Princess Kate’s new ‘ballbuster’ private secretary quit before she even started work

Last December, we learned that the Princess of Wales’s private secretary had “quit” months beforehand. That private secretary was Hannah Cockburn-Logie, and she was with Kate starting in May 2020. She oversaw a lot of Kate’s Early Years busy-work. Kate then went without a private secretary for months, because (big surprise) she does f–k all and her staffers get unbelievably bored. Then, in February, there was suddenly a big push – Kate hired someone named Alison Corfield, who was then described as “loud” and a “ballbuster.” Corfield never started work in Kensington Palace. She opted to keep her job with Jamie Oliver. Ouch. Interestingly enough, the Telegraph got the exclusive on this, only they changed the headline after (presumably) a bitching out from Kensington Palace. The headline went from “Princess of Wales’s new private secretary rejects job, opting to stay with Jamie Oliver” to “Princess of Wales’s new private secretary rejects job to ‘stay under the radar’.” Guess Kate didn’t want to sound like she came up short compared to Jamie Oliver? Or maybe Kate doesn’t want to sound like she also can’t keep staff longer than a minute.
The “straight talking” PR guru hired as the Princess of Wales’s new private secretary has opted to stay with chef Jamie Oliver rather than take up the role, The Telegraph can reveal.
Alison Corfield, 51, is understood to have been uncomfortable with the prospect of having such a high-profile position and decided instead to remain under the radar.
The mother of three, a branding and marketing expert, has worked with Oliver for eight years. A source said: “She loves the work and is an integral member of the campaigning team. She decided she just wanted to keep her head down and get on with the job she knows so well in the background. She didn’t want the publicity that comes with working at that level for such a well-known institution.”
The decision means that Kensington Palace aides have had to return to the drawing board in their search for the ideal candidate who will play a large part in shaping the Princess’s role.
The bar is in hell: “Kensington Palace aides have had to return to the drawing board in their search for the ideal candidate who will play a large part in shaping the Princess’s role.” She’s 41 years old and she’s been married to William for almost twelve years. Kate shouldn’t need a staffer to “play a large part” in SHAPING her role. It should have already been “shaped” years ago. We heard, endlessly, for years and years that Kate was preparing to be Princess of Wales and queen consort, that she was so keen to finally do and be something and… nothing ever came of it. She’s Princess of Wales and she’s still dependent on hiring some private secretary who will – through sheer force of will? – suddenly make all of the lazy, incompetent pieces fit together.
Speaking of, Kensington Palace’s editing elves couldn’t make Kate sound like an educated, competent woman in her 40s discussing her life’s work. This is Kate speaking to Iceland Foods’ Richard Walker about “the science” behind Early Years. Walker even says, directly, that people are really struggling financially and Kate just breezes past that, like it would never f–king occur to her to use her position and use this time and effort to… help out struggling families. It’s insane. I have to ask again, and I know I’m a broken record about this, but Jesus H., you guys: how is she not embarrassed? Are palace staffers embarrassed about this?? I guess they are, because Alison Corfield took one look at this sh-tshow and noped out of there in a hurry.
No discipline. No intellect. No curiosity. No business sense. No business “leading” anything. She’s a sham, it’s all a sham. And no one with an ounce of self respect would want to be affiliated with this sh*t show of elephantine proportions.
Kate never had a career or full time job not any degree in the subject
She plays dress up and gets photo ops.
Yes. I watched this clip of her wittering on about “ehly yahs” and it is SOOO obvious that she doesn’t really understand what she is talking about.
She does not have the life or work experience to give this initiative some nuance or context. What would she know about soft skills in the workplace? She either worked for Mummy or part-time gigs through connections. Her children won’t be in regular jobs either. There is nothing authentic about her, she is unrelatable.
Sorry, but standing in his store surrounded by tons of food, all he can come up with is posting emojis that children can see every day on SM?
Kate’s campaign is an embarrassment
If her father in law was not so dense he would pull the plug on the early years campaign which is all smoke and mirrors and just shows how vapid Kate is
The only one who should be in charge of shaping the PoW role should be kate herself. Figure out the kind of PoW she wants to be and then find the staff that will support that.
