“What if it’s not awkwardness, what if Ashton Kutcher just smells bad” links

I still think the reason why Reese Witherspoon & Ashton Kutcher look so awkward with one another is because he smells bad. [Dlisted]
Does Taylor Swift not know how much eggs cost? Or was she simply confused by how dreadfully unfunny Trevor Noah was as Grammy host? [Buzzfeed]
Ah, Harry Styles had “technical difficulties” during his performance. [JustJared]
Andrea Riseborough didn’t go to the London Critics Circle Awards. Will she go to any of the awards season events? Hm. [LaineyGossip]
The Last of Us episode 4 recap. [Pajiba]
Cardi B changed into this Paco Rabanne at the Grammys. [RCFA]
Would you wear this grandma’s quilt-looking Moschino dress? [Tom & Lorenzo]
I loved Bonnie Raitt’s lil’ suit at the Grammys. [GFY]
Speaking of Trevor Noah being unfunny… [Towleroad]
Zendaya’s bob is cute as hell. [Egotastic]
Jennifer Coolidge talks about Legally Blonde 3. [OMG Blog]
Trendspotting: thinner or nonexistent eyebrows. [Jezebel]
I have been laughing all day at the Your Place or Mine premiere/press photos pic.twitter.com/B8p5RQvEtP
— Mike (@michaelcollado) February 3, 2023
Hard. Pass. on AK. The douche bro of all douche bros.
If Andrea smart, she will sit this one out. It is an embarrassment on a large scale and she need to listen to PR people and not Mary and Michael.
Cate Blanchett wore the last iteration of granny square dress, no reason why she wouldn’t try this one, too.
I was wondering when the “technical difficulties” excuse would appear.
Did they both owe Netflix a movie? Why decided to pair them up I wonder. Would have been better to just let Mika do it with him…
Honestly I was thinking either they’re bangin or they hate each other.
Howling with laughter over AK smelling bad. Case closed.
He honestly looks unwell in many of those pics. Wonder if something is going on.
I know he has been doing a lot of long distance training and ultra marathons (running) I saw this happen to my Dad too after 40.
He did some hectic 24 hr marathons. Dude looked 70 by the time he was late 40’s. I’m seeing it too with my sister. Great way to stay lean but bl**dy hell, it ages you.
I love running, but 6 miles 3 x a week is defo more than enough. Long distance takes a heck of a strain on your body
My 2p. Weights, Pilates, Yoga & brisk Walking
Not an Ashton fan, but FWIW he has a serious autoimmune disease that almost killed him. He gave some interviews about how he was hospitalized & had to relearn to walk and see. That was a few years ago now, but those kind of things do tend to leave a permanent mark.
Ultra marathoning is one of those bad marriage hobbies. Virtuous but it means spending a lot of time out of the house. Bad sign for a man with young kids to take it up.
That was my thought too! 👃🏽
All I know is that Fran Fine would wear the hell out of that Moschino dress.
So would I, love that dress
It is possible that Ashton stinks, I read on a gossip site several years ago that John Mayer smelled like BO…
I’m good if I don’t hear or see Harry Styles for a while.
Someone told Ashton and Reese to leave enough space between them for the Holy Spirit
I don’t understand the Ashton Kutcher hate. All I really know about him is he was married to Demi and now Mila, and that he has a nonprofit dedicated to ending the sexual exploitation of children. I know he was annoying with some show in the early 2000s, but any annoyance I felt by that was overshadowed by his speech to the senate. I feel like I missed something.
He said he hopes Danny Masterson gets off on the rape charges, so there’s that.
Because he’s a do*che canoe…
A long time, verified, dou*he canoe…
A serial cheater and a brown-face wearing, rapist-defending, non-bathing d*uche canoe…
I was going to say Ashton looks very tired, maybe he is sick or getting over something here? Relatedly doesn’t he have a twin brother who has some kind of health condition? Makes you wonder if maybe Ashton is struggling with something health wise that isn’t a common knowledge?
I believe Ashton’s twin brother has cerebral palsy, so that would have nothing to do with Ashton’s health.
I think Ashton has an autoimmune disease. I recall it being reported on recently, however, I’m not a fan so details didn’t stick. He capes for Danny Masterson so hard pass.
Kutcher explained that doing red carpets is difficult because he still deals with hearing loss after suffering from a rare form of vasculitis.
“I can’t hear very well, I’m hard of hearing in one ear and I can only hear in the other,” he explained. “I don’t know who’s yelling my name but I know there’s a lot of people yelling, ‘Reese! Ashton! Over here! Look this way!’ And at a certain point you’re like, God this is really something. Look at the camera? Got it. Are we done? Awesome.”
“There’s a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly,” he said. “And then suddenly you can’t see, like you have this occlusion and you can’t see. And then, you’re like, ‘Why are you not f—ing talking louder, because I can’t hear you?’ You want to reclaim the health that you once had.”
“There’s a standard you become accustomed to in your life, like being able to see clearly,“
I can no longer see driving at night if it’s raining. Just happened this year. I’m not sure what I’m supposed to do for the next 14 PNW winters until my youngest can drive himself to things. Anyway, hearing loss is a believable reason for looking lost on a red carpet.
I need a bit of explanation, please.
I’m 61 and have seen the phrase “capes” used in a way I don’t know.
Above “He capes for Masterson so hard”
Meaning please? And thanks in advance
It means he deffends Masterson. Advocates for him.
It means to protect and defend, sort of like Superman wearing a cape to save someone. That is how I think of it at least.
Thanks CBers! Now it makes sense 👍
Shave your eyebrows at your peril, ladies. They don’t always come back the way they used to grow.