasugarhere 👏👏👏
I for one will buy Omids book as he is the sole person to explore and share with the readers the truth of what is actually happening on the Island of Petty and Incandescent. He deserves my support and cash.
Scobie will also enlighten the public of what the Windsors have been up to for decades and how they have hoodwinked every UK taxpayer. The Windsors nefarious schemes and their political manipulations within Parliament. I too hope that Scobie brings a light to their house of ill gotten gains and the entire Monarchy goes up in flames.
KFCIII and Burger King had better get their big boy pants on IF they hope to escape the truths that Omids exposes in his book.
Didn’t read Spare? Then why did Kate start hugging people all over the place and match burgundy outfits for Christmas? Coincidence, I think not. Can’t wait to read this. FF was cutesy sweet at points but omid’s articles have been fiery and on point.
I’m sure they read all the excerpts and opinion pieces.
I’m sure they’ve all read it, had pre-publication galley copies sent to them to legally protest certain parts. Carol(E) will have spent days highlighting certain passages with Kate too, to make sure Keen was out there hugging POC at every turn.
I mean, do W&K…read? “Didn’t read this or that” doesn’t mean much when one doesn’t discuss really reading anything
They probably didn’t read it…but they did pay numerous staff to study, pick through, highlight, take notes, & reiterate every.single.thing it said.
I read Harry’s book for the emotional gut punch. I want Scobie’s to be the intellectual dismantling of the monarchy’s dwindling relevance in modern society, providing a time line of the collapse of House Windsor because frankly, it’s what we deserve.
@anna, I’m with you there, I want the whole house burned down to ash, just like they deserve. It does amaze me that they say no one speaks to scobie when everyone knows that knaph has and does. I want this book to he a big success and I want to see more people’s eyes opened to the sickness at the heart of the Royal family
Fitzwilliams says that no “reputable royal source” would speak to Scobie. I certainly doubt that Scobie would want to speak to “reputable” royal sources. That’s like speaking directly to the royals themselves and we get their version every day.
They are ALL part of the royal pr machine, whether working for the palace or tabloids. One arm of pr talking to another arm of the same pr.
I’m ready. I believe Scobie over any of the Rota rats, palace sources, friends of, etc. Loved Spare but I think Harry didn’t say nearly all he could have about his garbage biologicals.
I too believe Scobie over any RR or ‘friends of.’ But he could have been steered wrong by people without first hand knowledge of the story they’re relating. That’s why Harry’s narrative is so important. My guess with Scobie is that he made contact with Betty’s (& Phil’s) former aides who retired after her death and don’t feel financial pressure to toe the line or change their story. Plenty of ppl want Scobie to ‘burn it down’ or somehow foretell the monarchic death rattle, but that’s not where his bread has been buttered. Doubt it will be hugely incendiary, but it will probably be another chink in the wall.
What I’m hoping for and what the RRs seem to be afraid of, is an inside look of the royal rota system. Like it or not, Omid was a part of it for years and knows it inside and out. I hope he gives up the game.
Double agree.
And may the chips fall where they may.
And FitzyWilling2SellOut will be the FIRST one in line, with the rest of the rabid rats to buy Scobies book so he has no standing or morals here. As he has shown in the past.
This …
Scobie IS more believable than the rest of the because he’s been fair. Fairness gets you a long way and it’s why he’s more successful and respectable than the rest of them.
“No reputable royal source will talk to Scobie” is Fitzwilliams threatening us with a good time. Please, deprive him/us of the propaganda talking point lies.
I will buy this.
Omid would still be on the Royal Family’s side if KP and Jason Knauf in particular, hadn’t stabbed him in the back. All the best to him with this new book, I won’t be purchasing the book but I look forward to the excerpts.
Getting burnt by JKnife and put in the crosshairs of the KP bot Twitter harassment. He also testified in the Mirror trial too so that definitely had to ruffle some feathers.
Kate looks silly with that paste up faux tiara. Sophie looked a lot better. William acting like he is above it all is absurd considering he has had his people say how he won’t welcome harry and similar statements.
They are shaking in their boots, especially the rose pruner.
I’m just wondering how he’s going to navigate writing this without the threat of legal action against him if he publishes things that have been buried.
I’m sure the publisher’s legal department will go over everything very carefully, just as Harry’s publisher did before releasing Spare.
I’m looking forward to Omid’s book!
After Spare, the gauntlet has been thrown down for royal books. Any royal book that doesn’t include who the royal racist is…it’s just not going to be worth anyone’s time. Based on that recent Telegraph article – we can surmise that it’s known in media circles who made the comment about Archie. So why hasn’t it leaked out? Legal reasons? Are they saving it to drop at a crazy time? I honestly thought someone would do it at the time of the coronation.
