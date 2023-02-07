Courtiers have hatched a plan to not invite Duchess Meghan to the Chubbly

There’s literally four months until King Charles’s Chubbly party, which will probably end up being a lot more expensive than originally promised. Four months… and people are acting like everyone in the institution and government is running around in a blind panic about how there’s not enough time to plan things. Charles set the Chubbly date himself, and it did not have to be in early May, or on his grandson Archie’s birthday. Charles could have scheduled the Clowning for much later if he so desired. I also think the panic stems from… disorganization and laziness, right? These people are all about busy work – they spent over a year planning the Jubbly, and they needed every single minute. Anyway, the Mail had more updates from the Chubbly planning, including a palace scheme to only invite Prince Harry and only “bring him in” for 48 hours.
Harry in a Hurry: Prince Harry could be whisked in and out of Britain for a 48-hour appearance at King Charles’s Coronation without his wife Meghan, sources said last night. One working theory, dubbed ‘Harry in a hurry’, is that Meghan will remain behind in California to celebrate Archie’s fourth birthday while Harry flies into make a brief appearance at the event on May 6.
The Sussexes’ requirements? It was reported yesterday that both Harry and Meghan would be invited to the ceremony – but it remains unclear whether they will accept in the wake of Harry’s tell-all memoir about Royal infighting…It was suggested that they might accept the invitation if they were given a prominent pew and an undertaking that Harry would not lose his Royal titles.
Diversity takes time! Sources close to the organisers say Charles’s desire to deliver a cut-down and ‘diverse’ Coronation has proved a nightmare for organisers racing against time to complete the arrangements. In addition to the [Church of England] bishops, to match the ‘diversity’ requirement, space would also have to be found for representatives from other faiths.
Space & time constraints: One person involved in the planning said: ‘We need Wembley Stadium, not Westminster Abbey.’ A source said: ‘It would have made more sense to hold the Coronation in the autumn… but Charles was keen to get on with it.’
This might be one of my new favorite sub-genres of royal reporting: courtiers whining about how they don’t have enough time, space or intelligence to properly plan a Chubbly party which NO ONE WANTS. Charles could have had a simple, pared-down coronation – he has chosen not to. He could have set the date in the summer or fall, to give people enough time to plan and prepare – but he wanted his big fancy Chubbly party right away! He could have called his son and offered a warm invitation to Harry, Meghan and Charles’s two mixed-race grandchildren. He has not, instead choosing to allow his courtiers brief the Mail about plans to grab Harry for a 48 hours, not invite Meghan or the kids and treat them all like they’re disposable.
(Now that being said, if the Sussexes are invited, I hope Meghan and the kids stay in California too. They treated Meghan like a hostage at QEII’s funeral and I hope she simply opts out of all of it.)
Laughing so hard. What is it? Is she invited or not. Cause it sounds like both are invited, but Charles is letting it be known she may not come cause of the kids. They didn’t “univite her.”
Also I really need the RR to stop talking about the titles. Harry already said they offered to give them back! It’s like they think no one read Spare. He doesn’t care. So them trying to act like Harry is some grasping fool that needs the titles is not landing. At all.
A front row seat and keeping titles are not Harry’s conditions for attendance.
@Brassy Rebel
THANK! YOU!
I’m over here laughing my arse off at the schizophrenia that seems to have struck palace snitches, RotaRats, pretend-journalists and even arbitrary bloggers and other gossip mongers of ukroyalty.
How else to explain the glaring, whiplash switcheroos……..one second its: H&M “might accept the invitation if they were given a prominent pew and an undertaking that Harry would not lose his Royal titles.”
In the next milli-second its: “H might be brought in for 48 hours” and, of course, a tight lid kept on him.
Just who da fcuk put these fantasies in these fcukers heads? Do they seriously believe H&M answer to ANY edict from the BRF? Do these fcukers seriously believe that H&M are available for the BRF to dictate to?
All these nonsense utterances are simply designed to get H to say something and even I, from half way across the world, can see clearly that H is done talking.