And am I the only one that thinks that kate being on the search for the 5th private secretary in the equal amount of years might also have something to do with the fact that she just doesn’t get on with women?
Kate never had any real interest pre wedding other than getting the proposal. She never used her art history degree. She could not get an early years degree in all the time she had before the proposal lest she miss wills phone calls. She made herself an expert in early years because she had children.
Yep, Carole made sure she worked part-time so she would “always be available for William.”
@chloe that could be it, but then she can hire a male private secretary. Who is William’s current PS? Why can’t she just share his, it’s not like they are doing an obscene amount of work between them.
I think its more about her work ethic. Working with someone as lazy as her would be very tiring.
That video has been edited to a ridiculous degree. How much dithering and blathering did she do that it required so much cutting? And ENOUGH WITH THE JUMP CUTS. Shifting perspective four times in ten seconds doesn’t make it more engaging to viewers, it’s jarring and distracting from whatever they’re trying to say.
They could have at least come up with a better excuse, because saying a literal PR expert didn’t realize a job with the royal family would be high profile ain’t it! She sounds like a fool. And once again, the frequent KP/Kkkeen’s personal staff turnover is met with crickets by the same media that had a field day when someone from the Sussexes’ staff left.
I am so glad the Sussexes are out of that hellhole (even though the RRs and British media STILL cannot keep Harry and Meghan’s names out of their mouths 🙄)
She does sound like a fool and I’m wondering if there might be some pushback from her in some way. Someone who is a ball busting PR guru or whatever isn’t going to want it out there that she didn’t realize working for the princess of wales would be high profile.
The narrative of people leaving the RF because they want to fly under the radar or don’t want the attention is ridiculous. It’s the RF, of course you will get attention. That excuse will never work.
Why buy two almost identical coats?
How do you announce that you’re beyond hopeless without saying anything?
If a pro rejects a prestigious job, even if it doesn’t pay market rate, with the kind of write-up we got in the Torygraph, it proves that Keen’s degree isn’t worth anything, that her princess training didn’t amount to anything, that she’s not interested in actually doing anything other than parading clothes inspired by the SIL she openly hates so much while showing the world she couldn’t care less about the problems the UK is facing.
As long as KKKhate gets all the titles and tiaras, buttons, wiglets her heart desires, Mumbelina Wails won’t do anything of substance. Ever.
Does anyone know what the Early Years is supposed to do, their objective?
Currently I guess five year olds are supposed to have soft skills to be ready to work when the “businesses” require it of them.
Also standing in a grocery store where food prices have skyrocketed over inflation and yet not doing anything about that issue, which clearly affects the early years, is no tone deaf and blind to the reality of the world.
It is very tone deaf. She isn’t in the grocery store to talk about food security ( which is a MAJOR issue regarding early years) but to hang posters with emoji’s. I swear this woman is SO bad at her job. Also, Richard gets to the heart of the issue regarding early years by talking about financial issues and Kate breezes by it like ‘doesn’t concern me, I have 4 homes’ . This whole thing is ridiculous.
I think she is not embarassed because she was raised to think only of herself and how she can best situate herself at all times. And she has been unable as an adult to move past that.
There is nothing more dismal than working for and trying to direct and inspire someone with the intellectual curiosity of an old sock. And I bet the lunches are better at Jamie’s.
I couldn’t spend more than two minutes with that ridiculous brittle fake accent, it’s hilariously bad.
While watching this video (which I could not watch all the way through 😞), it suddenly hit me that she is trying to talk like Diana! But failing miserably. She must sit around in all her spare time studying videos of Diana speaking proper English.
Only Diana never spoke like Kate does now. Kate makes exaggerated faces when she talks. Diana got public speaking lessons. I don’t know who shes trying to emulate but it’s sure not diana.
Yeah, the “ballbuster” found out in a hurry that she would be the work horse and Kate would be the show horse. And that Kate is really incapable of anything more than photo ops in supermarkets. She probably suggested strongly that Kate needs a speech coach. Clearly, that’s never happening.
I think it’s more than that because someone in her position would know that the “face” doesn’t do the bulk of the work. It’s probably more likely that Kate was unwilling to do the minimal part expected of her.
