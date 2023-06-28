Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ will expose the dysfunction threatening the Windsors’ future

In recent months, Omid Scobie has been doing the least when it comes to daily royal reporting – he’s on hiatus from his Yahoo column, and he basically just retweets stuff when it comes to the Windsors’ royal events. That’s because he’s been working for months on his solo book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. When Scobie announced the book, months ago, the publication date was set for August of this year. I’ve been lowkey excited for it, because I think the book will blow open a lot of royal and royal-rota shenanigans. But the release date got pushed back to November 21 – so we’ll have to wait until autumn to have these fights! Meanwhile, Endgame is available for preorder, and here’s the new summary:
Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival
On September 8, 2022, the world stood still as news broke of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Her death dismantled the protective shield around the world’s most famous family and saw a long-simmering crisis of confidence in the British monarchy begin to resurface. Now, with unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations, journalist Omid Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil—exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future. This is the monarchy’s endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?
OMG!!!! “Exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future” – inject it into my veins!! We need this. Everything has been off-kilter for months, Kensington Palace is on a bot-buying spree, almost everyone in the rota is compromised and we need all of this. As I said when the book was first announced, most royal biographers and journalists are too lazy and short-sighted to understand that there’s a huge, untapped, lucrative industry in covering the monarchy’s death rattle.
Meanwhile, this was the Mail’s headline: “Harry and Meghan’s cheerleader Omid Scobie announces new book ‘Endgame’ about the Royal Family’s ‘fight for survival’ will be released on November 21.” So salty, lol.
I have book news!#ENDGAME, a penetrating investigation into the future of the Royal Family, will be released globally on November 21, 2023. Can’t wait for you all to read this.
More details, and preorder links, at https://t.co/IAIiB3Uyo0 pic.twitter.com/hgYm2vieXv
— Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 28, 2023
Yeah, I’m here for this. Only sad it’s November rather than August.
@Jais, I just pray I’m still here to read it, this is what has been needed for years and we will be able to see just what Harry was up against and how Spare was to kind to some members of the Royal family. I’m still hoping for spare #2
Mary Pester, all my hopes that you’re here too. We need your comments as all of this goes down. It’s going to be 🍿
Lol
@Mary Pester
“….we will be able to see just what Harry was up against and how Spare was too kind to some members of the Royal family….”
Mary I wouldnt get my hopes up that this book will be particularly revealing, telling things we didnt know before.
Until and if this book by scobie reveals any new information about what really went on behind the BRF iron curtain regarding H&M or even regarding things about the RF circa 1990-2023 that have been hidden to date, I have no hopes or expectations about it.
Back when scobie’s book came out, I was one of the first of those, living thousands of miles away from britain and its shenanigans, who purchased it on kindle. Ive read it only once (compared to the at least 100 times & counting that ive read Spare, having all three versions: audible, hardcopy, e-copy.)
Mostly i’m disappointed that the soiled source of scobie’s book [coughknaufcough] tainted it.
Anyhoooooo, I’m talking about new info such as:
– details about the story behind the bodies of at least 2 women being found on the grounds of windsor and if any royals were involved/knew the women;
– who really was in charge during betty’s last days;
– who really wrote/inserted the infamous statement: “recollections may vary” and did betty sign off on it or did they [coughTheBeecough] just present her with a doc to sign;
– did betty really make any official comments about, or issue any statement regarding baby Princess Lilibet’s name, as reported by the drunkard johnny dymond on bbc or did the machivellians simply and barefacedly tell a whopping LIE on her……….
– etc., etc., etc.
November.
Merry Christmas to us indeed. 😃
Tell that truth Omid. Omid Scobie must be protected at All. Costs.
Yes @girl_ninja!!
And I’m so going to read this! Hopefully more will be revealed than it was in Harry’s book!
💯 agree! Cannot wait to spend my hard-earned moolah on THIS book!
CAN. NOT. WAIT.
He should included some of the hate that’s been throwing at him. Just a few tweets would sum up how deranged it’s been.
The royal rota don’t want to write a book about “this possibly being the end”. They have no other skills. They are poor writers and thinkers. If they had any sense they would help William find a project. They would try to slip harry an English project so they knew an article could be written. Instead they keep reporting the same thing. Most of what they report comes from Philip’s TV specials.
The old rota knew how to tell a tale. The new ones blah. Occasionally you get someone who knows how to report. That person quickly pivots to something else.
The publisher Dey Street Books is a part of Murdoch’s publishing empire. I wonder what’s afoot with the shift in timing here and also how much leeway he has been given in light of what is going on with Harry’s court cases against the British tabloids (Murdoch’s including). 🤨
omid is just as shady as the rest of the rota. meghan said she didn’t trust him for a reason. jason knauff was also the source for finding freedom and he has no problem blasting on this new book that he was the author of that. a book which was full of lies such as harry going into a trance upon seeing meghan, that they went on a group date, etc. i won’t be purchasing this book he is a part of the palace operation just a lot smarter than the rest.