His last utterance on the entire matter can be found in his comments in his and M’s “look-back projects,” which he commented on in the interviews he gave for his book promotion:
H said:
1. The ball [as in: next-steps, following the publication of Spare] is in his father & brother’s hands.
2. Heres what father and brother need to do with that ball:
(a) APOLOGIZE TO MY WIFE;
(b) accept accountability for your actions that contributed to our having to flee ouR home in britain.
(c) agree to PRIVATE, sit-down talks as a FAMILY…..meaning: no courtiers and assorted other palace snitches.
3. AFTER all that is done, then my wife and I will decide whether or not we attend the Clownation.
4. AND, of course, our attendance will necessarily be accompanied by other considerations & agreements pertaining to our security, privacy and autonomy while in the uk.
Now, seriously, what part of that do palace courtiers, RotaRats, pretend-journalists and even arbitrary bloggers and other gossip mongers of ukroyalty not get?
I think the reading between the lines should say, he needs to keep his title because he needs the protection that goes with it. Isnt he suing the police or something on that matter? They’re making it about the title, it’s probably about the security. Harry is biggest request was always about security.
Is it still about the title though? Aren’t they saying now it’s about being a working royal? The point is that it’s all opaque and seemingly arbitrary and RAVEC is a joke.
He said it in spare and the Netflix doc. They really need to let that title narrative die.
Thank you all! I am like, he said it in the documentary, said it with his whole chest in the damn book, said it again when interviewed. Why do they keep acting like he’s a famewhore? Oh wait, they want to paint Meghan with that brush. They are full of such crap.
I will say the same thing that I did with regards to the Jubby. I get it if they go, it’s not what I would do, but honestly I hope they stay home.
I hope they both stay away and celebrate Archie’s birthday.
No need for them to attend that shitstorm.
Yep!
And I hope it rains all week!
Sounds like British Special Forces will be kidnapping Harry before returning him. And does the DM think that Meghan’s feelings will be hurt if she’s not invited? This rag is completely out of touch. They are so bad that they referred to the great Bonnie Rait as an “unknown blues singer”. Totally clueless.
Yeah, briefing the Fail and basically saying that Meghan miiiiight be INVITED, but would not actually be WELCOME. That’s the way to reconcile with your son!
Jeez louise, why are these people so unprepared??? How on earth do you, as a “courtier” of a hereditary monarchy, not have a skeleton coronation plan in place waaaaay before the current monarch actually passes? They should not need more than 4 months!!
Of course, for all the nonsense over the past years about how at the Queen’s passing, the UK would go into some James Bond type down to the second notification/transition process, that did not happen…politicians were getting texts, rushing out of Parliament, etc and it was clear something was up before the vaunted “London Bridge is down” business happened (note: is that the right name?? May be confusing with that movie lol), not to even mention the shitshow with Harry, which regardless of current conflict- how the F do you not have a travel plan in place for all members of the RF in case of the Queen passing???
That’s a really good point. The vaunted London bridge plan surely had some elements of coronation as well !
And I also agree that the plan was not executed very well, on the travel side anyway. It sounds like turn for the worse happened quickly in the last 48 hours but that they knew for months she was on a fatal decline.
Does anyone with only a single brain cell believe that Harry will leave his family in California (on Archie’s birthday no less) for 48 hours to attend The Clowning?
This is The Fail so I believe this story is 100% made up Bull S*#T.
Nope. Came here to say this…Harry isn’t missing that birthday!
Doesn’t sound like his conditions have been met anyway.
I believe that Harry may actually do that. I think he is still very conflicted with his family. He may very well attend if even for the sake of not wanting to miss such a historic event. He attended the funeral when Meghan was far along and he even went to his mothers statue unveiling,so I wouldn’t put it past him.
I agree Noki. I’m not here to judge people with difficult family relationships. Everyone has to handle them according to their own needs and wants. I had a difficult father myself, but wouldn’t have missed him being crowned King or some equivalent, because I did love him and wanted to be there for his big lifetime moments. I wonder also if Harry will feel obligated to do it on behalf of his children’s futures or titles, too. On the other hand, he may have progressed emotionally enough so that he doesn’t feel obligated in the least. Either way, it’s not on me to throw stones at Harry (I’ll throw ’em hard at Chuck and Willy, though)
I don’t think it’s surprising he went to his grandparents funerals & can’t see why issues with the royal family would stop him from going to a statue unveiling for his own late mother.
i think I agree with Camilla tominey for once who said that Charles & Harry are in a difficult spot. For Charles it looks bad if you are meant to be a ‘uniting figure’ (as they claim the monarchy is) if you can’t even unite your own family. For someone who claims his coronation will be celebrating diversity & is meant to be head of the commonwealth- its a poor look if the only people of colour in your own family are missing & with their claims about their treatment very much out there. On other hand the palace doesn’t want to apologise to Meghan which seems to be a condition for Harry’s attendance.
