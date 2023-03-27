‘You’ renewed for a fifth, last season with new showrunners



Penn Badgley previewed this in his Variety profile, but now it’s confirmed: You’s fifth season will be its last. Netflix just renewed the series for its last season, but there is going to be a show runner swap. Sera Gamble, who has served as showrunner for every other season, is leaving to focus on other projects. Two executive producers, who have been with the series for years, will step up as co-showrunners. Sera will remain on as executive producer. Hm.

Joe Goldberg’s story is coming to an end. Netflix has renewed You for a fifth season, which will be the the last chapter for the popular thriller from Warner Bros. Television and studio-based Berlanti Prods. Penn Badgley will be back, reprising his role as serial killer Joe (who could finally face justice), but there will be a behind-the-scenes change on the series, developed by Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble based on the Alloy books by Caroline Kepnes.

After serving as showrunner for the first four seasons, Gamble is stepping down to focus on other projects. You executive producers Michael Foley and Justin W. Lo, who have been on the series since Season 1 and Season 2, respectively, will succeed Gamble as co-showrunners. She remains involved in the show as an executive producer.

Berlanti Prods.’ Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter called Gamble “the most brilliant writer and partner.”

“We intend to bring her every idea we can from our company for years to come,” they said before revealing that telling Joe’s story in five seasons had always been the plan. “Ever since our friends at Alloy shared Caroline Kepnes’ fantastic book, we have always conceived it as a five-season journey. We are excited to continue our relationship with Mike and Justin as they take over the reins as co-showrunners and prepare to bring Joe Goldberg home.”

The last part about Badgley’s Joe can be interpreted figuratively but also literally. The recent Part 2 of the London-set Season 4 ended with a full-circle moment for Joe who, joined by rich widow Kate, returned to New York where the series started in Season 1.

“Making the show alongside our writers, producers, directors, cast and crew has been an honor and ridiculously fun,” Gamble said. “And I feel lucky to have worked with an artist as gifted and thoughtful as Penn Badgley. I’m proud of what we’ve all accomplished and feel privileged to pass the torch,” she added before teasing You‘s upcoming final season. “I’m excited to watch and support the You team as they bring Joe Goldberg’s journey to its delightfully twisted conclusion.”

“You became an instant sensation on Netflix with a resounding cultural impact that has grown season over season,” said Peter Friedlander, Netflix’s VP of Scripted Series. “We’re excited — and a bit terrified — to see how it all ends for Joe Goldberg, but one thing is for sure: You are in for an unforgettable ending.”