David Corenswet & Rachel Brosnahan cast as the new Superman & Lois Lane

Some people enjoy Superman, but… there’s a reason why Batman has been rebooted a million times, because Batman is more interesting and compelling for actors and audiences. Still, we are living in a world where every single superhero needs to be endlessly rebooted, so James Gunn was doing tests with various actors for weeks, all to cast Superman: Legacy. The most interesting part of the casting process was that Gunn paired up his potential Clark Kents and Lois Lanes, so they would be cast as a pair, and the auditions acted as chemistry tests too. Nicholas Hoult was paired with Emma Mackey, Tom Brittney was paired with Phoebe Dynevor, and David Corenswet was paired with Rachel Brosnahan. Corenswet and Brosnahan got the jobs!
James Gunn has found his Superman and Lois Lane. After a lengthy search, David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan will star in Superman: Legacy, the film that will launch DC’s new universe under writer-director Gunn and his DC Studios co-boss, Peter Safran.
Corenswet and Brosnahan were among six actors who vied for the lead roles, with Gunn filming screen tests over the June 17 weekend with Nicholas Hoult and Tom Brittney also in contention to play Superman/Clark Kent and Emma Mackey and Phoebe Dynevor in the running for Daily Planet reporter Lois Lane.
Few roles are as coveted — or come with as much pressure — as Superman. That’s doubly true in the current landscape, as Corenswet will anchor a new universe as DC attempts to reinvent itself after a streak of misses with October’s Black Adam, March’s Shazam! Fury of the Gods and the recent The Flash. Only three actors have played the character on the big screen, with Christopher Reeve’s career-defining work in 1978’s Superman launching the modern superhero genre and spawning three sequels. Brandon Routh starred in Bryan Singer’s Superman Returns (2006), a film that failed to ignite the box office and resulted in him being a one-and-done. And a decade ago, Henry Cavill starred in Zack Snyder’s Man of Steel, the film that launched the DC Extended Universe and made Cavill a fan-favorite actor for his dignified work as Clark Kent.
I do feel sorry for Henry Cavill, because he loved playing Superman and he wanted to do much more with the Superman franchise. So many bad decisions all around Cavill’s time as Superman. I honestly thought he was a great Superman too, although I only watched Man of Steel, not the other ones. As for all of this… I feel sorry for Nicholas Hoult! He auditioned for The Batman too – the role went to Robert Pattinson. I don’t really know David Corenswet from anything, so it’s likely he’ll be seen as more of a “blank slate” Superman. Corenswet is American and Julliard-trained. He’s from Philly! Good, a superhero with a cheesesteak accent. I also think Rachel will be a great Lois Lane (but I loved Amy Adams in that role too).
Photos courtesy of Avalon Red.
Looks like a younger Henry Cavill.
She was good in TMMM.
I have zero interest in seeing anymore Superman movies or tv shows.
Lots of pressure to reboot this on these 2.
my thoughts exactly – looks like Henry Cavill. Wonder why they bothered pushing Henry out. Just wanted younger? Henry cost too much?
@arhus … They wanted ‘younger’, and Henry was told that in a phone call after he’d quit “The Witcher” to return to his Superman role. I loved him in “Man of Steel”. What a fantastic actor. The good news is that he has reportedly tested well in his ‘007’ audition. I think he could bring the ’00’ vibe, but the role will probably go to a late twenty – early thirty year old twink.
Cavill was a great Superman, he really WAS Clark Kent and had the gravitas for that role. I think he could have remained in the role but because Batman has gone younger with Rob Pattinson it makes sense. I know that the Batman project and the Superman project are separate but there is a possibility that they could cross over in some capacity. Anyway, I think Rachel will be a fabulous Lois, I’m excited to see her in the role. I have never heard of David Corenswet before.
Except those two worlds aren’t connected in DC. The Robert Pattinson Batman isn’t considered part of the DCU. So they could have kept Cavill. Especially considering the ending of The Flash (I haven’t seen it- nor do I plan to) that revealed a Batman even older than Affleck!
I feel like Rachel will bring a fun, slightly wacky energy to Lois Lane.
👏
Henry Cavill and Amy Adams were a delight. Shame they wasted all that talent and — dare I say it — luscious, hot-bodied charisma. I’ve loved him since the Tudors.
Agreed. I mourn what could have been because they were both so great and had amazing chemistry.
The bathtub scene in Batman v. Superman…. Wow.
I loved Henry in The Tudors. That show was so good. I lose interest in actors when they become big hollywood names.
“Few roles are as coveted….as Superman.”