If Harry refuses to attend after being invited, he could look petty even with very valid & important reasons not to attend. He still loves his family by all accounts & Its his father’s biggest day. It could be like missing a parent’s wedding because you are feuding for us plebs or like a president’s kid missing their inauguration. For someone who is a royalist & proud Brit it’s a big deal to miss this historic occasion.
BUT the palace has been so awful to Harry’s family & what is the incentive for the palace to actually stop being an active participant in the abuse if they keep being rewarded with H&M’s presence at monarchy celebrating events like the jubbly or the chubbly.
this is likely only time Harry could actually get a concession from the palace over the treatment of Meghan & his kids so it will be interesting what happens.
I wouldn’t want to be in Harry’s shoes over this & I definitely give him grace for what he decides.
Is it possible Harry and Meghan will attend the Coronation and bring Archie and Lily to the UK? Just like during the Jubilee, Lily had her first birthday celebration in the UK. Is this possible? Just a thought.
What? His mother and grandmother were the only two he was committed to honoring. He has no such loyalty to Charles and has said that Charles et al haven’t met his conditions.
OK I guess I’m the one with only one brain cell but I could definitely see it. Archie doesn’t know whether his birthday is Saturday or Thursday or Tuesday. Of course they can celebrate it on a different date than it is actually. What am I missing?
Meghan is Harry’s wife and if she does not go, Kate with her mean behavior to her would have “won” and she will be playing up to Harry if he’s not there with his wife. If it had been George, I doubt Charles would have scheduled the coronation the same day as his birthday but with Archie…
do you honestly think that Harry would go solo if Meghan is not welcome? Not a chance in hell. No no no. And I do mean *welcome* regardless of whether there’s an engraved invite.
if the source of these reports is Camilla, which I suspect, she’s up to her usual tricks, and Harry’s not gonna have any part of it.
He and Meghan both said their loyalty was to the Queen. it didn’t transfer to Charles upon her death.
You’re not missing anything. A child turning 4 getting to celebrate on the specific day with just a cupcake while parents have work and historical obligations is hardly unheard of. Some of these remarks seem designed more to set up criticism of Harry as a bad parent later.
Yeah at that age, children really can’t tell the passage of time, nor do they really comprehend it. It’s around when your first memories start. I don’t know when that happened but it was well into elementary school when I realized dates and the passage of time were a thing. I remember asking my mom as a young kid “is today my birthday?” lol. Not all the time, but I didn’t understand it was a once a year thing nor did I quite grasp what a year was. Archie won’t know it’s his birthday unless his parents tell him.
Children have birthdays celebrated in school. Archie is going to school so he would know when his birthday is. Since they may have parties for the children on their respective birthdays.
I think some people are making absolutes and will be disappointed and use that as an excuse to criticize Harry or Meghan when the scenario they wanted doesn’t happen. we don’t know Harry and Meghan!
I actually think this may be Harry and Meghan’s plan and the courtiers or mail is trying to make it seem sinister. I could for sure see Harry coming for a couple days and leaving quickly.
Missing a bday doesn’t mean anything when you’re a toddler. My parents have missed plenty and Meghan not coming isn’t a big deal either.
I wouldn’t want to be there either.
Just saying all scenarios are possible.
I’m still pissed that he set the coronation on Archie’s bday. Wtf, really? Like, nah, not a coincidence imo. And are the courtiers actually complaining about adding diversity? Am I hearing that right? They can all choke on their Chubbly.
When I’m wearing my tinfoil tiara, I am of the opinion that CIII deliberately chose Archie’s birthday to make the Clowning difficult or impossible for the Sussexes to attend, but most especially Meghan. He doesn’t want them there stealing his limelight, but he wants to SEEM like a loving father.