I just read that Fitzwilliams quote in the panicky whining voice that Rupert Grint used for Ron Weasley when he spoke about spiders.
The problem for the British Windsors is that Prince Harry, without much reason, loves his father, but Omid Scobie is a journalist. He doesn’t/shouldn’t have anyone he wants to protect from revealing truth that is in the public interest.
I completely agree. Omid has no skin in this game.
What’s funny is the more they complain and denigrate Scobie, the more publicity he gets for the book! They really never learn.
And if course they’ll all read it and complain some more…and the book will climb the bestseller list!
I will for sure be reading this book and am looking forward to all the CB posts about it.
Off topic: in that closeup balcony photo, it looks like Louis is wearing a gold crown, LOL.
“No reputable royal source would talk to Omid Scobie” and yet these reputable sources only speak to the worst and most destructively vile gossip writers. The socalled elite royal media must be having multiple meetings to plan how many more lies they can get away with. Read that some of the vile reputable royalists are twitter posting that Meghans Archetypes was a total failure, another lot claims Meghan constanty copies Khate the world renowned fashion icon, others are spreading that Meghans “Suits” part was as an extra and she was going to lose her part, and suits is a z grade streaming show that few people have heard about. Another royal source is stating that Meghan IS a very low level sex worker. Interesting how the BRF keep whitewashing Khates history, by all the older photos around, she seems to have been very ordinary looking, very trashy, an obsessed stalker with a major superiority ego, and questionable yacht worker, mean girl extraordinaire. Hope Omid”s book exposes many of them for what they truly are.
Richard Fitzwilliams was one of the people caught commenting on the Oprah interview before it aired. It’s a bit funny for him to talk about reputable royal resources, innit?
I certainly buy that William didn’t read ‘Spare’ or ‘Finding Freedom’. He doesn’t strike me as the type of person who reads. Remember the pictures of his and Kate’s “offices” released during Covid? They display books; they don’t read books. He likely had someone read the books for him and report back, and it was probably the same with the documentary. It probably doesn’t matter; William would have been “incandescent with rage” either way. Even though he got a nicer treatment in “Finding Freedom”–compliments of Jason Knauf spoon-feeding him information–Omid found enough information to show that he’d briefed against the Sussexes, so he didn’t come out as the hero, which he probably anticipated he would. And he came out as one of the villains of ‘Spare’ and the documentary just by virtue of his own actions.
I’m still on the fence with whether or not Charles read ‘Spare.’ He’s certainly a voracious reader. The pictures of *his* (freakin’ numerous!) personal offices released during Covid showed the workspaces of someone who reads and writes constantly. But he hates criticism, and I could see him staying away from ‘Spare’ for that reason. ‘Tis a pity because Harry treated him with kiddie gloves, and humanized him more in 400 pages than his PR folks have managed to do in 5 decades. If Omid’s latest article is any indication, he won’t be handled with the same loving care in ‘Endgame’. He’s probably going to outline the PR blitz Charles and Camilla used to make her acceptable as a Queen, and I’m here for that.
William doesn’t read anything, but I wonder how many tv remotes he broke while watching the Netflix docu. You KNOW he wouldn’t be able to resist watching. And he probably also wouldn’t be able to resist hurling the remote.
Lord I felt like those 2 sections could be a drinking. Take a shot every time you see the word Sussex.
And mostly this is what all this is about. They have no sources or access to Harry and Meghan. The rota rats are reduced to writing about their lawn, contract terms or outright lying about Sussex success. End Game gives them fresh material. They can talk, scream, cry, and complain as much as they want about the Sussexes without look as ridiculous and punitive as they normally do. Unfortunately for them they are utterly irrelevant and their “obscure” publications will no have impact on the lives of the Sussexes.
Harry and Meghan will continue to thrive and succeed in the USA and the rota rats and firm will continue to cry bloody tears about it.
“The idea that William is going to be distracted from his work by even thinking about Omid Scobie’s new book is fanciful,” the friend said. William’s office declined to comment.”
Oh no! Willy cannot be distracted from his work! His mind simply cannot handle posing for pictures with the homeless/food bank/children of color/athletes/cows and at the same time be thinking about books.
And Sykes is downright trolling us now by adding that Willy’s office declined to comment, right after Willy comments through his “friend.” We see what you are doing there Sykes!
I’ll be buying this book too! Read Spare as soon as I got my copy. Definitely worth a read. The insight into that family! I had no idea how much they manipulate & work together with the gutter-sniping UK Media. Charles is even more awful that I had imagined. Can’t wait to read what Scobie says.