Harry’s story of the life and work in royal family is enough for me to understand the inner workings of that institution. His experience and account is first hand. I don’t need a book from a third party from outside the palace when I’ve already learned about Harry’s lived experience from Harry. I will not be buying his book.
Thanks zebz. 🙂 I thought I was the only one who didn’t trust him. I like that he will call out lies and misinformation but, he’s not adverse to using the same “sources” as the other RRs. I won’t be buying his book.
Trustworthy or not, Omid is one of the few willing to look at this side of the story. I’ll be interested to see his take on it.
Meh. Scobie seems skilled at dancing with the devil and illuminating the dark side of the royalty. I’m looking forward to his book.
zebz: I totally agree with you. I thought I was the only one who felt that way around here.
@MSTJ – As we’ve seen with all things royal, there’ll be no need to buy the book in order to know what’s in it. All the juicy bits will be allover the internet for free.
And we’ve also seen that Murdoch & Co are massive hypocrites. They don’t love the RF or respect them. If they cared about protecting them, they wouldn’t be publishing the book. But this way, they can make a lot of money while clutching their pearls at the same time.
zebz, I don’t remember that Meghan said she didn’t trust him. Just let me know where to look. What I remember is that neither Harry nor Meghan were interested in cooperating with any writer. Knauf is the one that said they needed to, so they did with very little information. What lies Knauf told Scobie is on Knauf.
I think this book will be interesting. It will give us a look behind the scenes from a different perspective than Harry’s book. It might help us to understand how the pieces fit together and whether our assumptions are even close to the real thing.
As far as the accuracy, well that will be determined by the sources Scobie uses and whether those sources will be honest. Omid Scobie does have a much better idea of the working machinations of the brf than most people simply because of the job that he does.
Eurydice, of course, we’ll also be given a spin by the bm as to what their cherry-picked passages say. I’m going to read the book to interpret for myself. I do think his perspective will be different from Harry’s and interesting.
There are some very interesting comments today. I don’t think anyone has ever called him ‘shady’ before which is interesting.
What stands out to me is that when he interned for a tabloid and was told to hack people’s phones, he didn’t. That says something about the type of person he is. That’s my opinion and I realize yours may vary.
Eurydice- good point. It will be interesting to see how much leeway he gets to publish “truth” as he publishes his perspectives bearing in mind his publisher is a part of the Murdoch empire which according to testimony in court, colludes (quid or quos) with parts of the royal institution. Curious to see how much access Omid was allowed to get to the truth for his book.
I am glad Harry was able to share his lived experiences and gain some financial independence away from the what I call the royal mafia institution. I view the power dynamic between the royal institution, tabloid media and government like that of a mafia because it is very similar, down to the use of church, charities and charity work to package an image of goodwill for people within the community while engaging in corrupt practices behind closed doors. If Omid’s book delves into the connection of the three institutions of that mafia dynamic, I would buy it. That would be more intriguing for me than mere gossip about family grudges.
Yeah Omid whole arch has been odd. Was he playing everyone looking for dirt? Or did he just see an oppurtunity to sell books. His take on things seems pretty honest. Seems pretty fair.
I already decided to wait for an excerpt to see if his new book is worth reading.
Harry corrected some of the untruths in “finding freedom” would Omid dare write a book with deliberate lies knowing harry doesn’t have a problem saying ” no never happened”.
I am more focused on the fact that Dey Street Books is part of Murdoch’s empire and considering how Murdoch uses his businesses to control people and exerted power I would not like any of my money going to him by purchasing the book, especially since Harry has already provided enough insight to the workings of the firm and is battling the tabloids in court. Thanks to Harry, I am now very aware of the key players in the institution, the power dynamics and the relationships among the palace players, the government and the media barons. Whatever he writes will likely be filtered and angled in a manner that the palace sources and Murdoch via his publishers may want to project to the readers. Harry’s book was independent of those influences that I think Omid’s book will be subjected to. I’ll therefore hold onto my money and not buy it.
Meghan’s comment was more about not knowing him enough to totally trust him. Who really know what info knauf told him. I find him always fair when commenting about the Sussexes even to the point of contradicting Harry’s statement that he never said the brf was racist. Like many, he believe it was inferred. He have said numerous times that he is not one of their friends. However, the Sussexes representative always answer his question. His opinion piece today related to his book was to the point and suggest his book would be great.
Ok. It’s in the list. Have a few relatives who’ll want a copy too. Christmas coming early.
I hope Scobie goes scorched earth on the Wkndsors. I wonder if he will gap after the Markles, especially Scammy, since she tried to drag him in her stupid lawsuit against Meghan.
Burn it all down Omid!
Abolish the monarchy
I think this book is going to be really good. I think part of the issue with Finding Freedom was that he overly relied on Jason Knauf, who was apparently just making stuff up. But I think his perspective on the BRF is pretty unique for a RR, and I think his analyses in his Yahoo column have been pretty spot on. So I have high expectations for this book, even if it is November and not August, whomp whomp.