Now c-shell that I agree. Despite my comments above that Archie won’t know if they celebrate even a week before but it does create logistical challenges if they want to do both.
I don’t think Charles chose it deliberately for only that reason but I think it brought a little bit of satisfaction.
C-Rex picked Archie’s birthday so when Harry and Meghan don’t come the reporters all say in their hushed tones “notably missing are Harry and Meghan, who opted to stay in California to celebrate Archie’s birthday” instead of “notably missing are Harry and Meghan–a sign that the continuing tensions within the royal family have not been resolved.”
Young children can be sensitive. Archie may know when his birthday is. No way would Charles have scheduled the coronation on George’s birthday. What a horrible person Charles is.
Because on Salt Island, George matters. Archie doesn’t.
We all know why.
C shell you are spot on. They knew QE2 was in her late 90s and like the Duke of Edinburgh who planned his own funeral a long time in advance the inefficient Palace could have arranged this a long time ago, they knew the Queen would not be around forever and let’s face it, if Charlie chinless had fallen of his perch, the same arrangements could have been used by bullyam and botox barbie. Nope, all this briefing and wailing is just a smoke screen for their own Royal fk ups. In other wirrds, how can we make Charlie chinless and cowmilla look good, but keep bullyam and botox barbie happy. I hope the wheels come off (in more ways than one) on the big day, but more than that, I hope Megan and Harry are sat in sunny california laughing their arses off at the mayhem. Let the crown topple!!!
See, I have zero problem believing that Charles has no idea when Archie and Lili’s birthdays are. Frankly, I wouldn’t be surprised if he needed aides to prompt him to wish Harry a happy birthday when he was growing up. I think the question is, do any of his aides consider Archie and Lili even worth a prompt?
That said, I’m sure he knows by now that the dates conflict, but just doesn’t care.
This. Honestly, in September, I think if you had asked Charles when any birthdays were – Wiliam’s, Harry’s, Kate’s, the Wales/Cambridge children, the Sussex children….he would have had no idea. He definitely knows it conflicts NOW, but I don’t think it was on his radar at the time. Now the courtiers might have known, but not Charles.
(I do think he knows Meghan’s actually, since there was that bit in Spare about Meghan and the QM sharing a birthday and how Charles thought that was special.)
But in planning the date, wouldn’t he have been speaking with his top courtiers, EY or whoever, before deciding the final date. Like sure he didn’t know but he would have been told during these discussions. Unless they purposely didn’t tell him beforehand but I’m not sure I believe that. Idk, I kind of felt like he just wanted that sussex shine. Every discussion of the coronation will also say it’s also Archie’s birthday and they’ll get those Harry and Meghan clicks. It’s not smart though bc it will just remind everyone that he’s estranged from his mixed-race grandson. Bc he can’t eat humble pie and apologize to his mom.
I think Edward Young is perfectly capable of manipulating Charles re his schedule, etc. for his own purposes, in the same way he did TQ (when she was suddenly too busy to have Harry visit and stay over). But I think @Jais has a good point – every discussion of the Chubbly will have to mention it’s Archie’s birthday.
And, it’s not 4 months til the coronation, it’s 3.
The Coronation surely has a plan same as with the Operation London Bridge for the Queen. Baring a few tweaks here and there, what is the surprise?
I agree that the plans for Chucks Clowning have been set in stone for decades but I can see him wanting changes now and throwing all that previous planning into chaos just so he can have his way.
Yup, it’s been in the works for years. Even has it’s own name, Operation Rising Sun or something like that. And lord knows Charles has had time to think about and plan just what he wants. I think this is just the courtiers being petulant about the things (“diversity”) that they don’t want to do. For them, “diversity” is something you sprinkle on to the same pile of sh!t afterwards, for show.
If I were the Sussexes, not being invited would be the easiest outcome and a huge relief.
Maybe that was the intent when he decided on their son’s birthday as the day for his coronation; force them to choose him or Archie, knowing that Archie would come first. So then one would need to stay with Archie to be ‘fair’ And the King can feed his hungry tab about the dilemma that ensues.