Hmmmm, I’d like to see the receipts on that. Based on history it’s been a mixed blessing to every actor that’s played it. I mean, making money is good. Feels like they are just desperate to get people’s minds off the DISASTER that The Flash turned out to be. Anyway, another Superman thing…..fine. 🤷♀️
I said this in my group chat with my friends: he looks like generic store brand version of Cavill. I’m unimpressed.
Walmart Cavill.
Signature Select Cavill.
I’m ready for whatever Henry Cavill does next.
Why isn’t Nicholas H. getting to the next level in his career? He would have been interesting as Superman or Batman.
RPatz is of no interest to me.
Hoult has sooooo much charisma. I want to see him get something BIG that is deserving of his talent.
He has the right jawline, anyway.
He’s also Jewish, which is especially important considering the background of the actual creators of Superman!
I am excited they cast two Americans as well. I’ve had enough with these posh Brits with their fake plastic accents that we all pretend are better than they actually are.
James Gunn problem has been casting. The leads maybe fine but he will pair them with forced names.
I liked sharam fury of the gods. The problem was it was too adult, some scenes was rushed, there was too much violence for today’s audience. Also casting was weird. They have trouble casting women over there. Shazam fury was a prime example although it was the best acting Lucy lu has EVER done.
Lucy Liu and Helen Mirren were the best parts of Shazam 2 for me. I think the big issue was that it just seemed like such a non-event. I think the fact that it was released so close to the announcement that Gunn was basically rebooting the whole DCEU took a lot of the wind out of its sails. How are we supposed to be invested in these films when we know they’re all on borrowed time?
Superman is a snooze for me but he’s my husband’s childhood favorite, and I adore Rachel (she was incredible in Manhattan, and of course in Mrs. Maisel), so I’ll likely watch.
People are all up in arms because it’s not Henry Cavill, but none of these Cavill stans bought tickets. If the Snyderverse had been received well, we wouldn’t be in this situation to begin with. I don’t think Clark Kent is a very hard role to play — it’s more about looking like Superman IMO. And this guy looks like Superman. I am more excited about Rachel Brosnahan. She will be a fantastic Lois Lane. She has the spunky, indefatigable energy along with the smarts and moxy that is so necessary for Lois.
I’m really interested to see who Gunn casts as Wonder Woman. Lynda Carter was iconic. Gal Gadot had some lows (WW1984) but she had some undeniably magical moments too.
Nah. People just know that the DC movies aren’t as good as Marvel. All the Snyder films are were a bit of a mess. Lots of people loved them, there is a fierce fan devotion. They just never got that word of mouth from people saying “Hey, this is actually a surprisingly good movie.” And they haven’t been patient with the world building. it’s as if Iron Man was a hit, so Feige decides to make Age of Ultron next and then Endgame. People don’t go to superhero movies for a star, they go for watching beautiful people in emotional stories with great action sequences.
People keep wanting to build these connected universes and forgetting that you have to start with a movie that makes people want to see more.
Actually yeah we did. The issue is that DC has not been able to grow it’s audience OUTSIDE of stans – Cavill stans OR DC stans. There is also the giant glaring fact that Cavill had only one solo film as Superman. And then DC – trying to keep up with Marvel – made it all about the Justice League. They did both the character of Superman, Superman’s fans, the DCU AND Cavill fans a giant disservice.
I still see Margot Kidder as Lois Lane. I think Rachel will be great, I see her as a fast talking, witty journalist.
I love Rachel & David “looks” like a good S’man.
Cavill and Adams were a great Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane. Too bad those movies sucked (they did not suck in them). I like the look of this new duo so I hope the film does right by them.
I was disappointed when I heard Henry Cavill will no longer play Superman. I really liked him in the role.
I have no idea who David Corenswet is, but he looks a lot like Henry Cavill to me.
I am excited about Rachel Brosnahan playing Lois Lane. Perfect casting. She is an ace actor.
Rachel Brosnahan will be great as Lois Lane.
Meh, this latest actor is no Henry Cavill, that’s all I’ve got.
Boring casting as always for Superman. Would be nice if they changed it up and made it more modern and different. They look like the same actors they always cast for these roles which are already pretty boring roles to start with.
A budget Henry Cavill. I am not impressed. James Gunn is the worst. End of.
I’ve also thought of Henry Cavill as budget himself. My very favorite is the late, great Christopher Reeve, may he rest in peace.
The Superman story seems quaint at this point. Even with Christopher Reeves as lead and the great battle with Terence Stamp as a bad guy alien, I have not needed to revisit this story since 1978 when I was an elementary school kid and saw the movie with my grandmother. Best wishes to all involved, but I hope this dies a quiet death in production. Snooze.