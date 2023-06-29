Prince William tried to ban Omid Scobie from royal events after ‘Finding Freedom’

Omid Scobie’s new book, Endgame, has a new release date – it was supposed to come out in August, now it will come out in November. I was wondering about that, because the royal establishment hadn’t ramped up their attacks on Scobie so far and I worried that the book was being shelved indefinitely. But no, it will come out. And it looks like Scobie is giving everyone a little preview – he’s written a new column in the I Newspaper called “King Charles deserves to be scrutinised as heavily as politicians – just like Harry and Meghan were.” While there’s not a lot of new information here, the way Scobie presents the facts is great, and he does break some news about William’s incandescent rage about Finding Freedom. Some highlights:

No one is talking about Charles’s suitcases full of cash: It’s hard to believe that this time last year, Charles, then the Prince of Wales, was still weathering one of the worst storms of his royal career. Explosive revelations from a top political editor had uncovered dubious financial contributions being made to one of his charities, leading many to question the ethics behind the millions being raised. For the late Queen’s son, the stories threatened to stain his own legacy and bring shame to the institution of the monarchy – particularly when a Palace aide was forced to publicly pledge that Charles would “never again accept” bags of cash to his charities.

Don’t forget about Charles & the Saudi billionaire: The previous year, another scandal, this time involving one of Charles’ charities and a Saudi billionaire, resulted in an investigation being launched by London’s Metropolitan Police Service, in which two men were questioned under caution. And yet follow-up coverage of both of the monarch’s Princes’ Foundation donations saga – particularly from the majority of the royal press pack – has been virtually non-existent. While there has been little new information from authorities, a lack of updates has never usually been an obstacle for individuals on the royal beat. The months this year when the Duchess of Sussex had not been seen or heard in public certainly didn’t stop dozens of stories being written about her every day. The king, whose foundation has been caught up in a criminal investigation, on the other hand, curiously hasn’t appeared to evoke much interest from many of those who dedicate their lives to covering the Royal Family.

The Rota is all about protecting relationships: Though heavyweight scoops about members of the family are still broken by other sections of the media, royal churnalism – the regurgitation of press releases and steady supply of briefing memos sent out by royal aides – has become the tried-and-trusted reporting style for a number of royal correspondents when it comes to protecting precious relationships with those at the Palace. Not wanting to bite the hand that regularly feeds is why those with some of the deepest access and strongest relationships are often the ones sharing the very least. And that’s exactly how Palace communications aides would want it. The nature of these relationships has created a beat where impartiality, though often claimed, is rarely a reality.

Why the rota writes so much about the Sussexes: Being critical or negative in one’s reporting, when necessary, would ultimately mean risking those precious relationships. So, impartiality is usually flexed in other, more easy ways – namely focusing on stories about royals that won’t damage relations with the palace. For the past four and a half years that risk-free option has been the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, whose unpopularity behind palace walls as working royals, and now their autonomous life in California, has made them easy fodder for more critical coverage.

Kate’s staff turnover: It’s why staff turnovers at the Sussexes’ Archewell business continue to be prime tabloid ammunition and why Kate, the Princess of Wales hasn’t had to face many questions about the four (five, if you count the one who accepted the job and then mysteriously changed their mind) private secretaries who have worked for her over the past six years. And it’s why the story of that paparazzi car chase in New York was furiously poked for holes within minutes of it breaking, but coverage of Sophie, the Duchess of Edinburgh’s tax payer-funded motorcade tragically taking the life of an elderly woman hasn’t been the focus of dozens of opinion pieces.

Scobie’s punishment for Finding Freedom: For me – who also spent years dancing the palace dance for access and perks – my first major “punishment” came after the release of Finding Freedom, a book that told the inside story of the Sussexes’ royal departure. Sources told me that Prince William was so incensed by my revelations that his Kensington Palace team had given negative information to favoured journalists about his brother that he wanted me barred from his engagements.

Why Scobie wrote Endgame: At a time when more people than ever are questioning the relevancy, purpose and role of the monarchy in modern Britain, the need for thorough, spin-free, and well-rounded insight and reporting has never been more important than it is now. As well as speaking with those involved in some of the most defining and controversial royal moments in recent years, the book also brings new details on unsolved mysteries as well as stories you will be reading about for the very first time.