You know what would be really funny? If Harry stayed home with the kids for Archie’s birthday, and Meghan showed up for The Clowning. That whole island would spontaneously combust. 💥🔥
I’m just joking of course. 😉
@Brassy Rebel, they need to put that idea out there as a statement. STAT. LOL
Realistically, I know the BM would lose their collective marbles and the attacks against Meg would ramp up to even more ridiculous levels, never mind how Meg would have to spend time (however brief) with those vipers. HOWEVER. If she went in there on Bad Bitch Tour III that would be the crowning up I’d sign up for💅
I like your thinking. She is the Duchess of Sussex after all. If she came with her mother and a slew of bodyguards–but in all reality, that would be a shitty thing for any husband to do, make his wife confront the inlaws while he stays home.
I honestly think that if Harry goes, Meghan should go too. Don’t give the courtier rats the ability to think they can separate them. Bring the kids–Chuck probably wants a picture with all his direct family, and perhaps his extended family. It would be bad for posterity to omit them. I also think that deep down, Charles is smart enough to know that history will not look kindly on how the Sussexes have been treated–he’s just too much of a coward to do anything about it. But he doesn’t want evidence that could be used twenty years from now (or even 10 years from now) that his kingship was marred by racism toward his daughter in law. Appearances matter a lot to him. I wouldn’t be surprised if he is in secret contact with Harry arranging their visit. He might not even tell his viper of a wife, who would flap her gums to anyone she could. And definitely not to his ragemonster of an eldest son.
@BrassyRebel BWAHAHAHAHAHAHA that would be AMAZING. She could be all “I was in town to do some charity work and popped over to see the coronation. Haz sends his regards. Thanks for the invite, where’s the food table?”
@Anna, Bad Bitch Tour III. I like it!
There are many reasons why Prince Harry may not be keen to attend the coronation. First and foremost, it is tone deaf to hold a lavish coronation during a cost of living crisis.
The British pride themselves on being civilized. For the courtiers to float the idea that only Harry will be invited without Meghan show how far they have departed from good manners and breeding . Prince Harry do not have to think twice in rejecting such a rude invite.
It’s truly awesome how they keep banging the drum about “welcoming” Harry, only Harry, not Harry’s wife/mother of his children, or his children ONE OF WHOM IS HAVING A BIRTHDAY ON THE CLOWNING DAY, and are oblivious to how this looks to the whole damned world. Especially the Commonwealth. Harry was clear about his pre-conditions for returning to the bosom of his family, but they will continue to ignore him because only CIII’s wishes matter. God’s chosen.
In their eyes Meghan, Archie and Lilli are non entities and do not matter in the least. Only Harry, of Royal blood, matters to them.
Exactly, Meghan and the kids are a small and insignificant detail to the monarchy.
Archie and Lili are as much “of royal blood” as Will’s children.
Actually I think to opposite is true. She is significant to them and that is why they are shook. She came and showed them up and did not do anything that they could point out that was TRULY wrong.
“ plan a Chubbly party which NO ONE WANTS”
I disagree. The British Media and Rota Rats definitely want a grand expensive Chubbly so they can report endlessly about it and rake in the cash.
I hope it goes as well as the Queen’s multi day funeral. People in Britain were not for it. American viewers got sick of seeing it on every channel.
It’s Kentucky Derby Day. No way the Chubbly takes precedence over that.
@dee as much as I would like that to be true.
The coronation will be similar to the funeral. All the American stations will be there for a few days because it’s a historic event. The derby happens every year.
The media will make it a big deal. Face it ever since Meghan came on the scenes royal reporting has blown up. They have benefited greatly from her. This will be no different.
Unless something huge happens like a major politicians death or weather disaster happens in the US..all eyes will be on London.
@DEE. It would be hilarious if Harry and Meghan went to the Kentucky Derby.
I can not imagine any world in which Harry skips his child’s birthday to attend his jerk father’s celebration of self
It will happen so believe it.
I don’t think it will happen that Harry will behave that way. Maybe Harry and Meghan and Doria can come over with the children and have the party in the UK.
Some of y’all are really setting yourself up. I agree there’s a chance it will happen. He’s not a bad person or parent if he does by the way.
Lili’s last bday was in the UK at Frogmore so it could be like well then Archie can have one there as well. Who knows how much longer they’ll even have frogmore? I’d like Meghan to get that apology though. And a montecito bday just sounds a lot better. Their house and yards are just so beautiful. I’d want a bday there.
