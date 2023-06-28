Omid Scobie’s ‘Endgame’ will expose the dysfunction threatening the Windsors’ future

In recent months, Omid Scobie has been doing the least when it comes to daily royal reporting – he’s on hiatus from his Yahoo column, and he basically just retweets stuff when it comes to the Windsors’ royal events. That’s because he’s been working for months on his solo book, Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival. When Scobie announced the book, months ago, the publication date was set for August of this year. I’ve been lowkey excited for it, because I think the book will blow open a lot of royal and royal-rota shenanigans. But the release date got pushed back to November 21 – so we’ll have to wait until autumn to have these fights! Meanwhile, Endgame is available for preorder, and here’s the new summary:

Endgame: Inside the Royal Family and the Monarchy’s Fight for Survival On September 8, 2022, the world stood still as news broke of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing. Her death dismantled the protective shield around the world’s most famous family and saw a long-simmering crisis of confidence in the British monarchy begin to resurface. Now, with unique insight, deep access and exclusive revelations, journalist Omid Scobie pulls back the curtain on an institution in turmoil—exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future. This is the monarchy’s endgame. Do they have what it takes to save it?

[From Harper Collins]

OMG!!!! “Exposing the chaos, family dysfunction, distrust and draconian practices threatening its very future” – inject it into my veins!! We need this. Everything has been off-kilter for months, Kensington Palace is on a bot-buying spree, almost everyone in the rota is compromised and we need all of this. As I said when the book was first announced, most royal biographers and journalists are too lazy and short-sighted to understand that there’s a huge, untapped, lucrative industry in covering the monarchy’s death rattle.

Meanwhile, this was the Mail’s headline: “Harry and Meghan’s cheerleader Omid Scobie announces new book ‘Endgame’ about the Royal Family’s ‘fight for survival’ will be released on November 21.” So salty, lol.

I have book news!#ENDGAME, a penetrating investigation into the future of the Royal Family, will be released globally on November 21, 2023. Can’t wait for you all to read this. More details, and preorder links, at https://t.co/IAIiB3Uyo0 pic.twitter.com/hgYm2vieXv — Omid Scobie (@scobie) June 28, 2023