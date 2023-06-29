Prince William tried to ban Omid Scobie from royal events after ‘Finding Freedom’

Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame, has a new release date – it was supposed to come out in August, now it will come out in November. I was wondering about that, because the royal establishment hadn’t ramped up their attacks on Scobie so far and I worried that the book was being shelved indefinitely. But no, it will come out. And it looks like Scobie is giving everyone a little preview – he’s written a new column in the I Newspaper called “King Charles deserves to be scrutinised as heavily as politicians – just like Harry and Meghan were.” While there’s not a lot of new information here, the way Scobie presents the facts is great, and he does break some news about William’s incandescent rage about Finding Freedom. Some highlights:
No one is talking about Charles’s suitcases full of cash: It’s hard to believe that this time last year, Charles, then the Prince of Wales, was still weathering one of the worst storms of his royal career. Explosive revelations from a top political editor had uncovered dubious financial contributions being made to one of his charities, leading many to question the ethics behind the millions being raised. For the late Queen’s son, the stories threatened to stain his own legacy and bring shame to the institution of the monarchy – particularly when a Palace aide was forced to publicly pledge that Charles would “never again accept” bags of cash to his charities.
Don’t forget about Charles & the Saudi billionaire: The previous year, another scandal, this time involving one of Charles’ charities and a Saudi billionaire, resulted in an investigation being launched by London’s Metropolitan Police Service, in which two men were questioned under caution. And yet follow-up coverage of both of the monarch’s Princes’ Foundation donations saga – particularly from the majority of the royal press pack – has been virtually non-existent. While there has been little new information from authorities, a lack of updates has never usually been an obstacle for individuals on the royal beat. The months this year when the Duchess of Sussex had not been seen or heard in public certainly didn’t stop dozens of stories being written about her every day. The king, whose foundation has been caught up in a criminal investigation, on the other hand, curiously hasn’t appeared to evoke much interest from many of those who dedicate their lives to covering the Royal Family.
The Rota is all about protecting relationships: Though heavyweight scoops about members of the family are still broken by other sections of the media, royal churnalism – the regurgitation of press releases and steady supply of briefing memos sent out by royal aides – has become the tried-and-trusted reporting style for a number of royal correspondents when it comes to protecting precious relationships with those at the Palace. Not wanting to bite the hand that regularly feeds is why those with some of the deepest access and strongest relationships are often the ones sharing the very least. And that’s exactly how Palace communications aides would want it. The nature of these relationships has created a beat where impartiality, though often claimed, is rarely a reality.
Why the rota writes so much about the Sussexes: Being critical or negative in one’s reporting, when necessary, would ultimately mean risking those precious relationships. So, impartiality is usually flexed in other, more easy ways – namely focusing on stories about royals that won’t damage relations with the palace. For the past four and a half years that risk-free option has been the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose unpopularity behind palace walls as working royals, and now their autonomous life in California, has made them easy fodder for more critical coverage.
Kate’s staff turnover: It’s why staff turnovers at the Sussexes’ Archewell business continue to be prime tabloid ammunition and why Kate, the Princess of Wales hasn’t had to face many questions about the four (five, if you count the one who accepted the job and then mysteriously changed their mind) private secretaries who have worked for her over the past six years. And it’s why the story of that paparazzi car chase in New York was furiously poked for holes within minutes of it breaking, but coverage of Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s tax payer-funded motorcade tragically taking the life of an elderly woman hasn’t been the focus of dozens of opinion pieces.
Scobie’s punishment for Finding Freedom: For me – who also spent years dancing the palace dance for access and perks – my first major “punishment” came after the release of Finding Freedom, a book that told the inside story of the Sussexes’ royal departure. Sources told me that Prince William was so incensed by my revelations that his Kensington Palace team had given negative information to favoured journalists about his brother that he wanted me barred from his engagements.
Why Scobie wrote Endgame: At a time when more people than ever are questioning the relevancy, purpose and role of the monarchy in modern Britain, the need for thorough, spin-free, and well-rounded insight and reporting has never been more important than it is now. As well as speaking with those involved in some of the most defining and controversial royal moments in recent years, the book also brings new details on unsolved mysteries as well as stories you will be reading about for the very first time.
Can I just say? Kate’s staffing issues NEVER get reported on. It’s crazy that she lost a private secretary last fall, didn’t tell anyone for months, spent months trying to hire someone new, only for that “ballbuster” private secretary to quit just days into the job. And that was back in March, and we haven’t heard ANYTHING about it since. We also haven’t heard anything about Kate hiring someone new to organize her office and her schedule.
As for the rest of it – yes, the “Charles’s suitcases full of cash” story died swiftly, and I still halfway believe that Charles was the one leaking all of it as he prepared for his kingship – he was airing his own dirty laundry on his own schedule, and the gamble paid off because absolutely no one is talking about how compromised, tacky and unethical he is. Also: “the book also brings new details on unsolved mysteries” – unsolved mysteries???? Will we finally have some answers about that pot farm “near” Middleton Manor?? Speaking of, notice how the Middleton/fraud/bankruptcy story just completely died too.