Scobie also caved to pressure and cut out large swathes of Finding Freedom. Hopefully this delay in publishing does not mean that he or the publisher are yielding to pressure from the Royals. I do think that of the current crop of Royal reporters Scobie is the only one that could take this topic on and do it any justice – if he is allowed.
May, do you think the publisher is somehow beholden to the brf? I’m not familiar with the strange hold that the brf have on everything, but this is privately owned and my understanding is that Murdoch isn’t a royalist. What he writes will have to be well documented. If not, that’s what will be scrapped. Otherwise, I don’t think they’ll make him cut it. But, we’ll just have to wait and see.
If Scobie is their cheerleadee so what,how many do the Windsors have !? They are so sick in how they hide the fact that they have the likes of Camilla on speed dial.
What can possibly be new info?
Harry did a good job in Spare explaining how the BRF works. He laid it out front in detail.
Their treatment of him is a pattern in that family.
First born is Heir. The rest of you fall in line and do as you are told.
Hundreds of years of history of the infighting, etc.
Liz and Phil kept the show going for decades because they did their “never complain, never explain” they simply refused to publicly acknowledge anything.
The Firm knows it is in trouble. The world has changed. Every other Royal family has modernized but BRF is digging in deep with “Tradition”.
William and George, if the monarchy holds for them to become King, it will be a terribly different world situation for them.
If Omid gets criticism from both the Windsors and the Sussexes, he’s probably doing his job as a journalist — which is to tell the truth, not to do to PR for anyone. I can’t wait to read this.
The only reason that scobie would “get criticism from the Sussexes” is if there are lies about them in his book. As is the case with Finding Freedom.
The fact that he was bamboozled by knauf, is incidental to the fact that lies were told. One could pretty it up and say that scobie was “misinformed” or “misled by knauf who was acting in his principals’ interest.” But lies are just that…….lies.
So getting criticism from the Sussexes doesnt mean that, ipso facto, the recipient of the criticism was being criticised for “telling the truth.” Nor does pointing out lies mean that anyone wants free PR.
Truth and accuracy are very valuable to those who know their importance to decency. And posterity.
I wish He would leave Meghan and Harry out of this they been gone for the Royal family for three years now . This book should be laser focused on William Kate and Charles and Camilla there invisible contacts with the media and the royal reporter who carry water and lies for the Royal family. All this book is going to do is going to get the royal reporter and the British media is given them more materials to drag Meghan and Harry .
He can’t leave them out of it. If he’s looking at this as the potential end of the monarchy, the treatment of Harry and Meghan is a HUGE part of that. The RRs who carry water and lies for the royal family do so by hounding/attacking/abusing Harry and Meghan on a daily basis.
By driving out the first person of color to marry into the royal family, the royals did themselves a HUGE disservice, to put it mildly, and of course Omid is going to talk about that.
The downfall of the monarchy isn’t only bc of the past year or so. We don’t know if this is the end (I don’t think it is to be honest, I just think there will be some big changes over the next decade or so), but the reason it seems to be in a freefall of sorts right now is exactly bc of how they treated Harry and Meghan and how that treatment was viewed around the world.
The current freefall isn’t just to do with Harry and Meghan; the death of QEII is a big part. The habit of reverence for her, if only due to her long reign and dedication to service (whether that work is considered worthwhile) for decades gave a veneer of respectability to the institution as a whole and was useful cover for what we now know BTS has always been a hugely dysfunctional family and system, likely directed by Charles in TQ’s last years. That general reverence for the monarchy vanished almost immediately with her death – helped along by the inadvisable, unpleasant and even cruel things Charles has done publicly, starting at her funeral. The Sussexes’ treatment, of course, but also things like the huge expense of the coronation, etc. There’s no one to admire among the foursome at the top of the RF, the economy’s in tatters, the government stinks. Which highlights the question, what’s the value of the monarchy, when it costs the public so much?
I’m glad Harry and Meghan are gone. I’d hate to see their integrity, hard work, and charisma become any kind of cover for what is essentially a poorly run, dysfunctional, and apparently corrupt organization. If Charles were smart, he would’ve figured this out long ago, worked to keep them, and derailed the media smear/bullying campaign. As people said here more than once, a rising tide lifts all boats; they could’ve been integrated to raise the profile of the whole institution in simple and obvious ways. If Charles were really smart, he’d have figured this out long ago with Diana. JFK was a dog, but he knew the asset Jackie was, and made the most of it. Charles instead cast his lot with Camilla long ago, and richly deserves the many consequences of that choice now coming home to roost.
Harry and Meghan will of course be part of Omid’s book, but there’s a lot to focus on aside from them.
Will pre-order for November.
But will Omid really burn it down, though? Endgame is a big-sounding premise, but I remember how Finding Freedom was an underwhelm. And if Murdoch owns his publishing company, any real tea may be watered down.
KCIII’s only move to be the greatest monarch of all England is to dissolve the monarchy himself. He would be the LAST KING OF ENGLAND. That would be the ultimate middle finger to Pegs, so it’d be a two-fer. They are done.