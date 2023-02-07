Princess Kate hired a ‘loud ball-breaker’ private secretary from the private sector

When the Duke and Duchess of Sussex make staff changes, it’s always a huge headline in the British media. There’s always performative panic and outrage that Harry and Meghan need different people at different times, and that they’re now free to hire whoever they want for different lengths of time. The subtext is always: Meghan is difficult and a terrible boss! Meanwhile, Prince William and Kate are constantly burning through office staff too, and barely a wonky eyebrow is raised. William’s constantly being staffed by Tory political operatives, and Kate can’t keep conscientious and hard-working staff around her because they all head for hills when they see how lazy she is. Last fall, Kate’s private secretary (a lot like “chief of staff”) left for greener pastures. Hannah Cockburn-Logie stepped down soon after QEII died and Kate took her sweet time replacing her. Now it looks like Kate has found a new private secretary, and it’s someone who is unfamiliar with the royal system.
The Princess of Wales, who is looking to “shake things up” at Kensington Palace, has hired a “straight-talking” public relations guru as her new private secretary. Alison Corfield, who masterminded Jamie Oliver’s childhood obesity and free school meals campaigns, will join the palace as Kate’s right-hand woman and most senior aide this month.
Described as “loud” and “persuasive” by those who know her, Corfield’s appointment has been hailed by royal insiders as a “breath of fresh air”. It is understood the princess actively sought out a “different kind of courtier” as she steps up her public work. Corfield will replace Hannah Cockburn-Logie, a diplomat with the Foreign and Commonwealth Office, who left the role last autumn after 2½ years in post.
Known as “Al” to her friends, Corfield, 51, a mother of three and former air stewardess, worked as Oliver’s head of campaigns from 2015 to 2020. She led the marketing strategy for his drive to halve childhood obesity by 2030, improve food education in schools and create “a generational shift in young people’s health”. She has continued to work with Oliver on his free school meals campaign, and has also advised the Irish television chef Clodagh McKenna.
A source who worked with Corfield on Oliver’s campaigns, said: “She’s a ball-breaker, a real straight-talker, very passionate, dynamic and genuinely funny. She makes things happen and will really push things forward at the palace.”
A royal source said: “Alison is an unusual fit. She is a bit out there for Kensington Palace, but there is a move to recruit more modernisers and people with private sector experience, not just civil servants. She will run rings around the courtiers and shake things up a bit.”
A royal source who knows Corfield, said: “She will be a massive breath of fresh air at Kensington Palace. She is loud, tons of fun and full of energy and enthusiasm.”
LOL, what do you give it? I say she’ll be out of there by next January, if not earlier. If Corfield is really this loud go-getter with lots of experience in the private sector, then she will not enjoy the snail’s pace of Kensington Palace or Kate’s lack of work ethic. Please remember that Kate does not believe that she needs to “step up” or work harder now that she’s Princess of Wales. Kate’s plan was to continue to do f–k all for as long as possible. Given what we’ve seen of her latest awareness-raising campaign, even when Kate works, nothing gets done. It’s just busy-work and vague, insubstantial keenery going nowhere. Corfield will be shocked by how little Kate actually wants to DO.
Leeds, UNITED KINGDOM – Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales pictured visiting the iconic Kirkgate Market in Leeds.
The Princess of Wales will meet vendors and members of the public. Her Royal Highness will briefly tour the market before joining a discussion with vendors and local people about their experiences of early childhood.
Leeds, UNITED KINGDOM – Kate Middleton The Princess of Wales pictured visiting the iconic Kirkgate Market in Leeds.
The Princess of Wales will meet vendors and members of the public. Her Royal Highness will briefly tour the market before joining a discussion with vendors and local people about their experiences of early childhood.
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the University of Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she will join students on the Childhood Studies programme which focuses on a broad approach to early childhood development, during her visit to the city for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign to raise awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives at the University of Leeds, West Yorkshire, where she will join students on the Childhood Studies programme which focuses on a broad approach to early childhood development, during her visit to the city for the launch of the Shaping Us campaign to raise awareness of the unique importance of early childhood.
Interesting that they managed to find a Private Secretary for Kate but, still haven’t found a Diversity Tzar to sort out the unconscious bias/racism within the BRF. I wonder why looking after the limited event calendar for Kate is more important than showing the world the BRF are trying to address a long-standing in-house problem.