This site really put the puzzle together for me and I think Scobie will too. Meghan soon after joining the Firm was immediately concerned about the Foundation Will, Kate and Harry had and its practices. When she sequestered her cookbook funds, I think that wrankled many feathers and sent up a warning shot that she was threat to the family. The staff at Kensington soon began briefing against her. I think Meghan quickly figured out that the royals keep two sets of books. Soon after she and Harry set up a separate foundation with a separate management team. The family lives in fear that their real wealth and theft might be exposed. This is why neither she nor Kate were invited to Balmoral. This explains the separate dinner between KC3 and Will. They probably agreed then not to release a report on the Cornwall Dutchy to hide all the ludicrous expenditures, bribes and payoffs Charles was doing as Queen Elizabeth was living out her last days. William probably made a few off record payments this year that he didnt want disclosed either. The Firm barred both daughters in law from Balmoral because the dutchies and inheritance were being discussed. Although a senior royal, Kate isn’t trusted. Harry though invited was kept in the dark. Not allowed on the plane with the other royals and only told of his grandmother’s condition at the last minute. They clearly dont trust him. Mafia family is right. The Sussexes problem was never about their children’s skin color, flower girl dresses or nail polish. This has been about how the royal family misuses public funds and engages in fraud.
“The Firm barred both daughters in law from Balmoral because the dutchies and inheritance were being discussed.” Really interesting theory and very plausible!
However, Sophie was there, I believe. But she is the late Queen’s daughter-in-law, not Charles’s. Charles is the one making dodgy financial moves?
Angry. Very, very angry. Rage filled on behalf of their beloved Chuck and Cam, W&K and all the other butt kissing royals who live off the tax payers.
Go soak your heads. The entire lot of you.
I am really so surprised and grateful that Dianas’ sisters and brother have all stayed pretty quiet after Dianas death.
I bet they could tear the BRF into pieces if they chose too.
What is the country of the Princess Daisy, who just cut off half the grandkids from being in the royal line?
She seems a nasty piece of work BUT, modern times do not need to support “Royalty”.
Thin the heard, save the tax payers. Downsize all your royal costs.
Queen Daisy is from Denmark and, yes, what she did does seem pretty mean because they were always going to lose their princely titles, either when they married or by a certain age anyway. There was no reason to do it now. Also, there was no intention in Denmark that those children were to be supported by the state as adults so the only issue was they’re having a title. Removing their titles had nothing to do with downsizing the costs of the Monarchy.
It’s the same thing with Charles. He says he wants to downsize the Monarchy and implies that costs to the public would thereby be lowered (or, that is being inferred by some to support the taking away of titles from Archie and Lilibet) but whether or not a non-working Royal has a title should have nothing to do with the costs of the Monarchy to the public. It’s just an excuse and I think the Danish kids’ titles were yanked more for intra-family squabbling reasons than any economic reason – much like Charles’ purported wish to yank Archie and Lilibet’s titles.
When is Spare 2 coming out and our course Meghan 1……………………………………..?
I find it sad that William’s public stance is he didn’t read the books and didn’t watch the documentary. Its not believable and portrays him as obstinate and petty. He continues to look immature not dignified
Well, if they publicly state that they have not read Spare, perhaps William and Charles think they can continue with the recent Tom Marklesque line of a being “confused” and “bewildered” about why Harry has taken issue with anything that they (and the Rota) have done. But you are right, it is sad and only shines very poorly on the Royals.
I agree. There is a zero percent chance I wouldn’t read a book that one of my brothers wrote. It’s entirely unbelievable, especially for this pack of narcissists.
I wonder what Andrew Morton, the author of Diana, her story, thinks of all this business in the past few years.
He knew Diana up close and personal.
He must know Spare is Harrys truth, because he certainly knows how Charles and Camilla tormented Diana.
Endgame will add another brick in the wall to end the Monarchy. Good.
Reviewing without reading
The problem for the British Windsors is that Prince Harry, without much reason, loves his father, but Omid Scobie is a journalist. He doesn’t/shouldn’t have anyone he wants to protect from revealing truth that is in the public interest.
May we discuss Richard Eden’s recent column about Scobie’s difficulties with his registered company into which the profits of this book would go? Difficulties which if not resolved would mean that all profits going into this company would belong to the Crown. Or, would that be thread-jacking? I am wondering if someone is really trying to play hard-ball here.
May, I appears that he needs to do an annual financial report and has 60 days to file it. I don’t think that’s going to be an issue. I wonder how many other registered companies also got letters like he did? Just wondering.