Did you have to include that terrifying picture of Pegs?! 🤢🤮
Also, Pegs is such a weak little b, just like his father. “He wasn’t mean to my brother so he can’t come play in the sandbox!” Dude, grow the f up.
Seriously, the one right below the pic of Omid’s book almost made me lose my breakfast. William is a little dictator in the making.
Very glad he finally brought up Kate’s revolving door of private secretaries, because “revolving door” is how they constantly refer to to the Sussexes’ staff, which comprises the entire company of Archewell. With Kate, it’s JUST KATE that nobody can stand to work with for more than five minutes.
@lorelei that’s pic I’m talking about! It looks like a poster for a new horror movie!
Also, bc Kate’s work is just busy work I think her secretaries realize they won’t be able to show accomplishments on their resumes to move up. So they leave.
@ Steph, not only is the pay pathetic but the actual amount of work isn’t worthy of simply sitting in an office spending a majority of your time working for someone who hasn’t a clue as to what “work” actually entails. I would imagine that the last one, labeled the ball buster, had proposed some ideas and Keen shot them down.
Their time at BP was wasted and it caused more harmed on their CV so they split.
Agreed! He looks like a scary clown without the makeup!
The royal entity, I won’t use the word “family” anymore, is a joke. Literally any person, place or thing should be prepared to be used as camouflage for someone else. If the royal entity were a piece of land it would be declared a toxic dump.
@msiam, your so right. The word family can never appear next to any of them, unless it includes the word Borgias or Mafia, but entity sums them up as well
If the Royal Family was scrutinised like Harry and Meghan, the public would be calling for abolition. Keeping the focus on Harry and Meghan protects the Royal Family in the long run.
I can believe William tried to have Omid barred after FF, which is hilarious since Jason Knauf was the one giving Omid info for the book. I’m really curious to find out the turning point for Omid when he realized JK was a snake. Hope that’s in the book. Appreciate that he said he also danced for perks and access for years.
William is such a hypocritical POS
and a complete idiot.
Jais, I believe Jason Knauff is now busy with W’s charity “work,” right? So even though JK is a “snake,” he’s still close to Peggington.
I hope Omid Scobie will be able to provide more details on Kate’s difficulties maintaining staff! And also any other RF members who cannot hold on to their employees. And why—especially why.
Any details about KC’s suitcases and Saudi connections are also much appreciated. And so is the dirt on Peggington’s OS ban. I’m really looking forward to this book.
One thing: how given all sorts of legal pressure from the RF is he going to be able to get it published? Is Omid working from the US to get around any roadblocks the royals might subject him to?
Yes, I wondered if the move from august to November was getting everything on point with the lawyers as to what exactly he could say. He won’t be spilling Rose secrets that’s for sure but showing how things went down on certain stories will still be interesting as far as inside baseball perspective.
“I’m curious to find out the turning point for Omid when her realized JK was a snake.”
An interesting question. Yesterday a couple of people mentioned the comment Meghan supposedly made some time back about not trusting Omid. I remember hearing the same comment back then, but can’t recall anyplace I saw her specifically quoted (does anyone else know?). So, 1) possibly she never said it; or 2) she said it because of info she was being fed at that time by JK.
The part that’s interesting is, Omid was one of a very few media people invited to Meghan’s last solo royal engagement, which was with students from the Association of Commonwealth Universities. He talked about it on Twitter at the time, what an emotional experience leaving was for her. I wonder if that invitation was to make up for him having been hoodwinked by JK when he wrote the book.
As for where JK is now, when he was appointed a trustee of Earthwhatever last year, he was nebulously listed as a global fellow for Conservation International – whose CEO was coincidentally appointed a trustee at the same time. Anybody’s guess what he’s really doing, and for who.
An interesting detail about FF – Omid wrote in January, “Until today’s record breaking release of Spare, Finding Freedom was the fastest selling royal book in two decades. Grateful to have experienced that…” A big (and hopefully profitable!) success for him; like Spare, with editions in multiple languages. Will that level of success help counteract any potential pressure levied by the RF? Also, I’ve seen speculation that at 40, he may be ready to move on from the “royal beat”; End Game may be his final flourish.
That’s interesting, the idea that JK could have actively been telling Meghan not to trust Omid while simultaneously feeding Omid BS. The man is a snake so it’s def possible. Meghan and Harry seem to have had a justifiably wary feeling towards all royal reporters at that point. And the whole experience prob made Omid re-examine his own past reporting. Even from Spare, it’s pretty clear that courtiers and communication reps from the palace happily feed lies to the press if it benefits their person.