Good lord the gymnastics and hoops they will perform and jump through to make fetch happen their way. I believe Harry told them what he wants. I will wait for Harry’s spokespersons to let us know when the time comes. Personally I believe he won’t attend. He has better things to do.
I think this is what Charles and the RF want just Harry but as a “courtesy” invite M, too but really just using it as an excuse to increase their “diversity count”. Either way I do see Harry going bc the coronation is a once in a lifetime event and he knows Charles views this as the most important day of his life ( more important than any marriage/births/funeral) and he did walk M down the aisle for H’s most important day of his life. H has stated several times he wants to reconcile and that he believes in the monarchy that’s why I think he will go.
I agree M should stay home with the kids. If H goes it will be just for a very brief time for his dad but no need to subject M and the kids to the RF’s ostracism and the Royalists bigotry bc the ones who are participating by either standing inside the church or outside in the crowd will be no fan of H&M
Not once in a lifetime. William will be” “king” in this lifetime, and maybe George as well. I put “king” in quotes because I’m hopeful for the complete and utter downfall of the monarchy before then. So in that sense, yeah, might be Harry’s last chance to participate (also because no way Willie would invite him to his if he had one, which we pray he won’t).
Harry also gets ONE chance to be at a birthday party for his first born child. Harry needs to stay home if his wife is not invited.
First, they could have a birthday part in Windsor like they did for Lili. Second, they could plan a birthday party for Archie in California the week before or after the Chubbly. Harry attending the coronation is not Harry abandoning his child and people need to stop implying that.
That said, I agree that Harry needs to stay home if Meghan is not invited but I don’t think he needs us to tell him that.
Meghan is his beloved wife. She should not be treated that way. I totally disagree that she should stay home. She is being treated with disrespect and Harry should stand up for his wife. I don’t care how important the event is to Charles he is a horrible human being IMO. Charles walked Meghan down the aisle for his own publicity and praise. He never spoke up against Archie being likened to a chimp. Leaving his first child’s birthday party to cater to his selfish father I think is totally unacceptable. The most important people in Harry’s wife are Meghan, Archie and Lili. Harry will be treated like dirt if he goes, and then the “divorce” rumors would go on in the media and people praising that Meghan is not there. Go with your wife Harry or don’t go at all.
I’m of two minds about this. While I agree that Harry shouldn’t go simply for the amount of disrespect Meg’s experienced, he has expressed his desire multiple times to reconcile with his father/have a relationship with him.
There’s no doubt that Harry is more forgiving than I am, but given that he’s lost both beloved grandparents relatively recently, and mentioned in Spare how he’d thought of his father’s morality in the wake of Prince Philip’s passing, I can’t help but think he’d go to be there for his Pa.
It’s a tough call, honestly.
Harry and Meghan are married. Harry will get plenty of disrespect if he goes alone and fire up divorce rumors and all the Kate the peacemaker nonsense will come up again. William may even confront Harry again. Harry can reconcile with his father, but it takes two to reconcile. If Charles has that attitude toward Meghan, he is a disgrace. Charles may be a lost cause.
This makes it sound like the courtiers are planning to full on kidnap Harry from his California home in order to attend the coronation! My theory is that the Sussexes have been invited and declined, and they are scrambling to put it out there that they disinvited Meghan first, while still trying to pressure Harry to come on his own.
And if course these clowns are finding it difficult to plan a ‘diverse’ Coronation – never forget that we’re talking about the same brain trust that orchestrated the Colonialist Caribbean Tour for the Keens. And “cut-rate”? He’s literally getting a new gold carriage.
Meghan said ” you can’t not invite me because I’m not coming”. Fixed it
Charles would not attend any event if Camilla was not invited. Harry should learn from him.
Of course but Charles still treated the mother of his children like dirt.
Harry has his own beautiful wife and cute kids and they don’t need to be anywhere near a group of criminals, accepting money in bags.
I don’t care how many apologies they could make, -and I’ve been there- and they can’t help themselves with their vitriol and back stabbing . It would be a crime to expose not just Harry but Meghan but their gorgeous children . The date was set on Archie’s birthday should’ve been enough.