Learning is never the goal; making everything fit and bending people’s wills is more attune to what the BRF is all about.
At least hiring a PR person is basically saying straight up: Whatever Kate does, it’s for PR – full stop. No more of these people from the Foreign Office or big, meaningful organisations like a university! Let’s cut to the chase and concentrate on the photo ops!
For the new Private Secretary, I hope she reads “will run rings around the courtiers”, “shake things up”, “breath of fresh air” etc and runs for the hills…No organisation as calcified as the RF wants anything to be “shaken up”. You in danger, gurl.
I wonder how long it will take for this new private secretary to be accused of bullying
Actually if Kate wants to do something meaningful, a PR person who knows how to create and run campaigns focused on children’s well-being is a very positive step. But one driven person among a sea of people who neither know or want to know how to do anything real seems like a job that won’t end well.
A straight-talking, dynamic mother of 3 who actually gets shit done? The very existence of such a woman will seem threatening to Kate.
Not if Kate takes credit for all of this lady’s work!
KP had people who were passionate and dynamic and complained and ran them off.
KKKate working shy ways and her love of taking vacations ever a couple of months , dissappearing for weeks at at time, might have also to do with her cosmetic procedure calanders. Normally, I think she does look good/ natural with the things she does to her face, the only problem being her trying very hard to appear engaged with all that joker smiles and so.
But girl should have waited longer for the work to seetle. She can barely open her eyes. It looks strange, like she just had cocktails before recording.
(I do not have much sympathy towards KKKate, but I never comment about her obvious cosmetic procedures because it is the one are I kind of understand being self conscious and insecure about it. I obviously broke this trend with this comment because it is just something that I noticed)
A tacit admission that KP’s current PR team is a dumpster fire.
Wasn’t Jamie Oliver roundly criticized for his public school campaign though. He insisted on criticizing school bake sales because they were unhealthy, not realizing that they were done to fund other school activities. Now Jamie didn’t seem so dumb but Katy IS dumb and lazy and I stand by that. Will this new staff person really make all that big of a difference?
He was criticized pretty heavily at the time, I think because he initially came off as preachy and did not seem to have looked at the structural issues beforehand. He really thought he could just come in and tell the cafeteria workers to make better food, without knowing that they don’t set the menu. It actually would be very useful for Kate to look at Jamie’s campaign to avoid repeating his mistakes. He, too, started out with the assumption that the problem was a lack of awareness about healthy food, when in fact there were a whole bunch of underlying structural issues, not the least of which was poverty.
On the other hand, once he learned more about the issues, he did explicitly meet with government officials and lobby for better funding – something Kate probably won’t do.
Corfield will be shocked by the bullshit she gets blamed for. Have fun in the snake pit, lady
My bet ussher will run away after the summer .
Wondering aloud whether Ms Alison has ever watched Her Royal Keenness Princess Mumbelina McButtons of Wiglets in action.
Even if KP were to pay me four times the usual royal going rate, which is far below anything the private sector can offer, I wouldn’t look at Keen twice.
And I don’t think Khate needs a ball-breaker, but someone who’s patient and willing to teach her the basics of public behavior, enunciation etc etc, while at the same time being able to shoulder 95% of Ms Wails’s workload.
Kate might need that but she’s never going to ask for it. She wants to stay just as she is only with more buttons and jewels.
Good luck to her. I guess that explains why Jamie Oliver’s account posted a photo for the “shaping us” campaign, hmm? But that campaign explicitly lobbied schools and governments to improve nutrition. That’s what Kate should be doing, but will she?
Like Catherine Quinn before her, I think Alison is a serious person who is being used as a sort of stalking horse for Kate doing any actual work. I’ll take her more seriously if she cleans house at KP.
I’ll also quietly note that there is absolutely no way that a Black person gets to be described as “loud and persuasive” and gets anywhere near a royal job. For much less, Meghan was labelled “difficult” and “me-gain”.
While I believe Jamie Oliver was well meaning with his campaign it basically failed. Childhood obesity is not reducing, the government has refused to tax junk food or change how it is advertised. He got a lot of attention but that is mainly due to the energy and enthusiasm he put into the campaign. However, it still failed to bring about any long term changes. So basically Kate has hired someone behind a failed campaign!