@windyriver I believe that during the court case against the Fail, Meghan provided emails that showed that it was KP that wanted her and Harry to work with Scobie on FF, and she was less than enthused because he had written factually wrong stories about her on a few occasions, and that Jason Knauf had passed along a standard backgrounder on her to Scobie. Something along those lines.
It’s interesting because I do wonder at what point she (and Scobie) realized that Knauf was intentionally feeding Scobie lies to suit Will & Kate’s narrative. I do think that the realization that Knauf was the problem somewhat absolved Scobie for his part in spreading those lies, and I’ve largely viewed his Yahoo column and articles like this as a continued mea culpa and true course correction. I appreciate that he no longer allows the palace to wield him as a weapon against Meghan. Let’s hope End Game really peels back the curtain on the real royal villains and scandals.
Agreed, I think he’s getting out of the royal family gig. It has to be incredibly unfulfilling, as a journalist.
I will definitely be buying his book and I hope it’s a best seller .
I’m inclined to agree. The only royal book I’ve ever bought was Spare and I think this will also warrant a read.
If you’re interested in the history, there’s a 4″ thick book by Kitty Kelly that covers from way before the queen up to Chuck and Di’s split. I read it over a long weekend on vacation (it happened to be there) and it was pretty fascinating. KK has her opinions but she’s known for doing her research.
No spoilers but let me just say that there are… patterns.
Agreed @ SarahCS!! I never did purchase FF but I am certainly excited to purchase End Game. May Omid expose the truth about every member of the Monarchy exposing ALL of their machinations!!
The Britshidmedia is just as complicit as BRF for their ongoing criminal activity who they have been protecting for decades. Maybe IF those in the UK read End Game, they will call for abolishing the Monarchy and may the chips fall as they may.
Omid bring out ALL the tea and DUMP it into the River Thames!!
Same. I want him to have my money because I’m grateful there’s at least one reporter in this business who is honest!
I want his book to be a success so all those Rota rats can see how much money is out there for telling the truth about these racist grifters. Maybe it will make it less attractive to be the royals lapdogs and syncophants.
Omid is incredibly brave, and a very nice person who I have met in person.
I’ll probably get the book. I’m super curious when he realized Knauf was playing games. I hope he goes into detail.
The book is available for pre-order. I’ve ordered a Kindle copy from Amazon for £11.99.
This explains why Dan Wootton, William’s sometimes mouthpiece, feels he can publicly go after Omid the way he does.
Anything that helps expose this fraud of an institution, I’m here for. Sorry, Harry, but the monarchy has gots ta go!
YES I love that Omid just calls them all out. The Sussexes car chase?? Hundreds of articles, hours on TV talking about it. Sophie’s motorcade kills someone? A collective shrug, more or less, from the rota. An employee of Archewell moves on amicably? Article after article. Kate’s private secretaries? again, another shrug.
As for William trying to bar Omid……lol. Of course he did.
I also liked how he called it “churnalism”.
That’s a brilliantly descriptive term for the rota’s sorry excuse for journalism.
This is one reason why the British monarchy is so difficult to dislodge. The royal rota has normalized dysfunction and even criminality by mostly ignoring it or marginalizing it while they scream and shout,”Look over here!” while pointing at the Sussexes. The British public is being tyrannized by its own media.
And it’s why the story of that paparazzi car chase in New York was furiously poked for holes within minutes of it breaking, but coverage of Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s tax payer-funded motorcade tragically taking the life of an elderly woman hasn’t been the focus of dozens of opinion pieces.
The other reason the story of that paparazzi car chase in New York was furiously poked for holes within minutes of it breaking is that many of the hole-pokers knew who was behind it. To say the least.
Love Omid, already pre-ordered his book on Audible. Can’t wait!
Every government organisation as well as companies are subject to audit . Is the monarchy as an institution subject to audit ?
I’m going to buy Finding Freedom now.. And I absolutely cannot WAIT for Endgame! I’m so glad that there is least one decent royal reporter like that calls them out and defend H&M. I appreciate him so much. He is a great writer and does awesome when on air. Omid knew exactly what was going on and what Peg/Wait/chuck/camzilla did to Harry. He was not prepared to sell his soul to the devil. I like how he admitted he used to sing for supper but it’s clear now he chose a different direction because he knew it was wrong & it was escalating to the point of literally running them from the country. I will support Omid and buy his books.
Omid appears to be asking the right questions. No wonder the rest of the rota hate him.
I don’t think that they all hate him. Some respect him for wanting to get the truth out which they cannot tell.
Some days I am so fed up that I can not scream my wishes and demands into place, no matter how loud and angry I get.
I understand William, I understand.
William is a less orange version of Big Baby Trump.
If William would change his behavior, there would be no gossip or news to write about.
That’s great that Omid is calling them out. I know he can’t fight all the battles but this is something worth exposing.
There goes William again, celebrating diversity by trying to block a man of color.