I’m so sorry Harry but like me you are going to have uk face up to the realization that they never loved you and they never will. I grew up watching Diana and in I’m 55 they won’t change
The title nonsense is not the.flex the Palace minions think it is. Parliament is not going to pull those without good cause; a family feud is not it. If anything, Archie and Lili officially listed as prince and princess would be the grounds for coming. Frankly the cost of living situation should be the reason for.no coronation; Charles is already king.
Harry needs to stay home if they keep his wife from attending. This is just so disgusting.
Lol the chances of Harry going if Meghan is not allowed to come are 0%. I’d put the chances of Harry going at all at 1% mostly because there’s a 1% chance Chuckles and Baldy will sincerely apologize to Harry and Meghan and I believe Harry when he said he’s not going if that doesn’t happen.
If Meghan isn’t invited Harry is not going. and I think if harry wants to go at all, Meghan will go with him. Harry going alone is not going to happen IMO. (but I could be proven wrong in a few months.)
I think the royals and the RRs have put themselves into a tight spot because “someone” knows how BAD it would look for H&M to not be there, but “someone” also knows that the RRs want H&M “punished” by not letting them attend and the hardcore royalists don’t want H&M there. But the RRs ALSO really want H&M there. They’ll write stories about them either way, but they’ll get more stories and more drama out of their attendance than their non-attendance.
The solution, obviously, is to reach out to Harry and Meghan, have the conversations they are asking for, LISTEN TO THEM, apologize, and treat them decently at the coronation and stop briefing against them in the press.
But thats not going to happen……so…..back to that tight spot for Charles and the BRF and the RRs. Oh well.
Becks1: I agree – Harry isn’t going to attend without Meghan. He’s already made it clear he wants an apology for how they’ve been treating her. Everything they do to Meghan, they do to Harry – she is his beloved soulmate.
The Chubbly isn’t a funeral of a dearly departed grandparent. If they don’t show respect to Harry and his family, Harry isn’t showing up.
I hate that they are using Duke of Windsor as their point of reference. Harry isn’t desperate. Harry doesn’t care for titles and privilege. Harry is financially independent. There is zero overlap between the two couples, aside from M also being an American divorcée. That’s where the similarities stop. I hope H and M don’t show up, even if invited.
What bothered the Duke of Windsor was Wallis not getting the HRH. Since Charles as a divorced man and Camilla as a divorcee got to marry it is a moot point. Camilla is more like Wallis.
Whether they attend or not, H&M will “overshadow” KC’s coronation, even if they sit at home and aren’t seen for months. I like that. Maybe they can drop some big project or charity initiative to celebrate Archie’s BD.
But don’t you know? The first five years of a child life are the most important!
No way is Harry telling Archie he will be back in two days and there will be plenty other birthdays, and Charles knows it.
If his lies about the zoom calls to Archie tell us anything, it’s that he has no trouble playing the doting grandpa for the press whilst being a salty bitch behind the scenes.
Children are sensitive. I read a book by Stephen Bogart who was left with Nannies when his parents Bogart and Bacall went to Africa, he was filming the African Queen. decades later Stephen still felt resentment that he was left behind. He was about two at the time as I recall. Archie may feel the same way down the road if he is left on his birthday.
It would be so funny if H&M publicly used that as a reason to not attend. What could any of the royals say then?
If the Sussexes do go (big if), I hope they won’t bring the kids and they’ll be in and out like they were at the Jubilee last June. They did bring the kids then and had a private party for Lili as her first birthday fell during the Jubilee at Frogmore Cottage. I wonder if Charles chose Archie’s birthday on purpose, thinking the Sussexes would bring the kids like they did last year since the Jubilee fell during Lili’s birthday. Or he just really wanted to be crowned king before the Trooping of the Color in June? My guess is the Sussexes won’t go at all. I know Harry claims to still care about the monarchy and how he thinks it still has a role in today’s world but I hope that view changes as time goes on. I wonder if some of the more recent and younger European monarchs had coronations? Did Felipe of Spain have one when he ascended the throne? I really don’t remember. It doesn’t seem like the other European royal families do big elaborate coronations anymore.