In PR terms it wasn’t a failure, it was a success -plenty of people have heard about the campaign, and associate Jamie Oliver with kids and healthy food. Despite some criticism, it’s awareness of the celebrity and vague positive associations that matter. Job done.
Whether or not it was actually a success in real terms is a completely different issue and not part of the PR’s job, it’s the person hiring the PR that’s responsible for reality. That’s Kate, and….erm…well….
When his original campaign started in 2005 he successfully got the school budget for food increased by the government of the day. Turkey twizzlers got taken off the shelves after he demonstrated how it was made and what exactly is “reclaimed meat”.
I agree that his recent campaign on healthy food for kids has not been successful. Maybe we might see better things from him in the future.
this new women will see how deep staff is fossilized in lazyness that she will understand Meghan. If she dares “shake things up” i guess the royal court of cavemen and women will show her how they deal with that. She’ll be gone within a year.
Can we pause and talk about the sexist language being used to describe her? I would put ££ down that a man with the exact same profile and behaviours would not be described as ‘loud’ or a ‘ball breaker’.
I can’t see how this dynamic could be successful in any way if half of what they say about this woman is true.
Yes already the misogynistic language is used for a woman who is simply not a doormat and holds people accountable.
This is going to play out like Catherine Quinn, who came from the private sector and left as soon as her two year contract was up.
This 👆. If she is really as described, she is making an awful mistake. Does she think Kate just needs better staff?
Let’s see if she lasts a year before she quits to concentrate more on charity work. As soon as she realizes that they only want her to make them LOOK busy, when they are actually on secret vacations. Or when she is requested to organize a hunting trip for William +1. Or when she organizes publicity around a visit to refugee children to give them a beautiful early years memory of seeing HRH Keen.
It looks like the Jamie Oliver stuff was supposed to be impactful work with actual goals and deliverables. I’m not British so I don’t know what came of it. Has it had any impact yet?
Jamie Oliver’s campaign has had no impact and the government refused to change any of its policies. He got a lot of attention but that is due to Jamie’s personality more than anything. He also got a lot of backlash for campaigning for taxes on certain foods during a cost of living crisis. Lots of people objected to being told what they should or shouldn’t feed their kids. He’s a chef not a doctor or nutritionist.
So they wanted impact and got backlash. It happens, they miscalculated stuff. However, these are two things Kate wants to avoid, so I don’t know what room Corfield will have to do anything.
Looks like Kate aspires to be the next Meghan . The new hire sounds like a person with Meghan’s drive to “shake things up”, “breath of fresh air” etc
Ding ding! In her daydreams she would be Meghan, and this new secretary would be Meghan’s brain. Now she only needs a stand-in for Harry for when she breaks in to Frogmore cottage at night to walk around in a Meghan inspired trenchcoat.
We should take bets on how long she lasts. KP does not handle “breaths of fresh air” well and Kate does not handle expectations that she should actually work well. This woman is going to be frustrated and disappointed.
Unless she’s being brought in to do all the work behind the scenes while Kate just pops around for photo ops? kate would like that.
Anyway my guess is she’s out by summer 2024, if she lasts that long. But we won’t hear that she “left,” we’ll hear that she was brought on to help with Shaping Us and now that Kate has shaped everyone in the UK, she is no longer needed.
I think they make the secretaries agree to two year contracts, because that is how long the previous ones have lasted.
I think you’re right, the timing is just too coincidental to be anything else.
It’s notable when you consider how long the Queen and Charles held/hold on to staff, especially high-level staff like private secretaries.
“She’s a ball-breaker, a real straight-talker, very passionate, dynamic and genuinely funny. She makes things happen and will really push things forward at the palace.”
Imagine this statement being used by Royal sources to describe Megan… or her staff.
Kate will not get along with her. Kate is lazy.
She’ll get along fine with her – Alison will do all the work and Kate will get all the credit.
The successful healthy eat campaign with Jamie Oliver was where he went into school and show how the budget restrictions by the UK government ended up with school kid eating highly processed meat and chips was started in 2005! Jame did a series where he went into his local primary schools to introduce kids to vegetables, tried to support kitchen staff to make cheap healthy meals and realised that it was really hard. He then successfully lobbied the then Labour government to increase the amount of money to be spent on each meal. He did really well, but also really cared.
This lady got onboard after it had been running successfully for 10 years?
I’ve not really heard much about the campaign in the last 5-7 years. Maybe this lady is a match for the royals.