Just love how Kate still wants to appear brand new at this job. When she visited the food bank (empty handed of course) she said she is still learning and now she wants someone to shape her. Kate, you are 41 and have been at this job 12 years. You should already know this. And going through 5 private secretaries in 5 years should be talked about more. It shows that Kate is the problem.
Kate seems like someone who can’t tolerate any criticism whatsoever. I doubt many serious professionals will sign up to be her “yes-man” /scapegoat.
None of them can. Literally none of them. They are surrounded by sycophants.
Because everyone knows that PR people are notoriously publicity shy.
I mean Kate is such a…..I don’t know, incompetent boss, horrible boss, bully, lazy person…..whatever it is (maybe a combo of all those things) that her new private secretary didn’t even start working for her full time before quitting based on what I can tell.
Let’s talk about that more British press, rather than some 5 am emails.
It’s a very bad look that the “ballbuster” hire who “tells it like it is” basically noped the hell out there before she even started to work for Kate.
I’m really curious what happened that she said no before even starting. So she didn’t even work one day? Did she do a walk through at KP and then said yeah no? Or were there emails before she started that gave her a clue? Did someone who worked there previously advise her to stay far away?
I don’t understand why she even accepted this position in the first place. As an experienced professional she presumably would have done due diligence and had a sense of what she’s be walking into. The basic information is out there and she undoubtedly had other non-public sources. But then, the reporting is so vague. Something about all this is very weird.
More confirmation that the British media don’t have neutral journalists because it is not normal for someone to lose a private secretary in this way and so soon after the hire was announced and yet it isn’t a story blasting headlines everywhere. If Alison Corfield had a sudden unexpected personal issue she had to take on they would have said that. Instead we have a flimsy excuse that a person who worked for a famous chef with a global profile doesn’t like publicity? But who is also going to keep working for said famous chef?
It’s obvious she didn’t want to work for Kate. And she didn’t even give it 2 years like Catherine Quinn did. Hannah Cockburn Logie only worked 2 years as well, but she benefitted from the pandemic lockdowns so kate was doing even less work for a good portion of that.
There is a serious issue working with Kate because William doesn’t have this same issue of losing private secretaries so often. In fact if we look at the staff turnover, most of it is linked to Kate directly and not William. Even Knauf leaving was more because of his own actions in the Sussex lawsuit and he is still hovering around in another and better position. But people who work for Kate are simply gone for good.
I think Alison saw how she was being portrayed in the press, which was done with the approval of KP, and said thanks but no thanks. I don’t blame her for quitting before she started. When is press going to start talking about how Kate has problems keeping her Private Secretaries?
Hmm, yeah I could see it. Leaking that she’s a ball-buster might not have been the right move.
I wouldn’t want to start a job labeled with such a deragotory term.
Her accent is impossible, I have never had a problem understanding the Queen, Charles, William, or Harry- but I have to replay her speeches multiple times. Did she refer to the findings of her multimillion dollar campaign as “stuff”, lol? That’s a dead giveaway that she has invested no time or energy in this. When you work hard on something you do not refer to your work as “stuff”.
William does not have good speech either but he can be understood better than kate.
It sounds like they made a job offer and the woman never accepted it, and now they are trying to back down all the ridiculous information they jumped the gun on leaking. Otherwise, I don’t understand how a “ball buster” is also trying to “remain under the radar” and “didn’t want the publicity” of working with a royal. You’d think that would be the dream of an ambitious person who has already worked for a number of years with a somewhat toxic lesser celebrity.
The supermarket video is awful. There is really no explanation of the early years concrete mission, they both just keep talking about how the early years are so important and he keeps fawning about how he had no idea before seeing her presentation. I mean, really? And also who set them up so that she is towering over man like a giant?
Hahahahahaha! Since when have any of the PR people been “above the radar”? The only time we know who they are is when they’re hired and when they quit – and that’s only if the RF wants it to be known.
But that’s ok, Kate – you can putter around until the Chubbly and then it’ll be time for a holiday, and then i’ll be summer break, and then you’ll have to renovate Royal Lodge and then it will be time for your Christmas concert. By the time 2024 rings in, no one will even remember Early Years.