Both need to stay away. Harry can’t say there needs to be an apology and family needs to stop briefing only for them to still go when neither has been done. And I also hope Harry has enough sense that if he goes without Meghan and kids, it would not send the right message. He needs to cut the cord and ppl need to stop giving excuses for why he hasn’t when Meghan is able to cut her dad off. What’s the difference?
H&M will go or they won’t, whatever. I’m more stuck on the Chubbly’s “diversity requirements” and the courtiers racing against time to find space for representatives of different faiths. What does this even mean? Are people of different faiths hiding in an undisclosed location or something? And finding space – put out some extra chairs. It’s not like there are billions of different faiths in the UK.
No apology from Camilla and Charles (silence is deafening) about Camilla being buddy buddy with Clarkson. why would Harry and Meghan go after that super disgusting article about Meghan.
Harry has his own beautiful wife and cute kids and they don’t need to be anywhere near a group of criminals, accepting money in bags.
I don’t care how many apologies they could make, I’ve been there and they can’t help themselves with their vitriol and back stabbing . It would be a crime to expose not just Harry but Meghan and their gorgeous children the baby that the date was set on Archie’s birthday should’ve been enough.
I’m so sorry Harry but like me you are going to have uk face up to the realization that they never loved you and they never will. I grew up watching Diana and in I’m 55 they won’t change
I obviously don’t know if they’ll go or not (and all those people who confindently declare what they’re doing either way must have a very close relationship with H&M I guess), but I bet that inviting only Harry is not they way to go if they want him there.
I can see them going in a similar way to the Jubbly, except that in that case it seems they went because the Queen asked them and I’m don’t think that Chuck is at that same level of goodwill. If it was me I wouldn’t go, but it’s been clear for a while that I’m much less forgiving than either of them and after all that has happened they would have been dead to me for a while.
That last pic with Meghan and cowmilla…
Playing photo assumption:
M is amazing at keeping a calm unruffled expression at all times, but you can see she’s suddenly under huge strain because a neck muscle(tendon?) jumped out. And Cowmilla has that canary-eating cat expression she gets when she’s pleased.
This bitch hissed something to Meghan. Something incredibly mean and nasty. I would bet real money on it.
And I’d guess Meghan didn’t tell Harry to not worry him, or we’d have heard about it in the ginger avengers memoir. I think there’s probably a LOT of racist, mean micro/macro aggressions from his family that Meghan dealt with that she didn’t tell Harry about bc he was already so shocked and upset by what he did see.
Unpopular opinion but this is a historic (likely once in a lifetime) event and this is Harry’s papa, so I think he will attend for those reasons.
I also think that Meghan would want Harry to attend on that basis also. Meghan understood the assignment when she married Harry, it was just the toxic family she was not 100% prepared for.
I agree. I think some people are reading too much into this or are in their feelings.
I pretty sure they’ve both been invited and most likely like this plan.
Just like the statue unveiling Harry and funeral comes and does what he needs to and peace’s out.
Meghan gets to chill with her babies in peace.
Anything can happen but I do believe he’ll be there because he’s communicated with his father.
I will defend Charles in one regard- he was born being told he was announced by “god” to be KING. And the guy has spent more than 70 years- waiting. He has a right to get on with it.
But it should have been drastically pared down – give everyone a bank holiday, do the parade, invite the grandkids for a post ceremony pick in a crown with ALL his grandkids.
This would have been so easy to NOT screw up.
Roughly 70 percent of people in the UK do not believe in the CoE (or any Judeo-Christian) version of ‘God’. Charles included, frankly. Charles was king the moment QEII passed, the Coronation is only a PR show.
If he wanted to get on with it? He could have gone to Westminster Abbey the day after QEII’s funeral, had the crown thrown on his head, and been done.
There is absolutely no call for this disgusting waste of hundreds of millions of pounds in this day and age. I hope Republic-leaning nations decline to participate.
I don’t think Harry or Meghan will attend at all I just think that door is closed the Sussex’s show up for the Funeral for the Queen. Harry wants a apologize for the way Meghan was treated William and Charles will never apologize or get there attack dogs in the media to stop harassing Meghan .
Harry moved away because his wider family, their minions and the media ran his wife and child out of England! Prior to Meghan, Harry had no intention of leaving the monarchy or England.