“What if it’s not awkwardness, what if Ashton Kutcher just smells bad” links

I still think the reason why Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher look so awkward with one another is because he smells bad. [Dlisted]

Does Taylor Swift not know how much eggs cost? Or was she simply confused by how dreadfully unfunny Trevor Noah was as Grammy host? [Buzzfeed]

Ah, Harry Styles had “technical difficulties” during his performance. [JustJared]

Andrea Riseborough didn’t go to the London Critics Circle Awards. Will she go to any of the awards season events? Hm. [LaineyGossip]

The Last of Us episode 4 recap. [Pajiba]

Cardi B changed into this Paco Rabanne at the Grammys. [RCFA]

Would you wear this grandma’s quilt-looking Moschino dress? [Tom & Lorenzo]

I loved Bonnie Raitt’s lil’ suit at the Grammys. [GFY]

Speaking of Trevor Noah being unfunny… [Towleroad]

Zendaya’s bob is cute as hell. [Egotastic]

Jennifer Coolidge talks about Legally Blonde 3. [OMG Blog]

Trendspotting: thinner or nonexistent eyebrows. [Jezebel]

I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos pic.twitter.com/B8p5RQvEtP — Mike (@michaelcollado) February 3, 2023