I tried to watch the video and it really shows that Kate doesn’t know what she’s talking about. It is interesting to see the Royal rota’s response to the video which was most of them ignored it. I only saw two reporters tweet about or retweet the video and none of them spoke about her piece in the FT. I don’t think they’re happy about how this is being rolled out and that they are being excluded from the pr strategy.
I suspect the ‘ballbuster’ had a taste of what was to come when she started working for Keen i.e. kHate and Ma were being their usual charming selves and she is like ‘nope am outta here’.
I think when Kate opens her mouth to speak, there’s a big disconnect between her brain and the words that come out of her mouth. I don’t know if, after all these years in the ‘job’, this has to do with nerves, fear of failure or downright stupidity and disinterest.
As for her mumbling about “the science” behind Early Years. That’s just chanting sentences she’s prepared with her staff to say, regardless of whether they’re appropriate or fit in the “conversation.”
Wow, we all knew it wouldn’t last, but I didn’t actually expect that Alison would leave before anyone got a chance to even BUY the damn head of lettuce (assuming heads of lettuce are even available in the UK right now).
And I honestly don’t know how the hell Kate doesn’t see what an absolute embarrassment she is and how pathetic it sounds to be stalling for time and “learning on the job” at this point in her life. Whatever the opposite of imposter syndrome is, she has it.
Well, as a professional who’s really good at her job, she probably took time to meet with her principal and the staff that would support her to see what she was working with. And quickly realized she would not be able to do her job well at all with someone who was uncooperative, lazy and ignorant. And had staff that were equally so.
Ouch. Presumably you wouldn’t announce Alison Corfield as Kate’s secretary without being quite sure she wanted the job?! That PR, no matter how they frame it, is a disaster for K. I do wonder how Jamie Oliver feels about it.
That video is also a complete disaster. First of all, KP needs to stop trying to make the latest talent in Elevator Music a thing. The musical aura of a dentist office waiting room will not improve any video message they wish to get across. Seriously. Next, Richard Walker and Kate are as far from each other in the FROZEN foods aisle as they can get. This woman does not exude warmth nor empathy (ironically a word which Richard Walker uses). Kate also looks as though she’s advertising frozen pizzas as well. She often doesn’t look RW in the eye or the camera when she speaks. And the content: RW seems to understand poverty, food insecurity and childhood better than Kate. Why on earth did they release this? She really needs to attend classes on presentation at the very least.
For real life reasons I was going through the Save the Child archives on their website. I’m anti-monarchy, but sometimes we forget that Kate (and Pegs) are ineffectual even in terms of other members of the Royal Family who aren’t named Harry or Megan.
Anne got involved in STC when she was 20. She gave an interview talking about how she spent the first ten years taking trips and “listening and learning” and how valuable that was because then she was prepared to participate in debates and public discussions advocating for STC and the work they do. And she does do a lot of work for them. She shows up for thrift store openings and vaccination events in deserts.
Kate still wants to pretend she’s a newbie. She doesn’t want to do this kind of work, because to some extent or another Prince Charles (Prince’s Trust), Prince Philip (Duke of Edinburg Awards and his work with WWF) and Princess Anne have laid a path she could follow.
I don’t see how she can talk about ” the importance of talking about mental health ” with a straight face. I guess mental health is only important during the first five years? And she seems super awkward talking with this guy. Kate’s people should invest in some time of public speaking/ interviewing training if these type of videos are going to be a big part of her campaign.
That has got to be the strangest conversation I’ve ever seen. First there’s Kate looming over that guy, making him look about 12. If he is short then it would have been a courtesy for Kate to wear flat shoes so the height difference wasn’t so bad. I do wonder if they were even in the same room at the same time as there was no rapport between the two? Kate was driveling on and it seemed like she wasn’t listening at all to what he was saying? I just get the feeling that Kate doesn’t understand her subject? She keeps talking about how the arhly yars are important but does she understand why? It seems like she is just reeling off a bunch of buzzwords? It comes so close to something that could make a positive change but with Kate at the helm I fear it’s just likely to crash and burn?