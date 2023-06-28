David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan cast as the new Superman & Lois Lane

Some people enjoy Superman, but… there’s a reason why Batman has been rebooted a million times, because Batman is more interesting and compelling for actors and audiences. Still, we are living in a world where every single superhero needs to be endlessly rebooted, so James Gunn was doing tests with various actors for weeks, all to cast Superman: Legacy. The most interesting part of the casting process was that Gunn paired up his potential Clark Kents and Lois Lanes, so they would be cast as a pair, and the auditions acted as chemistry tests too. Nicholas Hoult was paired with Emma Mackey, Tom Brittney was paired with Phoebe Dynevor, and David Corenswet was paired with Rachel Brosnahan. Corenswet and Brosnahan got the jobs!

James Gunn has found his Superman and Lois Lane. After a lengthy search, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will star in Superman: Legacy, the film that will launch DC’s new universe under writer-director Gunn and his DC Studios co-boss, Peter Safran. Corenswet and Brosnahan were among six actors who vied for the lead roles, with Gunn filming screen tests over the June 17 weekend with Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney also in contention to play Superman/Clark Kent and Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor in the running for Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane. Few roles are as coveted — or come with as much pressure — as Superman. That’s doubly true in the current landscape, as Corenswet will anchor a new universe as DC attempts to reinvent itself after a streak of misses with October’s Black Adam, March’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the recent The Flash. Only three actors have played the character on the big screen, with Christopher Reeve’s career-defining work in 1978’s Superman launching the modern superhero genre and spawning three sequels. Brandon Routh starred in Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns (2006), a film that failed to ignite the box office and resulted in him being a one-and-done. And a decade ago, Henry Cavill starred in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, the film that launched the DC Extended Universe and made Cavill a fan-favorite actor for his dignified work as Clark Kent.

[From THR]

I do feel sorry for Henry Cavill, because he loved playing Superman and he wanted to do much more with the Superman franchise. So many bad decisions all around Cavill’s time as Superman. I honestly thought he was a great Superman too, although I only watched Man of Steel, not the other ones. As for all of this… I feel sorry for Nicholas Hoult! He auditioned for The Batman too – the role went to Robert Pattinson. I don’t really know David Corenswet from anything, so it’s likely he’ll be seen as more of a “blank slate” Superman. Corenswet is American and Julliard-trained. He’s from Philly! Good, a superhero with a cheesesteak accent. I also think Rachel will be a great Lois Lane (but I loved Amy Adams in that role too).